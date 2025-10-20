You are here

War on Gaza

What Trump’s ‘historic dawn of a new Middle East’ means for Gaza’s fragile peace

Analysis What Trump's 'historic dawn of a new Middle East' means for Gaza's fragile peace
Violence resumed over the weekend, barely a week after Gaza’s ceasefire came into effect on Oct. 10. (AFP)
Updated 21 October 2025
ANAN TELLO
What Trump’s ‘historic dawn of a new Middle East’ means for Gaza’s fragile peace

What Trump’s ‘historic dawn of a new Middle East’ means for Gaza’s fragile peace
  • Gaza ceasefire offered a pause in the fighting, but disputes over governance and arms threaten lasting peace
  • After the exchange of hostages and prisoners, analysts warn the toughest tests of the truce still lie ahead
Updated 21 October 2025
ANAN TELLO
LONDON: Hopes were high when the US-brokered ceasefire took effect in Gaza on Oct. 10, bringing about the first real pause in fighting in many months and the genuine prospect of peace. Events over the weekend, however, have cast those hopes into doubt.

Having previously declared the deal “the historic dawn of a new Middle East,” US President Donald Trump insisted on Sunday that the ceasefire is still holding after Israel launched deadly strikes on Hamas positions, accusing the group of violating the truce.

Trump, who brokered the deal, downplayed the role of Hamas’ leadership, instead blaming “some rebels within.” He added: “We want to make sure that it’s going to be very peaceful with Hamas. It’s going to be handled toughly, but properly.”

Gaza’s civil defense agency said at least 45 people were killed in the strikes. The Israeli army said it had “renewed enforcement of the ceasefire” but would “respond firmly to any violation.” Hamas denied breaching the truce, accusing Israel of fabricating “pretexts” to resume the war.




Trump had unveiled the ceasefire deal to great fanfare with a whirlwind visit to Israel and Egypt last week. (AFP)

Meanwhile, Hamas politburo member Mohammed Nazzal has told Reuters that the group is only committed to a ceasefire lasting up to five years, with guarantees for what happens next depending on Palestinians being given “horizons and hope” for statehood.

Trump had unveiled the ceasefire deal to great fanfare with a whirlwind visit to Israel and Egypt last week to formally declare an end to the war at a summit in Sharm El-Sheikh attended by dozens of world leaders.

However, the situation on the ground has remained volatile. Israel warns it will resume major operations if its terms are not met, while Hamas is already reasserting control across the embattled enclave.

Tensions escalated on Oct. 16 when Israel threatened renewed fighting after Hamas said it could not recover more remains of deceased hostages without specialized equipment to reach bodies trapped under the rubble.

Since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel that triggered Israel’s retaliatory war on Gaza, at least 90 percent of the territory’s civilian infrastructure has been leveled, the BBC reported on Oct. 13.

Under the first phase of Trump’s 20-point peace plan, Hamas released all 20 surviving hostages, while Israel freed nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

This phase also calls for unrestricted humanitarian access to enter Gaza. However, Israeli officials said the Rafah crossing into Egypt — critical for relief efforts — would open “at a later stage” — not on Oct. 16 as planned.




Video released in mid-October showed Hamas fighters executing eight blindfolded men accused of being “collaborators and outlaws.” (AFP)

As aid stalls, Hamas security forces have returned to the streets, clashing with armed groups and killing alleged gang members in what they call an effort to restore order in areas vacated by Israeli troops.

Video released in mid-October showed Hamas fighters executing eight blindfolded men accused of being “collaborators and outlaws.”

While some Palestinians reportedly welcome the crackdown after months of chaos, the show of force risks undermining the fragile truce.

As both sides test the ceasefire’s limits, analysts question whether Trump’s proclaimed “new Middle East” marks a genuine turning point or merely another brief pause in a conflict with no real end in sight.

Firas Maksad, director for Middle East and North Africa at the Eurasia Group, said that even among attendees of the Gaza peace summit in Sharm El-Sheikh on Oct. 13, “there are a myriad of questions about what comes next.”

He told CNN on Oct. 14 that there are “a lot of gaps still to be filled,” including the structure of a security mechanism in postwar Gaza.

