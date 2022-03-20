Man arrested in connection to student’s murder after police manhunt in London 

LONDON: A man of Tunisian origin has been arrested after a police manhunt following the death of a student at her accommodation in central London.

Maher Maaroufe, 22, was detained on suspicion of the murder of British national Sabita Thanwani, 19, who was discovered with serious injuries to her neck at her student halls in Clerkenwell on Saturday.

Her body has yet to be formally identified, but the Metropolitan Police said her family had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.

Maaroufe, who is not a student, was with Thanwani on Friday evening, according to investigating officers.

Police launched a manhunt for Maaroufe in the aftermath of the discovery of Thanwani’s body in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“I would like to thank everyone for publicizing and sharing our appeal to trace Maaroufe,” Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation, told the media on Sunday.

“Sabita’s family have been updated with this development and continue to be supported by specially trained officers, our deepest condolences are with them.

“I would ask everyone to respect their privacy at this indescribably devastating time for them as they come to terms with Sabita’s murder,” she added.