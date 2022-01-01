Thousands rally in Iraq to mark 2020 killing of Iran general

You are here

Members and supporters of Iraq’s Al-Hashed Al-Shaabi ex-paramilitary alliance took part in the demonstration and a symbolic funeral for slain top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. (Sabah Arar/AFP)
AFP

BAGHDAD: Thousands of supporters of Iraq’s Hashed Al-Shaabi alliance of armed groups Saturday marked the second anniversary of the killing of a revered Iranian commander and his Iraqi lieutenant in a US drone strike.
Chanting “Death to America,” they filled a Baghdad square to honor Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of the elite Revolutionary Guards, until his death on January 3, 2020.
“US terrorism has to end” read one sign at the rally by backers of the pro-Iranian Hashed, a former paramilitary alliance that has been integrated into Iraq’s state security apparatus.
Former US president Donald Trump ordered the strike that killed Soleimani near Baghdad’s airport along with his Iraqi lieutenant Abu Hamdi Al-Muhandis, Hashed’s deputy.
Trump said at the time that the assassination came in response to a wave of attacks on US interests in Iraq.
The killing of Soleimani, the architect of Iran’s Middle Eastern military strategy, sent shock waves across the region and sparked fears of a direct military confrontation between decades-old arch enemies Washington and Tehran.
The Islamic republic, which wields considerable influence in neighboring Iraq, warned it would avenge Soleimani’s death.
Five days after his killing, Iran fired missiles at an air base in Iraq housing US troops and another near Irbil in the north.
Since then dozens of rockets and roadside bombs have targeted Western security, military and diplomatic sites across Iraq.
Iraqi and Western officials have blamed hard-line pro-Iran factions for the attacks, which have never been claimed by any group.
In February last year, the US carried out an air strike against Kataeb Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary force stationed along the Iraqi-Syrian border, following rocket attacks on its Baghdad embassy and a US military contracting firm north of the capital.
Hashed has repeatedly called for the withdrawal of US troops who are deployed in Iraq as part of a multinational coalition fighting jihadists of the Daesh group.
Senior Hashed official Faleh Al-Fayyad reiterated the demand Saturday, saying the killing of Soleimani and Muhandis was “a crime against Iraqi sovereignty.”
In December, Iraq announced the end of the “combat mission” there of the US-led coalition against the IS. But about 2,500 American soldiers and 1,000 coalition troops will remain deployed in Iraq to offer training, advice and assistance to national forces.

NEW YORK: Global stock markets closed lower on Friday, the final trading session of 2021. The year saw strong overall gains as economies recovered despite ongoing restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wall Street, the broad-based S&P 500 had its best December in over a decade, and scored a third straight year of double-digit gains with a 27.1 percent jump. The index notched records 70 times this year, "second only to 1954," said analyst Sam Stovall. "2021 was a very good year."

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average won 18.7 percent, while high-flying tech stocks pushed the Nasdaq up 21.4 percent.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.3 percent in a shortened trading session ahead of the New Year, posting an increase of 14 percent for the year. The Paris CAC 40 index rocketed almost 29 percent this year, its best showing for more than 20 years. Germany's DAX had ended its year Thursday, having surged nearly 16 percent in 2021.

While markets soared in 2021, they seesawed in recent months as investors worried about resurging inflation, the prospect of an end to central bank largesse and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Federal Reserve has flagged its concerns about rising prices, and is expected to begin to raise interest rates off zero in the early months of next year after starting to draw down its stimulus bond buying program.

"As we look ahead into 2022, the questions around inflation, growth and the pandemic remain with us, while the monetary policy outlook is clouded by the potential for more rate hikes throughout the coming months," noted Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG trading group.

"Overall it still seems sensible to expect further gains for stocks, but with perhaps less of the exuberance we saw in 2021."

Oil prices dropped two percent Friday, having surged more than 50 percent this year on a strong rebound in crude demand after a dismal pandemic-hit 2020.

In Asia, Hong Kong's main stocks index finished with gains Friday, on surging Chinese tech shares. The benchmark Hang Seng Index closed up by more than one percent, on a day when many Asian bourses -- Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand -- were closed for public holidays.

The Hang Seng has been the world's poorest-performing major gauge in 2021, down about 14 percent. It follows a tough year for many Chinese tech giants, which have been battered by Beijing's drive to rein in their influence.