Much, he said, will depend on “sheer political will,” which includes Washington pushing the next phase, Israel’s prime minister managing his right-wing coalition, and Hamas ceding governance while refusing to disarm.

“So much is riding on the sheer political will and investment — the political investment that President Trump has made in seeing that ceasefire through fruition in the various phases ahead,” Maksad said.

INNUMBERS

• 67k+ Palestinians killed in Israel’s military campaign in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.

• 999 Killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces or settlers in the same period.

(Source: Gaza health authority, OCHA)

Indeed, key questions remain unanswered. Whether Israel and Hamas have agreed on postwar governance, reconstruction, or disarmament remains unclear.

Chris Doyle, director of the London-based Council for Arab-British Understanding, said “the parties have not reached an agreement,” adding that first, “we need to define who the parties really are.”

“The agreement has been between the US and Israel, between Donald Trump and (Israeli) Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu — and then Hamas, on behalf of all Palestinians, is meant to sign off on the issue of reconstruction and governance,” Doyle told Arab News.

“But at the same time, Hamas is meant to have no role at all in the future of the Gaza Strip,” he said, arguing that this is “a contradiction.”

“It means a party that the sponsors of this agreement consider to be beyond the pale, unfit to rule Gaza, are being given the authority and legitimacy to agree to a deal that defines the future of Gaza,” Doyle said.

He said a legitimate solution must involve the Palestinian Authority. “There should be a deal that involves the Palestinian Authority — the State of Palestine — on the future of Gaza,” he said.

Doyle noted that all Palestinian factions agree Palestinians must lead reconstruction efforts, supported by international donors.




Tensions escalated on Oct. 16 when Israel threatened renewed fighting after Hamas said it could not recover more remains of deceased hostages. (AFP)

“There is not a single Palestinian faction or leader who believes that it should not be Palestinians who determine the nature of reconstruction, its priorities, and who carries it out under what terms,” he said.

“Every single Palestinian political figure will agree that it must be Palestinians in charge of that, albeit with, of course, international assistance, advice and donor funding.”

Long-term stability, he said, depends on Palestinians governing themselves across all Occupied Territories, making the two-state solution a critical step.

Governance “cannot be solely imposed from the outside — at least not for the medium term,” he said. “There needs to be a legitimate process whereby Palestinians are in control of their destiny, not just in Gaza, but also within the West Bank.”

While some analysts highlight the lack of clarity on governance, others point to unequal pressure on the warring parties.

Muhammed Shehada, a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, argued that the delay in reaching a ceasefire resulted from insufficient pressure on Netanyahu, not Hamas.

“Hamas was under immense pressure — inside Gaza, in Qatar, in Turkiye … they were hammered very heavily; Gaza was going through a genocide,” he told Arab News. It’s the lack of pressure on Netanyahu that prevented the deal for so long.”

He said the current agreement mirrors proposals dating back to December 2023, involving Hamas stepping down from governance, an administrative committee taking over, the release of hostages, suspension of operations, and a gradual withdrawal.

“Once Netanyahu was finally pressured, he folded,” Shehada said. “It was only a process of persuasion — telling him it would be good if you signed this deal; it wouldn’t be so bad if you signed that deal.”

So far, only the first phase of Trump’s plan is being implemented. The thorniest issues — including Hamas’ disarmament and Gaza’s future governance — remain unresolved.

Observers now debate whether Trump’s claim that peace was achieved through US support for Israel’s decimation of Iranian proxies holds up — or whether optimism should be tempered given the mixed results in Lebanon and the resilience of Iran’s regional allies.




Under the first phase of Trump’s 20-point peace plan, Hamas released all 20 surviving hostages, while Israel freed nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. (AFP)

Despite suffering severe blows, both Hamas and Hezbollah have refused to disarm. On Oct. 11, a Hamas official told AFP that disarmament is “off the table” and “not up for discussion.”

Trump, however, insisted on Oct. 14 that Hamas will be forced to disarm. “If they don’t disarm, we will disarm them and it will happen quickly and perhaps violently,” he said.

Maksad said Hamas is willing to hand over governance to a technocratic administration, but not its weapons.

“It’s a scenario that was not too different from where Hezbollah was in Lebanon for many years,” he told CNN on Oct. 9. “They don’t bear any of the responsibility of providing for the people, but that they’re the shadow force that maintains the weapons.”

