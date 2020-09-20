UAE reports 674 new COVID-19 cases, a decrease from the previous day

DUBAI: The UAE on Sunday recorded 674 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 84,916.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said 761 people recovered from coronavirus over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 74,273, while the death toll stands at 404.
Dubai Economy, in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council, said it closed three sports facilities, issued nine fines and gave 35 warnings to a number of fitness centers, clubs, academies and sporting events for not adhering to anti COVID-19 measures.
While 728 businesses found compliant.
Dubai Economy emphasizes on the importance of following the precautionary measures and report any violation through the Dubai Consumer app.

Dubai Economy also issued fines to 10 other establishments, including shops and a gym, and issued warnings to seven more.
Sharjah Police said it had arrested a person who was infected with the virus and knowingly broke isolation rules.
Elsewhere, Kuwait recorded 385 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, bringing the total numbers to 99,434 and 584 respectively.
تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 385 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 670 حالة شفاء، و 3 حالات وفاة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 99,434 حالة

The health ministry said that 670 cases have recovered from the virus, totalling 90,168 cases.
In Oman, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 93,475, the death toll stood at 846, and recoveries reached 85,418.
#statement No. 189
September 20, 2020
