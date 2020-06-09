You are here

Unfamiliar homes offer Barca and Madrid fresh challenge

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi in action with Real Madrid’s Casemiro during their March 1 La Liga match at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. (File/Reuters)
Updated 09 June 2020
AFP

Unfamiliar homes offer Barca and Madrid fresh challenge

  • Frenzied title race between the league top two takes another step into the unknown
Updated 09 June 2020
AFP

MADRID: “I’ve missed this place,” Lionel Messi said after stepping onto the Camp Nou grass for the first time in three months but when Barcelona return to action he knows it will not be the same.

Instead, La Liga’s frenzied title race will take another step into the unknown as Barca run out into the biggest and now emptiest stadium in Europe after Real Madrid switch to a different home altogether.

Two points separate Spain’s greatest rivals ahead of the return to top-flight games on Thursday, when the derby between Sevilla and Real Betis will end a 93-day hiatus and launch a five-week sprint to the finish.

When games were suspended on March 12, Madrid had handed first place back to Barcelona, just after beating them at the Santiago Bernabeu, a seemingly significant shift in momentum that lasted exactly a week.

Given the many frailties of the two teams, few could predict who will emerge the stronger from the final 11 games of the season but a fresh factor will be who adapts better to strange surroundings.

Instead of their 81,000-capacity stadium in the city-center, under renovation this summer, Real Madrid will play at the 6,000-seater Alfredo di Stefano Stadium, usually the home of the club’s reserve and under-18 teams, at their training ground in the northern suburbs.

Barcelona, meanwhile, will trade the advantage of Europe’s largest home crowd for the challenge of its most empty arena, where the absence of fans will, in numerical terms at least, feel starker than anywhere else.

“It’s the first time we have to play games without the fans,” said Madrid’s Toni Kroos earlier this month. “The team that adjusts best to this situation is the one that will win.”

For Barca, it will not be the first time.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba and Marc-Andre ter Stegen all played against Las Palmas in October 2017, when the club closed its doors at Camp Nou in protest against the game going ahead amid political unrest.

They won 3-0 but while that was a one-off, this time there are five home games to navigate, including Atletico Madrid, who would be more easily overcome with the help of a crowd.

Leganes and Espanyol, sitting 19th and 20th respectively, may feel emboldened too.

“I love that connection with the fans, it’s what allows us to feel those moments of happiness, to live them,” said Barca’s Arturo Vidal. “But we will have to adapt.”

On Saturday, the team held their first full training session at Camp Nou in almost seven years and Real Madrid have been trying to acclimatize too, with Zinedine Zidane overseeing regular meetings at their new ground.

The pitch replicates exactly the 105 x 60-meter measurements of the Bernabeu while the club’s groundsman, Paul Burgess, has been moved over to work on the surface.

But innovations are needed, with the club having to improve the lighting for broadcasting, add advertising boards and install the technology for VAR.

For Zidane, the setting is familiar because he led Madrid’s reserve side, Castilla, for 28 games there before taking charge of the first team. He even made his last appearance there in a Real Madrid shirt, to open the stadium in 2006.

Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Vinicius Junior, Lucas Vazquez and Rodrygo all came through the ranks playing on the Alfredo di Stefano grass.

Yet six home games against Eibar, Valencia, Mallorca, Getafe, Alaves and Villarreal offer no guarantees and, unlike Barcelona’s opponents, those teams will not even feel a historic anxiety.

For them, the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium might feel more like a neutral venue.

“Personally, I would prefer to play at the Bernabeu,” said Ramos.

If home advantage is less certain, Barcelona could suffer most. They have collected the most home points so far in the division and nine more than Real Madrid.

But if they find away points are easier to collect, Barcelona have more room for improvement than Real. The unknowns make an erratic title race even more unpredictable.

Topics: Barcelona real madrid La Liga

Updated 11 June 2020
AFP

Lifelines for Hazard and Suarez as La Liga title race looks to forgotten stars

  • Barcelona have a two-point advantage and the marginally more favorable fixtures
Updated 11 June 2020
AFP

MADRID: When La Liga stopped they were not expected to play any part in the rest of the title race but when the season resumes on Thursday, Eden Hazard and Luis Suarez could be set to decide it.

Hazard was looking beyond Real Madrid to the Euros after undergoing surgery on his right foot in March while some felt Suarez had played his last game for Barcelona after having a knee operation in January.

Instead, both have been thrown a lifeline, Suarez to preserve his career at Barca and Hazard to kickstart his with Madrid.

After Real Madrid paid €100 million ($108.4 million) to sign him from Chelsea last year, fans sprinted outside the Santiago Bernabeu to beat the queues for Hazard’s unveiling, and around 50,000 made it inside.

However, questions were soon being asked about his weight in pre-season, and he has struggled with injury all season.

Every time he has come back, Hazard has needed time to find form, initially lacking that burst of speed and change of direction that at his best, can leave a defender for dead.

But reports from Valdebebas have been positive, with Thibaut Courtois saying on Sunday he had been surprised by the Belgian’s “rhythm” before adding a note of caution. “We can’t expect him to be on top form without playing,” he said.

Barca coach Quique Setien has been similarly circumspect over Suarez, who is also not renowned for quick returns to sharpness after time away.

“He is better than we expected,” Setien said on Sunday. “But the question is how ready he is after so long out and whether he is ready to start.”

Despite winning the Clasico on March 1, Madrid were in a slump before the hiatus, that 2-0 victory over Barcelona their only win in five games.

They lost the defensive steel that saw them go 21 matches unbeaten either side of Christmas and a familiar bluntless, still lingering from Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, remains.

Hazard was supposed to help fill the creative void but 11 games over five and a half weeks offers no room for rustiness and, unlike Suarez, this is still a new team to him. Fifteen appearances in 10 months hardly breeds familiarity.

Barca meanwhile need bodies as they have only 19 fit senior players, which leaves them surprisingly ill-equipped to capitalize on two extra substitutes.

The club sold backups in January to raise funds for a striker that never arrived and instead they were left to exploit La Liga’s emergency signing rule in February to poach Martin Braithwaite from Leganes.

But Suarez brings experience and quality, not to mention the best out of Lionel Messi.

In full flow, Messi could see off Real Madrid but the Argentinian has had his own injury problems this season, the latest a minor thigh complaint that led to him missing three training sessions last week.

Barcelona have a two-point advantage and the marginally more favorable fixtures, particularly as the usually heated atmospheres at Sevilla and Alaves will be negated by empty stands.

They play Atletico Madrid at home too but have not lost to them at Camp Nou in 14 years.

Yet bubbling distrust of the Barca board could resurface at any moment and Madrid have the better head-to-head record, meaning they only need to be level on points to be crowned champions.

They play away at high-flying Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao but more important could be how they take to their new training ground home, the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium, while renovation work continues at the Bernabeu.

Madrid have Marco Asensio fit again while Gareth Bale has been the fittest of anyone in training.

Zinedine Zidane’s knack for winning knock-out tournaments might even be well-suited to a 39-day sprint finish.

Zidane was close to the sack in September but almost a year later, only one thing is certain. Nothing is the same.

Topics: La Liga Luis suarez Eden Hazard

