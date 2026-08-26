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Babar Azam says he’s ‘90 percent’ fit and set to return for Pakistan in 2nd test against England

Babar Azam says he’s ‘90 percent’ fit and set to return for Pakistan in 2nd test against England
In this file photo taken on December 26, 2022 Pakistan's captain Babar Azam gestures after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. (Photo courtesy: AFP)
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Updated 26 August 2026 18:32
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Babar Azam says he’s ‘90 percent’ fit and set to return for Pakistan in 2nd test against England

Babar Azam says he’s ‘90 percent’ fit and set to return for Pakistan in 2nd test against England
Updated 26 August 2026 18:32
AP
Follow

LONDON: Pakistan captain Babar Azam is set to make his return to the team for the second test against England at Lord’s starting Thursday, despite not fully recovering from a finger injury.

Babar missed the first test, which England won by an innings and 103 runs at Headingley last week, because of the issue but has taken part in practice sessions at the home of cricket.

“Yes, 90 percent I’m fit for tomorrow’s match,” Babar said in a news conference on Wednesday.

Having Babar available again will be a huge boost to Pakistan. He averages 65.75 on English soil and 53.83 in 14 innings against England.

“We’re not playing up to the mark, the way the England team is playing,” Babar said of Pakistan, which was outplayed with bat and ball in a test at Headingley that didn’t reach Day 3. “But after that, we sat together and discussed our mistakes.

“And we just forget those things and look forward to tomorrow’s match.”

Topics: Babar Azam

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