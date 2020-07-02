You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan army rejects UN findings over deadly strike

Afghan army rejects UN findings over deadly strike

Afghan National Army soldiers deployed in Baghlan province. (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jr3aq

Updated 02 July 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

Afghan army rejects UN findings over deadly strike

  • Anger grows after mortar shells kill 27 in busy Helmand market
Updated 02 July 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Afghan army on Wednesday rejected preliminary findings by the UN and the country’s main human rights group claiming that military shelling had killed 27 civilians in southern Helmand province two days ago.

“I would like to repeat that this incident has not been caused by the army’s troops. I totally reject this,” Gen. Wali Ahmad Ahmadzai, the army’s commander in Helmand province, said in a video message.

“We are ready to provide any sort of clarification. We strongly reject claims about civilian casualties,” he said.

Ahmadzai said that a specialist team will investigate the incident in a “thorough way.”

On Tuesday the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) blamed Afghan forces for firing mortar shells that struck a busy market in Helmand’s Sangin district.

“UNAMA’s initial impartial findings indicate Afghan National Army mortars inflicted heavy civilian casualties on Monday,” the mission said on Twitter.

“Multiple credible sources assert that the troops fired lethal mortars in response to Taliban fire, missing the intended target,” it said.

The death toll was corroborated by the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission, which said that children were among the victims.

“The incident happened as a result of a counterattack by the Afghan military forces. The Afghan government needs to initiate a transparent investigation into the attack,” Naeem Nazari, the commission’s deputy head, said on Tuesday.

He added that 35 other people were injured in the incident after security forces “launched a counterattack against the Taliban.”

Civilian casualties caused by both Afghan and US-led foreign troops hunting for insurgents have been one of the main reasons for the population’s dwindling support for both the government and the army.

While provincial officials accused the Taliban over the incident and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani described it as a “terrorist act,” the Taliban and several locals blamed the army for the deaths.

Videos shared on social media on Monday showed bodies, including those of young children, strewn in the open field with carcasses of sheep scattered nearby.

One video shows a bearded man pointing at two bodies — one of his brother and the other of his nephew — before claiming that government forces carried out the attack.

Although the UN in the past has repeatedly linked several civilian casualties to militant attacks, in recent years it has reported a spike in civilian deaths due to air raids and operations by government and foreign troops.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Wali Afghan, a lawmaker from Helmand province, said he had “evidence and signatures that show the army’s artillery rounds caused the carnage.”

He said: “People in Helmand are very upset and some staged anti-government protests yesterday. They demanded the arrest and punishment of those who were behind the shelling.”

Nine of the victims were from the same family, he said.

While there has been a significant drop in fighting after the Taliban agreed to a cease-fire on May 24, government officials say the group has stepped up attacks against security forces and civilians in recent weeks.

The Taliban has denied responsibility for most incidents, but did acknowledge it had been “targeting security forces across most provinces.”

The explosions in Helmand early on Monday came as the insurgents and the government prepare for crucial peace talks to end the decades-old war in Afghanistan.

Talks are expected to pave the way for a total withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan by next year.

During a phone call with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday, the Taliban’s chief negotiator, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, reiterated that the group was committed to the deal with Washington.

Pompeo acknowledged that the Taliban had refrained from attacking urban centers and military bases, but called on the militants to do more to reduce overall violence, a Taliban spokesperson said.

Topics: United Nations Helmand province Afghan National Army

Related

Special
World
Dozens die in market blasts in southern Afghanistan
World
Taliban not a threat to West as US troops leave Afghanistan: spokesman

Anger in Kashmir after images of boy break hearts

Updated 02 July 2020
Sanjay Kumar

Anger in Kashmir after images of boy break hearts

  • Toddler was sitting atop body of relative killed in crossfire between security forces, militants
Updated 02 July 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The heart-wrenching image of a young boy sitting on top of the blood-soaked body of an older man in the middle of a road, following an encounter between security forces and militants, was taken in the aftermath of a clash in Sopore, nearly 50 kilometers north of Srinagar, capital of Indian-administered Kashmir, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said on Wednesday.