Still, Maksad said a repeat of that model is unlikely. “There is a need for some creative diplomacy,” he added, referring to suggestions that Egypt could play a role in holding Hamas’ weapons under international supervision.

Hezbollah’s own disarmament remains unresolved in Lebanon.

After the Iran-backed militia’s mauling by Israel in September 2024, the Lebanese government agreed to a phased plan placing all weapons under state control by the end of the year — driven by US pressure and the need for aid.

However, Hezbollah has rejected the plan. “We will never abandon our weapons, nor will we relinquish them,” Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said on Sept. 27, pledging to “confront any project that serves Israel.”

The group continues to demand Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanese territory.




Whether Israel and Hamas have agreed on postwar governance, reconstruction, or disarmament remains unclear. (AFP)

Tel Aviv maintains control over five hilltop positions near the Blue Line, citing “strategic value” and pledges to occupy them indefinitely, even though the November 2024 ceasefire agreement requires Israel to withdraw its forces within 60 days of implementation.

Given the ongoing volatility, Doyle said that it is “totally premature to see the Middle East somehow all at peace.”

“The very idea that President Trump and the US really had a handle in creating the right environment regionally for peace I think should be treated with extreme caution,” he said.

“The tensions are very much there, and not least in the West Bank, which people seem to be ignoring at the moment, where we have seen 999 Palestinians killed since Oct. 7, 2023,” he added, citing figures from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Doyle said the region faces “a massive escalation in tensions,” pointing to Israel’s military presence on Lebanese and Syrian territory and ongoing clashes with Iran-backed groups such as the Houthis in Yemen.

Israel took control of parts of southwestern Syria after the collapse of Bashar Assad’s regime last December, declaring the 1974 Disengagement Agreement void and establishing military outposts deep inside Syrian territory.

Having suffered major blows in its own 12-day war with Israel, not to mention the US strikes on its nuclear sites earlier this year, Iran’s regional influence has dramatically declined.

Shehada said Iran’s “influence on Hamas’ long-term thinking is limited.”

Some Hamas leaders once envisioned a “multi-front confrontation” involving coordinated attacks by Iran, Hezbollah, and allied groups across the region — but “that vision never materialized,” he said. “Hezbollah was quickly neutralized and forced into a ceasefire, and Iran stepped back.




Governance “cannot be solely imposed from the outside — at least not for the medium term,” Chris Doyle said. (AFP)

“The concept of a multi-front war had already collapsed long before Trump ordered strikes on Iran. Earlier confrontations between Israel and Iran had resulted in limited exchanges — sporadic bombardments and retaliations — that both sides soon agreed to end through ceasefires.

“These episodes revealed Iran’s priorities. Tehran was unwilling to risk national destruction for Gaza’s sake; its main concern was self-preservation.”

While the Gaza ceasefire has offered a desperately-needed pause after months of devastation, key issues like Hamas’ disarmament and governance remain unresolved.

And although Trump’s plan has raised justifiable hopes for a “new Middle East,” one question lingers: Is this the start of a lasting peace for the region, or just another brief lull in a seemingly endless conflict?

 

Southern EU countries call for 'immediate release' of Gaza aid
Southern EU countries call for 'immediate release' of Gaza aid

Trump says Hamas will be 'eradicated' if they breach Gaza ceasefire deal
Trump says Hamas will be 'eradicated' if they breach Gaza ceasefire deal

Emaar founder Alabbar not inclined to take on Gaza rebuild work

Emaar founder Alabbar not inclined to take on Gaza rebuild work
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters
Emaar founder Alabbar not inclined to take on Gaza rebuild work

