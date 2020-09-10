Egypt to hold parliamentary elections on October 24-25

CAIRO: Egypt will hold parliamentary elections on Oct. 24-25, elections commissioner Lasheen Ibrahim told a televised press conference on Thursday.
Egypt last held elections for the House of Representatives in 2015. The chamber is held by supporters of President Abel-Fatteh El-Sisi, who took power in 2013 after the army removed President Mohamed Morsi following mass protests against his rule.
In 2018 El-Sisi was re-elected with 97% of votes, the same proportion that the former military commander secured four years ago for his first term.
In August, Egypt held elections for a newly created Senate, an advisory body. Voter turnout came to only 14.23%, which commentators attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, a lack of awareness about the new chamber, and voter apathy.
In April 2019, voters in a referendum approved constitutional changes in a move that could pave the way for El-Sisi to stay in power until 2030, official data showed.
Ibrahim said that in next month's vote, Egyptians abroad would be able to vote on Oct. 21-23.
