Brendan Rodgers resigns as Celtic manager

Brendan Rodgers resigns as Celtic manager
Brendan Rodgers leave the Glasgow club. (Action Images/Reuters)
Updated 28 October 2025
AFP
Brendan Rodgers resigns as Celtic manager

Brendan Rodgers resigns as Celtic manager
Updated 28 October 2025
AFP
LONDON: Brendan Rodgers resigned as Celtic manager on Monday, the club announced, after the Scottish giants’ lacklustre start to the season.
The club said former boss Martin O’Neill and former player Shaun Maloney would take charge of the team until a permanent successor is appointed.
Rodgers’ second spell at Celtic ended after Sunday’s 3-1 Scottish Premiership defeat at Hearts left them eight points adrift of the Edinburgh side.
“Football manager Brendan Rodgers has today tendered his resignation” and “will leave his role with immediate effect,” Celtic said in a statement.
“Brendan leaves with our thanks for the role he has played during a period of continued success for the club and we wish him further success in the future.”
The club added that the search for a replacement was already underway.
“We are pleased that during this interim period former Celtic manager, Martin O’Neill and former Celtic player, Shaun Maloney have agreed to take charge of Celtic first-team matters,” it said.
Rodgers, 52, returned for a second spell at Celtic Park in 2023, winning successive titles, to add to his league triumphs from 2017 and 2018.
He previously managed Swansea, Liverpool and Leicester and arrived at Celtic for the second time in June 2023 to succeed Ange Postecoglou.
The Northern Irishman had been at Celtic between May 2016 and February 2019, completing successive league and cup trebles.
His first season in charge saw Celtic finish with a record 106 points and become the first Scottish side to complete a top-flight season undefeated since 1899.
Rodgers continued Celtic’s domestic supremacy by winning league titles in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons and also lifted the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup.
But clouds were gathering over the club this season with Celtic knocked out of the Champions League by Kazakhstan minnows Kairat Almaty.

Rodgers had appeared at odds with his employers over their summer transfer window policy.
After Celtic’s first defeat at Dundee in 37 years this month, he said the team had “lost a lot of firepower, a lot of goals.”
“And there’s no way you’ll go into a race and be given the keys to a Honda Civic and say, ‘I want you to drive it like a Ferrari’. It’s not going to happen.”
Celtic’s main shareholder Dermot Desmond hit back, saying Rodgers’ criticism had come “entirely out of the blue.”
“At no point prior to those remarks had he raised any such concerns with me, Michael , or any member of the board or executive team,” Desmond said.
“In reality, he was given final say over all football matters and was consistently backed in the recruitment process — including record investment in players he personally identified and approved.”
 

Topics: Brendan Rodgers Celtic

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios
Updated 55 min 24 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios
  • WTA world No. 1 Sabalenka vs. showman Kyrgios on Dec. 28
  • Game comes 52 years after Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs
Updated 55 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: WTA world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and tennis showman Nick Kyrgios face-off in a competition billed as the “Battle of the Sexes: The Dubai Showdown” on Dec. 28.

The event at the Coca-Cola Arena has been organized by TLive, the sports and entertainment company, co-founding partner IM8, and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Fifty-two years after the legendary 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, this contemporary edition unites two of tennis’ most compelling personalities, the organizers stated in a release on Tuesday.

Sabalenka said: “I have so much respect for Billie Jean King and what she has done for the women’s game. I’m proud to represent women’s tennis and to be part of this modern take of the iconic ‘Battle of the Sexes’ match.

“Dubai is my home, and I know this city loves big, entertaining events. I have a lot of respect for Nick and his talent, but make no mistake, I’m ready to bring my A-game.”

Kyrgios said: “When the world No.1 challenges you, you answer the call. I've got massive respect for Aryna; she’s a powerhouse and a true champion.

“But I’ve never backed down from a challenge, and I’m not just here to play — I’m here to entertain. This is what I live for.”

Mark McFarlane, MD of TLive, said: “We’re bringing together two of tennis’ most compelling personalities for a night that celebrates skill, showmanship, and respect on and off the court.”

Topics: tennis Aryna Sabalenka Nick Kyrgios Dubai UAE

