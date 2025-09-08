You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan’s Punjab continues floods evacuations as rivers swell, death toll rises to 60

Pakistan’s Punjab continues floods evacuations as rivers swell, death toll rises to 60

Update Pakistan’s Punjab continues floods evacuations as rivers swell, death toll rises to 60
Saima Bibi, 31, sits in her tent as she along with others takes refuge on an embankment, following monsoon rains and rising water levels of the Chenab River, in Qasim Bela village, on the outskirts of Multan, Punjab province, Pakistan on September 7, 2025. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w3ftx

Updated 21 min 53 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan’s Punjab continues floods evacuations as rivers swell, death toll rises to 60

Pakistan’s Punjab continues floods evacuations as rivers swell, death toll rises to 60
  • Punjab government has evacuated over 2.1 million people, 1.54 million animals to safer locations, says minister 
  • Floods in Punjab are expected to flow downstream into Sindh this week, impacting 320,000 people in the province
Updated 21 min 53 sec ago
Waseem Abbasi
Follow

ISLAMABAD: The death toll from floods in Pakistan’s Punjab has increased to 60, provincial information minister Azma Bokhari announced on Monday, as authorities continue to evacuate citizens from high-risk areas. 

The provincial government has had its hands full with rescue and relief activities since late August, when heavy monsoon showers and releases from Indian dams caused water levels in Punjab’s rivers to rise. The resulting floods have affected over 4,335 areas, 4.2 million people, while the provincial government has shifted 2.147 million people and 1.549 million animals to safer locations, Bokhari said.

“Unfortunately, the total deaths are 60 and there are eight injured,” the minister told reporters at a news conference, adding that around 1,543 livestock have been killed. 

She said fields of sugarcane, rice, cotton and vegetables have been affected by the floods, adding that 1.841 million acres of fields have been adversely impacted by the floods. 

Bokhari urged people to take the flood crisis seriously and heed warnings by government officials to shift to safer locations from their homes. 

“Our people maybe aren’t taking the flood seriously,” she said. “This is a very serious matter. I have requested before, flood is not something to watch and have fun with.”

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said in a separate post on social media platform X on Sunday night that Jalalpur Pirwala city in Multan district is at risk of flooding as water levels have risen.

“The situation and ongoing operations are being minutely monitored through thermal imaging drones to ensure rapid response and prevent any loss of precious life,” she wrote. 

In a separate statement, Punjab Rescue 1122 spokesperson Farooq Ahmad said during the past 24 hours, 2,343 people have been rescued from Multan’s flood-affected areas, taking the total number of people rescued to 10,810 in the district. 

“The district management of Multan has already carried out advance evacuation of 350,000 people and over 300,000 animals,” Ahmad said in a statement. 

The Rescue 1122 spokesperson urged the people of Muzaffargarh and Alipur Jatoi areas to cooperate with authorities and evacuate from high-risk areas. 

WATER LEVELS

Meanwhile, the PDMA issued an update of the water levels in Punjab’s Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers. It said the water level at Head Muhammad Wala in Chenab was rising at 417.50 feet while the water level at Marala Headworks was at a steady level at 84,753 cusecs. The water level in river Chenab at Khanki Headworks was recorded at a steady level of 147,294 cusecs while the water level at Qadirabad Headworks was recorded at 147,039 cusecs at a steady level, it said. At Trimmu Headworks, the water level was recorded at 543,579 cusecs at a steady level. 

Meanwhile, the river Ravi’s water level at Jassar was recorded at 45,720 cusecs at a steady level while at Ravi Syphon and Shahdara, it was noted that the water level was falling at 88,380 cusecs and 87,640 cusecs, respectively. At Balloki, the water level was recorded at a steady level of 139,030 cusecs and at Sidhani, at a steady level of 123,168 cusecs.

The water levels of river Sutlej were recorded at 319,295 cusecs at Ganda Singh Wala village at a steady level while at Sulemanki Headworks, it was recorded at 135,832 cusecs at a steady level. The water level at Panjnad Headworks was recorded at 564,604 cusecs at a steady level, while the PDMA said it was rising at Mailsi Syphon at 112,014 cusecs. 

Meanwhile, heavy rains and floods have caused power outages in several districts of Punjab. The Power Division shared an update of the restoration work, saying that 515 feeders had been affected out of which 269 have been fully restored and 242 have been temporarily restored.

