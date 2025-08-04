Saudi National Day theme, identity unveiled: Pride in Our Nature

JEDDAH: The theme and visual identity for the 95th Saudi National Day on Sept. 23 were unveiled on Monday with the slogan “Pride in Our Nature.”

The announcement was made by Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and chairman of the Saudi Boxing Federation, who shared the news on his official account on X.

It read: “The new identity for #95th_National_Day is now launched under the slogan #Pride_In_Our_Nature. Download the identity and its applications: https://nd.gea.gov.sa.”

This year’s identity is a tribute to the character, values and ambitions that define the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the GEA said.

It celebrates how Saudis are known for their generosity, authenticity, ambition, kindness, and a willingness to stand by one another in moments of need.

The National Day’s visual identity comprises six main illustrations, each representing a distinct national trait. These core values are visually translated into symbols inspired by Saudi culture and history.

There is generosity, which is symbolized by the dallah (traditional coffee pot) and finjan (coffee cup), representing Saudi hospitality.

The country’s authenticity is emphasized by the cultural depth and heritage embedded in the Saudi way of life.

Ambition, represented by Tuwaiq Mountain, symbolizes resilience and a high-reaching national spirit, inspired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s famous quote comparing Saudi ambition to the steadfastness of the iconic mountain.

Faz’ah (solidarity and aid), depicted through crossed hands and inspired by a well-known gesture by the crown prince, symbolizes readiness, unity and mutual support.

Vision 2030, incorporated as a future-focused trait, showcases Saudi Arabia’s strategic road map for development and transformation.

Hospitality highlights the Kingdom’s commitment to philanthropy and supporting others.

Each illustration is paired with a unique color identity, and supported by three secondary pattern designs, creating a visually rich and cohesive image that mirrors the diversity and unity of the Saudi people.

The official logo features geometric typography fused with patterns inspired by traditional Saudi weaving techniques.

The phrase “Pride in Our Nature” is visually constructed using bold, block-like forms in a modern expression of heritage, unity, and national pride. The logo’s integrity is protected. It must not be altered, redrawn, or manipulated in any way.

A dedicated typeface has also been developed to complement the identity, available in multiple font weights to ensure clarity and consistency across all official applications.

The identity package includes a wide range of ready-to-use assets such as visuals of Saudi leadership, official National Day logos, templates for office and outdoor advertisements, product applications and digital resources for download at https://nd.gea.gov.sa.

To unify online participation, the following hashtag has been approved for public and official use: #SaudiNationalDay95.