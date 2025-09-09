You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russian attack kills 24 in Ukraine during pension distribution

Russian attack kills 24 in Ukraine during pension distribution
A Russian strike on Tuesday killed 24 people waiting for pension payments in a front-line town of eastern Ukraine where Russian forces are massing forces for a large-scale offensive, officials said. (X/@UNHumanRightsUA)
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP
Russian attack kills 24 in Ukraine during pension distribution

Russian attack kills 24 in Ukraine during pension distribution
  • “A brutally savage Russian airstrike with an aerial bomb on the rural settlement of Yarova in the Donetsk region. Directly on people,” Zelensky wrote online
  • The interior ministry said 24 people were killed, while the army said Moscow had dropped a glide bomb
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP
KYIV: A Russian strike on Tuesday killed 24 people waiting for pension payments in a front-line town of eastern Ukraine where Russian forces are massing forces for a large-scale offensive, officials said.
President Volodymyr Zelensky posted video showing several corpses strewn on the ground alongside a burned-out minivan and playground — images AFP could not independently verify.
“A brutally savage Russian airstrike with an aerial bomb on the rural settlement of Yarova in the Donetsk region. Directly on people. Ordinary civilians. At the very moment when pensions were being disbursed,” Zelensky wrote online.
Moscow has claimed the industrial region as part of Russia despite not having full control over it.
Kyiv says the Kremlin has massed 100,000 troops at a key part of the front line for a fresh offensive.

The interior ministry said 24 people were killed, while the army said Moscow had dropped a glide bomb — weapons fixed with wings to help them fly over dozens of kilometers.
They are part of an arsenal developed by Russia to hit deeper into Ukrainian territory and stretch the front line.
Yarova is about eight kilometers (five miles) from the front line and had a pre-war population of around 1,900 people.
AFP journalists in eastern Ukraine saw mourners weeping outside a morgue where staff had laid out at least 13 corpses in black body bags.
Zelensky urged Ukraine’s allies to issue a response to the attack.
“A response is needed from the United States. A response is needed from Europe. A response is needed from the G20,” he said.

- ‘Strong actions’ -

“Strong actions are needed to make Russia stop bringing death,” Zelensky added, while the prosecutor general said it had opened a war crime investigation.
There was no immediate comment from Moscow or the Kremlin on the strike.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius meanwhile announced that Berlin would provide Ukraine with “several thousand long-range drones” to help it repel Russia’s invasion.
Germany was “expanding Ukraine’s capabilities to weaken Russia’s war machinery in the hinterland, providing an effective defense” by boosting support for the procurement of long-range drones, he added.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also said Tuesday that the United States is willing to take “strong measures against Russia” over Ukraine, but added that “our European partners must fully join us in this to be successful.”
US President Donald Trump has said he has tried to find a way to end the war in recent weeks, including threatening on Sunday to impose more sanctions on Russia, but has little to show for his efforts.
Following an EU-US meeting hosted by Bessent on Tuesday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko urged allies to further tighten sanctions that have cost the Russian economy billions of dollars.
“Only decisive measures can reduce Russia’s capacity to wage war and bring its daily atrocities and terror to an end,” she said on X.
In Ukraine, a spokesman for the postal network, Ukrposhta, confirmed that one of its vehicles was damaged in the attack and that its department head, identified as Yulia, had been hospitalized.
Ukrposhta, which delivers public services in front-line regions, said it would change how it distributes pensions and basic services there.
Russia has been steadily advancing in the eastern Donetsk region for months, concentrating its firepower on the territory and deploying troops from other parts of the front line, Kyiv has said.
Authorities in Donetsk have been appealing to civilians to flee the fighting since the early days of Russia’s invasion in February 2022.
Ukrainian commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said this week that Russian forces outnumbered Ukrainian troops threefold in some areas of the front, and by six times in regions where Moscow has concentrated its forces.
The strike comes just days after a Russian missile crashed into the Ukrainian government headquarters in central Kyiv, the first time the complex had been hit in the three-and-a-half-year war.
Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions forced from their homes in Europe’s bloodiest conflict since World War II.