“Thus, out of a total of 1,659,716 affected consumers, electricity has been restored for 1,404,486,” the division wrote. “For the remaining 255,230 affected consumers, restoration remains a top priority.”

FLOODING RISKS, MONSOON SHOWERS

Pakistan has been bracing for more rains and floods, as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday warned of urban and coastal flooding in several parts of Pakistan from Sept. 7 till Sept. 10, as monsoon currents continue to penetrate southern parts of the country. 

The nationwide death toll from monsoon rains and deluges across the country since Jun. 26 has risen to 910, according to the latest situation reported by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). 

Floods in Punjab are expected to flow downstream into the southern Sindh province now. Sindh said it was anticipating for floods to reach their peak level this week. Authorities say the floodwaters are likely to affect more than 320,000 people in the province, with nearly 128,000 already evacuated from riverine areas. 

President Asif Ali Zardari, whose Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) rules the Sindh province, urged all institutions to make preparations for the possible floods on Sunday.

“Provincial, district and local government institutions should be on alert to deal with possible flood situation,” he said in a statement issued from his office.

Topics: Monsoon 2025 Punjab Pakistan

Pakistan flood threat shifts downstream to Sindh as Punjab toll hits 60

Pakistan flood threat shifts downstream to Sindh as Punjab toll hits 60
Updated 24 sec ago
&
Follow

Pakistan flood threat shifts downstream to Sindh as Punjab toll hits 60

Pakistan flood threat shifts downstream to Sindh as Punjab toll hits 60
  • Floodwaters moving into Sindh set to impact 320,000 people this week, minister says
  • Punjab evacuates over 2.1 million people, 1.84 million acres under cultivation destroyed
Updated 24 sec ago
Waseem Abbasi & SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s flood crisis moved downstream on Monday, with Sindh province warning that more than 300,000 people could be hit this week as surging river waters sweep south from neighboring Punjab.

Punjab, the country’s most populous province and agricultural heartland, has borne the brunt of the disaster since late August. Officials there say 60 people have died, millions displaced and vast tracts of farmland destroyed after weeks of monsoon rains and controlled water releases from Indian dams, which authorities there carry out to manage reservoir levels during heavy rains.

Floodwaters are now racing down the Indus basin, fed by Punjab’s three eastern rivers — the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej — which have been swollen by weeks of heavy rains and dam releases in India. As the torrents merge into the Indus, Pakistan’s longest river, the surge is expected to hit Sindh this week, threatening towns and farmland along the river’s southern course before it empties into the Arabian Sea.

“The protection of people’s lives and property is the Sindh government’s top priority, and the provincial government stands with the people at all times,” Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said in a statement.

He said 133,887 people and 380,363 animals had already been shifted to safe locations, while the most dangerous flood situation was at Panjnad, where the Chenab and Sutlej rivers meet, and at Trimmu, a key headworks on the Chenab in central Punjab.

President Asif Ali Zardari, whose Pakistan Peoples Party governs Sindh, also urged institutions to remain on high alert.

“Provincial, district and local government institutions should be on alert to deal with possible flood situation,” his office said.

PUNJAB DEVASTATION

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Punjab’s information minister Azma Bokhari said the province had shifted 2.147 million people and 1.55 million animals to safer places, with more than 4.2 million people in total affected since the latest spell of monsoon rains and flooding began in late August.

“Overall, 4,335 areas have been affected [by floods] and from this, you can estimate its severity,” she said.

Bokhari added that the province’s farmland had been hit hard, with about 1.84 million acres under cultivation destroyed, including rice, sugarcane, cotton and vegetables.

Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed said the scale of the disaster had forced authorities to set up 412 relief camps, 492 medical camps and 432 veterinary camps across flood-hit districts. 

Javed added that Mangla Dam was now 88 percent full and Tarbela at 100 percent, while India’s Bhakra, Pong and Thein dams across the Sutlej and Ravi were between 90 and 99 percent full.

“Unfortunately, 60 people have died in this flood,” he said, adding that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had directed officials to compensate citizens for losses.

Rescue 1122 said operations were continuing in Multan, a major city in southern Punjab that sits near the confluence of the Chenab and Sutlej rivers and lies directly in the path of floodwaters moving toward Sindh. In Multan alone, more than 10,800 people have been rescued so far, including 2,343 in the past 24 hours, while the district administration has already carried out advance evacuation of 350,000 people and 300,000 animals, according to Rescue Punjab spokesperson Farooq Ahmed.

