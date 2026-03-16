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Saudi ambassador to Singapore meets Jordanian ambassador

Mohammad Al-Ghamdi (R) and Saeed Radaideh in Singapore. (Supplied)
Mohammad Al-Ghamdi (R) and Saeed Radaideh in Singapore. (Supplied)
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Updated 16 March 2026
Arab News
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Saudi ambassador to Singapore meets Jordanian ambassador

Saudi ambassador to Singapore meets Jordanian ambassador
  • Al-Ghamdi also met Shahzad Nassim, chairman of the Saudi-Singapore Business Council, to discuss ways to advance economic and investment cooperation
Updated 16 March 2026
Arab News
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SINGAPORE: Saudi Ambassador to Singapore Mohammad Al-Ghamdi recently met Jordanian Ambassador to Singapore Saeed Radaideh.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on developments in the region and discussed issues of mutual interest, “in the spirit of continued consultation and coordination between the two sides,” the Saudi Embassy in Singapore wrote in a post on X on Monday.

Al-Ghamdi also met Shahzad Nassim, chairman of the Saudi-Singapore Business Council, to discuss ways to advance economic and investment cooperation.

“The meeting reflects the embassy’s outreach efforts and the council’s role in strengthening business ties,” the statement said. 
 

 

Topics: Mohammad Al-Ghamdi Saeed Radaideh Saudi Arabia Jordan

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