UAE reports 674 new COVID-19 cases, a decrease from the previous day

An Emirati man and woman ride an escalator at Mall of the Emirates in Dubai, UAE, as the country loosens its coronavirus restrictions. (File/AP)
Updated 20 September 2020
  • UAE says 761 cases recovered from coronavirus
  • Kuwait records 385 cases and 3 deaths
DUBAI: The UAE on Sunday recorded 674 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 84,916.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said 761 people recovered from coronavirus over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 74,273, while the death toll stands at 404.
Dubai Economy, in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council, said it closed three sports facilities, issued nine fines and gave 35 warnings to a number of fitness centers, clubs, academies and sporting events for not adhering to anti COVID-19 measures.

Dubai Economy also issued fines to 10 other establishments, including shops and a gym, and issued warnings to seven more.
Sharjah Police said it had arrested a person who was infected with the virus and knowingly broke isolation rules.
Elsewhere, Kuwait recorded 385 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, bringing the total numbers to 99,434 and 584 respectively.

The health ministry said that 670 cases have recovered from the virus, totalling 90,168 cases.
In Oman, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 93,475, the death toll stood at 846, and recoveries reached 85,418.

 

Egyptian ministry of irrigation — torrent season begins

A general view of the High Dam in Aswan, Egypt February 19, 2020. (REUTERS
Egyptian ministry of irrigation — torrent season begins

  • Preliminary indications of the flood showed that it is higher than average and that the incoming waters during August and September are so far higher than those of last year
CAIRO: Egypt’s flood season began in August and will continue for three months — and the torrent season is about to begin — Mohamed El-Sebaei, spokesman for the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, has confirmed.

The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation continues to prepare for the torrent season and to deal with flooding, which has caused the levels of the Nile to rise significantly over the past few days.

El-Sebaei said the ministry is monitoring the quantities of water that reach Egypt and accumulate in front of the High Dam on a daily basis, pointing out that the Minister of Irrigation, Mohamed Abdel-Ati, has been in Aswan since yesterday to inspect the water facilities of the High Dam.

He said that the torrential season is about to start in the period between autumn and winter, and that the ministry is following up with all torrent, canal and drain networks to ensure that they are ready to receive any volume of water and to preserve private and public property.

The ministry is preparing to cope with the torrents and rains expected to occur during autumn and winter by preparing Lake Nasser, located behind the High Dam, which is one of the most important strategic points in containing the quantities of water coming from the Ethiopian plateau.

The Egyptian River Revenue Regulatory Committee, in its meeting headed by Abdel-Ati, reviewed the situation of the Nile flood, the procedures for monitoring, analyzing and evaluating its condition, and the quantities of water expected to arrive until the end of the current water year 2021-2022.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Irrigation, the rates of rain in the sources of the Nile is expected to start decreasing by the end of September.

Preliminary indications of the flood showed that it is higher than average and that the incoming waters during August and September are so far higher than those of last year. Is still too early to make a final judgment on the type and size of this year’s flood.

Eman El-Sayed, head of the planning sector and head of the forecast center at the Ministry of Irrigation, said the center works to calculate the rates of rain that fall on the upper Nile River countries until it reaches the country on a daily basis. She explained that the latest technology is used to take satellite images and download mathematical models to determine the amount of rain falling and when it will fall.

El-Sayed added that the ministry holds two meetings every week to discuss the developments of the flood season, which have been confirmed more than once to be very high — once during the meeting of the River Revenue Regulatory Committee and the other during the Leadership Committee meeting.

She pointed to the development of three scenarios to deal with a flood. If it comes at a power 10 percent stronger than expected, it will be water drainage as usual. If it comes 50 percent stronger than expected, the excess will be dealt with through drains and waterways and the Toshka spillway will open. If it is stronger than that, the country will declare a state of emergency, she said.

 