He said residents of Muzaffargarh, a district squeezed between the Indus and Chenab rivers, and Alipur Jatoi, a tehsil of Muzaffargarh lying on the Indus floodplain, had also been urged to evacuate from high-risk riverbank communities before the surge moves downstream.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported extremely high flows across Punjab’s rivers on Monday, including 543,579 cusecs at Trimmu Headworks on the Chenab and 564,604 cusecs at Panjnad on the Sutlej.

The agency warned of more “severe thunderstorm rains” across Punjab in the next 24 hours after Jhelum recorded 96mm of rainfall, Jhang 77mm and Noorpur Thal 70mm. It cautioned of flash flooding in Dera Ghazi Khan until Sept. 9.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said the nationwide death toll from rains and floods since June 26 when the monsoon season began had reached 910.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast further urban and coastal flooding through Sept. 10 as the monsoon’s 10th spell continues.

Topics: Monsoon 2025 Sindh floods Punjab

KSrelief delivers five aid trucks for Pakistan flood victims— Punjab ruling party 

KSrelief delivers five aid trucks for Pakistan flood victims— Punjab ruling party 
Updated 7 min 37 sec ago
Follow

KSrelief delivers five aid trucks for Pakistan flood victims— Punjab ruling party 

KSrelief delivers five aid trucks for Pakistan flood victims— Punjab ruling party 
  • Humanitarian consignment includes 10,000 food packages, 10,000 shelter kits, says Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
  • Flood relief items to be distributed in Kasur, Jhang, Khanewal, Hafizabad, Chiniot, Multan and Toba Tek Singh districts 
Updated 7 min 37 sec ago
Usama Iqbal Khawaja

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has delivered five trucks of humanitarian assistance for the victims of deadly floods in Pakistan’s Punjab, the province’s ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party said on Monday. 

Floods in Pakistan’s breadbasket province of Punjab, exacerbated by heavy monsoon rains and excess water released by Indian rivers, have killed 60 and affected over 4.1 million people since late August. More than 4,330 areas have been affected by the deluges, as authorities evacuate thousands from high-risk areas in Punjab close to the swelling rivers. 

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Monday, during which the Saudi envoy expressed condolences over the loss of lives due to the floods, the PML-N said in a statement. 

“Five trucks carrying relief goods for flood victims in seven districts of Punjab from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center have arrived,” the PML-N said, adding that Malki handed over the trucks to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab. 

The statement said that the relief items included 10,000 shelter kits and 10,000 food packages. It said the KSrelief shelter kits contain tents, solar panels, LED lights, thermal blankets, plastic mats, durable kitchen sets, water coolers, and antibacterial soaps. 

Meanwhile, each 95kg food package contains flour, sugar, chickpea lentils and cooking oil, the PML-N said. 

The party said the relief items will be distributed among flood victims in Punjab’s Kasur, Jhang, Khanewal, Hafizabad, Chiniot, Multan and Toba Tek Singh areas. The distribution will be carried out through the joint efforts of the PDMA, KSrelief and Hayat Foundation. 

“The relief assistance for flood victims reflects Saudi Arabia’s continued solidarity and brotherhood with Pakistan,” the PML-N said. 

Nawaz paid tribute to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

“We are grateful to Saudi Arabia for providing 10,000 food baskets and 10,000 shelter/camp kits,” Nawaz was quoted as saying by her party.

Topics: KS relief Chief Minister Punjab Pakistan Floods 2025 Pakistan Saudi Arabia ties

Pakistan chief justice seeks stronger Muslim world ties, unveils AI guidelines for courts

Pakistan chief justice seeks stronger Muslim world ties, unveils AI guidelines for courts
Updated 08 September 2025
Follow

Pakistan chief justice seeks stronger Muslim world ties, unveils AI guidelines for courts

Pakistan chief justice seeks stronger Muslim world ties, unveils AI guidelines for courts
  • Efforts underway to expand Supreme Court’s collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s Muslim World League, says Justice Yahya Afridi
  • Says a ‘Charter on Ethical Use of AI’ being finalized by the Supreme Court to ensure technology supports judicial efficiency
Updated 08 September 2025
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Chief Justice Yahya Afridi on Monday said the Supreme Court was expanding partnerships with judicial bodies in Muslim countries and finalizing an ethics charter on artificial intelligence to improve court efficiency.

Justice Afridi was speaking at the Judicial Conference in Islamabad, which is held to mark the beginning of the judicial year. The ceremony was attended by senior judges of the country and members of bar councils to highlight the judiciary’s performance and initiatives. 

