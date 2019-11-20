Israel confirms strikes against military sites in Syria

You are here

Above, Israeli soldiers and armored vehicles near the border with Syria in the annexed Golan Heights. Israel confirmed it launched air raids against military site in the Syrian capital of Damascus. (AFP)
AFP

  • Strikes were in response to the rockets fired at Israel
  • State media earlier said Syrian anti-aircraft defenses intercepted a ‘heavy attack’ over the capital Damascus
The Israeli army confirmed it carried out strikes on Syrian and Iranian “terror targets” near Damascus on Wednesday, in response to fire from Syria the day before.

The Israel Defense Forces, who blamed Tuesday’s rockets on “an Iranian force,” said it holds Damascus responsible for attacks launched from Syria into its territory.

Syria’s state media earlier said Syrian anti-aircraft defenses intercepted a “heavy attack” by Israeli warplanes over the capital in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Israel has carried out frequent air and missile strikes against Iranian targets inside Syria since the country descended into civil war in 2011, but rarely comments on them.

“We just carried out wide-scale strikes of Iranian Quds Force & Syrian Armed Forces targets in Syria in response to the rockets fired at Israel by an Iranian force in Syria last night,” the Israel Defense Forces tweeted.

During the attack the Syrian government’s defense missile was fired “despite clear warnings to refrain from such fire,” it added. As a result, a number of Syrian aerial defense batteries were destroyed.

“We hold the Syrian regime responsible for the actions that take place in Syrian territory and warn them against allowing further attacks against Israel,” the army said.

“We will continue operating firmly and for as long as necessary against the Iranian entrenchment in Syria.”

An AFP correspondent in Damascus heard several large explosions in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“Our air defense confronted the heavy attack and intercepted the hostile missiles, and was able to destroy most of them before reaching their targets,” Syria’s SANA news agency quoted a military source as saying.

SANA added that the aggression was carried out from “Lebanese and Palestinian territories.” Israel sometimes launches its attacks on Syria from planes flying over neighboring Lebanon.

Triggered by the repression of demonstrations by President Bashar Assad, the Syrian conflict has been complicated by the involvement of foreign powers.

Wednesday’s air raid comes a day after Israel’s defenses intercepted four rockets fired from Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Tuesday’s rockets were fired from positions around the capital held by groups loyal to the Damascus government.

The flare-up follows a major escalation in and around Gaza last week when Israel carried out the targeted killing of a top commander of Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, which is allied with Damascus.

The killing was accompanied by a second strike, unconfirmed by Israel, on an Islamic Jihad leader in Damascus that killed his son and another person.

The hundreds of strikes carried out by Israel in Syria have mostly been against Iranian targets or positions of Iran’s Lebanese ally, Shiite militant group Hezbollah.

Both are sworn enemies of the Jewish state and both have backed the Syrian president’s forces with advisers or fighters.

The war in Syria has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions.

Draft law on public decency causes outrage in Egypt

Updated 20 November 2019
Mohamed El-Shamaa

Draft law on public decency causes outrage in Egypt

Updated 20 November 2019
Mohamed El-Shamaa

CAIRO: A proposed Egyptian law concerning public decency has been fiercely criticized by some members of Parliament, including the speaker of the house.

According to Article 4 of the draft law, it would not be permitted to wear body-revealing clothing or clothes with pictures or symbols that violate public decency, including ripped jeans.

Parliament Speaker Aly Abdel-Aal slammed the draft, which was proposed by MP Ghada El-Agamy. “I am sure that those who read the draft law did not read it properly. We are in a country that accepts everyone. We should not interfere in personal affairs,” Abdel-Aal said.

“I stopped at the expression of public decency because this is an expression that can never be controlled since it covers behavior. It is a relative perspective, something that is acceptable to some people but unacceptable to others,” Abdel-Aal added.

MP Mohamed Abu Hamed said the draft law clashes with the constitution, and that mere talk about such issues would harm the tourism sector. Abu Hamed said the bill flies in the face of the constitution in terms of freedom of clothing and other forms of personal liberty.

El-Agamy said the MPs who expressed their opinion about the bill during the general session did not read it in the first place.

She said Abdel-Aal’s opinion matters, adding that every MP has the right to express his or her opinion regarding the draft. She alleged that much of what has been said about the law was not true.

El-Agamy told Arab News that her proposed draft law would be applied to public places under the joint supervision of the Interior Ministry and the concerned authorities in accordance with what would be stipulated in its regulations. 

She added that violating the public decency code could encompass various forms, and that the authorities concerned will determine the penalty according to the type of violation committed, such as badmouthing people, or committing an act that would harm people in the area by frightening or endangering them.

Article 8 of the draft law stipulates that the penalty for violators is between 500-5,000 Egyptian pounds ($31-$311). The penalty doubles if the violation is repeated within a year.

The draft law opens by stating that public decency code “is a set of attitudes and ethics that reflect society’s values, principles and identity in accordance with the foundations and the elements provided for in the constitution.”

