No one doubts the effectiveness of boycotts and sanctions as a weapon. The disagreement usually concerns the timing, since they may take many years to achieve their political objectives. Yet, far sooner than many expected, Tehran is now complaining that it can no longer endure the American oil and economic embargo and is willing to gamble on breaking the blockade, even if that means setting the region ablaze.

Breaking this siege could push Iran into a second phase: direct confrontation with US forces, which is something Tehran has long sought to avoid. It has refrained from directly responding to repeated attacks on Qeshm Island and its western coastline.

The primary goal of the US’ pressure campaign is to force Tehran to accept the conditions related to its nuclear file during negotiations.

Tehran will try every possible method except the shortest and most straightforward path: reconciliation, abandoning its pursuit of nuclear weapons, ending its disruptive behavior, relinquishing its expansionist ambitions and ceasing to destabilize countries across the region.

There is little doubt that Tehran cannot endure much more economic suffocation. The question is how it will respond Abdulrahman Al-Rashed

There is little doubt that Tehran cannot endure much more economic suffocation. The question is how it will respond. At times, it claims it will defy US sanctions by dispatching a convoy of tankers to China, threatening military retaliation if the Americans intervene. It laid the groundwork for such claims through announcements about voyages that later proved false. At other times, it threatens a broad retaliatory war against countries in the region unless Washington eases the restrictions on its shipping. These threats have also found no receptive audience in the White House.

The reality on the ground is stark. Every Gulf country is exporting oil and gas, while Iran has been unable to sell a single drop of oil for an entire quarter. Austerity has become so severe that the presidential palace in Tehran is reportedly operating with reduced power consumption, while military personnel receive their salaries late.

Tehran knows it squandered the Islamabad agreement and wasted subsequent rounds of negotiations conducted through various mediators. Its calculations were based on the mistaken assumption that Donald Trump would offer additional concessions because he was heading into the midterm elections in a weakened position. Iran was also convinced that the US had decided to withdraw from both the region and the game. It is difficult to understand what led it to believe that.

The Iranian leadership was also influenced by misleading signals. It concluded, for example, that Vice President J.D. Vance had been entrusted with the Iran portfolio and would be more willing to grant concessions. At the same time, Tehran’s strategy of pressuring the Gulf states and Jordan in order to force Trump into compromise failed completely.

Iran continued to hope that the American president would ultimately surrender to its demands after his party’s losses in the midterms. Instead, the opposite occurred. Trump emerged more determined to discipline the Iranian regime, removed Vance from leading communications on the issue and adopted an even tougher stance than before.

Sanctions have become an especially dangerous weapon against the regime. Since mid-July, not a single barrel of Iranian oil has reportedly been sold on the global market.

Tehran’s strategy of pressuring the Gulf states and Jordan in order to force Trump into compromise failed completely Abdulrahman Al-Rashed

There was one attempt near Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal. A vessel transferred about 200,000 barrels of Iranian crude to a tanker that was not under sanctions. Both vessels switched off their tracking systems and transmitted false location data, indicating that they were near the coast of Oman. It was a solitary effort to export Iranian oil after sanctions were reimposed in July. Even when Trump granted Tehran a brief grace period during the diesel shortage crisis in the midst of the election campaign, Iran was unable to find either carriers or buyers willing to risk US penalties.

Every day that passes without oil exports costs Tehran about $250 million. Over the past four months, it could have earned more than $7 billion had it not persisted in what might be called a policy of intimidation. That same approach caused it to lose the memorandum of understanding that had once been within reach.

Iran conducts negotiations in the same manner. Whenever talks fail to produce the outcome it seeks, it resorts to threats.

At one point, it threatened to detonate a dirty bomb in Washington; at another, it threatened the US treasury secretary with assassination. Such rhetoric only strengthens the hand of the hawks surrounding the president, foremost among them Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who argues that the core problem lies in the Iranian regime itself and points to its hostile behavior dating back to the 1980s.

The central issue behind the entire dispute remains the nuclear file. Recent mediation efforts had achieved significant progress, were it not for the fact that Iran’s leadership appears unwilling to engage seriously. Some even suggest that communication problems within the regime have complicated negotiations because many of its leaders are dispersed and hiding underground.

The regime views its nuclear weapons project as essential to both its survival and its sense of honor. It has shown no willingness to retreat from that objective.

Other parties have reached the same conclusion that Tehran would become far more dangerous if it succeeded in acquiring nuclear weapons and that it must be prevented from doing so. The gap between the sides has widened further after Iran refused to allow International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to visit a new secret site believed to be connected to its nuclear program.

At this stage, there appears to be no instrument other than severe sanctions capable of forcing the regime to reverse course. Such pressure threatens not only the regime’s structure but also its ability to maintain internal control.