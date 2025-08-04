You are here

Saudi National Day theme, identity unveiled: Pride in Our Nature

The theme and visual identity of the 95th Saudi National Day, on Sept. 23, has been unveiled with the slogan Pride in Our Nature. (https://nd.gea.gov.sa/)
The theme and visual identity of the 95th Saudi National Day, on Sept. 23, has been unveiled with the slogan Pride in Our Nature. (https://nd.gea.gov.sa/)
The theme and visual identity of the 95th Saudi National Day, on Sept. 23, has been unveiled with the slogan Pride in Our Nature. (https://nd.gea.gov.sa/)
Updated 04 August 2025
Nada Hameed
Saudi National Day theme, identity unveiled: Pride in Our Nature

  • National Day’s visual identity comprises six main illustrations, each representing a distinct national trait
  • To unify online participation, the following hashtag has been approved for public and official use: #SaudiNationalDay95
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: The theme and visual identity for the 95th Saudi National Day on Sept. 23 were unveiled on Monday with the slogan “Pride in Our Nature.”

The announcement was made by Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and chairman of the Saudi Boxing Federation, who shared the news on his official account on X.

It read: “The new identity for #95th_National_Day is now launched under the slogan #Pride_In_Our_Nature. Download the identity and its applications: https://nd.gea.gov.sa.”

This year’s identity is a tribute to the character, values and ambitions that define the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the GEA said.

It celebrates how Saudis are known for their generosity, authenticity, ambition, kindness, and a willingness to stand by one another in moments of need.

The National Day’s visual identity comprises six main illustrations, each representing a distinct national trait. These core values are visually translated into symbols inspired by Saudi culture and history.

There is generosity, which is symbolized by the dallah (traditional coffee pot) and finjan (coffee cup), representing Saudi hospitality.

The country’s authenticity is emphasized by the cultural depth and heritage embedded in the Saudi way of life.

Ambition, represented by Tuwaiq Mountain, symbolizes resilience and a high-reaching national spirit, inspired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s famous quote comparing Saudi ambition to the steadfastness of the iconic mountain.

Faz’ah (solidarity and aid), depicted through crossed hands and inspired by a well-known gesture by the crown prince, symbolizes readiness, unity and mutual support.

Vision 2030, incorporated as a future-focused trait, showcases Saudi Arabia’s strategic road map for development and transformation.

Hospitality highlights the Kingdom’s commitment to philanthropy and supporting others.

Each illustration is paired with a unique color identity, and supported by three secondary pattern designs, creating a visually rich and cohesive image that mirrors the diversity and unity of the Saudi people.

The official logo features geometric typography fused with patterns inspired by traditional Saudi weaving techniques.

The phrase “Pride in Our Nature” is visually constructed using bold, block-like forms in a modern expression of heritage, unity, and national pride. The logo’s integrity is protected. It must not be altered, redrawn, or manipulated in any way.

A dedicated typeface has also been developed to complement the identity, available in multiple font weights to ensure clarity and consistency across all official applications.

The identity package includes a wide range of ready-to-use assets such as visuals of Saudi leadership, official National Day logos, templates for office and outdoor advertisements, product applications and digital resources for download at https://nd.gea.gov.sa.

To unify online participation, the following hashtag has been approved for public and official use: #SaudiNationalDay95.

Topics: Saudi National Day General Entertainment Authority (GEA)

Riyadh hospital performs first cochlear implant surgery using robotic arm

Arab News
Riyadh hospital performs first cochlear implant surgery using robotic arm

  • The robotic arm is characterized by ease of control, performance stability, and high accuracy
Arab News

RIYADH: Marking an advanced leap in the field of surgery, a team at King Abdullah Ear Specialist Center, affiliated with King Abdulaziz University Hospital in the King Saud University Medical City, performed the region’s first cochlear implant operation using robotic arm technology, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Also known as automatic implantation, this modern technology enables surgeons to insert the electrodes of the cochlear implant with extreme precision and high stability, enhancing patient safety and supporting optimal hearing outcomes.

The robotic arm is characterized by ease of control, performance stability, and high accuracy in carrying out delicate surgical movements, thereby improving the quality of surgical care.

King Abdullah Ear Specialist Center is considered one of the leading reference centers for cochlear implantation in the Kingdom and the wider region, with multidisciplinary medical expertise and advanced technologies that ensure the provision of comprehensive specialized care for patients with hearing loss.

Topics: Heart surgery

Muslim World League condemns Israeli PM’s settlement visit

Arab News
Muslim World League condemns Israeli PM’s settlement visit

  • Netanyahu boasted that he had fulfilled his promise to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state
Arab News

RIYADH: The Muslim World League (MWL) on Tuesday condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to a settlement on occupied Palestinian land, calling his statements on “clinging to the land” a continuation of the occupation government’s policy of provocation and defiance of international legitimacy.