Emaar founder Alabbar not inclined to take on Gaza rebuild work
  • Mohammed Alabbar says rebuilding should be done by those responsible for the destruction
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters
ABU DHABI: Dubai real estate developer Emaar has not been approached for any post-war Gaza reconstruction work and would not be inclined to do any, said its founder and chairman Mohammed Alabbar.
While US President Donald Trump has envisaged the creation of a new Riviera in Gaza, Alabbar said on Wednesday rebuilding should be done by those responsible for the destruction. “It’s my philosophy ... that everybody should clean up his garbage,” he told the Reuters NEXT Gulf Summit in Abu Dhabi.
“I’m very focused on making money for my shareholders,” he added.
Emaar, a building block of Dubai’s expansion into a global economic player in recent decades and developer of the world’s tallest building, is involved in projects worldwide.
Its Marassi Red Sea tourism development in Egypt alongside Saudi and local investors will involve investment of $17 billion, Alabbar said.
Emaar is also looking at possible new projects in India and China. “Their evolution of economic development in India is quite good. China is also, you know, still suffering with their housing problem but you know they’ll come up with it,” he said.
Meanwhile, the US housing shortage is “a disaster” that should be a focus for Trump, he said, urging states and major companies to work together on the problem.
“You can talk about autonomous cars, investment in, you know, data centers. Thank you so much. We want to have a house,” Alabbar added.

Nearly a year after truce, women in south Lebanon say war never ended

Nearly a year after truce, women in south Lebanon say war never ended
Updated 1 min 56 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Nearly a year after truce, women in south Lebanon say war never ended

Nearly a year after truce, women in south Lebanon say war never ended
Updated 1 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

TYRE: Nearly a year after a truce was meant to bring calm to Lebanon’s border with Israel, tens of thousands of people have not yet returned to ruined towns in the south, kept away by deadly Israeli strikes and slim prospects of rebuilding.
Among them, 50-year-old farmer Zeinab Mehdi, who fled her home in the border town of Naqoura last year when the war between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah intensified, joining more than a million people fleeing the south’s hilly villages.
Mehdi, like many of those who left, placed her hopes in a US-brokered ceasefire agreed on November 26, 2024 that ordered hostilities to stop “to enable civilians on both sides of (the border) to return safely to their lands and homes.”

TRUCE DID NOT END ISRAELI STRIKES
But while rockets are no longer launched from Lebanon, Israel has kept up strikes and troops occupying hilltops in Lebanon still flatten homes, according to residents, Lebanese officials and rights organizations.
Israel says its post-truce strikes target Hezbollah’s efforts to re-establish military posts or train new fighters, accusing the group last week of hiding “terrorist activity under civilian disguise in Lebanon.” Israel said in February that it needed to keep forces in Lebanon “to defend Israeli citizens” before territory is fully handed over to Lebanese troops.
Hezbollah denies that it is seeking to reconstitute its military force in south Lebanon and says Israel is striking the area to deliberately keep civilians from ever returning home.
“Whatever house was still standing or land was still in good shape, they razed,” said Mehdi, who now works on a farming project funded by the UN Women’s agency in the coastal city of Tyre. “They pulled water pumps out from the ground and destroyed them. All the irrigation I had in the ground is broken. I have nothing.”
IMAGES SHOW POST-TRUCE DESTRUCTION
Mona Yacoubian, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, described the pace of strikes as Lebanon’s “new normal.” Observers have worried that it offers a preview of how this month’s fragile ceasefire in Gaza could play out: steady strikes without full-blown war.
On October 11, Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon hit construction yards approximately 40 km (25 miles) from the border, destroying more than 300 vehicles including bulldozers and excavators.
The Israeli military said it had struck “engineering machinery used to re-establish terrorist infrastructure.” Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun said it hit civilian facilities.
Public Works Studio, a Lebanese research organization, said there had been dozens of deadly attacks on people attempting to return home and using excavators to clear the rubble of their homes or filling water tanks on their rooftops.
Reuters reviewed satellite imagery of Naqoura provided by Planet Labs showing the town on January 19, approximately two months after the ceasefire came into force, and on September 14.
Reuters counted at least two dozen structures in Naqoura in the January image that appeared to have been destroyed by September, when the image showed grayish-white marks where the structures once stood. Given the buildings were intact in January, this indicated the buildings were destroyed in strikes, rather than in rebuilding efforts.
Asked about the images showing destruction in Naqoura and in another village, Houla, the Israeli military said it conducted precise operations against Hezbollah.
“The two mentioned villages contained numerous terrorist infrastructures belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization — located inside civilian buildings, underground, and within dense agricultural terrain,” the military said in a statement to Reuters.
’STILL LIVING IN A WAR’
More than 64,000 people remain displaced in Lebanon, including nearly 1,000 who fled areas this month where Israel carried out strikes, the International Organization for Migration says.
Some still live in schools in Tyre.
Mounifa Aidibeh, 47, transformed her catering business into a community kitchen when Israel sharply escalated its strikes on September 23, 2024, aiming to break Hezbollah and beginning what Lebanese call the “66-day war.”
Aidibeh’s Mhanna community kitchen, also supported by the UN Women’s agency, uses the harvest from Mehdi’s farming to make 1,350 meals daily for the displaced in the schools.
“We thought when the 66-day war is done, we’d of course stop. We didn’t expect people wouldn’t go back to their homes,” Aidibeh said as cooks, also displaced, tended to vats of simmering onions.
Persistent displacement is just one sign hostilities never concluded. Aidibeh pointed to a recent strike in the town of Bint Jbeil that killed children, Israel’s warnings to stay away from southern villages and the daily buzz of Israeli drones overhead.
“The war never ended for it to come back – we’re still living in a war,” she said. “The war will end when Israel leaves Lebanon. When it totally leaves Lebanon. When there’s no drone in the sky, when (Israel) doesn’t hit a house every day.”
Israel said in August that it would be willing to reduce its troop presence in Lebanon if the Lebanese army takes steps to disarm Hezbollah.

