Fall of Assad

EU seeks assurances from Syria's new leaders in exchange for dropping sanctions

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas speaks with the media as she arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, Dec 16, 2024. (AP)
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas speaks with the media as she arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, Dec 16, 2024. (AP)
Updated 7 min 35 sec ago
AP
EU seeks assurances from Syria's new leaders in exchange for dropping sanctions

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas speaks with the media as she arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers.
  • New leadership has yet to lay out a clear vision of how Syria will be governed
  • Arab foreign ministers have called for UN-supervised elections based on a new constitution
AP
BRUSSELS: European Union nations on Monday set out conditions for lifting sanctions on Syria and kick-starting aid to the conflict-ravaged country amid uncertainty about its new leaders’ intentions just over a week after they seized power.
At a meeting in Brussels, the EU’s top diplomats said they want guarantees from members of Syria’s interim government that they are preparing for a peaceful political future involving all minority groups, one in which extremism and former allies Russia and Iran have no place.
Since Damascus fell on Dec. 8 and leader Bashar Assad fled to Moscow, Syria’s transition has been surprisingly smooth. Few reports have surfaced of reprisals, revenge killings or sectarian violence. Most looting or destruction has been quickly contained.
But the new leadership has yet to lay out a clear vision of how Syria will be governed. The interim government was set up by former opposition forces led by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, or HTS, a former Al-Qaeda affiliate that the EU and US consider to be a terrorist organization.
The interim government is set to rule until March. Arab foreign ministers have called for UN-supervised elections based on a new constitution. The UN envoy to Syria has pressed for removing sanctions.
To understand more, the EU is sending an envoy to Damascus for talks with those at least temporarily in charge.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the bloc wants a “stable, peaceful and all-comprising government in place,” but that it will probably take weeks, if not months, for Syria’s new path to be clear.
“Syria faces an optimistic, positive, but rather uncertain future, and we have to make sure that this goes to the right direction,” she told reporters at a meeting of EU foreign ministers. “For us, it’s not only the words, but we want to see the deeds.”
In a message aimed at the new leaders, Kallas said: “Russia and Iran are not your friends, are not helping you if you are in trouble. They left Assad’s regime, and that is a very clear message showing that their hands are full elsewhere and they are weakened.”
Syria has been shattered by five decades of Assad family rule. Its economy has been destroyed, poverty is widespread, inflation and unemployment are high and corruption seeps through daily life. Millions of people have fled the country.
Hundreds of thousands of them live in Europe, and while some EU countries have suspended asylum applications from Syrian refugees, only those willing to return will be helped to get home, for now.
In 2011, the EU began imposing asset freezes and travel bans on Syrian officials and organizations in response to Assad’s crackdown on civilian protesters, which turned into civil war. The sanctions have been slapped on some 316 people and 86 entities accused of backing Assad.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that before any sanctions are lifted or EU development aid sent to Syria, “a certain number of conditions must be met.” They include, he said, “a political transition that allows all Syrian minority groups to be represented, the respect of human rights, the rights of women in Syria (and) the rejection of terrorism and extremism.”
His Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares, said Syria’s new leaders must understand that the EU has some “red lines” which should be respected before support comes.
“We must guarantee the territorial integrity of Syria and we must make sure that there (is) no foreign interference,” he said. “If those questions are correctly addressed by the new authorities, then we can have a second conversation about sanctions.”
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said Europe’s support for Syria’s new leaders should not be “a blank check in advance,” whereby the bloc would be expected to lift all its sanctions and economic restrictions and then start talks.
Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp also told reporters that “regarding the Russian military bases in Syria, we want the Russians out.”

Reuters
Trump says Turkiye holds the key to Syria's future

Trump says Turkiye holds the key to Syria’s future
  • Asked what he will do with those troops, Trump was vague, pointing instead to the strength of Turkiye’s military and highlighting his relationship with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