 

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky Yarova

Streeting demands answers from Herzog as British Green Party leader calls for Israeli president’s arrest during UK visit

Streeting demands answers from Herzog as British Green Party leader calls for Israeli president’s arrest during UK visit
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Streeting demands answers from Herzog as British Green Party leader calls for Israeli president's arrest during UK visit

Streeting demands answers from Herzog as British Green Party leader calls for Israeli president’s arrest during UK visit
  • Health Secretary Streeting appears to contradict former FM Lammy’s claim of no genocide in Gaza
  • Zack Polanski joins calls for ‘potential war criminal’ Herzog to be arrested over alleged war crimes in enclave
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Senior UK government ministers and MPs have clashed over whether Israel’s actions in Gaza amount to genocide ahead of Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to London this week.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting told Times Radio that Herzog “needs to answer the allegations of war crimes, of ethnic cleansing and of genocide that are being leveled at the government of Israel.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will hold talks with Herzog in Downing Street on Wednesday.

Streeting added: “I think he (Herzog) needs to explain how, when we have seen so much evidence of the atrocities being perpetrated by the Israeli Army, how he can possibly claim that the IDF is the most moral army in the world. I think he should explain that, if it is not the intent of the government of Israel to perpetrate genocide or ethnic cleansing, how on Earth does he think his Israeli government is going to achieve its stated aim of clearing Palestinians out of Gaza without the war crimes, without ethnic cleansing, or even without genocide?”

Streeting said he had spoken last week to British doctors who had worked in Gaza, receiving “the most harrowing eyewitness testimony, one saying for weeks no food was allowed into Gaza, not even for babies.”

He added that the Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, were “barbaric,” “immoral” and “inhumane” and that “not a single one of those atrocities and injustices committed on Oct. 7 can possibly be answered with a level of civilian, innocent loss and suffering that we’re seeing in Gaza, or indeed Israeli settler terrorism being perpetrated in the West Bank.”

The comments appear to contradict a letter from Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, published on Tuesday, which stated that Israel had not committed genocide in Gaza.

The letter, sent last week before Lammy was replaced as foreign secretary, explained that the Genocide Convention defines genocide as acts committed with the specific “intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic racial or religious group” and added: “The government has not concluded that Israel is acting with that intent.”

Lammy also criticized the “catastrophic humanitarian situation” in Gaza, writing: “The high civilian casualties, including women and children, and the extensive destruction in Gaza, are utterly appalling. Israel must do much more to prevent and alleviate the suffering that this conflict is causing.”

A Downing Street spokesman said the letter “reflects the UK’s position that we’ve not come to any conclusion as to whether genocide has or has not been committed in Gaza” and stressed that it is for the International Court of Justice to make such determinations.

Meanwhile, the new Green Party leader Zack Polanski joined calls for Herzog’s arrest during his UK visit, accusing him of being part of the “Israeli government engaged in an ongoing genocide.”

Polanski, who is Jewish, said: “Welcoming a potential war criminal to the UK is another demonstration of how this Labour government is implicated in the ongoing genocide in Gaza. It also serves as a brutal insult to those mourning the thousands of innocent lives lost and to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians facing ongoing violence and hunger.”

He added that refusing to detain Herzog “can be seen as a contravention of the Geneva Convention.”

More than 60 MPs wrote to Starmer and new Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper asking whether Herzog’s visa is compatible with UK obligations under the Genocide Convention, noting the ICJ had determined Israel faces a “plausible risk of genocide” in Gaza.

Israel has denied that its actions amount to genocide.

The country struck and destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City on Monday, claiming it was targeting Hamas observation posts, and maintains a naval blockade on the enclave.

It also confirmed it targeted Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday, an attack widely condemned.

Meanwhile, Spain has banned ships and aircraft carrying weapons to Israel from its ports, describing the measures as antisemitic, though asserting that anyone participating directly in “genocide” in Gaza would be denied entry.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas visited Downing Street on Monday to discuss Gaza and the pledge by Starmer to recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly later this month if Israel does not change course.

A Downing Street spokesperson said both leaders agreed there would be “absolutely no role” for Hamas in future Palestinian governance.

They also discussed “the intolerable situation in Gaza” and the urgent need for a ceasefire, hostage releases, and humanitarian aid, with Starmer outlining “ongoing work with partners on a long-term solution … the only way to bring about enduring peace and stability for both Palestinians and Israelis.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas UK Isaac Herzog Wes Streeting Zack Polanski

Police arrest 13-year-old boy with 23 guns over school shooting threats

Police arrest 13-year-old boy with 23 guns over school shooting threats
Updated 1 min 4 sec ago
Police arrest 13-year-old boy with 23 guns over school shooting threats

Police arrest 13-year-old boy with 23 guns over school shooting threats
Updated 1 min 4 sec ago
Firearms were mounted on walls and handguns were found unsecured throughout the home, sheriff’s Deputy Carly Cappetto said
The boy’s parents said their son had no intention of harming anyone

