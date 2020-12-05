You are here

  • Home
  • Macron urged to press ally El-Sisi on rights in Paris visit

Macron urged to press ally El-Sisi on rights in Paris visit

Macron urged to press ally El-Sisi on rights in Paris visit
Egypt and France have enjoyed an increasingly close relationship under the secular rule of former army general El-Sisi. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r9kvd

Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

Macron urged to press ally El-Sisi on rights in Paris visit

Macron urged to press ally El-Sisi on rights in Paris visit
  • El-Sisi will dine with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Sunday evening before holding talks with Macron
  • France’s close relationship with Egypt at a time when Cairo stands accused of serial human rights violations has concerned activists
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron hosts Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi from Sunday for a three-day state visit with France facing calls from activists that Egypt should not be “indulged” despite the close alliance between Cairo and Paris.
Egypt and France have enjoyed an increasingly close relationship under the secular rule of former army general El-Sisi, with common interests in the Middle East and a shared suspicion of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
El-Sisi will dine with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Sunday evening before holding talks with Macron at the Elysee on Monday. Meetings with other political leaders are due to stretch into Tuesday.
France’s close relationship with Egypt at a time when Cairo stands accused of serial human rights violations has concerned activists, who want Macron to make the issue central to the discussions.
“French diplomacy has, at the highest levels, long indulged President El-Sisi’s brutal repression of any form of dissent,” a dozen human rights groups including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) said in a joint statement ahead of his visit.
“It is now or never for President Macron to stand up for his self-declared commitment to promote human rights in Egypt.”
The statement said that as well as being Egypt’s main arms supplier by selling warships and fighter jets, the French government has also allowed French companies to provide Cairo with surveillance and crowd control tools.
“We are amazed that France is rolling out the red carpet for a dictator when there are more than 60,000 prisoners of conscience today in Egypt,” Antoine Madelin, international advocacy director of the FIDH, told AFP.
El-Sisi came to power in 2014 in the wake of the overthrow in 2013 of the president Muhammad Mursi by the military which he then led.
Those caught in the crackdown include Islamist supporters of the ousted Mursi, but also leftists and liberals.
Concern over El-Sisi’s visit to Paris was amplified when three Egyptian activists were arrested last month following a meeting with foreign ambassadors.
However, following an international campaign backed by celebrities such as Scarlett Johansson, all three campaigners from the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights have been freed.
Rights NGOs are set to hold a protest outside the French parliament on Tuesday denouncing the “strategic partnership” between France and Egypt.
A French presidential official, who asked not to be named, described the release of the trio as a “positive signal” and emphasised that rights issues would be brought up by Macron.
Macron had raised human rights concerns during a visit to Cairo in January 2018, saying “respect for individual freedoms, dignity of everyone and the rule of law.”
The French leader had been criticized by rights groups after saying in October 2017 during a visit by El-Sisi to Paris that he would not “lecture” Egypt on liberties.
Those jailed in Egypt include Palestinian-Egyptian activist Ramy Shaath, husband of French national Celine Lebrun, and held since July 2019 on accusations of acting against the state.
“His case is completely empty and the accusations are devoid of any proof,” Lebrun told AFP, saying she had only been able to speak to her husband twice by phone.

Both Macron and El-Sisi are wary of the regional ambitions of Turkey under Erdogan which has intervened militarily in the conflicts in Libya and Syria and sought to bolster the Turkish footprint in Africa.
The Muslim Brotherhood-aligned Mursi was a close ally of Erdogan and the Turkish president has repeatedly expressed dismay over his ousting.
Tensions between Ankara and Paris grew further in the run-up to the visit with Erdogan saying that France should “get rid of” Macron “as soon as possible.”
France’s priority is the reinforcement of the “strategic partnership” with the most populous country in the Arab world which is considered a center of “stability” in a volatile region, said the French official.

Topics: France Egypt

Related

Erdogan hopes France will ‘get rid of Macron’ as soon as possible
World
Erdogan hopes France will ‘get rid of Macron’ as soon as possible
Update Macron says terrorism threat needs quick European answer, Merkel urges Schengen border reform
World
Macron says terrorism threat needs quick European answer, Merkel urges Schengen border reform

Moscow starts mass COVID-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot

Updated 05 December 2020
Reuters

Moscow starts mass COVID-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot

Moscow starts mass COVID-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot
  • The task force said the Russian-made vaccine would first be made available to doctors and other medical workers, teachers and social workers
  • Moscow, the epicenter of Russia’s coronavirus outbreak, registered 7,993 new cases overnight
Updated 05 December 2020
Reuters

MOSCOW: Moscow began distributing the Sputnik V COVID-19 shot via 70 clinics on Saturday, marking Russia’s first mass vaccination against the disease, the city’s coronavirus task force said.
The task force said the Russian-made vaccine would first be made available to doctors and other medical workers, teachers and social workers because they ran the highest risk of exposure to the disease.
“You are working at an educational institution and have top-priority for the COVID-19 vaccine, free of charge,” read a phone text message received by one Muscovite, an elementary school teacher, early on Saturday and seen by Reuters.
Moscow, the epicenter of Russia’s coronavirus outbreak, registered 7,993 new cases overnight, up from 6,868 a day before and well above the daily tallies of around 700 seen in early September.
“Over the first five hours, 5,000 people signed up for the jab — teachers, doctors, social workers, those who are today risking their health and lives the most,” Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his personal website on Friday.
The age for those receiving shots is capped at 60. People with certain underlying health conditions, pregnant women and those who have had a respiratory illness for the past two weeks are barred from vaccination.
Russia has developed two COVID-19 vaccines, Sputnik V which is backed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund and another developed by Siberia’s Vector Institute, with final trials for the both yet to be completed.
Scientists have raised concerns about the speed at which Russia has worked, giving the regulatory go-ahead for its vaccines and launching mass vaccinations before full trials to test its safety and efficacy had been completed.
The Sputnik V vaccine is administered in two injections, with the second dose is expected to be given 21 days after the first.
Moscow closed down all public places including parks and cafes, with exception for delivery, in late March, with police patrolling the streets looking for whose violating the rules. Restrictions were eased from mid-June, however.
Russia as a whole reported 28,782 new infections on Saturday, its highest daily tally, pushing the national total to 2,431,731, the fourth-highest in the world.
In October, certain restrictions such as remote learning for some secondary school children and a 30% limit on the number of workers allowed in offices were introduced again.

Topics: COVID-19 vaccine Russia Coronavirus

Related

Moscow to open COVID-19 vaccination centers on Saturday
World
Moscow to open COVID-19 vaccination centers on Saturday
Update Russia says it thwarted Daesh attacks in Moscow region, detains one
World
Russia says it thwarted Daesh attacks in Moscow region, detains one

Latest updates

Macron urged to press ally El-Sisi on rights in Paris visit
Macron urged to press ally El-Sisi on rights in Paris visit
Oman to enact labor, taxation and subsidy reforms, says minister
Oman to enact labor, taxation and subsidy reforms, says minister
Saudi FM: Kingdom committed to resolving regional tensions
Saudi FM: Kingdom committed to resolving regional tensions
Moscow starts mass COVID-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot
Moscow starts mass COVID-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot
Japan awaits spacecraft return with asteroid soil samples
Japan awaits spacecraft return with asteroid soil samples

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.