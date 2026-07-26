Three more militants killed as Pakistan seeks to bolster Balochistan security after deadly attacks

ISLAMABAD: Another three militants were killed in an ongoing military operation in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, state media reported on Sunday, following a spate of militant attacks in the mineral-rich region.

The development comes after one of the deadliest outbreaks of violence in Balochistan this year, where coordinated attacks have killed dozens of security personnel this month and prompted large-scale military and intelligence-based operations.

The Pakistani military launched Operation Al-Azm in Khad Kocha area of Mastung district this month after militants killed 10 civilians, including a judge and his security guard, in three separate attacks in the district.

“Under the ongoing intelligence-based Operation Al-Azm, security forces have killed sixteen (16) terrorists,” the Radio Pakistan broadcaster reported, citing security sources.

“Effective operations continue across the province.”

After co-chairing a security meeting in Quetta with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Friday, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the federal government would strengthen Balochistan’s counterterrorism capacity by sharpening the use of intelligence, technology and coordinated security planning.

“The federal government will continue to extend every possible support to ensure lasting peace in Balochistan,” he said, according to a statement circulated by his ministry.

“The war against terrorism requires modern technology, better intelligence and a coordinated strategy.”

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least developed province that borders Iran and Afghanistan, has been the site of a long-running separatist insurgency that has intensified in recent years.

Pakistani forces have also been battling religiously motivated militant groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the region.

The TTP and Baloch separatist groups launched coordinated assaults in the southwestern province in early July that killed dozens, including 27 policemen, in major attacks in Ziarat and Quetta. Security forces on July 5 launched Operation Shaban against the militants involved in the attacks.

Cumulatively, 143 militants have so far been killed in multiple intelligence-based operations in the restive province this month, according to state-run Pakistan TV Digital.

“Security forces will continue operations until terrorism is eliminated from Balochistan and peace and order are restored,” Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday, citing security officials.

Islamabad has repeatedly accused India of supporting and Afghanistan of providing safe havens to militants who carry out attacks inside Pakistan’s western regions bordering Afghanistan. New Delhi and Kabul deny this.