WASHINGTON: A 13-year-old boy described by police as obsessed with school shooters was arrested on multiple firearms possession charges and causing a threat after they say they found social media posts about intentions to kill and seized 23 guns and ammunition from his home.
The boy pleaded not guilty to a total of five charges, four of them felonies, in juvenile court on Monday. He was arrested over the weekend in Washington’s Pierce County.
The boy’s name has not been released. It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer. Juvenile court records are generally confidential.
Firearms were mounted on walls and handguns were found unsecured throughout the home, sheriff’s Deputy Carly Cappetto said in a news release Monday.
“Several pieces of evidence from the suspect’s bedroom indicated he was obsessed with past school shooters and imitated similar behaviors with photos and inscriptions throughout his room,” she said. Loaded magazines with school shooter writings on them were removed.
“It appeared the suspect had everything ready to go to commit a mass shooting type of incident. It is unknown who or what the intended target was going to be, but it’s clear it was a matter of time before a tragic incident occurred,” Cappetto said.
The boy’s parents said their son had no intention of harming anyone. His mother, who attended the court hearing, suggested in an interview afterward that the social media posts were an attempt to “be cool” among peers, KOMO-TV reported.
Cappetto said the boy was last enrolled in the Franklin Pierce School District in 2021. He was currently unenrolled and was not currently an active student in any school district.

French president names close ally Lecornu new PM

French president names close ally Lecornu new PM
Updated 6 min 37 sec ago
AFP
Follow

French president names close ally Lecornu new PM

French president names close ally Lecornu new PM
  • The formal handover of power between Bayrou and Lecornu is due to take place on Wednesday at midday
  • Lecornu is seen as a discreet but highly skilled operator who himself harbors no ambition of becoming president
Updated 6 min 37 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday named defense minister and his close ally Sebastien Lecornu as the new prime minister to resolve a deepening political crisis as protests loom in the next days.
In choosing Lecornu, 39, to replace Francois Bayrou as the seventh premier of his mandate, Macron has plumped for one of his closest allies rather than seeking to broaden the appeal of the government across the spectrum.
Macron has told Lecornu “to consult the political forces represented in parliament with a view to adopting a budget for the nation and making the agreements essential for the decisions of the coming months,” the Elysee announced.
Bayrou, who survived just nine months in office, submitted his resignation to Macron earlier on Tuesday after France’s parliament ousted the government.
The formal handover of power between Bayrou and Lecornu is due to take place on Wednesday at midday.
The French president has in the past been notoriously slow in casting a new prime minister. But this time he has taken less than a day given the risk of financial and political instability.
“Emmanuel Macron is now in the front line to find a solution to the political crisis,” said the Liberation daily.
France’s borrowing costs, a measure of investor confidence, on Tuesday surged slightly higher than those for Italy, long one of Europe’s debt laggards.
“The president is convinced that (under Lecornu) an agreement between the political forces is possible, while respecting the convictions of each,” said the Elysee.

‘Vulnerable’

Bayrou had blindsided even his allies by calling a confidence vote to end a lengthy standoff over his austerity budget, which foresaw almost 44 billion euros ($52 billion) of cost savings to reduce France’s debt pile.
In the end, 364 deputies in the National Assembly voted that they had no confidence in the government, while just 194 gave it their confidence.
Bayrou was the sixth prime minister under Macron since his 2017 election, and the fifth since 2022.
His predecessor, Michel Barnier, was brought down by a no-confidence vote in December.
The crisis dates back to summer 2024 legislative elections that resulted in a hung parliament.
“Emmanuel Macron, a vulnerable president,” said the Le Monde daily.
Macron, who has been leading diplomatic efforts internationally to end Russia’s war on Ukraine, had faced one of the most critical domestic decisions of his presidency over who to appoint as premier.
Lecornu has been in his post more than three years, for most of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and is a staunch supporter of Kyiv.
He is seen as a discreet but highly skilled operator who, crucially for Macron, himself harbors no ambition of becoming president.
Lecornu had been tipped to take the job in December but in the end Bayrou reportedly strong-armed the president into giving him a chance.

