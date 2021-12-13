You are here

Danish ex-minister convicted in 'child bride' impeachment case

date 2021-12-13
A file photo of former Danish Minister Inger Stojberg talking with journalists as she arrive at Eigtveds Warehouse in Copenhagen to face an impeachment trial over her policy of separating asylum seeking couples. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
  • Under Danish and human rights law, couples must be assessed individually
  • A total of 23 couples were separated
COPENHAGEN: Former Danish immigration minister Inger Stojberg, known for her hard-line stance in that role, was handed a 60-day prison sentence on Monday by an impeachment court for having illegally ordered the separation of under-age couples seeking asylum.
Stojberg was accused of knowingly breaking the law in 2016 by ordering the separation of all asylum-seeking refugee couples where at least one was under 18 years of age, a violation of the European Convention on Human Rights.
Under Danish and human rights law, couples must be assessed individually, implying that the minister’s order to separate all underage couples was illegal. A total of 23 couples were separated.
“I’m very, very surprised. I think it is the Danish values that have lost,” Stojberg told reporters. “I wished and still wish to protect these girls.”
The right-wing politician, minister from 2015-19 for the Liberal Party, has repeatedly denied giving any illegal order, saying the aim was to stamp out child marriages and protect underage girls.
Stojberg was considered one of the main architects behind Denmark’s tough immigration policies, such as allowing authorities to confiscate asylum seekers’ jewelry.
“I’m going to take my punishment with my head held high,” she said.
The case started when a Syrian couple complained to the country’s ombudsman in 2016 after they were placed in separate asylum centers. A commission launched to investigate the case, also known as the “child bride case,” concluded that the order was “clearly illegal.”
Twenty five of the 26 judges agreed to convict Stojberg in only the sixth impeachment court of its kind in the Nordic country in more than 170 years and first since 1995.
“We are satisfied with the verdict,” prosecutors Jon Lauritzen and Anne Birgitte Gammeljord told reporters. “It’s a historic case.”
The verdict is final and cannot be appealed.

Topics: Denmark asylum seekers human rights

Denmark pushes third vaccine dose to combat omicron

Denmark pushes third vaccine dose to combat omicron
Denmark pushes third vaccine dose to combat omicron

Denmark pushes third vaccine dose to combat omicron
  • The UK announced on Sunday evening that it would accelerate the rollout of booster doses, opening them up to all over-18s before next year
  • Denmark is second worldwide only to the UK in confirmed cases of omicron
COPENHAGEN: Danish health authorities said Monday a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine would be offered sooner to everyone over 40 to curb the spread of the omicron variant.
“Due to the new and more contagious omicron variant the Danish Health Authority has decided to push the third jab for everyone aged 40 and above, so they get the vaccine four and half months after the second jab,” the health authority said in a statement.
By reducing the interval of the doses, “we will be able to enter the winter with better protection for those at increased risk of severe disease and increased immunity in the population,” director Soren Brostrom said.
A third dose is “safe and effective” as soon as three months after the initial vaccine course, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said last week.
The UK announced on Sunday evening that it would accelerate the rollout of booster doses, opening them up to all over-18s before next year.
Denmark is second worldwide only to the UK in confirmed cases of omicron, with both countries having extensive sequencing of samples to detect variants quickly.
As of Sunday, 2,471 cases of omicron had been identified in the Nordic country of 5.8 million people, where 80.6 percent of the population over five years old has already received two doses of the vaccine.
The omicron variant appears to spread faster than the Delta variant, making vaccines less effective but causing less severe symptoms, the World Health Organization said Sunday, while stressing that the data remains patchy.
In response to the surge in cases, Denmark reintroduced new restrictions last week, closing schools and colleges, curtailing nightlife and promoting remote working.

