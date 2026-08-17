Pakistan says digitizing oil supply chain to improve petroleum stock monitoring

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is developing its digital oil supply chain platform to obtain petroleum data from oil marketing companies (OMCs) and refineries, state media reported on Monday, as Islamabad seeks to strengthen the monitoring of its petroleum stocks.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last month directed OGRA to digitally monitor fuel supplies through modern technology, as the war between the United States and Iran disrupts global fuel supply.

OGRA first introduced a digital tracking platform to trace fuel supplies in March, training more than 200 industry representatives in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board. The training initiative was held as global oil prices surged due to the conflict between the US and Iran.

The state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported that OGRA is developing the digital oil supply chain platform, which would obtain data directly from OMCs and refineries through Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems and stock positions through Automatic Tank Gauging (ATG) sensors.

“OGRA is pursuing the digitization of Pakistan’s oil supply chain to strengthen the veracity, reliability and timeliness of petroleum stock and supply data,” APP said.

It said OGRA has already developed the digital platform the oil supply chain’s visibility, adding that ERP integration of oil pipelines is currently in progress and expected to be completed by the end of September 2026.

“Once completed, the system will assist OGRA in improving the quality and timeliness of data used for planning petroleum product requirements during Product Review Meetings and subsequent monitoring of supply-chain operations,” the report added.

OGRA currently monitors Pakistan’s overall petroleum stock availability with OMCs and refineries. However, it does not maintain a dedicated real-time ERP system specifically for customs-bonded stock visibility.

Quoting a document by the “Wealth Pakistan” publication, OGRA said it has already provided the Federal Board of Revenue and Customs authorities access to its digital platform.

“Through access to real-time data, FBR/Customs will be better positioned to reconcile petroleum products held at public and private bonded storage facilities,” it added.