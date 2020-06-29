You are here

  • Home
  • Return of football during Saudi summer will be a step into the unknown

Return of football during Saudi summer will be a step into the unknown

Matches are expected to resume in August - the hottest month of the year in the Kingdom. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cgmdf

Updated 29 June 2020
Ali Khaled

Return of football during Saudi summer will be a step into the unknown

  • Matches could resume in August - the hottest month of the year in Saudi Arabia
  • All sporting activities in the Kingdom were indefinitely suspended on March 14 after the dramatic spread of the Covid-19 virus
Updated 29 June 2020
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: The countdown for the return of the Saudi Pro League on Aug. 4 is under way as organizers continue to roll out a series of initiatives that have seen foreign players and staff return to the country and resume training safely with their Saudi colleagues.

Around the world, the almost complete halt to sporting events has slowly been reversed over the last two months with the German Bundesliga’s restart paving the way for other competitions like La Liga, the Premier League, Series A and the Champions League to be completed.  

However, with the summer weather conditions taken into account, there were genuine possibilities that the Saudi Pro League and others in the region ultimately being cancelled.

All sporting activities in the Kingdom were indefinitely suspended on March 14 after the dramatic spread of the Covid-19 virus, but as life slowly returned to normal with the easing of the nationwide lockdown, so were plans put in place to restart the SPL.

While the UAE’s Arabian Gulf League has been voided, providing no champions or relegation in the process, its Saudi counterpart initially set out a roadmap to complete the 2019-20 season starting from Aug. 20, a date that was decided upon after several meetings of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF).

However, that resumption date was later brought forward to Aug. 4 by the SAFF through a series of tweets on June 12, with the last of the eight remaining rounds of the season set to be completed on Sept. 9.

“The SAFF decided to resume all football competitions, starting from Aug. 4 and will be coordinating with the SPL to determine the dates of resuming the top flight and the first division,” SAFF said in the Arabic language statement posted on Twitter.

“The Saudi Arabia Football Federation acknowledges all the efforts of the Saudi Arabia government to face the outbreak of the COVID-19 which is a confirmation of their concern for the safety of everyone in the Kingdom.

Just how up to speed the teams will be on their return remains to be seen, but cues can be taken from other restarts around the world.

While the Bundesliga, for example, provided a series of highly technical matches after a very brief period of re-acclimatization, the English Premier League’s return has been largely lethargic, with the lack of fans and atmosphere highlighting, perhaps even contributing, to an inevitable lack of its trademark intensity on the field.

A similar lack of energy, at first at least, is likely to affect the SPL matches as well. For a start, the enforced suspension of play has been longer than any regular preseason break and it will take the players time to regain match sharpness.

Just as important will be the fact that August happens to be Saudi Arabia’s hottest month, with average temperatures reaching almost 45C. There is a reason why football is not traditionally played in the summer.

The heat and humidity will unquestionably lead to slower pace and you can expect the average number of minutes that the ball is in play to drop, despite the introduction of water breaks and increased number of substitutions.

Much will also depend on just how many of the matches have anything riding on them, unlike at the usual start of the season when teams are invariably raring to go.

When the 2019-20 season was indefinitely suspended, reigning champions Al Hilal held a six-point lead over second-placed Al Nassr. With only eight match days left, Al Adalah, Damac and Al Fateh were the three clubs stuck in the relegation places.

Teams with little to play may have an eye on next season already, and the late resolution of the current campaign will impact the start of the next one. 

Clubs will no doubt have to change traditional pre-season training practices as they prepare for the 2020-21 campaign, pending its starting dates.

For now, the clubs will continue will have to do with returning players and Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al Faisal, Saudi Sports Minister, has already confirmed there will be no changes to the quota of SPL clubs’ foreign players.

There will be logistical changes when SPL returns, with a possible dispensation of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system. 

Also, in line with new FIFA directive since the resumption of competitive football after the coronavirus crisis, the Saudi Pro League will allow five substations for each team, with caveat that they are used over three intervals only, of which half-time does not count.

The decision to resume domestic football was also tied in with the rescheduling of matches for the Saudi Arabian national team.

“Based on the decision of the Ministry of Sports to return all sports activities and in line with the AFC's proposed dates for the resumption of Asian competitions and the resumption of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, we will coordinate the return of clubs to training as of June 21 in order to continue the current season based on a medical protocol and strict precautionary measures,” added the SAFF’s announcement added.

When football returns to Saudi Arabia, it will look different to what we are used to, just like it has everywhere else around the world. Nonetheless, for fans watching the action from their living rooms, it will be a hugely welcome sight, a sign that life is slowly returning to normal.

