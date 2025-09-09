You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Germany to back Ukraine with ‘deep-strike’ drones

Germany to back Ukraine with ‘deep-strike’ drones
Germany will launch a new "deep-strike initiative" to provide Ukraine with "several thousand long-range drones" to help it repel Russia's invasion, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said Tuesday. (AFP/File)
AFP
Germany to back Ukraine with ‘deep-strike’ drones

Germany to back Ukraine with ‘deep-strike’ drones
  • At a meeting of Ukraine’s allies in London, Pistorius said Germany was “expanding Ukraine’s capabilities to weaken Russia’s war machinery”
  • Healey said the UK would also continue sending one-way attack drones “vital for Ukraine’s defense“
AFP
LONDON: Germany will launch a new “deep-strike initiative” to provide Ukraine with “several thousand long-range drones” to help it repel Russia’s invasion, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Tuesday.
At a meeting of Ukraine’s allies in London, Pistorius said Germany was “expanding Ukraine’s capabilities to weaken Russia’s war machinery in the hinterland, providing an effective defense.”
That includes boosting “support for the procurement of long-range drones with Ukraine’s defense industry,” he noted.
“As part of this initiative we are concluding a number of contracts with Ukrainian enterprises amounting to a total of 300 million euros” ($350 million), Pistorius said.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in May, during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, that Berlin would help Kyiv develop new long-range weapons that can hit targets in Russian territory.
Merz said at the time that both countries’ defense ministers would sign a memorandum of understanding for the production of the long-range weapons systems, noting there would be no range restrictions on their use.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the 50-strong Ukraine Defense Contact Group, British Defense Minister John Healey said the UK would also continue sending one-way attack drones “vital for Ukraine’s defense.”
“Over the next 12 months, the UK will fund the delivery of thousands of long-range one-way attack drones, built in the UK, and supporting our 100-year partnership with Ukraine,” Healey told the meeting, which was partly virtual and partly in-person.
It follows UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Zelensky cementing a deal to jointly produce military drones during a UK visit by the Ukrainian leader in June.
A British announcement at the time said the pact aimed to deliver Ukraine “large numbers of battle-proven drones.”
London also announced in January that it would lead, alongside Latvia, an international coalition aiming to send 30,000 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Ukraine, through the UK-led International Fund for Ukraine (IFU).
The fund, which receives donations from Ukraine’s allies and partners, procures priority military equipment, including air defense and artillery systems.
Updating allies on its progress, Healey said the fund had now raised more than £2 billion ($2.7 billion).
He added the “funding milestone... is symbolic of unity, with 11 countries working together with the UK to ensure Ukraine receives the urgent support it needs.”

MADRID: Spain and Israel’s relations plunged to new depths on Tuesday as Madrid barred two far-right Israeli government ministers, a day after announcing measures aimed at stopping what it called “the genocide in Gaza.”
Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich would be sanctioned and “not be able to enter Spanish territory,” Madrid’s top diplomat Jose Manuel Albares told a press conference.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday had unveiled nine measures in response to the devastating war in Gaza, launched after Palestinian militant group Hamas’s unprecedented attack on Israel in 2023.
The measures included an entry ban on “all those people participating directly in the genocide, the violation of human rights and war crimes in the Gaza Strip.”
Ben Gvir and Smotrich are already the target of sanctions by Western countries including Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Norway and Slovenia.
Spain had already placed 13 Israeli settlers on its sanctions list.
Monday’s announcement triggered a furious reaction from Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who accused the Spanish government of antisemitism and barred two of its far-left members.
Spain in turn rejected what it called the “slanderous” accusations and recalled its ambassador from Tel Aviv. Albares said on Tuesday there was “no scheduled return date” for her.
Relations were already poor, with Spain maintaining outspoken criticism of the Israeli offensive in Gaza and recognizing a Palestinian state last year.
The October 7, 2023 Hamas attack resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Palestinian militants also seized 251 hostages, with 47 still held in Gaza, including 25 believed to be dead.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 64,605 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza that the United Nations considers reliable.

