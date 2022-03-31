You are here

  2 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank: Ministry

2 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank: Ministry

2 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank: Ministry
Israeli soldiers run during a raid in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on March 30, 2022. (Reuters)
2 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank: Ministry

2 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank: Ministry
  • Palestinian health ministry: 2 males killed ‘by the Israeli occupation forces during its incursion into Jenin’
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: At least two Palestinians were killed on Thursday during a raid by Israeli security forces in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said.
The ministry said a 17-year-old and a 23-year-old, both of them males, were killed “by the Israeli occupation forces during its incursion into Jenin.”

Jordan's King Abdullah says Palestinian inclusion a must for regional peace and prosperity during talks with Israeli president
Updated 31 March 2022

Jordan’s King Abdullah says Palestinian inclusion a must for regional peace and prosperity during talks with Israeli president
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

Jordan’s King Abdullah says Palestinian inclusion a must for regional peace and prosperity during talks with Israeli president

Jordan’s King Abdullah says Palestinian inclusion a must for regional peace and prosperity during talks with Israeli president
  • King Abdullah said the Palestine-Israeli conflict had lasted too long
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan’s King Abdullah has stressed the need for Palestinian inclusion for regional peace and prosperity during talks with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
During talks with the visiting Israeli leader at Al-Husseiniya Palace, King Abdullah said the region stood to gain from cooperation and economic integration, but for the process it “should and must include the Palestinians,” and that requires maintaining calm and ceasing all unilateral measures that undermine the prospects of peace.
King Abdullah said the Palestine-Israeli conflict had lasted too long, and the violence it had produced continued to cause too much pain and fueled extremism, state news agency Petra reported.
Herzog’s visit to Jordan was an opportunity to discuss ways forward to achieve “just and lasting peace and build a future of opportunity for all,” the monarch added.
The King reaffirmed the need to avoid any measures that could impede the access of Muslim worshippers to Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, emphasizing the need to preserve the legal and historical status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites.
Israel recognizes Jordan’s oversight of Muslim holy sites in east Jerusalem, the Palestinian sector of the city occupied and annexed by Israel since 1967, under a 1994 peace deal.
Known by Muslims as the Haram Al-Sharif, or Holy Sanctuary, and as the Temple Mount by Jews, the compound houses the golden Dome of the Rock shrine and Al-Aqsa Mosque.
The Israeli president echoed the King’s call for worshippers to exercise their religious rights, and noted ongoing dialogue between the two countries regarding the Muslim faithful’s access to their holy sites.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince pushes for peace in talks with Ukraine leader
Updated 31 March 2022

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince pushes for peace in talks with Ukraine leader
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince pushes for peace in talks with Ukraine leader

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince pushes for peace in talks with Ukraine leader
  • Russia and Ukraine are to resume peace talks online on April 1
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, pushed for a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian leader discussed with Sheikh Mohamed the resulting crisis from the Russian military invasion, as well as the progress made in the ongoing peace negotiations.

Russia and Ukraine are to resume peace talks online on April 1 after the latest round of face-to-face negotiations ended in Turkey.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed the importance of finding peaceful solutions through dialogue to ensure ending the crisis and its fallout and bringing peace back to Ukraine.

“We must prioritize ensuring the safety of civilians and enhancing efforts and coordination between countries and humanitarian organisations to provide assistance to affected Ukrainian citizens,” according to the Abu Dhabi leader, in a report from state news agency WAM.

The UAE supports any measures taken to accelerate reaching a peaceful settlement of the crisis, through diplomatic means and peace talks, Sheikh Mohamed said.

Zelensky thanked the UAE for its gesture of welcoming displaced Ukrainians into the Emirates, and also providing humanitarian aid since the crisis began.

Shock and fear after gun attack in Israeli city leaves five dead
Updated 30 March 2022

Shock and fear after gun attack in Israeli city leaves five dead
Updated 30 March 2022
AFP

Shock and fear after gun attack in Israeli city leaves five dead

Shock and fear after gun attack in Israeli city leaves five dead
Updated 30 March 2022
AFP

TEL AVIV: Shlomo Alperin had planned to study in a religious school on Wednesday but instead was attending a funeral, still in shock after witnessing the most violent attack in years in greater Tel Aviv.

“I want to go to the funerals. I feel a need for the closeness,” Alperin said, after five people were gunned down on Tuesday on the streets of Beni Brak.