PALM BEACH, Florida: US President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that Turkiye will “hold the key” to what happens in Syria, where rebels backed by Ankara toppled the government of Bashar Assad earlier this month.
Making his first comments on how he views the NATO ally’s role in post-conflict Syria, Trump praised what he described as Turkiye’s “major military force” that he said “has not been worn out with war.”
By supporting the rebels, “Turkiye did an unfriendly takeover without a lot of lives being lost,” Trump told a press conference at his residence in Palm Beach, Florida.
“Right now, Syria has a lot of, you know, there’s a lot of indefinites ... I think Turkiye is going to hold the key to Syria,” Trump said.
Turkiye, which controls swathes of land in northern Syria after several cross-border incursions against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, was a main backer of opposition groups aiming to topple Assad, who was backed by Iran and Russia, since the outbreak of the civil war in 2011.
Since Assad’s ouster, Washington and Ankara have held talks on countering any resurgence of Daesh militants in Syria. Washington has kept an estimated 900 troops in eastern Syria as a hedge against the militants.
Asked what he will do with those troops, Trump was vague, pointing instead to the strength of Turkiye’s military and highlighting his relationship with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
“Erdogan is somebody I got along with great ... He’s built a very strong, powerful army,” Trump said.
Appearing to allude to Turkiye’s Ottoman past, which included control over modern day Syria, Trump added: “They’ve wanted it for thousands of years, and he got it, and those people that went in are controlled by Turkiye, and that’s OK.”

 

 

UK unlawfully detained Sri Lankan migrants on Chagos island: court

UK unlawfully detained Sri Lankan migrants on Chagos island: court
AFP
UK unlawfully detained Sri Lankan migrants on Chagos island: court

UK unlawfully detained Sri Lankan migrants on Chagos island: court
  • Sixty-four Sri Lankan Tamil asylum seekers were held in ‘prison-like’ camps on Diego Garcia
  • Most of the migrants were finally brought to the UK, this month, and given a chance to apply for asylum
AFP

LONDON: The UK government unlawfully detained Sri Lankan migrants on a remote military base for more than two years, the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) Supreme Court ruled on Monday.
Sixty-four Sri Lankan Tamil asylum seekers were held in “prison-like” camps on Diego Garcia, a British-American military base which is part of the Chagos islands — renamed in 1965 by the UK as BIOT — after being rescued at sea, according to the ruling.
Many of them claimed they were fleeing persecution in Sri Lanka, where Tamils are a historically oppressed minority, and sought international protection once they arrived on Diego Garcia.
Earlier this month, most of the migrants were finally brought to the UK and given a chance to apply for asylum from London.
Successive British foreign secretaries had been reluctant to allow them into the UK, fearing it would open a new irregular immigration route via the islands.
In a ruling published on Monday, Margaret Obi, the acting judge of the BIOT supreme court, said that the migrants were “unlawfully detained” for an “extraordinarily long time” on the military base, with the UK government now potentially facing heavy damages.
The Sri Lankans were held in a camp the size of a football pitch and alleged that they faced “prison-like” conditions, including a lack of privacy and an infestation of rats.
The camp was also rife with cases of migrants attempting to self-harm due to poor mental health.
While the BIOT commissioner claimed they were “free to leave” and therefore not detained, Obi ruled that this was “not a genuine choice,” since the migrants had sought international protection and could not return to Sri Lanka.
“It is unsurprising that the claimants feel as if they are in a prison; that is exactly what it is, in all but name,” the judge said.
The camp was manned by security guards at all times and there were “punishments” imposed for leaving the camp without permission, according to the ruling.
The asylum seekers were only granted bail earlier this year by Obi to access a trail and the beaches on the island, after months of being barred from leaving the camp.
In the ruling, the judge also found that in July the UK Home Office “impeded” the progress of international protection claims fearing potential implications for the previous Conservative government’s Rwanda scheme, which since then has been scrapped.

UK sends senior officials to meet ‘interim Syrian authorities’

People walk through a street in Idlib, a northwestern Syrian city.
People walk through a street in Idlib, a northwestern Syrian city.
AFP
UK sends senior officials to meet 'interim Syrian authorities'

People walk through a street in Idlib, a northwestern Syrian city.
  • “We have sent a delegation of senior UK officials to Damascus this week for meetings with the new Syrian interim authorities,” Lammy said
AFP

LONDON: British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said on Monday that the UK has sent senior officials to meet with Syria’s new leadership.
It follows the fall earlier this month of the Assad regime to militants, including Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), which has its roots in Al-Qaeda.
HTS has renounced extremism but remains proscribed as a terrorist group by several Western countries, including the UK and the United States.
“I can confirm today that we have sent a delegation of senior UK officials to Damascus this week for meetings with the new Syrian interim authorities and members of civil society groups in Syria,” he said.
Lammy added at a press conference in London that the team would reiterate Britain’s “support for the principles that have been set out — an inclusive transitional political process that is Syria-led and Syria-owned.”
The UK’s top diplomat said sending the delegation “underlines our commitment to Syria.”
Lammy also noted a weekend announcement of £50 million (60.4 million euro) in humanitarian aid for Syria, alongside funding to “help secure chemical weapons stockpiles” in the war-ravaged country.