Topics: Denmark COVID-19 booster omicron

UK PM Johnson says at least one dead with omicron

UK PM Johnson says at least one dead with omicron
UK PM Johnson says at least one dead with omicron

UK PM Johnson says at least one dead with omicron
  • After COVID-19 was first detected in China in late 2019, he faced criticism for initially resisting lockdown
LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said at least one person infected with omicron had died, as the country began an ambitious booster programme against the variant.
“Sadly, at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with omicron,” Johnson, who on Sunday warned of a “tidal wave” of infection from the mutation, told reporters.
Britain also said on Monday that the omicron coronavirus variant was spreading at a “phenomenal rate” and now accounted for about 40 percent of infections in London, so people should get a booster shot because the double-vaccinated are still vulnerable.
Since the first omicron cases were detected on Nov. 27 in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed tougher restrictions and told the nation on Sunday that a “tidal wave” of omicron was coming.
Britain says that unless action is taken there could be a million people infected with omicron by the end of the month.
“It’s spreading at a phenomenal rate, something that we’ve never seen before, it’s doubling every two to three days in infections,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News.
“That means we’re facing a tidal wave of infection, we’re once again in a race between the vaccine and the virus.”
The pound fell 0.4 percent to $1.3225, while it was broadly steady against the euro at 85.29 pence.
Johnson, who is grappling with a rebellion in his party over measures to curb omicron and an outcry over alleged parties at his Downing Street office during last year’s lockdowns, said people should rush to get booster vaccines to protect “our freedoms and our way of life.”
After COVID-19 was first detected in China in late 2019, he faced criticism for initially resisting lockdown.
He has also been criticized for overseeing mistakes in transferring patients into care homes, and for building a costly test-and-trace system that failed to stop a deadly second wave.
Johnson has repeatedly said that while mistakes were made, the government was making decisions at pace in the biggest public health crisis for generations and that his government was swift to roll out vaccines.
Across the world, COVID has killed 5.3 million people, wiped out trillions of dollars in economic output and turned normal life upside down for many. In the United Kingdom, more than 146,000 people have died from COVID.
As Johnson tries to stem the spread of omicron, he faces growing anger from libertarians in his party over stiffer COVID rules and sinking poll ratings.
He has faced criticism over his handling of a sleaze scandal, the awarding of lucrative COVID contracts, the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat and a claim he intervened to ensure pets were evacuated from Kabul during the chaotic Western withdrawal in August.
An Ipsos MORI survey for The London Evening Standard newspaper showed opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer’s ranking was 13 percentage points ahead of Johnson, the first time a Labour leader had been viewed as a more capable prime minister since 2008.
It also echoed other polls by showing Labour up three points on 39 percent ahead of Johnson’s Conservatives, who were down one point since the last survey in November on 35 percent.
Javid said although there had been no deaths confirmed in England and just 10 people hospitalized with the omicron variant, its swift spread meant that unless the government acted the health service could be overwhelmed.
“Two doses are not enough, but three doses still provide excellent protection against symptomatic infection,” Javid said.
The government wants to offer all adults a booster by New Year, an ambitious target given the Christmas holiday and that vaccinating 1 million people per day is around double the current 530,000 per day.

Topics: UK

Pregnant refugees not being seen by doctors for weeks after UK arrival

Pregnant refugees not being seen by doctors for weeks after UK arrival
Pregnant refugees not being seen by doctors for weeks after UK arrival

Pregnant refugees not being seen by doctors for weeks after UK arrival
  • They include an Iraqi-Kurdish woman who was found to have possible breech presentation
  • Home Office says it works ‘closely with service providers to ensure highest possible standards’
LONDON: Doctors are not attending to pregnant refugees who arrive in Britain until weeks after their arrival, and they are being deprived of food, officials have alleged.

A first-time mother who was 38 weeks pregnant was not seen by a doctor for several weeks after making the treacherous Channel crossing into Britain, according to a Labour MP.

When the Iraqi-Kurdish woman was examined, it was found that she had tokophobia — an intense fear of childbirth — and a possible breech presentation, which could have led to childbirth complications, shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Kyle said.

He requested that the Home Office, responsible for managing the arrival of refugees and migrants into the UK, investigate the treatment of at least five women in his Hove and Portslade constituency.

In a letter sent this month to the Home Office, Kyle wrote: “A community midwife has been into the hotel as there was a pregnant woman who required booking for her antenatal care. When she arrived she discovered that the woman was already 38 weeks pregnant and had not been seen by a doctor/GP since arrival in the UK. This woman has primary tokophobia and has a possible breech presentation.”