From his flat, the 23-year-old ultra-Orthodox man had heard bursts of gunfire, before seeing his neighbor’s body crumpled in a car, and two men dead at a cafe often frequented by Ukrainian construction workers.

Hours later grief-stricken Michaela Ursulan, 25, was still in her pajamas on Wednesday as she mourned her friend, one of two Ukrainian victims.

“Every day we talked,” Ursulan recalled, looking at pictures of her friend on a recent fishing trip, as a candle flickered in her kitchen.

Ursulan said she and her friend both moved to Israel for work from Chernivtsi, in western Ukraine, and had bonded while living far from home.

“We don’t have our parents here, everyone’s overseas,” she said.

Police said a Palestinian gunman armed with an M-16 shot dead two Ukrainian nationals as well as two ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and an Arab Christian police officer from northern Israel late on Tuesday.

The two Ukrainians have not been named, but they were manual laborers, said witness Lior Rahimi, pointing to a corner shop and cafe.

They “used to sit here for hours each day after work,” said the 38-year-old, describing them as friendly and helpful men.

Police identified the perpetrator as Diaa Armashah, 27, a Palestinian from the West Bank village of Yabad. He was shot dead by police on the scene.

The slain Israelis, Yaakov Shalom, 36, and Avishai Yehezkel, 29, both ultra-Orthodox residents of Bnei Brak, were buried on Wednesday. The funeral for Amir Khoury, 32, an Arab Christian policeman from Nof Hagalil, was scheduled for Thursday. “It’s painful. It’s your neighbors,” said Alperin. “My neighbor lost his life for nothing.”

The Bnei Brak shooting rampage was the third fatal attack in the Jewish state in the past week.

On Sunday, two Arab citizens of Israel shot dead two police officers in the northern city of Hadera, in an assault claimed by Daesh.

Days before, an Arab Bedouin citizen of Israel who had previously tried to join Daesh killed four people by stabbing and ramming his vehicle in the southern city of Beersheba.

“There is real fear!” said Neta Levi, 37, an artist.

“I’m going to avoid places where there are a lot of people,” she said in Ramat Gan, a city next to Bnei Brak, saying she had not told her young sons “so they don’t get scared.”

Roni Maili, 65, saw the attacker on security camera footage as he stalked the office stairwell.

“Between him and me there was a door, ” he said. “I usually leave the door open,” he said. “I don’t know why I had shut the door.”

“I don’t know how I’m alive,” he added saying he hadn’t been able to sleep, as the shocking incident kept replaying in his mind.

Iran-backed Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi dominating all levels of Iraqi society since fall of Daesh: Expert
Updated 30 March 2022

Iran-backed Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi dominating all levels of Iraqi society since fall of Daesh: Expert
Updated 30 March 2022
Zaynab Khojji

Iran-backed Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi dominating all levels of Iraqi society since fall of Daesh: Expert

Iran-backed Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi dominating all levels of Iraqi society since fall of Daesh: Expert
  • Journalist and broadcaster Baria Alamuddin likens militias to gangsters
  • Hashd came into being in the context of the post-2014 confrontation with Daesh, she says
Updated 30 March 2022
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: Iraq’s Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, or the Popular Mobilization Forces, have come to dominate all levels of society in the country, an expert on the Iran-backed militias said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch of her book “Militia State” at the Royal United Services Institute in London, award-winning journalist and broadcaster Baria Alamuddin said the militia coalition dominated the country militarily, politically, economically and ideologically.

Alamuddin explained that the Hashd came into being in the context of the post-2014 confrontation with Daesh. The coalition includes militias like the Badr Brigades, put together by post-revolutionary Iran during the 1980 Iran-Iraq war.

“Since 2017, these militias pushed the Kurdish Peshmerga out of central Iraq after the fall of Daesh and came to dominate all levels of society in these regions,” she said.

“What do I mean by dominate? First this means military domination. The dominant presence of paramilitary forces throughout central provinces like Diyala, Salah Al-Din and Nineveh.”

The militias also dominate Iraq politically, “both at the central Baghdad level by flooding particular ministries and key positions with militia allies, and at a provincial level,” Alamuddin said.

Then there is economic domination. “Militia leaders exploited their military dominance for immense financial profit. Mosul is bursting with militia economic offices which use political connections to divert millions of dollars in reconstruction funds,” she said.

Alamuddin compared the Hashd militias to gangsters, saying they “systematically extort local businesses and reap millions of dollars from illegal checkpoints or smuggling, including narcotic smuggling.”

