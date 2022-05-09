You are here

UK defense minister condemns Russian military top brass
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday that Ukraine defeating the Russian army was very possible. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 May 2022
Reuters

Britain’s defense minister on Monday called out “the absurdity” of Russia’s bemedalled military top brass at the annual Victory Day parade in Moscow, highlighted by President Vladimir Putin’s speech.
Putin addressed a vast parade on Red Square in Moscow for a public holiday celebrating Soviet victory in World War II, as the Russian armed forces have suffered major losses in Ukraine.
UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, himself a former soldier, was due to give a speech at the National Army Museum later Monday.
“All professional soldiers should be appalled at the behavior of the Russian Army,” he will say, according to excerpts released in advance by his department.
“Not only are they engaged in an illegal invasion and war crimes but their top brass have failed their own rank and file to the extent they should be court martialled.”
Putin on Monday gave a speech to troops telling them they are defending the “Motherland” in Ukraine.
He has justified Russia’s military actions by saying they are carrying out “denazification” of the neighboring country.
Wallace said he wanted to “call out the absurdity of Russian generals –- resplendent in their manicured parade uniforms and weighed down by their many medals,” saying they were “utterly complicit in Putin’s hijacking of their forebears’ proud history of... repelling fascism.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday spoke of his pride in Ukrainians who fought to defeat Nazism, saying he would not allow victory in World War II to be “appropriated” by Russians.
 

Ellie Aben

  • Voters queued for hours to choose next leader and govt
  • At least 6 people were killed in violent incidents, according to reports
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Vote counting was underway in the Philippines on Monday after millions of people cast their ballots to choose a new president in an election where the son of an ousted dictator and a champion of human rights are vying for the country’s top office.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. across the archipelago country, where some 67.5 million people are eligible to vote to decide who will succeed President Rodrigo Duterte as well as more than 18,000 government posts, including mayors, governors and city councilors.

The presidential election pits Vice President Leni Robredo against former senator and congressman Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., namesake of the dictator who was overthrown in a “people power” uprising after two decades of what has been described as one of the darkest chapters in the history of the Philippines.

An unofficial vote count by the Commission on Elections showed a huge early lead for Marcos Jr., who had more than 22.4 million of the votes cast, more than double the number of his nearest rival Robredo, who had about 10.6 million votes, with more than 68 percent of the number of eligible ballots counted.

Mask-clad voters stood in line for hours long before polling stations opened, with the Philippine election day marred with broken voting machines and at least six people killed in violent incidents, according to reports.

“So overwhelmed by the number of people flocking the polling centers. This is despite the pandemic threat. Democracy is alive in our country,” elections commissioner George Garcia said early on Monday.

Military spokesman Col. Ramon Zagala said in a press briefing that more than a dozen election-related violent incidents, including ballot snatching, shooting incidents and armed clashes, were recorded since Sunday evening.

“Our assessment as of now is that this election is successful … despite the 15 election-related violent incidents,” Zagala told a press briefing, adding that the number of incidents this year was lower compared to previous elections.

Incidents of malfunctioning vote counting machines, disinformation, and red-tagging were also reported on Monday, according to election watchdog Kontra Daya.

The election has been described as the Philippines’ most consequential in more than three decades. Marcos Jr.’s lead in the unofficial count closely tracks with the outcome of all opinion polls this year, which showed him with a huge advantage over Robredo.  

Marcos Jr., who had spent decades of his political career trying to rehabilitate the family’s name, has been campaigning on a national unity and optimism platform.

Robredo is a liberal human rights lawyer allied with the movement that toppled the Marcos dictatorship in 1986, and has pledged to improve education, welfare and public sector transparency.

On surprise Odessa trip, EU's Michel forced to take cover during strike

On surprise Odessa trip, EU’s Michel forced to take cover during strike
AFP

  • Charles Michel was forced to break off a meeting and take cover when missiles struck the southern Ukrainian city
  • Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports has forced its grain exporters to look for alternatives to move their precious cargo
AFP

KYIV, Ukraine: European Council President Charles Michel, who made a surprise visit to Odessa on Monday, was forced to break off a meeting and take cover when missiles again struck the southern Ukrainian city, an EU official said.
The strike took place as he held talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
“During the meeting with the PM, the participants needed to interrupt the meeting to take shelter as missiles struck again the region of Odessa,” the official said.
President Volodymyr Zelensky, who joined their talks by video conference, thanked Michel for visiting Ukraine on Victory Day, the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
“I am very pleased that today the European Union, at the highest level, supports Ukraine at a time when manifestations of Nazism, unfortunately, exist and are being revived,” he said in a statement from his office.
During the talks, both sides discussed “the importance of taking immediate measures to unblock Ukraine’s ports for grain exports,” the statement said.
Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports has forced its grain exporters to look for alternatives to move their precious cargo.
The cargo is loaded onto trains, lorries or barges and taken to Romania, now a vital maritime export hub for Ukraine’s crops.
During the visit, Michel was shown around the port and “was able to witness first-hand the impact of Russia’s war on global supply chains,” the EU official said.
“The many tons of grain stranded in the port due to the Russian blockade of the Black Sea not only damage Ukraine’s economy but equally hamper the world’s access to vital food and endanger food security worldwide,” the official said.
Before the war, Ukraine exported 4.5 million tons of agricultural produce per month through its ports — 12 percent of the world’s wheat, 15 percent of its corn and 50 percent of its sunflower oil.
But the invasion has crippled its export ability with Russia’s destruction of transportation infrastructure and its blockade on Odessa, the main port for grain exports.
The conflict has sent the price of food soaring.
The UN’s World Food Programme on Friday called for the reopening of ports in the Odessa region, saying “hundreds of millions of people globally” depend on Ukraine’s grain supplies.
The EU leader was also briefed by Ukraine’s navy chief on “the damage caused by Russian missiles fired from the sea and was able to witness first-hand the wanton destruction of a residential building and the impact on innocent civilians,” the EU official said.

