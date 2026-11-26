On Tuesday in Riyadh, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired the Cabinet session that approved Saudi Arabia’s state general budget for 2027.

It was not a routine approval of figures. It was a renewed declaration of a state’s confidence in itself, in its people and in its future at a time when wars surround the region and volatility shakes the entire world economy.

The crown prince summed it up in a single sentence: “The budget for the fiscal year 2027 embodies the government’s commitment to placing the elevation of the nation and the interest of the citizen at the forefront of its priorities and preserving the gains of development for this generation and for generations to come.”

The budget sets expenditure at SR1.39 trillion ($370.7 billion) against revenues of SR1.2 trillion. The expected deficit is SR190 billion, or 3.6 percent of gross domestic product, down from an estimated 4.9 percent in 2026.

That deficit is not a weakness but a deliberate choice. As Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan explained, the government accepts a deficit when the economic and social return on spending exceeds the cost of financing it. The estimates are also conservative: actual revenues have exceeded budget estimates for six consecutive years, he told the government press conference.

Al-Jadaan was clear that there is no ceiling on the Kingdom’s ability to finance its military and security needs Faisal Trad

After an oil-driven dip this year, the economy is expected to rebound strongly in 2027, with growth of nearly 11 percent, powered by higher oil production and the continued healthy expansion of non-oil activities. Inflation is forecast at just 2.3 percent, while global inflation exceeds 4.7 percent.

Al-Jadaan affirmed that “the citizen comes at the forefront of the government’s priorities.” Investing in people, improving quality of life and creating jobs, he said, are not slogans but commitments reflected in where the money goes.

The figures bear him out. SR544 billion is allocated to education, health, social development and municipal services: SR256 billion for health and social development, SR195 billion for education and SR93 billion for municipal services.

In other words, nearly 40 percent of the budget goes directly to what citizens and residents touch every day: their child’s school, their family’s hospital, their neighborhood street and support for those who are eligible.

Security, the foundation on which all development stands, receives SR263 billion, up on this year. Al-Jadaan was clear that there is no ceiling on the Kingdom’s ability to finance its military and security needs, to defend the nation and protect citizens and residents alike.

The minister offered a figure every citizen should pause at: non-oil activities have reached their highest share of GDP in the Kingdom’s history, at 57.7 percent.

This is the transformation Vision 2030 set out to achieve and it is happening now. Non-oil revenues have grown from SR166 billion in 2015 to SR505 billion in 2025 and now cover about 37 percent of government spending, compared with roughly 16 percent a decade ago.

Government reserves have risen by about 20 percent since 2022, with no current need to draw on them. Government deposits at the central bank stand at SR399 billion, foreign reserve assets at about SR1.7 trillion and nonperforming loans remain below 1 percent. Al-Jadaan called this resilience “extraordinary.”

Two-thirds of Saudi scholarship students now attend world-leading universities and more than 100,000 gifted students have won hundreds of regional and international awards.

The 2027 budget is a covenant that education, health, housing and employment are not items on a table but the citizen’s right Faisal Trad

Deaths linked to infectious diseases have halved and coverage has reached about 95 percent of the population. In 2027, the transfer of health cluster employees to the Health Holding Company will be completed.

In the first nine months of 2026, 90,836 Saudi families moved into their first homes. Homeownership has reached 66.24 percent, ahead of the interim Vision 2030 target and on course for 70 percent by 2030.

Some 2.7 million Saudis now work in the private sector. Unemployment among Saudis has fallen from 12.3 percent at Vision 2030’s launch to about 7.2 percent and women’s participation in the labor market has reached 35 percent. With 1.83 million small and medium-sized enterprises, ours is an economy of young entrepreneurs, not of large companies alone.

In 2025, the Kingdom welcomed 123 million tourists, more than 30 million of them from abroad, who spent over SR303 billion.

More than 97 percent of government services are digital, placing the Kingdom among the world’s top 10. At the World Smart City Awards 2026 in Barcelona this month, the Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center and the Riyadh Metro were each ranked among the top four in their categories.

The Public Investment Fund’s assets have grown from SR720 billion in 2015 to more than SR3.4 trillion, with SR750 billion injected into the domestic economy over five years.

Preparations for the 2027 Hajj are well underway, with more than 520 entities from over 150 countries taking part in this month’s Hajj Conference and Exhibition in Jeddah.

The greatest achievement was not a figure but a real test. When the regional crisis erupted on Feb. 28 and the eastern ports were almost entirely closed, the government and the private sector redirected logistics in under 48 hours, shifting shipping to Red Sea ports, railways and northern crossings. Trucks leaving Jeddah Islamic Port rose from 2,000 a day to 10,000.

No commodity ran out, prices held steady and citizens did not feel fear. The Saned program was reactivated to protect Saudi jobs, government dues were made payable in flexible instalments and loans were rescheduled through the Public Investment Fund and the National Development Fund. That is what a strong state looks like.

For the citizen, this means a better job, an easier path to a home, a better school and hospital, support that reaches those who deserve it, and an economy that no longer shakes when the oil price does. For the resident, it means security, quality services, an open business environment and respect for their culture. The minister confirmed that basic care for residents is part of the government’s priorities. For future generations, it means continuity. “The Vision is the north star for the Kingdom,” Al-Jadaan said. Its objectives are fixed; only the mechanisms change.

Budget 2027 is not simply SR1.39 trillion to be spent. It is a covenant that education, health, housing and employment are not items on a table but the citizen’s right and that the Kingdom will remain a state that builds in time of war, grows in time of crisis and advances while others retreat.

As the crown prince said, the third phase of Vision 2030 “builds on the reforms and achievements accomplished during the previous two phases.” We have passed the phase of construction and entered the phase of harvest. And what is coming is greater.