Quoting Iraq’s Finance Minister Ali Allawi, the author said “90 percent of customs revenues due to the country’s treasury are effectively stolen by these militias.”

The militias also dominate ideologically, moving “into the education sector as well as seeking to dominate Iraq’s cultural and theological institutions.”

The dominance of Iran-backed militias in Iraq “is horribly reminiscent of what happened in my native Lebanon under Hezbollah,” she said. “It is also happening in Syria and Yemen, wherever these militias are.”

Alamuddin added that for Iran, the establishment of “Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi as a state-sponsored force was a wonderful achievement because instead of it having to fund these groups, these forces were now being bankrolled by around $2 billion a year by the Iraqi state.”

The lessons we must learn from the conflicts in Ukraine, Iraq and Syria is that “sovereignty, freedom, territorial integrity and international law are not natural attributes which spontaneously prevail,” she said.

Rather they are “fundamental principles which must be fought for and which millions of peace-loving citizens are currently showing that they are willing to die for and defend.”

“Militia State” was published on March 24 by Nomad Publishing.

On Land Day, Palestinians vow to continue their struggle against Israeli occupation
Updated 30 March 2022

On Land Day, Palestinians vow to continue their struggle against Israeli occupation
Updated 30 March 2022
Mohammed Najib

On Land Day, Palestinians vow to continue their struggle against Israeli occupation

On Land Day, Palestinians vow to continue their struggle against Israeli occupation
  • This year marked the 46th anniversary of the day in 1976 when Israeli police killed six Palestinians and injured 49 protesting against the Israeli government’s seizure of Palestinian land
Updated 30 March 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Thousands of Palestinians on Wednesday marked the 46th anniversary of Land Day with protests and demonstrations reiterating their continuing determination to oppose Israeli occupation.

It commemorates the day on March 30, 1976, when Israeli police officers killed six Palestinian citizens of Israel and injured 49 who were protesting against the Israeli government’s expropriation of 21,000 donums of Palestinian land. A donum is a local measure of land area equivalent to about 900 square meters.

Land Day has been established as a major commemorative date on the Palestinian political calendar and an important annual event in the collective narrative of the Palestinian people.

In the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, thousands of Palestinians attended a massive demonstration, including leaders of national and Islamic groups. Participants raised Palestinian flags and released balloons featuring images of Palestinian “martyrs,” including the perpetrators of recent attacks in Israel.

“The day is an important message to the (Israeli) occupation that emphasizes the importance of the struggle of our people. We continue their sacrifices with steadfastness,” said Maher Mezher, leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

“We will continue to stand and support our people at home in facing the fascist policy of the occupation and are always ready to offer blood and sacrifices for our people. We warn the occupation against the continuation of its barbaric aggression against our people in the occupied lands.”

He called on all “patriots” to formulate a national program based on the elements of power, strengthen and expand it, begin a new stage of revival, leave behind stagnation and confront the normalization of the Israeli occupation, and enhance all forms of support and value for the Palestinian people, especially those in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

This year Land Day coincided with fears of renewed confrontation after three attacks in a week in Israel. It also came just a few days before the start of Ramadan, during which it is feared that the bloody events of last year will be repeated.

Palestinian citizens of Israel commemorated the anniversary of Land Day with a series of events, including the laying of wreaths on the tombs of “martyrs.” Activities were organized in Sakhnin and Arraba, and in Deir Hanna the day culminated in a march and a festival.

Muhammad Baraka, head of the High Follow-up Committee for Arabs in Israel, said the anniversary takes place this year amid a “fierce escalation on Arab lands” and that “the issue of land and housing tops the priorities of our problems, along with other urgent matters such as the escalation of crime and the continuation of racial-discrimination policies.”

Adalah, the Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, said that Israeli authorities continue their “policy of land robbery and efforts to displace the Palestinian and Arab population, displacing them from their lands and demolishing homes, whether within the Green Line or in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967 in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and the Syrian Golan.”

Palestinians view the commemoration of Land Day as not only a remembrance of historical events but as an element in its own right of the battle in a continuous war to restore Palestinian rights.

Mustafa Barghouti, the secretary-general of political party the Palestinian National Initiative, told Arab News: “Land Day symbolizes the unity of the Palestinian struggle against the racist apartheid regime that poses a threat to all Palestinians.

“All attempts for normalization have collapsed due to the Palestinian resistance, which has proven that it is impossible to marginalize the Palestinian cause and that the Palestinian people will not give up their rights.”

