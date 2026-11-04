In times of uncertainty, leaders instinctively look to markets, forecasts and geopolitical developments for signals about the future. Yet some of the most important signals come from ordinary people. Long before tensions emerge in economies, institutions or societies, citizens tell us what they fear, what they need and what they expect from the future. The challenge for leaders is not the absence of warning signs. It is whether we are willing to listen.

At the Future Investment Initiative Institute, our PRIORITY Compass surveyed more than 60,000 people across 32 countries this year. The message was strikingly consistent with the findings of previous years. Across regions, cultures and income groups, people continue to identify the rising cost of living as their most urgent concern. More importantly, the anxiety surrounding that challenge is deepening.

This year, 56 percent of respondents ranked the cost of living among their country’s three most pressing problems. In the UK, that figure rises to 74 percent. Across Europe, three-quarters believe their country is on the wrong track, while fewer than one in five trust politicians to act in the public interest. These findings should concern us not simply because they reveal economic pressure but because they point to a growing gap between public priorities and the institutions expected to address them.

Across regions, cultures and income groups, people continue to identify the rising cost of living as their most urgent concern Princess Dr. Maha Al-Saud

The impact is visible in everyday life. Nine in 10 respondents reported choosing cheaper and less nutritious food because of rising prices. Food and housing remain dominant concerns but we also observed a sharp rise in anxiety around energy costs. One-third now cite energy and fuel bills among their primary cost-of-living worries, compared with one-quarter a year ago. In some countries, particularly the UK and France, more than half of respondents express concern.

At the same time, societies are grappling with the transformative impact of artificial intelligence. While investment in AI continues to accelerate, public confidence has not kept pace. One-third of respondents identify technology-driven unemployment as a major long-term risk, seven in 10 support slowing the deployment of AI until appropriate safeguards are established, and three-quarters believe major technology companies are more likely to prioritize profit than public safety.

For investors, these findings should not be viewed as political sentiment or social commentary. They are indicators of future demand. Capital generates returns by solving problems, meeting needs and creating value. A clear understanding of what people are struggling with today provides one of the strongest signals about where long-term opportunities will emerge tomorrow.

Consider healthcare. Staying healthy and accessing quality care remains the most important personal priority globally, identified by 44 percent of respondents and 55 percent in Europe. Yet four in 10 people are dissatisfied with the availability of doctors, rising to six in 10 in countries such as France and Italy. Perhaps even more telling, nearly two-thirds would rather pay more for higher-quality healthcare than accept lower-quality care at no cost.

Education presents a similar picture. Seven in 10 respondents believe higher education has become unaffordable for the average family, while the same proportion believe governments should place greater emphasis on vocational and practical skills as technological change reshapes the workforce.

The survey also highlights an important divergence between the Global North and the Global South. While many advanced economies are experiencing declining confidence, a majority of respondents in the Global South believe their countries are moving in the right direction. They are significantly more optimistic about the role of technology, more willing to embrace AI-enabled services and more confident that innovation can improve their lives.

A majority of respondents in the Global South believe their countries are moving in the right direction Princess Dr. Maha Al-Saud

This contrast matters. In one part of the world, technology is increasingly viewed as a source of disruption and uncertainty. In another, it is viewed as a pathway to opportunity and progress. Understanding these differences will be critical for governments, business leaders and investors seeking to build sustainable growth.

The implications are clear. The strongest demand for AI services, digital health solutions, online learning platforms and emerging technologies is likely to come from societies with confidence in the future. At the same time, demand for affordable housing, reliable public services, accessible healthcare and lower-cost energy will continue to shape political and economic outcomes in societies where frustration is growing. Both realities create opportunities for investment. Both deserve attention.

As we navigate an increasingly complex world, I believe three principles should guide decision-making.

First, we must recognize that issues such as energy affordability are not merely technical or commercial challenges. They are social and economic priorities that shape public trust and societal resilience.

Second, we should direct greater capital toward the areas where people’s needs are most evident: healthcare, housing, education and workforce development. These are not only social imperatives; they are among the most significant long-term investment opportunities of our time.

Third, we must remember that trust remains the most valuable license to operate. Institutions and enterprises succeed when they create value for society, not only for shareholders. The public increasingly expects business leaders to contribute meaningfully to the challenges facing their communities and those expectations will only continue to grow.

The purpose of the PRIORITY Compass is to understand where public priorities align and where they diverge from those of leaders and institutions. Five years of data suggest that this gap remains significant. The events of this year have demonstrated the consequences of allowing that gap to widen further.

The future will not be shaped solely by those who move capital most efficiently. It will be shaped by those who direct it where humanity needs it most. In an era of disruption, uncertainty and rapid technological change, listening carefully to people may be the most important investment decision of all.