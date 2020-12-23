KSrelief signs deal for $4m nutrition program in Yemen

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Wednesday signed an agreement worth $4 million to support nutrition programs for children under five, pregnant and breastfeeding women in seven Yemeni governorates.

The project will benefit 437, 179 individuals. Under the agreement, health facilities will be built and equipped with modern machinery. The center will also help the Yemeni authorities operate nutrition clinics, mobile teams and provide them with medical supplies and training in this regard.

Meanwhile, the center launched the fifth phase of the “Saudi Pulse” voluntary program in the city of Mukalla in Hadramout governorate of Yemen.

The program seeks to provide free healthcare services for Yemenis including surgeries and medicines.

Since it was founded in May 2015, KSrelief has implemented 1,329 projects in 53 countries, worth more than $4.42 billion. The countries that have benefited most from its work are Yemen ($3 billion), Palestine ($360 million), Syria ($296 million), and Somalia ($192 million).

The humanitarian, relief and development activities of KSrelief extend to all needy countries of the world, including the Arab and Islamic countries.

KSrelief’s 1,367 projects and programs cover 54 different countries around the world on all its continents.