The Pakistani judge said that in an interconnected world, it is not possible to strengthen judicial institutions in isolation. He mentioned that the top court had prepared a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Supreme People’s Court of China, while a draft MoU with the Constitutional Court of Türkiye is also under review. 

“This Court is also engaged in cooperative exchanges with the Supreme Courts of Bangladesh, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Denmark, and efforts are underway to expand collaboration with the Muslim World League of Saudi Arabia,” Justice Afridi said. 

The Pakistani judge hoped these partnerships would lead to the strengthening of the Supreme Court’s institutional capacity and bring global best practices into Pakistan’s judicial system.

Justice Afridi also spoke about technological reforms taken by the court to improve its efficiency and transform its functions. He said the Supreme Court has introduced digital case filings through which case files are transferred electronically. 

He said the top court has also introduced e-notices, supported by WhatsApp, SMS, and email alerts, and upgraded the digital infrastructure in Islamabad and at the branch registries to facilitate online hearings. It added that the top court has also extended video link services to the country’s high courts. 

Justice Afridi said Model Civil and Criminal Courts are continuing to function with time-bound trials, while mediation facilities were expanded across the provinces and metropolitan family courts to provide speedy justice. 

“In parallel, a Charter on the Ethical Use of AI is being finalized to ensure technology supports judicial efficiency without replacing human discretion,” he said. 

The judge noted that exactly a year ago on Sept. 8, 2024, the number of pending cases with the top court had reached 60,635 while during the year, 20,811 new cases were instituted while 22,863 cases were decided by the Supreme Court. 

“I must add, however, that the backlog could have been reduced even further, had many of our judges not been engaged in larger Constitutional Benches which demand extended hearings,” Justice Afridi said. 

Topics: Pakistan Supreme Court of Pakistan AI chief justice Yahya Afridi

Pakistan says center, provinces united to promote learning on World Literacy Day 

Pakistan says center, provinces united to promote learning on World Literacy Day 
Updated 08 September 2025
Follow

Pakistan says center, provinces united to promote learning on World Literacy Day 

Pakistan says center, provinces united to promote learning on World Literacy Day 
  • Alarmingly, Pakistan has one of the highest populations of children out of schools, over 26 million 
  • Pakistan PM says country’s literacy rate below modern global requirements, other South Asian states
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed alarm at Pakistan’s low literacy rate, stressing that the country’s federal and provincial governments were united in their efforts to promote learning as the international community marks World Literacy Day today. 

Since 1967, annual celebrations of World Literacy Day have taken place on Sept. 8 around the world to remind policymakers, practitioners and the public of the critical importance of literacy for creating a more just, peaceful and sustainable society. According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, at least 739 million youth and adults worldwide still lacked basic literacy skills in 2024. 

According to the government, Pakistan’s literacy rate stands at 60%. The country grapples with the challenge of 26 million out-of-school children, one of the highest populations of children around the world without access to education. 

“The federal and provincial governments are united in their efforts to promote learning and increase the literacy rate,” Sharif said, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). “The primary objective of this national campaign is to ensure that every child not only receives basic education but also has access to higher education, skills, and technical knowledge.”

Sharif said the process of education, training, literacy, and learning is a “continuous struggle to shape the generations of any nation.” He said education should be the foremost priority of every government for the overall and meaningful progress of a country.

He noted that Pakistan’s literacy rate is 60 percent, which is not only below modern global requirements but also lower than other South Asian countries. 

“This alarming situation reminds us that, as a nation, we must prioritize education and take every possible step to open the path of collective progress for our children, youth, and society,” he added. 

The Pakistani premier stressed the importance of the people’s support, urging teachers, parents, and citizens to recognize their responsibility and play a vital role in promoting education.

“Let us today reaffirm our commitment, as a nation, to dispel the darkness of illiteracy with the light of knowledge and lay the foundation of a strong, capable, and developed Pakistan,” he added. 

Topics: Pakistan World Literacy Day Education

What to know: Asia Cup T20 puts continental cricket heavyweights in focus

What to know: Asia Cup T20 puts continental cricket heavyweights in focus
Updated 08 September 2025
AP
Follow

What to know: Asia Cup T20 puts continental cricket heavyweights in focus

What to know: Asia Cup T20 puts continental cricket heavyweights in focus
  • Asia Cup tournament begins from Sept. 9-28, featuring associate teams Hong Kong, UAE and Oman
  • Asia Cup began in 1984 with only Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka, has expanded and is staged every 2 years
Updated 08 September 2025
AP

Five of the world’s top 10 Twenty20 teams will compete in the 17th Asia Cup, starting in the United Arab Emirates from Tuesday, with defending champion India grouped together with archrival Pakistan.