Topics: football Saudi Professional league sport

Related

Sport
Kuwait’s crowning glory turns into a nightmare at Spain 1982 World Cup
Sport
1982 World Cup: How Algeria stunned West Germany, fell to an epic swindle

Ceballos late heroics send Arsenal into semifinals

Updated 29 June 2020
AFP

Ceballos late heroics send Arsenal into semifinals

  • After losing their first two matches following the restart, Arsenal have now won 2 in a row
Updated 29 June 2020
AFP

SHEFFIELD: Dani Ceballos fired Arsenal into the FA Cup semifinals as the Spaniard’s stoppage-time strike clinched a dramatic 2-1 win at Sheffield United on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side rode their luck after surviving a second-half barrage from the Blades at Bramall Lane.

Nicolas Pepe put Arsenal ahead with a first-half penalty after Chris Basham fouled Alexandre Lacazette.

David McGoldrick equalized with three minutes left, but on-loan Real Madrid midfielder Ceballos settled a hard-fought quarterfinal in the final moments.

Arsenal join Manchester United in the last four, with Leicester facing Chelsea and Newcastle hosting Manchester City in Sunday’s other quarterfinals.

Arteta was Arsenal’s captain when they won the FA Cup final against Hull in 2014.

And the Gunners boss remains on course to get his hands on the silverware again as Arsenal look to win the competition for a record-extending 14th time.

“This is a difficult place to get a win. We are back at Wembley. I am really happy with the attitude and performance of the players,” Arteta said.

“It is a great opportunity to try and win a title and play in Europe.”

After losing their first two matches following the restart, Arsenal, who beat Southampton in the Premier League in midweek, have now won two in a row.

Complaining about Arsenal’s hectic schedule, Arteta added: We have played four away games since the restart. Thank you to the Premier League for our calendar playing every three days. But we go again on Wednesday.”

The Blades have gone winless in their four matches since the English season restarted, ruining their hopes of a push to qualify for the Champions League and ending their FA Cup campaign.

Arteta made five changes, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah among those left out.

There was no place for Matteo Guendouzi again after the Arsenal midfielder’s role in the brawl against Brighton, while Mesut Ozil was also absent from the Gunners squad.

David Luiz was back in Arsenal’s defence after serving a suspension for the red card he picked up during a disastrous substitute appearance in the defeat at Manchester City last week.

It wasn’t long before Arsenal’s defensive frailties were on display when John Lundstram nodded home from Oli McBurnie’s header, but the goal was ruled out by VAR for offside against the Blades midfielder.

Despite their unconvincing start, Arsenal grabbed the lead in the 25th minute.

Basham’s challenge on Lacazette looked innocuous, but he caught the Arsenal striker just inside the area and referee Paul Tierney awarded a penalty.

Ivory Coast winger Pepe stepped up to beat Dean Henderson from the spot for his eighth goal of the season.

Arsenal were clicking at last and Kieran Tierney broke down the left, crossing for Pepe to shoot just wide. Luiz’s difficult start to the resumed season continued when the Brazilian limped off injured after stumbling while shepherding the ball out of play early in the second half.

Henderson almost scored a remarkable goal from his own penalty area, the keeper’s wind-assisted kick bouncing past Gunners stopper Emiliano Martinez and narrowly over the bar.

United were denied by another VAR review when John Egan headed home after McGoldrick’s shot from an offside position was pushed out by Martinez.

Basham should have equalised from Jack Robinson’s cross, but the defender headed wide from close range.

Arsenal were undone by a terrible piece of defending in the 87th minute.

Sead Kolasinac made a comical mess of clearing Robinson’s long throw, smashing it into Mustafi and McGoldrick pounced to beat Martinez with a close-range finish.

It was United’s first goal in four games since the restart, but Arsenal had the perfect response.

When Pepe was tackled by Enda Stevens, Ceballos seized the loose ball and drilled past Henderson’s weak attempted save to keep Arsenal’s silverware hopes alive.

Topics: Arsenal Dani Ceballo FA Cup

Related

Sport
Arsenal’s 1989 title win at Anfield: Football’s most dramatic finale
Sport
Empty stands and absent stars a sign of FA Cup’s slow demise

Latest updates

Companies and brands ‘should have purpose beyond profit in these trying times’
China forcibly sterilizes Uighurs to control population: report
World counts coronavirus pandemic’s runaway economic cost
Saudi Arabia records 48 coronavirus deaths, 3,943 new cases
Man appears in court over three stabbing deaths in English town

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.