During his visit to the West Bank settlement of Ofra, marking its 50th anniversary, Netanyahu boasted that he had fulfilled his promise to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state, Times of Israel reported. He recalled pledging 25 years ago “to ensure our continued hold on the Land of Israel, to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state … thank God, what I promised — we kept.”

In a statement, MWL Secretary-General Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa said such actions undermine efforts to end the war and block prospects for peace. 
He renewed the League’s appeal to the international community to “rush to save the Palestinian people” and seize the opportunity to stop the conflict by implementing the two-state solution.
Al-Issa said the MWL’s support for the final document of the recent high-level international conference on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France. 
He warned that continued violations by what he described as an extremist Israeli government represent a grave threat to regional and global stability and remain the biggest obstacle to achieving lasting peace.

Topics: Palestine War on Gaza

Production at hydroponic farm in Madinah tops 2m kg

Arab News
Production at hydroponic farm in Madinah tops 2m kg

  • The farm has many environmental and economic advantages over traditional agriculture, including reducing fertilizer use by up to 60 percent and water use by as much as 90 percent
Arab News

RIYADH: A hydroponic farm in Madinah is becoming a model for sustainable crop cultivation after generating more than 2 million kg of produce.

Using 20 air-conditioned agricultural halls spanning 183,000 sq. meters, the facility grows mostly lettuce, celery, rosemary, wild thyme and basil, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Ayman Al-Sayed said that modern agricultural technologies were helping to improve production efficiency and quality while supporting food security and the National Agricultural Strategy. (SPA)

The farm has many environmental and economic advantages over traditional agriculture, including reducing fertilizer use by up to 60 percent and water use by as much as 90 percent.

These qualities are in line with the National Water Strategy 2030 and the nation’s broader drive to improve environmental sustainability.

Ayman Al-Sayed, director general of the Madinah branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, said that modern agricultural technologies were helping to improve production efficiency and quality while supporting food security and the National Agricultural Strategy.

He highlighted the ongoing support for farmers through agricultural subsidy programs and development plans aimed at boosting the competitiveness of Saudi agricultural products on local and international markets.

 

 

Topics: Hydroponic farm in Madinah

Riyadh workshop promotes cultural heritage in nature reserves

Arab News
Riyadh workshop promotes cultural heritage in nature reserves

  • The reserve is undertaking extensive restoration efforts, planting hundreds of thousands of trees, particularly acacia, across its vast 91,500 sq. km area
Arab News

RIYADH: The Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority, in collaboration with the Heritage Commission, organized a workshop on cultural heritage in nature reserves.

It was part of national efforts to integrate cultural and environmental dimensions and promote national identity through the preservation and development of nature reserves, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Attended by various specialists and experts, the workshop explored ways to leverage intangible cultural heritage in nature reserves, emphasizing the vital role of local communities in preserving it and passing it on to future generations.

The initiative reflects the collaborative efforts of national organisations committed to preserving cultural heritage, protecting natural biodiversity, and creating an integrated tourism experience that highlights the richness of Saudi identity in its environmental and cultural dimensions.

The reserve is also undertaking extensive restoration efforts, planting hundreds of thousands of trees, particularly acacia, across its vast 91,500 sq. km area.

This restoration aligns with the Saudi Green Initiative, aiming to revitalize the reserve’s vegetation and restore ecological balance, the SPA reported.

Acacia trees are crucial to this effort due to their resilience in harsh desert climates and their significant ecological role. They provide grazing, shade and habitat for wildlife while also helping to stabilize the soil and offering a nectar source for high-quality honey.

 

Topics: The Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority

Saudi initiative promotes Arabic in Azerbaijan

Arab News
Saudi initiative promotes Arabic in Azerbaijan

  • Part of the academy’s global initiative, the program supports Arabic for non-native speakers, boosts its international presence, and strengthens academic cooperation
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language launched its Arabic Language Month program in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Part of the academy’s global initiative, the program supports Arabic for non-native speakers, boosts its international presence, and strengthens academic cooperation.

The launch featured speeches by the academy’s secretary-general, Abdullah Al-Washmi, and Saudi Ambassador to Azerbaijan Essam Al-Jutaili, highlighting cultural ties and the program’s role in promoting Arabic under Vision 2030.

Aimed at teachers, students, and language enthusiasts, the program includes competitions, training courses, and a scientific symposium on Arabic education in Central Asia.

Experts from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Georgia will discuss challenges and opportunities in Arabic teaching.

The event is part of the academy’s series held in countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, China, Uzbekistan, France, Spain and Brazil.

 

Topics: The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language Azerbaijan Saudi Arabia

