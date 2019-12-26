Turkey’s Erdogan paves the way for troop deployment in Libya

You are here

In a speech Thursday, Erdogan said Turkey and Tunisia agreed to support Libya’s internationally recognized government of Fayez Al-Serraj. (File/AFP)
ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday opened the way for direct Turkish military intervention in Libya, announcing a parliamentary vote in early January on sending troops to support the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) against strongman Khalifa Haftar.
Sending Turkish troops will complicate the situation in an already fragile country torn by internal dissent since the ouster and killing of dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
“We will present the motion to send troops (to Libya) as soon as parliament resumes” on January 7, Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara.
“God willing, we will pass it in parliament on January 8-9 and thus respond to an invitation” from the Tripoli-based GNA, he said.
Erdogan’s comments come after the Turkish parliament on Saturday ratified a security and military cooperation deal with the GNA of Fayez Al-Sarraj.
That agreement, which came into force on Thursday, allows Ankara to send military and security personnel to Libya for training purposes, according to Turkish officials.
But a separate motion is needed to send boots on the ground. The Turkish parliament in October passed another motion to deploy troops in Iraq and Syria for another year.
The Turkish leader has in recent weeks vowed to increase military support to the GNA if needed as it battles Haftar, who launched an offensive in April to seize the capital.
Erdogan on Wednesday paid an unannounced visit to Tunisia with his defense minister and spy chief to discuss ways of reaching a cease-fire in Libya.
Ankara has also signed a separate maritime jurisdiction agreement with the GNA — which has drawn international criticism especially from Greece, as part of its efforts to establish itself as a key player in the exploitation of hydrocarbons in the eastern Mediterranean.

Pro-GNA militias and Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army are vying for control of the North African country.
Turkey and Qatar back the GNA, while Haftar has received support from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia — all of whom have tense relations with Turkey.
Erdogan has said Haftar’s forces are backed by Russian security company Wagner but Moscow has denied this.
Asked about Ankara’s plans to send troops to Libya, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was “unlikely that the interference of third parties in this situation could contribute to a settlement.”
He added: “But any attempt by third countries to contribute directly to solving the problem and to help the parties to the conflict find a solution is always welcome.”
Ankara is likely to send an elite joint contingent to Libya, Can Kasapoglu, director of security and defense research program at the EDAM think-tank in Istanbul, wrote in a policy paper this week.
The initial group could include special forces along with military intelligence and liaison officers, he commented.
“Since 2016, the Turkish Armed Forces have gained a considerable level of experience in such efforts thanks to the Syrian campaigns.”
The Turkish military has launched three incursions into Syria as part of a campaign against Syrian Kurdish forces.

GAZA CITY: The organizers of the weekly Palestinian demonstrations along the Gaza Strip’s frontier with Israel said Thursday that they will significantly scale down the gatherings early next year.

The announcement by the organizing committee of Gaza’s Great March of Return is the latest sign that Gaza’s Hamas rulers are trying to maintain calm in hopes of strengthening unofficial “understandings” with Israel that would ease a crippling 12-year blockade of the coastal territory.

The committee said the demonstrations will only take place once a month, beginning in March, the second anniversary of the protests.

The demonstrations were initially launched as a grassroots effort to draw attention to difficult living conditions in Gaza and to call for the return of Palestinian refugees to long-lost homes in what is now Israel. Some 80% of Gaza’s 2 million people are refugees or descendants of refugees who either fled or were forced from their homes during the war surrounding Israel’s establishment in 1948.

But Hamas, an Islamic militant group that opposes Israel’s existence, quickly took control of the protests, turning them into heated confrontations with Israeli troops as young men tried to cut through the border fence, burned tires and threw stones and firebombs toward the soldiers.

Israeli fire has killed some 215 Palestinians, most of them unarmed, including 47 people under the age of 18 and two women, according to the Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights. Hundreds of others have been seriously wounded in the demonstrations.

Israel has said it was defending its border against attacks and infiltration attempts. But Palestinians and international human rights groups have accused the Israelis of using excessive force.

An Israeli-Egyptian blockade, imposed after Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007, has ravaged Gaza’s economy.

With little to show from the protests, Hamas has begun to tone them down as Egyptian, Qatari and UN mediators try to broker a cease-fire agreement that would ease the blockade. Israel has said any progress would depend on a halt to the protests, as well as frequent rocket fire out of Gaza.

Late Wednesday, a rocket attack believed to have been launched by the radical Islamic Jihad militant group forced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu off the stage during a campaign stop in southern Israel. Israel responded by bombing a series of Hamas targets. Israel says it holds Hamas responsible for all fire out of Gaza, even rockets launched by rival militant groups.

Thursday’s announcement appeared to be an attempt by Hamas to restore calm.