WARSAW: Poland’s prime minister said on Tuesday that its security agency had detained a “Belarusian agent,” adding that the EU member would also expel a Belarusian diplomat for “supporting aggressive activity” against Poland.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, relations between Poland, one of Kyiv’s main supporters in the European Union, and neighboring Belarus, a Moscow ally, have sunk to a low.
Besides their tense relations over the Ukraine conflict, Poland also accuses Belarus of arranging for a wave of asylum seekers from third countries to cross the border into Poland, in what Warsaw says is a bid to destabilize the EU.
Poland’s ABW internal security agency “detained a Belarusian agent yesterday. The detention was the result of cooperation between the (intelligence) services of Romania and the Czech Republic among others,” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X.
Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak identified the Belarusian agent as Uladzislau N.
He said the intelligence services of Hungary and Moldova had also been involved in the operation that resulted in the detention.
“The suspect conducted intelligence activity on Polish and Hungarian territory,” Siemoniak said on X, adding that prosecutors had charged him with espionage.
Tusk said that “a Belarusian diplomat supporting aggressive activity by Belarusian services against our country will also be expelled from Poland.”
Siemoniak said the foreign ministry had summoned the Belarusian charge d’affaires to inform him that the diplomat’s accreditation had been revoked and the envoy designated as personan non grata in Poland.
Siemoniak said the diplomat had been “directly involved in intelligence activity.”

 

VIRGINIA, USA: A federal appeals court was scheduled to hear oral arguments Tuesday about an appeal from a US military contractor ordered to pay $42 million for contributing to the torture and mistreatment of three former detainees at Iraq’s notorious Abu Ghraib prison two decades ago.
Reston, Virginia-based CACI appealed last year’s civil lawsuit verdict to the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals.
Suhail Al Shimari, Salah Al-Ejaili and Asa’ad Al-Zubae testified at last year’s trial that that they were subjected to beatings, sexual abuse, forced nudity and other cruel treatment at the prison during the US occupation of Iraq. A jury awarded them $3 million each in compensatory damages and $11 million each in punitive damages.
The three did not allege that CACI’s interrogators explicitly inflicted the abuse themselves, but argued CACI was complicit because its interrogators conspired with military police to “soften up” detainees for questioning with harsh treatment.
CACI supplied the interrogators who worked at the prison. It has denied any wrongdoing and has emphasized throughout 17 years of litigation that its employees are not alleged to have inflicted any abuse on the plaintiffs in the case.
Photos of the abuse released in 2004 showed naked prisoners stacked into pyramids or dragged by leashes. Photos included a soldier smiling and giving a thumbs-up while posing next to a corpse, detainees being threatened with dogs, and a detainee hooded and attached to electrical wires.
Military police seen in the photos smiling and laughing as they directed the abuse were convicted in military courts-martial. But none of the civilian interrogators from CACI ever faced criminal charges, even though military investigations concluded that several CACI interrogators had engaged in wrongdoing.
Last year’s civil trial and subsequent retrial were the first time a US jury heard claims brought by Abu Ghraib detainees in the 20 years since the photos shocked the world.
None of the three plaintiffs were in any of photos but they described treatment very similar to what was depicted.
The $42 million they were awarded fully matches the amount sought by the plaintiffs. It’s also more than the $31 million that the plaintiffs said CACI was paid to supply interrogators to Abu Ghraib.

