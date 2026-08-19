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Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft until Sept. 24

Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft until Sept. 24
An IndiGo Airlines aircraft flies low as it prepares to land in Mumbai, India, on October 22, 2025. (REUTERS/File)
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Updated 19 August 2026 10:05
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Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft until Sept. 24

Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft until Sept. 24
  • Restriction first imposed in April 2025 as relations deteriorated after Kashmir attack
  • Ban forces Indian carriers to take longer routes on flights to Europe, North America
Updated 19 August 2026 10:05
Ismail Dilawar
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KARACHI: Pakistan has extended its ban on Indian aircraft using its airspace until Sept. 24, the country’s airport authority said on Wednesday, prolonging a restriction imposed nearly 16 months ago amid tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Pakistan first closed its airspace to Indian-owned or operated aircraft in April 2025 after relations deteriorated sharply over a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, with the two countries fighting a four-day military conflict the following month. The ceasefire has held since, but relations remain strained and the airspace restrictions have continued.

“Pakistan airspace not available for Indian registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned or leased by Indian airlines/operators including military flights,” the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said in a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM).

The latest restriction took effect on Aug. 18 and will remain in force until 4:59 a.m. Pakistan time on Sept. 24, according to the notice.

It applies to both the Karachi and Lahore flight information regions, which together cover Pakistani airspace.

Pakistan initially imposed the restriction after an attack in Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

New Delhi blamed Islamabad for supporting the attack, an allegation Pakistan denied, before tensions escalated into their most serious military confrontation in decades in May 2025.

Pakistan’s airspace closure has forced Indian airlines to reroute westbound international flights, increasing flying times and fuel and operational costs.

Air India, which operates long-haul services to Europe and North America, has been particularly affected by the restrictions. The airline reported a record loss of more than $2 billion in the 2025-26 financial year, with geopolitical disruptions including Pakistan’s airspace ban and conflict in the Middle East adding to its financial pressures.

Pakistan has repeatedly extended the restriction since it was first imposed, with the previous notice keeping it in place through late August.

Topics: Pakistan India Conflict Pakistan airspace ban airspace ban

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