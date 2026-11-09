On the very morning of last week’s critical US midterm elections, President Donald Trump made what seemed like a shocking announcement: no more aid to Israel.

“Bibi Netanyahu and I have made a deal that we give Israel $4 billion a year, and we made a deal months ago that we’re stopping,” Trump said. He went on to make two seemingly contradictory assertions: “We won’t be paying Israel” and “We’ll help Israel if they need it.”

In truth, this prompted little euphoria among those who have long campaigned against US funding of Israel. The lack of enthusiasm can be explained by two factors: firstly, few take Trump’s pledges seriously and, secondly, his remarks were widely understood as a desperate attempt to stave off what was shaping up to be a disastrous election outcome.

The election ultimately delivered one of the most humiliating defeats in Republican Party history, with Democrats capturing both the Senate and the House of Representatives and making sweeping gains across the country.

Republicans quickly turned against Trump, who made the unusual admission that the war on Iran had contributed to their defeat. Vice President J.D. Vance, widely considered a potential presidential contender in 2028, was more explicit. “The reason we lost is the war,” Vance posted, while calling for Republicans to “change our relationship to Israel.”

Trump’s rushed Election Day announcement was an unmistakable attempt to influence voters before they cast their ballots Dr. Ramzy Baroud

Though Vance was criticized by some within his party for naming Israel, the clearest indication that unconditional US support for Tel Aviv had become a major political liability came from Trump himself.

First, his rushed Election Day announcement was an unmistakable attempt to influence voters before they cast their ballots. Trump failed but, in making the announcement, he revealed that he and his party understood Israel had become a major factor in their political predicament. Indeed, Trump described the $4 billion annual payment as “a bad talking point,” complaining that critics were using it against Republicans.

Second, Trump’s acknowledgment that the Iran war had hurt Republicans exposed the very Israel connection that Vance was prepared to articulate more openly. The war on Iran is not America’s war. It is Benjamin Netanyahu’s war, pursued as part of the Israeli prime minister’s long-standing quest to dominate the Middle East, with Washington paying the military, economic and political price.

This is hardly hyperbole. Netanyahu has repeatedly presented Iran as an existential enemy, while his far-right allies have openly celebrated American military involvement.

Washington can continue financing Israel’s military even when regular assistance becomes politically controversial Dr. Ramzy Baroud

Ironically, Washington’s own 2026 National Defense Strategy identified defending the US homeland and asserting American interests throughout the Western Hemisphere as its foremost priorities. Yet this administration plunged the country into another devastating Middle Eastern war.

Thanks to independent journalists and analysts operating outside mainstream media, Americans have become increasingly aware of the damage this relationship with Israel has inflicted on their country’s economy, military standing and international reputation. According to Quinnipiac University, 48 percent of registered American voters now believe the US is too supportive of Israel, compared with just 16 percent in January 2017.

However, this growing awareness, coupled with the seismic shift in Congress following the midterms, is still not enough to guarantee tangible and irreversible change.

The midterm results nevertheless offer a ray of hope that America is not a lost cause after all and that ordinary people possess enough knowledge and determination to challenge the powerful interests, megadonors and shadowy agendas shaping their country’s foreign policy.

There is a fundamental lesson here: Americans can no longer be satisfied with empty promises. And this brings us back to Trump’s announcement.

Israel is the largest cumulative recipient of US foreign assistance, with the Council on Foreign Relations estimating that American aid since 1948 has exceeded $300 billion, adjusted for inflation. But that staggering figure hardly tells half the story. Washington has consistently found ways to finance Israel’s wars beyond the declared annual military assistance of $3.8 billion.

For example, in April 2024, President Joe Biden signed emergency legislation providing Israel with an additional $8.7 billion in direct military assistance, separate from the regular annual allocation. The money included $3.5 billion in additional foreign military financing and $5.2 billion for missile defense programs. These extraordinary funding mechanisms demonstrate how Washington can continue financing Israel’s military even when regular assistance becomes politically controversial.

And that is only part of the picture. Congress has been considering proposals to expand US-Israeli defense technology cooperation, potentially shifting more spending into Pentagon research, development and procurement accounts. In essence, Israel could continue benefiting from billions in American military spending without that expenditure being labeled conventional foreign aid.

What Trump appears to be offering, therefore, is a sleight of hand: remove the politically damaging label of aid while preserving, and potentially expanding, the military relationship itself.

A Democratic-controlled Congress could block some of these initiatives. But many Democrats remain committed supporters of Israel and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee will continue to spend heavily to influence congressional elections. True, association with the lobby has become a political liability for some candidates. But AIPAC and its allies can be expected to seek alternative strategies, political vehicles and alliances to preserve their influence.

The election results are certainly a major step in the right direction but America’s political civil war is only just beginning: progressive Democrats against the party establishment, disillusioned Republicans against “Make America Great Again” loyalists, independent media against mainstream institutions, and so on.

The good news, for now, is that the tireless work of generations of conscientious Americans is finally paying off. Thanks in no small part to their efforts, millions of Americans are beginning to recognize that Israel is not a friend of their country and that this sinister relationship must end once and for all.