Kyle said the midwife discovered there were another four women who required antenatal care.

“She was required to attend to these women in a communal area and was unable to assess their other living conditions,” he wrote.

Another letter of complaint, written by a health official, said guards were withholding food, The Guardian reported. “Sometimes the pregnant women were only given water,” the official claimed.

The Home Office has taken over three hotels in Hove to temporarily house people arriving in Britain.

Rights groups have said conditions in the hotels have left people unable to access basic healthcare.

Britain has been struggling to cope with an influx of people arriving in the country via the English Channel.

More than 25,000 refugees and migrants are thought to have arrived in the UK in 2021, nearly triple the 8,469 who arrived in 2020.

The Home Office said in statement that it works “closely with service providers to ensure the highest possible standards in our accommodation and takes the welfare of women very seriously. All accommodation follows safety standards and Covid-19 regulations.”

A spokesperson told The Guardian that they could not comment on individual cases, adding: “Asylum seekers in our care have access to medical support if they need it. All asylum seekers who would otherwise be destitute are provided with free, fully furnished accommodation and we also cover their utility costs.

“They are provided with a choice of three meals a day in line with NHS (National Health Service) nutrition guidelines, as well as constant access to drinking water.”

Topics: UK refugees English Channel migrants Peter Kyle

Four more bodies pulled from collapsed building in Sicily

Four more bodies pulled from collapsed building in Sicily
Four more bodies pulled from collapsed building in Sicily

Four more bodies pulled from collapsed building in Sicily
  • The blast leveled four structures, including a four-story apartment building
ROME: Rescuers on Monday found four more bodies in the rubble of collapsed buildings in Sicily after a massive explosion probably caused by a gas leak, raising the official death toll to seven, officials said.
“The search continues unabated” for two more people missing after four residential buildings toppled to the ground late Saturday in the southern town of Ravanusa, the island’s civil protection unit said on Facebook.
The latest victims were found at dawn.
A photograph posted on the region’s firefighting service twitter account showed firefighters standing on the rubble, as “a fresh day of searching painfully begins.”
Two women were recovered alive from the debris early on Sunday after being found by sniffer dogs, but rescuers have not heard further signs of life.
The blast leveled four structures, including a four-story apartment building, in the central residential district of the town of nearly 11,000 inhabitants, according to the civil protection unit.
Images from the scene showed a mass of concrete rubble, wooden beams and mangled steel in a large empty space, with neighboring buildings charred and damaged.
An investigation has been opened into the cause of the explosion, which authorities said was most probably a gas leak.
Natural gas distributor Italgas said in a statement it had received no reports of gas leaks in the week leading up to the incident.
No construction work was under way in the section of pipeline affected in the blast and the town’s distribution network was fully inspected in both 2020 and 2021, it said.
Local resident Calogero Bonanno said “neighbors had told me there was a smell of gas.”
“I heard a tremendous roar, as if a bomb had gone off or a plane had crashed into the house,” he was cited as saying by Italian media.
“Then the window frames exploded. We immediately went down to the street, there was fire everywhere, rubble all around,” he said after fleeing along with his wife, three children and in-laws.
“It’s a miracle we’re alive.”

Topics: Italy sicily

Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas

Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas
Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas

Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas
  • One of the injured was believed to be a young child
One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured Sunday night in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston, a sheriff said.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life near North Market Loop in Baytown, about 25 miles west of Houston.
“Right as they were releasing the balloons up into the air was when the vehicle came,” he said. “Almost at that exact time is when they opened fire into a crowd.”
One of the wounded was taken to a hospital by helicopter, Gonzalez said. One of the injured was believed to be a young child, he said.
Gonzalez said it was too early to know whether the shooting may be gang-related.
“Those bullets don’t have eyes or anything, so it just puts everybody at risk,” Gonzalez said.
One witness, Sidney Williams, told KTRK-TV that “people were screaming and running to their cars.”

Topics: Texas Shooting drive-by shooting