STILL NO MAJOR RECONSTRUCTION
The World Bank estimates Lebanon needs $11 billion to rebuild homes and infrastructure destroyed in the war. But major reconstruction efforts have yet to begin, with some countries conditioning recovery funds on progress to disarm Hezbollah.
Bidaya Sleiman, 41, was elected to Houla’s municipal council this year but cannot live in the border town since an Israeli strike destroyed her home last year.
She visits weekly to support the township’s modest efforts to revive public services.
“Through meeting up with people and listening to their complaints, I say the war is still ongoing and the pain of war is continuing,” she told Reuters.
Israeli strikes hit Houla this month, and satellite imagery from Planet Labs dated September 24 showed widespread new damage in the town compared to a February image. With winter approaching, Sleiman said needs for shelter will grow — but first, residents want attacks to stop.
“The first thing people want is security. Because whatever we can offer these people, or whatever the state or authorities offer in compensation – if there’s no security then there’s something missing,” she said.

US Vice President Vance says ‘tough task’ ahead in disarming Hamas

US Vice President Vance says ‘tough task’ ahead in disarming Hamas
Updated 29 min 32 sec ago
AFP
Follow

US Vice President Vance says ‘tough task’ ahead in disarming Hamas

US Vice President Vance says ‘tough task’ ahead in disarming Hamas
  • US leader: Gaza deal could also pave the way for broader alliances for Israel in the Middle East
Updated 29 min 32 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: US Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday cautioned there were challenges ahead both in terms of disarming Hamas and rebuilding Gaza as part of a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant movement.

“We have a very, very tough task ahead of us, which is to disarm Hamas but rebuild Gaza, to make life better for the people of Gaza, but also to ensure that Hamas is no longer a threat to our friends in Israel,” Vance said during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

Vance is in Israel to shore up support for the ceasefire and post-war reconstruction plans brokered by US President Donald Trump.

During a press conference on Tuesday in Kiryat Gat, a city in southern Israel where a US-led mission is monitoring the Gaza ceasefire, Vance expressed “great optimism” that the truce would hold.

He said Washington would not set a deadline for Hamas to disarm under the deal, despite concerns in Israel that the group has seized on the halt in fighting to reassert itself in Gaza.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu said ideas for “the day after” had been discussed.

“We’re just creating an unbelievable day after with a completely new vision of how to have the civil government, how to have the security there, who could provide that security there.”

“It’s not going to be easy, but I think it’s possible... we’re really creating a peace plan and an infrastructure here where nothing existed even a week and a day ago,” he said.

“That’s going to require a lot of work. It requires a lot of ingenuity.”

Vance said that the Gaza deal could also pave the way for broader alliances for Israel in the Middle East.

“I think this Gaza deal is a critical piece of unlocking the Abraham Accords,” Vance said, referring to the series of normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab countries in 2020.