Here’s what to know:

COMPETING TEAMS

India is No. 1, and Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh hold Nos. 7-10 in the International Cricket Council’s T20 rankings. Joining them in the tournament, which starts with two groups of four, are Hong Kong, UAE and first-timer Oman. All three of the Associate teams qualified via the ACC Premier Cup, where Nepal only narrowly missed out.

India and Pakistan being bracketed together should catch a billion-plus TV audience and raise substantial revenue for the Asian Cricket Council. Oman and UAE are the other teams in that group.

The other group contains Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

PROGRESSION

The top two teams in each group will advance to the Super 4 stage.

The groups have been formed in a way that traditional on-field and off-the-field rivals — Pakistan and India — could meet three times during the tournament, if both teams go all the way to the final on Sept. 28.

Dubai will host 11 games, including the final, and Abu Dhabi will host eight games.

ASIA CUP HISTORY

The continental tournament, which began in 1984 with only Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka, has expanded and is now staged every two years, alternating between the ODI and T20 formats depending on which ICC World Cup is next in line.

With India and Sri Lanka set to co-host the T20 World Cup next February, this Asia Cup is also in the sport’s shortest international format.

India has won the title eight times, followed by Sri Lanka with six. Pakistan won the last of its two titles in 2012.

HYBRID MODEL

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had been due to host the Asia Cup but preferred to organize the tournament in the UAE to avoid the logistical issues that come with the strained political relationship between India and Pakistan.

The neighboring countries don’t engage in bilateral tours with each other, which limits their head-to-head encounters to multinational tournaments at neutral venues.

When Pakistan hosted the Champions Trophy earlier this year, it organized for all India’s games to be staged in Dubai.

SUPER FOUR

India is a firm favorite with stars including captain Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah in its ranks. With the slow wickets likely to suit spinners, India has plenty of options with Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav keen to exploit the conditions.

Pakistan has been relying on a fleet of all-rounders after ignoring its two stalwarts Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan since Dec. 2024 in the shortest format. Under new coach Mike Hesson, Pakistan has played a majority of its T20 games with only three specialist bowlers, using four allrounders to bowl out the remaining overs. Whether Hesson’s template works against the likes of India remains to be seen. 

But Hesson’s blueprint at least worked in a build-up to the Asia Cup when Afghanistan crashed to its second lowest-ever T20 score of 66 against Mohammad Nawaz’s hat-trick in the final of the tri-series at Sharjah on Sunday.

Afghanistan has plenty of spin options and could edge either Bangladesh or Sri Lanka for a place in the Super 4. Led by Rashid Khan, the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket, Afghanistan also has experienced off-spinner Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad and rookie AM Ghazanfar to challenge batters of any opposition on spin-friendly wickets.

Despite losing to Bangladesh in the recent bilateral T20 series, Sri Lanka could has the potential to make the Super 4 with opening batter Pathum Nissanka in good form at the top of the order. Wanindu Hasaranga, who injured a hamstring against Bangladesh, has regained fitness and will team up with Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage to boost the spin options.

T20 FORMAT

It follows conventional cricket rules, where taking wickets and scoring runs are the main objectives for the bowling and batting teams, but does so in a shorter, sharper timeframe. Each team is allocated one 20-over innings to bat in each game. The main aim remains to score more runs than the opposition. Matches last around three hours.

Topics: Asia Cup 2025 Cricket ICC

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s real GDP expands 3.9% in Q2 on non-oil activities: GASTAT
Saudi Arabia’s real GDP expands 3.9% in Q2 on non-oil activities: GASTAT
Winners crowned at Global Champions Arabians Tour Europe & Middle East season finale in Prague
Winners crowned at Global Champions Arabians Tour Europe & Middle East season finale in Prague
UAE to field five players at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
UAE to field five players at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
UN rights chief: Mounting evidence of Israeli war crimes, warns of genocidal rhetoric in Gaza
UN rights chief: Mounting evidence of Israeli war crimes, warns of genocidal rhetoric in Gaza
Spain PM unveils nine measures aimed at stopping ‘Gaza genocide’
Spain PM unveils nine measures aimed at stopping ‘Gaza genocide’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.