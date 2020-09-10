You are here

Egypt to hold parliamentary elections on October 24-25

An Egyptian casts his vote in a ballot box. (File: AFP)
Updated 10 September 2020
Reuters

  • Egypt will hold parliamentary elections on Oct. 24-25
  • Ibrahim said that in next month's vote, Egyptians abroad would be able to vote on Oct. 21-23
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt will hold parliamentary elections on Oct. 24-25, elections commissioner Lasheen Ibrahim told a televised press conference on Thursday.
Egypt last held elections for the House of Representatives in 2015. The chamber is held by supporters of President Abel-Fatteh El-Sisi, who took power in 2013 after the army removed President Mohamed Morsi following mass protests against his rule.
In 2018 El-Sisi was re-elected with 97% of votes, the same proportion that the former military commander secured four years ago for his first term.
In August, Egypt held elections for a newly created Senate, an advisory body. Voter turnout came to only 14.23%, which commentators attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, a lack of awareness about the new chamber, and voter apathy.
In April 2019, voters in a referendum approved constitutional changes in a move that could pave the way for El-Sisi to stay in power until 2030, official data showed.
Ibrahim said that in next month's vote, Egyptians abroad would be able to vote on Oct. 21-23. 

Explosion at a military installation in the Jordanian city of Zarqa

Updated 11 September 2020
Arab News

Explosion at a military installation in the Jordanian city of Zarqa

Updated 11 September 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: An electrical short circuit at a military warehouse on the outskirts of the Jordanian city of Zarqa caused a massive explosion on Friday morning.
The installation, east of the city, contained idle mortar bombs belonging to the armed forces, said Amjad Adaileh, minister of state for media affairs.
The Army said that an explosion occurred in one of the munitions depots under dismantling and that there were no casualties.

The installation is located away from civilian areas and it was reported that the blast could be heard 30 km away.
The army has cordoned off the area of the explosion and Civil Defense teams are at the scene trying to fight the flames, sources told Arab News.
A committee has been formed to determine the causes of the explosion.
The army has asked citizens to “shun circulating untrue information, adding that  further details will be issued later.”

 

 