“But what it could allow is an alliance structure in the Middle East that perseveres, that endures, and that allows the good people in this region, the world, to step up and take ownership of their own backyard.”

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Israel US JD Vance

Israel identifies two more hostages' bodies as Vance prepares to meet Netanyahu
Israel identifies two more hostages' bodies as Vance prepares to meet Netanyahu

Vance says Israel hostages could be freed 'any moment,' vows continued US pressure
Vance says Israel hostages could be freed 'any moment,' vows continued US pressure

UAE’s Gargash calls for new approach to ending Middle East conflict

UAE’s Gargash calls for new approach to ending Middle East conflict
Updated 44 min 53 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

UAE’s Gargash calls for new approach to ending Middle East conflict

UAE’s Gargash calls for new approach to ending Middle East conflict
  • Abu Dhabi, a major oil producer, punches above its weight diplomatically in the region and beyond and has gained vast influence by strategically investing everywhere from the West to Africa
Updated 44 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

ABU DHABI: Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the United Arab Emirates president, called on Wednesday for compromise to end the Middle East conflict by providing security for Israel and a viable state for Palestinians.
The Gaza ceasefire that came into force earlier this month presents an important opening but the approach to one of the world’s most complex and intractable conflicts needs to change, Gargash said in an interview at the Reuters NEXT Gulf Summit in Abu Dhabi.
“This is definitely a moment of opportunity. I think the first thing to say, we see opportunity because we have a chance today to change course,” he said.
The UAE, a wealthy Gulf Arab state, is seen as a vital player in efforts to rebuild Gaza after two years of war — following the deadly attack on southern Israel by militant group Hamas — that killed tens of thousands of people and demolished the Palestinian enclave, creating widespread hunger and a humanitarian disaster.
“Some policies are no longer valid and should not be reincarnated, the maximalist views on the Palestinian issue are no longer valid, we have to address the issue that we have two contending nationalisms fighting on one piece of land and that land has to be divided,” Gargash said.
“Are we going to continue with this sort of maximalist views on how to address the Palestinian issue, for example, by the Israeli right, which has to understand that this is not going to go away,” added Gargash, who served as the UAE’s minister of state for foreign affairs from 2008 to 2021.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who leads the most far-right government in Israel’s history, has rejected the idea of a Palestinian state.

UAE’S INFLUENTIAL ROLE IN THE REGION
Abu Dhabi, a major oil producer, punches above its weight diplomatically in the region and beyond and has gained vast influence by strategically investing everywhere from the West to Africa.
The UAE was the most prominent of the Arab states to sign US-brokered normalization deals with Israel in 2020 known as the Abraham Accords.
UAE Minister of State Lana Nusseibeh said during a panel at the Reuters NEXT Gulf Summit that the UAE normalized relations with Israel to foster tolerance and change mindsets in the region.
“We partnered with the Arab region, with the United States and with Israel using the Abraham Accords to help achieve this ceasefire in Gaza that was so desperately needed,” said Nusseibeh.
Gargash reiterated that Israeli annexation in the occupied West Bank would constitute a “red line” for the UAE.
Asked if that red line could lead to the end of the Abraham Accords, which US President Donald Trump wants to expand to include other Arab states to stabilize the Middle East and promote economic growth, Gargash said the focus now should be on making Trump’s plan to end the Gaza war work.
As Gaza faces a shaky ceasefire, highly sensitive questions remain for the next phase of the truce in the US plan, such as widespread calls for Hamas to disarm and for the group not to play any future role in governing the enclave.
The UAE sees Islamist groups such as Hamas as an existential threat, a position that often influences its foreign policy.
“We’ve had 30 years of the trajectory of political Islam, and political Islam was the main combatant here in the two years of war,” Gargash said, adding that political Islam could now be waning.
The West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, Hamas’ rival, expects to play a significant role in post-war Gaza even though Trump’s plan sidelines it for now, and it is banking on Arab support to secure its position despite Israeli objections, Palestinian officials say.
Asked about the PA, Gargash noted that it has stated that it is willing to reform, but he added that changes such as financial transparency were needed.

