Man arrested in connection to student’s murder after police manhunt in London 

Maher Maaroufe, 22, was detained on suspicion of the murder of British national Sabita Thanwani, 19

  • Maher Maaroufe, 22, was detained on suspicion of the murder of British national Sabita Thanwani, 19,
  • Police launched a manhunt for Maaroufe in the aftermath of the discovery of Thanwani’s body
LONDON: A man of Tunisian origin has been arrested after a police manhunt following the death of a student at her accommodation in central London.

Maher Maaroufe, 22, was detained on suspicion of the murder of British national Sabita Thanwani, 19, who was discovered with serious injuries to her neck at her student halls in Clerkenwell on Saturday.

Her body has yet to be formally identified, but the Metropolitan Police said her family had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.

Maaroufe, who is not a student, was with Thanwani on Friday evening, according to investigating officers.

Police launched a manhunt for Maaroufe in the aftermath of the discovery of Thanwani’s body in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“I would like to thank everyone for publicizing and sharing our appeal to trace Maaroufe,” Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation, told the media on Sunday.

“Sabita’s family have been updated with this development and continue to be supported by specially trained officers, our deepest condolences are with them.

“I would ask everyone to respect their privacy at this indescribably devastating time for them as they come to terms with Sabita’s murder,” she added.

  • Zaghrari-Ratcliffe family’s member of parliament, Tulip Siddiq, has released new evidence of shortcomings in the Foreign Office during her ordeal
LONDON: Evidence suggesting Boris Johnson made errors involving the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe as UK foreign secretary was revealed on Sunday.

The former charity worker was reunited with her husband, Richard, and daughter, Gabriella, on Thursday after being released by Iran following a six-year detention.

Reports said the release was facilitated by a near-£400 million ($527 million) debt payment by the British government to Iran relating to a decades-old order for Chieftain tanks.

Prime Minister Johnson called the release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe, and fellow British-Iranian captive Anoosheh Ashoori, a result of a “great deal of UK diplomacy.”

However, the Zaghrari-Ratcliffe family’s member of parliament, Tulip Siddiq, has released new evidence of shortcomings in the Foreign Office during her ordeal — and the way Johnson failed to grasp even basic details of the case in 2017.

Writing in The Observer newspaper, Siddiq said as foreign secretary Johnson mistakenly told the Foreign Affairs Select Committee that Zaghari-Ratcliffe was “simply teaching people journalism,” something Iran used as evidence of her alleged crimes.

Siddiq expressed in her article her shock when Johnson displayed ignorance of the case once again when meeting Richard Ratcliffe to discuss his previous error before the committee.

“This disastrous blunder meant Johnson was forced to meet us. Again, I raised my concerns about the debt, which were flatly denied by him,” she wrote.

“Incredibly, he asked if Richard had enjoyed his visit to Iran. Anyone who had read a newspaper article on the case was aware that Richard had been at home in the UK when his wife was arrested in Iran. To this day, I feel astonished by Johnson’s extremely poor grasp of his brief.”

She also lamented how the government “wasted time” in the case, and how a personal campaign she waged allowed Nazanin a medical examination, which the British-Iranian captive later said meant she was the best-protected inmate in the infamous Evin prison.

Siddiq also outlined how successive British prime ministers denied a link between the UK’s Chieftain debt and Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s detention, and how it was only last year when Liz Truss became foreign secretary that the link was acknowledged.

There are growing calls from British MPs for a full investigation into the government’s handling of the case over the six years Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained, as well as failings by the Foreign Office in other matters, including the evacuation from Afghanistan.

  • Rising produce costs, which officials blame on wild price fluctuations in the global oil market since the conflict began, have sparked murmurings of discontent
  • Opposition activists have accused traders of profiteering and staged several protest rallies
FATULLAH: Bangladesh launched a nationwide food subsidy program on Sunday after prices for cooking oil, lentils and other staples shot up in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Rising produce costs, which officials blame on wild price fluctuations in the global oil market since the conflict began, have sparked murmurings of discontent around the South Asian nation of 170 million people in recent weeks.
Opposition activists have accused traders of profiteering and staged several protest rallies, with a nationwide strike against soaring prices planned for the end of the month.
Commerce ministry chief Tapan Kanti Ghosh said the program would provide cheap food to 10 million people and run until the end of Ramadan — the traditional month of fasting in the Islamic faith — in six weeks.
“The Ukraine war has increased crude oil prices, which have impacted global commodity prices,” he told AFP.
Hundreds of people were seen queuing in the scorching sun waiting for rations on the first day of the scheme in Fatullah, an industrial center on the outskirts of the capital Dhaka.
Mosharraf Hossain, a local helmsman, said he had to wait for four hours before making his purchase.
“Still it is worthy. The price hike in the regular market is unbelievable,” he told AFP.
Hossain said business owners had told him the “ongoing war near Russia” was the reason they had raised the price of their goods, but he was skeptical.
“Rice, lentils and sugar are mostly produced in our country,” he said. “Is the war here in Bangladesh? This is pure bluff.”

