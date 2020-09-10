Egypt to hold parliamentary elections on October 24-25

Explosion at a military installation in the Jordanian city of Zarqa

RIYADH: An electrical short circuit at a military warehouse on the outskirts of the Jordanian city of Zarqa caused a massive explosion on Friday morning.

The installation, east of the city, contained idle mortar bombs belonging to the armed forces, said Amjad Adaileh, minister of state for media affairs.

The Army said that an explosion occurred in one of the munitions depots under dismantling and that there were no casualties.

#BREAKING: Explosions heard in the Jordanian city of Zarqa. Initial reports say it was ammunition stores at a military installation. (Video: Social media)https://t.co/N6WUcougWn pic.twitter.com/87PoKfxHBv — Arab News (@arabnews) September 10, 2020

The installation is located away from civilian areas and it was reported that the blast could be heard 30 km away.

The army has cordoned off the area of the explosion and Civil Defense teams are at the scene trying to fight the flames, sources told Arab News.

A committee has been formed to determine the causes of the explosion.

The army has asked citizens to “shun circulating untrue information, adding that further details will be issued later.”