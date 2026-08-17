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Pakistan captain Babar Azam doubtful for England opener

Pakistan captain Babar Azam doubtful for England opener
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Updated 17 August 2026 18:54
AFP
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Pakistan captain Babar Azam doubtful for England opener

Pakistan captain Babar Azam doubtful for England opener
  • Azam took a blow to his right hand while batting in the recent second Test against the West Indies
  • He was struck again on the same hand in Pakistan’s warm-up game against a county club last week
Updated 17 August 2026 18:54
AFP
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LONDON: Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam remains in doubt for the first Test against England starting Wednesday as he recovers from a finger injury.

Azam took a blow to his right hand while batting in the recent second Test against the West Indies.

He was struck again on the same hand during Pakistan’s warm-up game against the Professional County Club Select XI in Beckenham last week.

On Monday, Azam batted briefly in the nets as Pakistan held their first training session at Headingley ahead of the opening day of the first Test.

Pakistan paceman Mohammad Abbas told reporters at the ground that no decision had yet been taken on Azam’s fitness.

“Whether he plays or not will be a decision taken on match day,” Abbas said. “He did a few throw-downs and some batting practice today. But we’ll have to follow medical advice for it.”

Abbas was slightly more upbeat about Shan Masood’s chances of facing England.

Opening batsman Masood sustained a fractured finger during the first Test in the West Indies and missed the second game of that series.

Masood did not feature at all in Beckenham but did train at Headingley on Monday.

“With Shan, too, we’re just going to rely on the medical advice,” said Abbas. “Shan practiced for the whole session and looked very good.”
 

Topics: Babar Azam Pakistan vs England Pakistan test cricket

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