Global stocks struggled to make gains in the final week of the year as markets weighed government efforts to limit the health and economic effects of the latest fast-spreading Covid-19 wave.

The Omicron variant has led to record new infections worldwide, but markets have remained sanguine in light of research suggesting the health effects will be milder than with earlier variants.

But positive cases still mean employees must miss work, and that has reverberated, cancelling events and flights during a busy travel season.

"Worries about the Omicron variant have receded, but the speed of its spread is tempering sentiment," analysts at Charles Schwab wrote.

JEDDAH: An online Saudi government auction for custom license plates is attracting hundreds of bidders and raising millions.

The event aims to raise funds for the General Directorate of Traffic, which operates under the ministry and is responsible for certifying the license plates.

The four-category auction (bronze, silver, gold and diamond), began on Dec. 1, and has so far helped dozens of Saudi drivers mark their vehicles with exclusive, VIP plates.

Following several high-profile sales, millions of riyals have been raised for the benefit of the Interior Ministry. The diamond-category “9999 DDD” plate, for instance, sold for SR620,000 ($165,000) as the highest-priced product in the third edition of the online auction, which concluded Sunday.

The fourth auction began on Thursday and is scheduled to end on Jan. 2.

The auction page on the Absher portal displayed 24 registration plates within three categories, with 15 bidders competing to win the silver-category “11 HLH plate,” which had a bid of SR30,000 on Friday. The total value of all license plates in the fourth edition of the auction reached SR300,000.

The Absher portal, which provides more than 300 services, enables both citizens and residents to bid on license plates for private transport vehicles, including cars and motorcycles.

According to the conditions of the auction, new license plate owners should visit a traffic department site to register their plates to their vehicle within a period of 30 days after winning an auction.

The traffic department said that auction winners will receive their plates through the Saudi Post service. The department added that every bidder must pay a registration fee of SR1,000 before offering a price for a license plate.

Custom license plates are common among the wealthy in the oil-rich GCC region. High bidders often pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to customize their high-end vehicles with special plates.

In 2008, the world’s most expensive car license plate was sold at a UAE auction to Saeed Abdul Ghaffar Khouri, who paid $14.2 million to win a plate bearing the number “1.” The auction secured a place in the Guinness World Records.

Khouri broke the 2007 record of Talal Ali, who won a $4.57 million bid on the plate number “5.”

In October 2016, Indian property developer Balwinder Sahni paid $9 million at a UAE government auction to win the plate “D 5” for his white Rolls Royce. He secured the plate “O 9” at a similar auction a year earlier.

When interviewed by CNN, the multimillionaire justified the costs by saying that the money would go to charity and toward improving infrastructure in Dubai — a city that he said “has given me a lot.”

To view the electronic plate auction on the Absher portal, visit: https://mazad.absher.sa/portal/auction-dashboard.

The UAE’s Ras al-Khaimah 2022 New Year’s Eve celebrations broke two Guinness World Records as they dazzled hundreds of thousands of spectators welcoming the new year. 

The “RAKNYE 2020” fireworks’ first Guinness World Record title was for the ‘Highest Altitude Multirotor/Drone Fireworks Display’ following the tower of fireworks 1,055.8 meters high, taller than any skyscraper in the world.

The second Guinness World Record title was for the most remote operated multi rotors/drones launching fireworks simultaneously,’ when 452 drones launched fireworks simultaneously to create the ‘Happy New Year’ visual in the sky.

The 12-minute spectacle was choreographed to orchestral music and was also a tribute to the UAE as it continued to mark the 50th anniversary of the creation of the UAE.

The grand finale included a multi-color display of lights followed by a large expanse of white that illuminated the skyline of Ras Al-Khaimah with a message of hope and ambition.

“RAKNYE2022 is our tribute to the leadership and people of Ras Al-Khaimah and the UAE not only as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of our nation but also in preparation for the Next 50 Years,” a spokesperson of the organizing committee said.

“With this event, we once again underlined the reputation of Ras Al-Khaimah as the leading tourism destination that welcomes visitors from across the world.”

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced one death from COVID-19 and 846 new infections on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 224 were recorded in Riyadh, 190 in  Jeddah, 147 in Makkah, 49 in Hofuf, 33 in Dammam, 30 in Madinah, 19 in Taif, 13 in Al-Khobar, nine in Dhahran, eight in Al-Mubarraz, seven in Rabigh, and seven in Yanbu.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 542,115 after 262 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,878 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 50.8 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

