You are here

  • Home
  • US expects more attacks from Iran-backed groups: Esper

US expects more attacks from Iran-backed groups: Esper

Iraqi counter-terrorism forces stand guard in front of the US embassy in the capital Baghdad on January 2, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cpu47

Updated 02 January 2020
AP

US expects more attacks from Iran-backed groups: Esper

  • Esper spoke two days after dispatching several hundred Army paratroopers to Kuwait as potential reinforcements in the region
  • Those troops were sent after an Iran-sponsored Iraqi militia attempted to break into the US Embassy in Baghdad
Updated 02 January 2020
AP

WASHINGTON: Iran or its proxy forces may be planning further strikes on American interests in the Middle East, and the US is prepared to take preemptive military action if it gets sufficient warning, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Thursday.
“The game has changed,” Esper said, citing a series of violent attacks on US personnel and facilities in Iraq in recent months by Iran-supported militia groups. “We're prepared to do what is necessary to defend our personnel and our interests and our partners in the region.”
On Tuesday, after a crowd of Iran-backed militiamen and their supporters stormed the US Embassy compound in Baghdad, the Pentagon sent a Marine quick-reaction force to the embassy, and later it dispatched several hundred Army paratroopers from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The paratroopers are in Kuwait as what Esper called “defensive support.”
Without providing details, Esper told reporters at the Pentagon that the US has “indications” that more Iranian provocations may be in the offing. If that happens, he said, the US will take action — preemptively, if it has enough advance warning.
Speaking alongside Esper, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that if any group makes another attempt to overrun the embassy it will run into a “buzzsaw.”

Topics: Mark Esper US Iran Iraq Kataib Hezbollah

Related

Middle-East
US strikes against Kataeb Hezbollah designed to ‘deter Iran’
Middle-East
Iraqi protester shot dead as anti-regime rallies continue

Carlos Ghosn breaks silence, says family 'played no role' in escape from Japan to Lebanon

Updated 54 min 44 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Carlos Ghosn breaks silence, says family 'played no role' in escape from Japan to Lebanon

  • The former Nissan chief says he alone arranged his departure from Japan
Updated 54 min 44 sec ago
Arab News Japan

BEIRUT: The family of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn played no role in his escape from Japan, Ghosn said in a statement on Thursday, days after his abrupt arrival in Beirut from Tokyo, where he faces trial for alleged financial misconduct.

“There has been speculation in the media that my wife Carole, and other members of my family played a role in my departure from Japan. All such speculation is inaccurate and false,” said the statement.
“I alone arranged for my departure. My family had no role whatsoever,” it added.

Topics: Carlos Ghosn Lebanon Japan Nissan

Related

Middle-East
Lebanon receives Interpol wanted notice for Carlos Ghosn
Middle-East
Exclusive: Lebanon’s Ambassador to Japan denies his embassy helped Carlos Ghosn escape

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia condemns US Embassy attack in Baghdad
Carlos Ghosn breaks silence, says family 'played no role' in escape from Japan to Lebanon
Dakar racers fine-tune vehicles in readiness for ‘exciting’ Saudi desert rally
Tunisian president says parliament to vote on government
Saudi hospitality ahead of Dakar Rally wins Russian journalist’s heart, removes misconceptions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.