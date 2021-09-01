Arab coalition destroys three drones in Yemeni airspace

You are here

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militia constantly target civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. (AFP/File)
RIYADH: The Arab Coalition has intercepted and destroyed three bomb-laden drones in Yemeni airspace on Wednesday. 
The coalition said its air forces initially intercepted one drone, then a few minutes later the bloc announced that it had destroyed a second in Yemeni airspace. Almost two hours later it intercepted and destroyed a third one. 

The coalition pointed to an escalation in the militia’s attempts to target civilians.
“We take and implement operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attacks,” the coalition stressed.

  • The West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, areas where Palestinians hope to create an independent state, were captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East War
RAMALLAH, West Bank: Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank overnight, the Palestinian health ministry said on Wednesday.
Village residents said there were no disturbances or clashes in the area at the time of the shooting, which occurred near the village of Beit Ur Al-Tahta, west of the city of Ramallah.
The man was returning from work in Israel when he was shot, they said.
The residents identified the deceased as a 39-year-old man who lives in the village but carries Jerusalem ID papers, allowing him to cross freely between Israel and the West Bank.
The Palestinian health ministry did not provide further details. The Israeli military said it was looking into the incident.
The West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, areas where Palestinians hope to create an independent state, were captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East War. Violence has broken out often since US-sponsored peace talks broke down in 2014.

  • Vaccinated passengers from the updated Green List will take another PCR test six days after arrival
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi has updated its COVID-19 Green List of countries, adding 22 new countries to the travel list that exempts quarantine, state news agency WAM reported.

Travelers will only be required to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test valid for a maximum of 48 hours before departure and undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport. 


Vaccinated passengers from the updated Green List will take another PCR test six days after arrival, while unvaccinated travelers will also take a PCR test on days six and nine.


The full list includes Albania; Armenia; Australia; Austria; Bahrain; Belgium; Bhutan; Brunei; Bulgaria; Canada; China; Comoros; Croatia; Cyprus; Czech Republic; Denmark; Finland; Germany; Greece; Hong Kong (SAR); Hungary; Ireland; Italy; Japan; Jordan; Kuwait; Kyrgyzstan; Luxembourg; Maldives; Malta; Mauritius; Moldova; Monaco; Netherlands; New Zealand; Norway; Oman; Poland; Portugal; Qatar; Romania; San Marino; Saudi Arabia; Serbia; Seychelles; Singapore; Slovakia; Slovenia; South Korea; Sweden; Switzerland; Taiwan; Tajikistan; Turkmenistan, and Ukraine.

A Tunisian farmer harvests wheat, on June 12, 2021, in the agricultural region of Jedaida, some 30 kilometres (18 miles) northwest of the capital Tunis. (AFP)
  • Wheat varieties developed in the 1980s are being blighted by disease in Tunisia, but farmers say that traditional varieties appear to be more resistant
JEDAIDA, Tunisia: Tunisian farmers are turning to the past to ensure a future by planting indigenous seeds as the North African country suffers at a time of drought, disease and climate change.
Traditional seeds come from a genetic heritage best suited to the environment, said Maher Medini, from Tunisia’s National Gene Bank, which promotes the development of sustainable agriculture in the country.
“They are reservoirs of genes hundreds, if not thousands of years old,” Medini said, adding that the seeds are more resistant to the ever-growing dangerous impacts of global warming.
Climate change is causing challenging variations in rainfall, temperature and humidity, creating disease in the crops, he said.
“The foundation of adaptation is diversity,” Medini said.
Wheat varieties developed in the 1980s are being blighted by disease in Tunisia, but farmers say that traditional varieties appear to be more resistant.
In the past, using indigenous seeds, Tunisian farmers set aside a small part of the harvest to sow in the next season.
But the development of hybrid or genetically modified seeds resulted in better harvests, and native varieties largely fell out of use.
One problem is that seeds from the new varieties cannot be replanted, and farmers have to buy in more seed every year.
Now some farmers are looking at the methods used by their forebears.
Mohamed Lassad ben Saleh farms in the agricultural region of Jedaida, some 30 kilometers (18 miles) northwest of the capital Tunis.
Eight years ago he switched to planting a traditional variety of wheat, known as Al-Msekni. On his farm, the harvest is now in full swing.
The wheat harvested from each hectare is weighed separately, so each plot’s productivity can be calculated.
“The results are good,” Ben Saleh said.

When he meets other farmers, he lets them know how his traditional seeds are performing.
The national average in recent years has been 1.4 to two tons a hectare, while Ben Saleh says his yield has been five tons.
Ben Saleh reports his seeds are more resistant to drought and disease, which means he does not have to use as much pesticide.
“The new varieties are weak and quickly affected by mold,” he said.
With most farmers buying new seeds every season, the country currently imports 70 percent to 80 percent of its seeds each year.
“A return to local or native seeds is one of the conditions needed to reach food sovereignty,” said Aymen Amayed, a researcher in agricultural policies.
The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization has warned against the increased use of hybrid seeds, and considers it a threat to indigenous varieties and to local genetic heritage.
The FAO estimates that over the past century, around three quarters of the diversity in world crops has disappeared.

