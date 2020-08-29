You are here

Azerbaijan extends some coronavirus restrictions until Sept. 31

Municipal workers wearing protective suits, amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, desinfect a deserted street in Baku. (File/AFP)
Reuters

BAKU: Azerbaijan has extended some coronavirus lockdown restrictions, including the closure of its borders, until Sept. 31 after a further rise in the number of infections, the government said on Saturday.
Azerbaijan, which saw a daily increase of coronavirus cases of between 130 and 180 in the past several weeks, will reopen museums and exhibition halls from Sept. 1, the government said.
But shopping malls will remain closed and public transport will be limited, while the ban on travelling between the regions remains in place, the government said.
Azerbaijan introduced measures to stem the coronavirus on March 24 and has extended them several times.
The South Caucasus country of about 10 million people had registered 35,986 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 527 deaths as of Saturday.

Protest in Mauritius over oil spill, dozens of dead dolphins

Updated 29 August 2020
AP

Protest in Mauritius over oil spill, dozens of dead dolphins

  • The protesters on Saturday waved the country’s flag and held up signs with messages such as “You have no shame”
  • The ship’s remaining fuel was pumped out before the vessel split in two
Updated 29 August 2020
AP

JOHANNESBURG: Honking and drumming, hundreds of people have begun protesting in the capital of Mauritius over the government’s handling of an oil spill from a grounded Japanese ship and the alarming discovery of dozens of dead dolphins in recent days.
The protesters on Saturday waved the country’s flag and held up signs with messages such as “You have no shame.”
Thousands of residents were expected to attend the march through Port Louis a month after the ship struck a coral reef offshore and later cracked and spilled around 1,000 tons of fuel oil into fragile marine areas.
The Indian Ocean island nation depends heavily on tourism, and the spill has been a severe blow on top of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has limited international travel.
Authorities on Friday said at least 39 dead dolphins have washed ashore but it’s not yet clear what killed them. Some experts fear the chemicals in the fuel are to blame.
Residents and environmentalists have demanded investigations into why the ship strayed miles off course. Its captain and first officer have been arrested and charged with “endangering safe navigation.”
The ship’s remaining fuel was pumped out before the vessel split in two.