Clashes in DR Congo day after aborted peace summit

Clashes in DR Congo day after aborted peace summit
AFP
Clashes in DR Congo day after aborted peace summit

Clashes in DR Congo day after aborted peace summit
AFP

GOMA: The Congolese army lost territory Monday in fighting with Rwanda-backed rebels in eastern DR Congo, military and local sources said, a day after a peace summit between the presidents of the two countries was canceled.

Since 2021, the Kigali-backed M23 rebel militia has seized swaths of land in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, displacing thousands and triggering a humanitarian crisis.

DRC armed forces lost control of Matembe, a town in North Kivu province located on the road to the key commercial hub of Butembo, after clashes broke out Sunday with the M23, according to the local and military sources.

Fighting resumed early Monday “in the hills between Matembe and the neighboring town of Vutsorovya,” John Mahangaiko, spokesman for a pro-Kinshasa militia operating alongside the army in the area, said.

A Congolese military source confirmed that the army was forced to “retreat.”

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame were due to meet on Sunday, hosted by Angolan President Joao Lourenco, the African Union mediator to end the conflict. But the summit was abruptly canceled after talks between delegations from both sides stalled overnight.

Comoros declares week of national mourning after Cyclone Chido

Comoros declares week of national mourning after Cyclone Chido
AFP
Comoros declares week of national mourning after Cyclone Chido

Comoros declares week of national mourning after Cyclone Chido
  • All shantytowns are flattened, ‘which suggests a considerable number of victims’
AFP

MORONI, Comoros: Comoros on Monday declared a week of national mourning after Cyclone Chido devastated neighboring Mayotte, where the authorities fear “several hundred” deaths, especially in shantytowns populated by many Comorans.

President Azali Assoumani said the mourning period would last until Sunday on the Indian Ocean islands, where a number of people lost their lives and infrastructure suffered “enormous” damage.

Mayotte, a sister island in the archipelago which chose to remain French in two referendums in 1974 and 1976 when Comoros declared independence, was hit by winds of more than 220 kilometers per hour on Saturday. Just 70 kilometers separate the two territories.

Half of Mayotte’s official population of 320,000 is from overseas, according to French government statistics in 2017. Of these, 95 percent were Comoran.

Many people are known to travel to Mayotte clandestinely using canoes.

A source close to the authorities in Mayotte said an estimated 100,000 to 200,000 people lived on the island because of irreg- ular immigration.

But few undocumented migrants went to accommodation centers before the cyclone hit “probably for fear of being checked,” the source added.

“All the shantytowns are flattened, which suggests a considerable number of victims,” the source said.

Cyclone Chido is the worst to hit Mayotte in 90 years. Classified as a category four storm — the second highest on a five-point scale — it crossed the small archipelago where about one-third of the population live in makeshift housing.

Meanwhile, France used ships and military aircraft to rush rescue workers and supplies to Mayotte on Monday.

Authorities used military-style vehicles to clear trees from roads so rescuers and supplies can reach those in need.

Electricity supplies and communication lines have been knocked out to large parts of Mayotte, and authorities are concerned about a shortage of drinking water. Meanwhile, the main hospital suffered extensive damage.

People were also starting to go hungry, according to Mayotte Sen. Salama Ramia. She told BFM-TV that many people heading to shelters found dire conditions.

“There’s no water, no electricity. Hunger is starting to rise. It’s urgent that aid arrives, especially when you see children, babies, to whom we have nothing concrete to offer,” she said.

Mayotte, the poorest place in the EU, is a densely populated archipelago of around 300,000 people, most of whom are Muslim, that sits between Madagascar and the African continent.

It was a category 4 cyclone, the second strongest on the scale, and the worst to hit Mayotte since the 1930s, Prefect François-Xavier Bieuville said.

Bieuville, the top French government official in the island group, told TV station Mayotte la 1ere on Sunday that the death toll from the cyclone was several hundred people and could even be in the thousands.

But he added it would be extremely hard to count the deaths and many might never be recorded, partly due to the Muslim tradition of burying people within 24 hours. Mayotte is also a destination for people from even poorer countries, like nearby Comoros and Somalia, who may have entered illegally and thus will be hard to track down.

Rescue teams and supplies have been sent from France and from the nearby French territory of Reunion, which is being used as a bridge to get help to Mayotte.