Topics: UAE

United Arab Emirates cuts red tape to attract digital businesses
United Arab Emirates cuts red tape to attract digital businesses

Saudi tech delegation showcases innovation at GITEX in Dubai
Saudi tech delegation showcases innovation at GITEX in Dubai

Israel identifies two more hostages’ bodies as Vance prepares to meet Netanyahu

Israel identifies two more hostages’ bodies as Vance prepares to meet Netanyahu
Updated 22 October 2025
AP
Follow

Israel identifies two more hostages’ bodies as Vance prepares to meet Netanyahu

Israel identifies two more hostages’ bodies as Vance prepares to meet Netanyahu
  • Vance is meeting Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday
  • Uncertainty remains over the peace plan, including disarming Hamas, the deployment of an international security force in Gaza
Updated 22 October 2025
AP

TEL AVIV: Israel has completed the identification of the bodies of two more hostages, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Wednesday, as US Vice President JD Vance sounded a buoyant note about progress in Gaza’s fragile ceasefire during a visit to Israel.
Authorities identified the deceased hostages as Arie Zalmanovich and Tamir Adar. Their bodies were transported in coffins by the Red Cross and handed over to the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip. A military ceremony attended by the chief rabbi of the Israel Defense Forces was planned for later in the day, Netanyahu’s office said.
The two were killed in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas militants, which triggered the two-year war.
Since the ceasefire began on Oct. 10, the remains of 15 hostages have been returned to Israel. Another 13 still need to be recovered in Gaza and handed over, a key element to the ceasefire agreement.
Meanwhile, the burial of more than 50 Palestinians is set for Wednesday at a cemetery in Deir al Balah, Gaza. The bodies were displayed outside Nasser hospital in Khan Younis ahead of burial. The 50 are among the 165 bodies of Palestinians that Israel has so far handed over.
Vance is meeting Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday. He is accompanied by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.
On Tuesday, Vance, Witkoff and Kushner said the ceasefire had exceeded expectations but acknowledged flareups of violence in recent days.
Uncertainty remains over the peace plan, including disarming Hamas, the deployment of an international security force in Gaza and who will govern the territory. Vance said Tuesday officials are brainstorming on the composition of the security force, mentioning Turkiye and Indonesia as countries expected to contribute troops.
Britain is also sending a small contingent of military officers to Israel to assist in monitoring the ceasefire.
Charity says an armed group took over its Gaza facility
A top Palestinian non-governmental organization that offers mental health services to people in Gaza said Wednesday that there had been an “armed raid and brutal takeover” of one its facilities in the territory last week.
The Gaza Community Mental Health Programme said an “armed group” it didn’t identify stormed the facility in Gaza City on Oct. 13, seized the building, expelled guards by force and put up their own families there.
“This blatant attack and serious crime represents a flagrant violation of all laws and norms,” the group said.
It was unclear why the organization waited more than a week to report the takeover, but it said that although it had made immediate requests for authorities to intervene, there had been no “concrete action” to return the facility “despite repeated promises to evacuate.”
It urged Palestinian authorities to act immediately so that the facility is returned to its hands, ensure that patients and staff are protected and to hold those responsible to account “without any delay or leniency.”
It also called on countries sponsoring the ceasefire agreement to “intervene decisively” and prevent actions undermining humanitarian work.
Israelis to bid farewell to a Thai hostage killed on Oct. 7, 2023
Israelis were set on Wednesday to bid farewell to a Thai farm worker whose body will be repatriated to his native Thailand later in the day.
Sonthaya Oakkharasri was killed during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, and his body was held in Gaza until it was returned last weekend.
A statement by the Families’ Headquarters for the Return of the Abductees said a gathering will be held at Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv to pay last respects to Oakkharasri, calling him a “devoted father and farmer who dreamed of establishing his own farm.”
In the 2023 attack on Israel that started the war, Hamas-led militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted 251 people as hostages.
The Israel-Hamas war has killed more than 68,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count. The ministry maintains detailed casualty records that are seen as generally reliable by UN agencies and independent experts. Israel has disputed them without providing its own toll.

Topics: War on Gaza

Top UN court to rule on Israel's Gaza aid obligations
Top UN court to rule on Israel's Gaza aid obligations

UN warns severe danger from unexploded ordnance in Gaza will persist for years to come
UN warns severe danger from unexploded ordnance in Gaza will persist for years to come