‘Has the qualities’

Alongside political upheaval, France is also facing social tensions.
A left-wing collective named “Block Everything” is calling for a day of action on Wednesday and trade unions have urged workers to strike on September 18.
“I hope we can find agreements. I believe there is a possibility of building a project that satisfies what I call the national majority,” said Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, who is also leader of the main right-wing The Republicans Party.
The 2027 presidential election meanwhile remains wide open, with analysts predicting the French far right will have its best-ever chance of winning. Macron is forbidden from standing for a third term in 2027.
The hopes of three-time presidential candidate for the far-right National Rally (RN), Marine Le Pen, depend on the outcome of an appeal hearing early next year over her conviction for a European Parliament fake jobs scam that disqualified her from standing for office.
She described Lecornu’s appointment as the “final shot of Macronism.”
The Socialist Party, which had been eyeing the prime minister’s position for itself, denounced Macron’s decision not to include them and said the president had taken the risk of provoking legitimate social anger and institutional stalemate.”
But former prime minister Edouard Philippe, who is on the center-right, was more optimistic. Lecornu “has the qualities” to “discuss” and “find an agreement” with the other parties, he told TF1 television.

Topics: France Emmanuel Macron Sebastien Lecornu

Man accused of killing Ukrainian refugee on North Carolina train charged with federal crime

Man accused of killing Ukrainian refugee on North Carolina train charged with federal crime
Updated 33 min 33 sec ago
AP
Man accused of killing Ukrainian refugee on North Carolina train charged with federal crime

Man accused of killing Ukrainian refugee on North Carolina train charged with federal crime
  • Zarutska had come to the US to escape the war in Ukraine, relatives wrote in a GoFundMe post, describing her as determined to build a safer life
  • Attorney General Pam Bondi said: “We will seek the maximum penalty for this unforgivable act of violence”
Updated 33 min 33 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The Justice Department on Tuesday charged a man with a lengthy arrest record with the fatal stabbing of a Ukrainian refugee on a North Carolina commuter train last month, meaning he could face the death penalty.
The federal charge comes amid growing questions about why Decarlos Brown Jr. was on the street despite 14 prior criminal cases before he was accused of pulling out a knife and killing 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska in an apparently random attack captured on video. The case has become latest flashpoint in the debate over whether cities such as Charlotte are adequately addressing violent crime, mental illness and transit safety.
Zarutska had come to the United States to escape the war in Ukraine, relatives wrote in a GoFundMe post, describing her as determined to build a safer life.
Brown was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree murder by North Carolina prosecutors. He now also faces a federal charge of causing death on a mass transportation system, which carries up to life in prison or the death penalty.
Attorney General Pam Bondi said the killing was “a direct result of failed soft-on-crime policies that put criminals before innocent people.”
“We will seek the maximum penalty for this unforgivable act of violence — he will never again see the light of day as a free man,” Bondi said in a statement.
The death penalty is a potential punishment for people convicted of first-degree murder in North Carolina. However, the state has not carried out an execution since 2006. Legal challenges over the use of lethal injection drugs and a doctor’s presence at executions have in part delayed action.
Brown had cycled through the criminal justice system for more than a decade, with 14 prior cases in Mecklenburg County, including serving five years for robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to court records. He was arrested earlier this year after repeatedly calling 911 from a hospital, claiming people were trying to control him. A judge released him without bail.
His mother told local television she sought an involuntary psychiatric commitment this year after he became violent at home. Doctors diagnosed him with schizophrenia.
Video released Friday shows Zarutska entering the light-rail train and taking a seat in front of Brown, who was seated behind her. Minutes later, without any apparent interaction, he pulls out a pocketknife, stands and slashes her in the neck, investigators said. Passengers scream and scatter as she collapses.

Topics: North Carolina US Justice Department murder death penalty Decarlos Brown Jr. Ukrainian refugee

Spain moves to ban smoking in bar terraces, parks

Spain moves to ban smoking in bar terraces, parks
Updated 43 min 24 sec ago
AFP
Spain moves to ban smoking in bar terraces, parks

Spain moves to ban smoking in bar terraces, parks
  • Smoking will also be outlawed at concerts, festivals, university campuses and outside medical centers and transport stations
  • The draft law also seeks to ban minors from consuming tobacco
Updated 43 min 24 sec ago
AFP

MADRID: Spain’s minority left-wing government approved on Tuesday a proposal to ban smoking and vaping in outdoor spaces including bar terraces, parks and outside schools in a move to protect public health.
Smoking will also be outlawed at concerts, festivals, university campuses and outside medical centers and transport stations, the health ministry said in a statement.
The draft law also seeks to ban minors from consuming tobacco as well as preventing the advertising, promotion or sponsoring of tobacco products, which pose severe health risks including cancer.
The proposal must pass a consultation stage before being submitted to a vote in parliament and may never become law.
It is likely to spark a fierce backlash from the important hospitality sector in a country where outdoor dining is popular during searing summer heat.
Around 26 percent of Spain’s adult population smokes daily, according to 2024 data from the health authorities.

Topics: Spain smoking ban

