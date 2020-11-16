You are here

  • Home
  • SpaceX, NASA begin first operational astronaut mission to space

SpaceX, NASA begin first operational astronaut mission to space

1 / 2
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on November 15, 2020. (REUTERS/Thom Baur)
2 / 2
This SpaceX video grab shows Nasa's SpaceX Crew-1 members waiting for 2nd Stage separation, (from L) Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, Michael Hopkins and Soichi Noguchi, on Nov. 15, 2020 after launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (SpaceX handout photo via AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pnssa

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

SpaceX, NASA begin first operational astronaut mission to space

  • It is NASA’s first full-fledged mission sending a crew into orbit aboard a privately owned spacecraft
  • SpaceX is the rocket company of high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, CEO of electric carmaker Tesla Inc.
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: SpaceX, the rocket company of high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, launched four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station on Sunday, NASA’s first full-fledged mission sending a crew into orbit aboard a privately owned spacecraft.
SpaceX’s newly designed Crew Dragon capsule, which the crew has dubbed Resilience, lifted off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 7:27 p.m. eastern time (0027 GMT on Monday) from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
An air leak caused an unexpected drop in capsule pressure less than two hours before launch, NASA officials said. But technicians said they conducted a successful leak check, and the scheduled launch was still on.
The 27-hour ride to the space station, an orbiting laboratory some 250 miles (400 km) above Earth, was originally scheduled to begin on Saturday. But the launch was postponed for a day due to forecasts of gusty winds — remnants of Tropical Storm Eta — that would have made a return landing for the Falcon 9’s reusable booster stage difficult, NASA officials said.
The astronauts donned their custom white flight suits and arrived at the Kennedy Space Center launch pad on schedule at 4:30 p.m. in three white Tesla SUVs, flanked by NASA and SpaceX personnel.
Vice President Mike Pence attended the launch and said beforehand that under President Donald Trump, America had “renewed our commitment to lead in human space exploration.
President-elect Joe Biden Tweeted his congratulations, saying the launch was “a testament to the power of science.”




This SpaceX video grab shows Nasa's SpaceX Crew-1 members waiting for 2nd Stage separation, (from L) Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, Michael Hopkins and Soichi Noguchi, on Nov. 15, 2020 after launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (SpaceX handout photo via AFP)

First private mission
NASA is calling the flight its first “operational” mission for a rocket and crew-vehicle system that was 10 years in the making. It represents a new era of commercially developed spacecraft — owned and operated by a private entity rather than NASA — for sending Americans into orbit.
A trial flight of the SpaceX Crew Dragon in August, carrying just two astronauts to and from the space station, marked NASA’s first human space mission to be launched from US soil in nine years, following the end of the space shuttle program in 2011. In the intervening years, US astronauts have had to hitch rides into orbit aboard Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft.
The Resilience crew includes commander Mike Hopkins and two fellow NASA astronauts, mission pilot Victor Glover and physicist Shannon Walker. They were joined by Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, making his third trip to space after previously flying on the US shuttle in 2005 and Soyuz in 2009.
Musk, the billionaire SpaceX chief executive who is also CEO of electric carmaker and battery manufacturer Tesla Inc. , will likely not have watched the liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center launch control room, NASA officials said. Musk said on Saturday he “most likely” has a moderate case of COVID-19.
SpaceX and NASA have conducted contact-tracing and determined Musk had not come into contact with anyone who interacted with the astronauts.
“Our astronauts have been in quarantine for weeks, and they should not have had contact with anybody,” NASA chief Jim Bridenstine said on Friday. “They should be in good shape.”
NASA contracted SpaceX and Boeing in 2014 to develop competing space capsules aimed at replacing its shuttle program and weaning the United States from dependence on Russian rockets to send astronauts to space. 
 

Topics: SpaceX NASA International Space Station

Related

World
Astronauts head to launch site for SpaceX’s 2nd crew flight
World
NASA astronauts splash down after journey home aboard SpaceX capsule

India registers over 30,000 new coronavirus cases

Updated 16 November 2020
AP

India registers over 30,000 new coronavirus cases

  • India’s daily cases have seen a steady decline since the middle of September
  • Concerns remain over the ability of New Delhi’s health infrastructure to handle its severe caseload
Updated 16 November 2020
AP

NEW DELHI: India has registered 30,548 new confirmed coronaviruses cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest in the last four months but amid growing concerns of the latest surge in the capital New Delhi.
The Health Ministry on Monday raised India’s tally to more than 8.84 million. It said the country was showing a trend of declining average daily cases over the last two months. The ministry also reported 435 deaths in the same period, driving total fatalities to 130,070.
India’s daily cases have seen a steady decline since the middle of September, but its capital New Delhi is battling the latest surge, recording more new cases than any other Indian state. Experts have attributed the surge to the festive season, dangerous pollution levels and the dip in temperatures.
Concerns remain over the ability of New Delhi’s health infrastructure to handle the severe caseload.
To tackle the rise in infections, India’s home ministry said it will airlift doctors from other regions to the capital, double the current testing numbers and provide 300 additional intensive care unit beds to fight the spread of the virus.
On Sunday, India’s health minister Harsh Vardhan said the capital’s surge is “likely to worsen over next few weeks.”
A country of nearly 1.4 billion people, India is the world’s second most coronavirus affected country after the United States.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

World
India’s coronavirus cases set to cross 8 million
World
India’s coronavirus cases reach 8.5 million

Latest updates

SpaceX launches second crew, regular station crew flights begin
‘His House’: Smart, timely and — most importantly — very scary
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to start direct flights to Israel next year
India registers over 30,000 new coronavirus cases
New Zealand imposes new mask rules as coronavirus precaution

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.