  • ‘Instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom every time’
  • UK leader cites the Brexit referendum in June 2016 as a ‘famous recent example’
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson found himself under fire on Sunday, including from his own MPs, after saying that Brexit showed that Britons shared the same “instinct” for freedom as Ukrainians.
In a speech to his Conservative Party conference in Blackpool, northern England, on Saturday, Johnson said it was “the instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom every time.”
He cited the Brexit referendum in June 2016 as a “famous recent example.”
“When the British people voted for Brexit in such large, large numbers, I don’t believe it was because they were remotely hostile to foreigners. It’s because they wanted to be free to do things differently and for this country to be able to run itself,” he said.
He also cited Britain’s vaccine rollout as an example of people’s desire to get their freedoms back.
European Council President Donald Tusk said on Twitter: “Boris, your words offend Ukrainians, the British and common sense.”
Former EU negotiator Guy Verhofstadt called the comments “insane.”
Liberal Democrat leader, Ed Davey, said Johnson was “needlessly creating division.
“To compare a referendum to women and children fleeing Putin’s bombs is an insult to every Ukrainian,” he added.
Finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Sky News on Sunday that he did not consider the two situations comparable.
“Clearly they are not directly analogous and I don’t think the Prime Minister was saying that they were directly analogous either,” he said.

  • An alliance of opposition parties filed the motion against Khan this month, saying he had lost his parliamentary majority
  • The opposition accuses Khan of mismanaging the economy and foreign policy. He denies this
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s parliament will convene on Friday to take up a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the lower house speaker’s office said on Sunday, in what is shaping up to be his toughest test since coming to power in 2018.
An alliance of opposition parties filed the motion against Khan this month, saying he had lost his parliamentary majority after over a dozen defections from his party, raising the risk of political turmoil in the nuclear-armed South Asian country.
Under the constitution, the speaker of the lower house of parliament is required to convene the session within 14 days of receiving the motion, which would fall on Monday.
But a statement from the speaker’s office said the date was pushed back several days because of a conference of Islamic countries in Islamabad scheduled for March 23.
The opposition accuses Khan of mismanaging the economy and foreign policy. He denies this. No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed his full term in office.
Khan appealed to the defected lawmakers to return to the ruling party.
“Get back, you will be forgiven,” he said at a public rally in northwestern Pakistan. “Like a father forgives his children.”
Khan has called on the public to show support for his premiership by holding a “million-man” rally in Islamabad on March 27.
The loss of dissident lawmakers has left Khan about a dozen seats less than the minimum — 172 — needed for a majority. The joint opposition commands 163 seats in the lower house, but could build a majority if most of the defectors effectively join its ranks via a no-confidence vote.
The opposition and political analysts also say Khan has fallen out with Pakistan’s powerful military, whose support is critical for any party to attain power in the way the former cricket star’s upstart party did four years ago.
Khan and the military deny the accusation.

  • ‘We can say we are hopeful for a cease-fire if the sides do not take a step back from the current positions’
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s foreign minister said in an interview published on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine were nearing agreement on “critical” issues and he was hopeful for a cease-fire if the two sides did not backtrack from progress achieved so far.
Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. President Vladimir Putin has called Russia’s actions a “special operation” meant to demilitarize Ukraine and purge it of what he sees as dangerous nationalists. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an aggressive war of choice.
Foreign ministers Sergei Lavrov of Russia and Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine met in the Turkish resort town of Antalya earlier this month with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also attending. The discussions did not yield concrete results.
But Cavusoglu, who also traveled to Russia and Ukraine last week for talks with Lavrov and Kuleba, told Turkish daily Hurriyet that there had been “rapprochement in the positions of both sides on important subjects, critical subjects.”
“We can say we are hopeful for a cease-fire if the sides do not take a step back from the current positions,” he said, without elaborating on the issues.
Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, speaking to al Jazeera television, said the two sides were getting closer on four key issues. He cited Russia’s demand for Ukraine to renounce ambitions to join NATO, demilitarization, what Russia has referred to as “de-nazification,” and the protection of the Russian language in Ukraine.
Ukraine and the West have dismissed Russian references to “neo-Nazis” in Ukraine’s democratically elected leadership as baseless propaganda, and Kalin said such references were offensive to Kyiv.
Kyiv and Moscow reported some progress in talks last week toward a political formula that would guarantee Ukraine’s security, while keeping it outside NATO, though each sides accused the other of dragging matters out.
Kalin said a permanent cease-fire could come only through a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. But he said Putin felt that positions on the “strategic issues” of Crimea and Donbas were not close enough for a meeting.
Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 while part of the eastern industrial Donbas region was seized by Russian-backed separatist forces that year.
NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, has good relations with both and has offered to mediate between them.
It has voiced support for Ukraine, but has also opposed far-reaching Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the invasion.
While forging close ties with Russia on energy, defense and trade and relying heavily on Russian tourists, Turkey has sold drones to Ukraine, angering Moscow.
Turkey also opposes Russian policies in Syria and Libya, as well as Moscow’s annexation of Crimea.
President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly said Turkey will not abandon its relations with Russia or Ukraine, saying Ankara’s ability to speak to both sides was an asset.