But Tunisia’s gene bank is working to “reclaim its genetic heritage.”
Since 2008, it has been collecting traditional seeds from farmers, and also working to recover indigenous Tunisian seeds stored in gene banks around the world.
So far, it has been able to repatriate more than 7,000 samples of seeds from fruit trees, cereals and vegetables out of over 11,000 located worldwide.
These seeds are once more being planted in Tunisian soil.
M’barek Ben Naceur, head of the national gene bank, says that more than 400 farmers have been persuaded to use these seeds, and old varieties such as Al-Msekni and Al-Mahmoudi are being sown again.
“These seeds are the descendants of this land, and they know it,” said Ben Naceur.
“Our varieties have been accustomed to rises in temperature and drought for thousands of years, so they will resist climate change and temperature rises,” he added.
A report last month by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change showed unequivocally that the climate is changing faster than previously feared, and because of human activity.
August saw record-breaking temperatures: in Tunis the mercury reached 48 degrees Celsius at midday (118 Fahrenheit), smashing the capital’s previous record high of 46.8 degrees in 1982.
“Between now and 2050, temperatures in the world will rise between 1.8 and two degrees,” Ben Naceur said.
“And 2050 is tomorrow — it’s not so far away. Varieties that are not resistant will disappear.”
 

  • Authorities also summoned two guards and punished others
DUBAI: Iranian prosecutors opened criminal cases against six guards at the country’s notorious Evin Prison, the judiciary reported on Tuesday, after footage showing the widespread abuse of detainees at the facility leaked out last week.
The judiciary’s three-day investigation into mistreatment and grim conditions at Tehran’s Evin Prison had landed “some” prison guards in detention, said judiciary spokesman Zabihollah Khodaeian.
Authorities also summoned two guards and punished others, Khodaeian said, without elaborating on the penalties or identifying the suspects.
The revelation comes days after The Associated Press published parts of the videos and a report about the abuse at the facility in northern Tehran, long known for holding political prisoners and those with ties to the West whom Iran uses as bargaining chips.
An online account, purportedly by a self-described hacker group, shared footage of the incident, as well as parts of other surveillance video it seized.
“The scenes shown in the published films were against the law and it is not justifiable under any circumstances,” said Khodaeian, noting that the leaked clips had been selected and edited from different scenes over the course of years. In one part of the footage, a man smashes a bathroom mirror to try to cut open his arm.
Prisoners — and even guards — beat each other in scenes captured by surveillance cameras. Inmates sleeping in single rooms with bunk beds stacked three high against the walls, wrapping themselves in blankets to stay warm.
Since its construction in 1971, the prison has seen a series of abuses that continued into the Islamic Republic.

  • UAE aims to increase its reliance on clean energy to 50 percent by 2050
DUBAI: Gulf cities are known for their scorching summers, but experts warn climate change could soon make parts of the fossil fuel-rich region unlivable for humans.
Daily temperatures in the coastal metropolis regularly top 40 degrees Celsius for several months of the year and are exacerbated by high humidity.
A new report this month by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) showed unequivocally that the climate is changing faster than previously feared, and because of human activity.
The UAE is also one of the world’s most arid countries, and for the past several years it has used aircraft for cloud seeding to artificially produce rain.
One expert has warned of the risks for the region as climate change progresses.
“In general, the level of heat stress will increase significantly,” said Elfatih Eltahir, a professor of hydrology and climate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
With higher temperatures and humidity toward the end of this century, some parts of the Gulf will experience periods of “heat stress conditions that will be incompatible with human survival,” he warned.
The combination of heat and relative humidity has the potential to be deadly if the human body is unable to cool off through sweating.
Scientists have calculated that a healthy human adult in the shade with unlimited drinking water will die if so-called “wet-bulb” temperatures (TW) exceed 35C for six hours.
It was long assumed this theoretical threshold would never be crossed, but US researchers reported last year on two locations — one in the UAE, another in Pakistan — where the 35C TW barrier was breached more than once, if only fleetingly.
UN chief Antonio Guterres has said the IPCC report “must sound a death knell” for coal, oil and gas, and warned that fossil fuels were destroying the planet.
Some Gulf states in recent years have taken up greener rhetoric as they try to improve their environmental credentials and diversify their economies away from oil.
Tanzeed Alam, managing director of Dubai-based Earth Matters Consulting, said there was increasing interest in the environment and the impact of climate change in the UAE.
“But we are yet to see the large, family-owned businesses really taking this issue to the core of their business models,” he said. He expressed hope that the UN report would act as a “wake-up call.”
The UAE aims to increase its reliance on clean energy to 50 percent by 2050 and reduce its carbon footprint for power generation by 70 percent.
Abu Dhabi says it is building the world’s largest single-site solar plant.
Once fully operational, the Al-Dhafra solar project will have the capacity to power some 160,000 households nationwide. It is scheduled to commence operations in 2022.
In Bahrain, where average summer temperatures range between 35C and 40C, Mohammed Abdelaal’s company Silent Power uses solar technology to cool water tanks. Bahrain aims for 10 percent renewable energy by 2035, according to state media.
In Kuwait, Khaled Jamal Al-Falih said his house ran solely on solar power, and urged the government to make “clear decisions” to combat climate change. The idea of being able to escape the reality of global warming has “become impossible,” Al-Falih said.