NAIROBI: Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam, inaugurated in Ethiopia Tuesday, had to overcome financial, logistical and war-related challenges, the Italian construction magnate behind the scheme told AFP.
African leaders joined Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in officially unveiling the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) that has promised to revolutionize the country’s energy sector but also caused tensions with neighboring Egypt.
The dam is the largest by power capacity on the continent and could transform a country where almost half the 130-million population still lacks electricity, according to World Bank data.
“This country that was dark in the evening when I first arrived here... is now selling energy to neighboring countries,” Pietro Salini, CEO of Webuild, the main contractor for the project, told AFP.
Kenya, Tanzania and South Sudan have already agreed deals to buy the electricity.
The dam towers 170 meters (550 feet) high and stretches nearly two kilometers (1.2 miles) across the Blue Nile near the Sudanese border.
The $4-billion megastructure is designed to hold 74 billion cubic meters of water and generate 5,150 megawatts of electricity — more than double Ethiopia’s current capacity.
More than 25,000 people, mostly from Europe and Ethiopia, labored on the giant site from 2011 to its official opening.
Salini said his firm spent some 250,000 hours training workers in health and safety and technical engineering, noting: “The human factor is always the hardest to tackle.”
Neighbouring countries Egypt and Sudan are wrong to worry about the impact of the dam on their water supply, he said.
“The hydroelectric project releases water to produce energy. They are not irrigation schemes that consume water,” said Salini.
“There’s no change in the flow. It’s just regulated,” he added.
Salini also said the project was entirely financed by Ethiopia.
“Not one international lender was willing to put money in this project,” he told AFP.
A brutal civil war between the government and rebels from the Tigray region between 2020 and 2022, which claimed roughly 600,000 lives, also slowed the GERD’S completion.
But all those challenges are now in the past, Salini said.
“At an opening ceremony, you don’t think about past difficulties,” he added.

BUCHAREST: Moldovan President Maia Sandu warned Tuesday that her country’s democracy faces a “race against time” from what she said was attempts by Russia to influence parliamentary elections this month.
In a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Sandu said the Sep. 28 vote to choose a new 101-seat legislature would be the “most consequential” election in the European Union-candidate country’s history.
Sandu reiterated long-held allegations that Moscow is conducting a sprawling ” hybrid war ” against Moldova — through disinformation, vote-buying, illicit party funding, and myriad other tactics — to try to undermine the upcoming vote and derail Moldova’s path toward EU membership.
“The Kremlin’s goal is clear: to capture Moldova through the ballot box, to use us against Ukraine, and to turn us into a launchpad for hybrid attacks on the European Union,” Sandu said. “If our democracy cannot be protected, then no democracy in Europe is safe.”
Sandu said the election outcome will determine whether Moldova becomes a stable democracy or whether alleged Russian destabilization pulls Moldova away from Europe. “Today we face an unlimited hybrid war on a scale unseen before the full invasion of Ukraine,” she added.
Moscow had repeatedly denied meddling in Moldova.
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola told Sandu before her speech that “we are all deeply impressed by your determination, courage, and steadfast commitment to Moldova’s people,” and that the chamber stands united in support of Moldova’s democratic path toward EU membership.
The EU Parliament will debate later on Tuesday a resolution on strengthening Moldova’s resilience against Russian “hybrid threats and malign interference.” It is expected to vote on it on Wednesday.
Sandu’s remarks on Tuesday come weeks after the leaders of France, Germany, and Poland traveled to Moldova in a show of support to mark the country’s 34 years of independence from the Soviet Union.
Moldova’s upcoming parliamentary election will be pivotal to the country’s geopolitical course: whether it can stay convincingly on its EU path or be dragged back into Russia’s orbit.
“It is a race against time, to anchor our democracy inside the (European) Union, where it will be protected from the greatest threat we face: Russia,” Sandu said.
The pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity, or PAS, which Sandu founded in 2016, won a clear majority in the 2021 parliamentary election but risks losing its majority in the Sep. 28 vote, with no clear pro-European alternatives on the ballot.
In the aftermath of Russia’s full invasion of neighboring Ukraine in 2022, Moldova applied for EU membership and was granted candidate status that year. Brussels agreed to open accession negotiations last year.
“Precisely because we have advanced greatly on this path, Russia has unleashed its full arsenal of hybrid attacks against us,” Sandu said. “The battlefield is our elections.”
Last year, Moldovans voted narrowly in favor of securing the country’s EU path, the same day a presidential election was held, which secured Sandu a second term. But those two votes were also overshadowed by widespread claims of Russian interference, which Moscow denied.
Siegfried Muresan, Chair of the European Parliament’s delegation to Moldova, said in a statement that “Moldova is a priority for EU security, not just EU enlargement” and that “a stronger Moldova means a weaker Russia at our borders.”
“This is why, in this week’s plenary, we will vote on a resolution reaffirming strong support for Moldova’s EU path,” he said. “We will also call on the Council to start negotiations on the first cluster of Moldova’s accession process.”