The man has been identified as 51-year-old Bashir Ahmed Khan, who was traveling with his 3-year-old grandson from Srinagar to Handwara town, when the two were caught in the crossfire.

“A civilian vehicle which was coming from Sopore to Kupwara was caught in the firing range of terrorists. An old man who was driving the vehicle stopped the car and got down from the vehicle to move away for a safe spot but was killed by terrorists. Later, the young boy was rescued by security forces who took position nearby,” a CRPF statement said.

It added that one CRPF member was also killed in the incident, while three others were critically injured.

Khan’s family, however, disputed the CPRF’s statement, with his son Suhail Ahmed Khan claiming he was killed after being ushered from his vehicle after the militant attack. 

Sopore Police deny that version of events.

“The news surfaced on some social networking sites that (Khan) was brought down and killed is totally baseless and is far beyond the facts. Sopore Police refutes and denies the news and legal action shall be initiated against the false reports and rumors,” the force said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP), a recently formed political group in the valley known for its proximity with New Delhi, demanded an impartial enquiry into the incident.

“The security forces should exercise maximum restraint in such situations and ensure that no collateral damage takes place during such incidents,” the JKAP said in a statement.

The killing, and the response to the photo, comes after the death of a six-year-old boy in a similar situation in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district last week.

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir has been volatile since August 5 last year, when New Delhi scrapped article 370 of the country’s constitution which granted a special autonomous status to the region.

It also bifurcated the state into two federally administered units — the Union Territory of Ladakh and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prior to the decision, all political activities were suspended in the valley while several mainstream and separatist leaders were placed under house arrest.

However, Wednesday’s incident adds to a report released by the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), a Srinagar-based federation of human rights organization, which talked about an escalation of violence in the past six months, in its latest biannual report.

“The first six months of 2020 witnessed at least 229 killings,” said the report, released on Tuesday, adding that 32 of those were “extrajudicial executions of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir,” alongside the “killings of 143 militants and 54 armed forces personnel.” The dead include three children and two women.

The report added: “From January 1 to June 30 at least 107 Cordon and Search Operations and Cordon and Destroy Operations were conducted in Jammu and Kashmir which resulted in the killing of 143 militants.

“At least 57 encounters took place between Indian armed forces and militants that led to vandalism and destruction of civilian properties,” it added.

However, experts predict that the situation in the valley could go from bad to worse.

 “The bi-annual report compiled by JKCCS proves that. The growing violence is reminiscent of the 1990s,” Gowhar Geelani, a Srinagar-based political analyst and the author of “Kashmir: Rage and Reason” told Arab News.

He was referring in part to a period when Kashmir was in turmoil and the state witnessed its first phase of mass-scale violence in the valley.

“The graph of violence this summer is expected to go up, for there is a lot of anger on the ground against unilateral scrapping of Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status and loss of statehood,” he said, adding the issue could get worse.

“With tensions at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh and skirmishes at the India-Pakistan border, the absence of political space in the valley is going to be occupied by other actors. In the absence of political dialogue, no breakthrough is possible and a peaceful resolution is a distant and unrealistic dream,” he said.

Control of Kashmir is an unresolved issue between India and Pakistan since both gained independence from British imperial rule in 1947, leading to two subsequent wars between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Topics: Kashmir CRPF

Related

Special
World
Veteran Kashmir leader causes political storm after quitting pro-freedom alliance

Latest updates

With foothold in Libya, Erdogan’s Turkey eyes influence and energy riches
DiplomaticQuarter: Mauritius ambassador, Saudi aid agency chief discuss cooperation
Husam Zaman, president of the Saudi Education Evaluation Commission
Saudi envoy calls for extension of UN arms embargo on Iran
Saudi deal signed to locally manufacture new armored military vehicles

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.