Sri Lankan MP kills protester, takes own life

Sri Lankan MP kills protester, takes own life
AFP

  • Amarakeerthi Athukorala opened fire and critically wounded two people blocking his car in the town of Nittambuwa; one of the victims died of his injuries
  • Sri Lankan police: ‘The MP fled the scene and took refuge at a nearby building; thousands surrounded the building and he then took his own life with his revolver’
AFP

COLOMBO: A legislator from Sri Lanka’s ruling party shot dead an anti-government protester and then took his own life during a confrontation outside the capital, police said Monday.
Amarakeerthi Athukorala opened fire and critically wounded two people blocking his car in the town of Nittambuwa, police said, adding that one of the victims died of his injuries.
“The MP fled the scene and took refuge at a nearby building,” a police official told AFP by telephone. “Thousands surrounded the building and he then took his own life with his revolver.”
The incident came as thousands took to the streets across the curfew-bound island and targeted supporters of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who has subsequently tendered his resignation.
The Rajapaksa loyalists had earlier in the day destroyed tents and placards of anti-government demonstrators camping outside the official residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa since April 9.
In violence in the capital Colombo, at least 138 people were wounded and admitted to the Colombo National Hospital, a spokeswoman for the hospital said.

Sri Lanka PM resigns amid country's worst economic crisis

Sri Lanka PM resigns amid country’s worst economic crisis
Mohammed Rasooldeen

  • Embattled Mahinda Rajapaksa had initially resisted calls to step down
  • Violent clashes on Monday erupted between party supporters and anti-government demonstrators, reportedly wounding at least 138 people
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on Monday, a government official has confirmed, as the island nation’s worst economic crisis since independence led to widespread protests against the ruling administration.

The South Asian country is on the brink of bankruptcy and has suspended payments on its foreign loans. Sri Lankans, suffering from months of blackouts and dire shortages of essential items such as food and fuel, have been taking to the streets in largely peaceful protests demanding the government steps down.

On Monday, violent clashes erupted between supporters of Sri Lanka’s ruling party and anti-government protesters in Colombo, where police also fired tear gas and water cannons to drive back the demonstrators.

“Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa tendered his resignation from the premiership to the president in the afternoon on Monday,” Rohan Wellivita, media secretary to the prime minister, told Arab News.

In a copy of his resignation letter seen by Arab News, Rajapaksa said his government “is not solely responsible” for the economic crisis, adding that problems have been brewing since the country’s independence and “it got aggravated due to the COVID pandemic.”

“I am prepared to sacrifice my post for the betterment of the nation,” the letter reads, adding that he was quitting to help form an interim, unity government.

The premier’s resignation, which means that the entire cabinet is dissolved, came after a day of chaos and violence that culminated in authorities imposing a nationwide curfew and the deployment of armed troops in the capital. At least 138 people were wounded in the violence, according to reports.

Until recently, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his ruling family have resisted calls to resign, with the government also facing a no-confidence motion in parliament. The president is the prime minister’s younger brother.

Supporters of the Rajapaksa family, some reportedly armed with iron bars, attacked the anti-government demonstrators at the “Gota Go Gama” tent village that has become the focal point of nationwide protests. The violence marked the first major clash between the two camps since protests began in late March.

As anti-government protests continued to escalate, the president declared a state of emergency on Friday, which gave sweeping detention powers to the military and allowed him to make laws without parliamentary approval.

Hit hard by the pandemic and rising oil prices, Sri Lanka had announced earlier this month that it was defaulting on its $51 billion foreign debt. Finance Minister Ali Sabry said last week that the country’s usable foreign reserves have plummeted below $50 million.

The government is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout, and is set to continue discussions in a virtual summit with IMF officials this week aimed at securing emergency assistance.

Russia says talks with Ukraine continue remotely

Russia says talks with Ukraine continue remotely
Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its “special military operation.” (AFP)
Reuters

  • Ukraine and Russia have not held face-to-face peace talks since March 29, though they have met by video link
Reuters

Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Monday that peace talks with Ukraine had not stopped and were being held remotely, according to the Interfax news agency.
Moscow has accused Kyiv of stalling the talks and using reports of atrocities committed by Russian troops in Ukraine to undermine negotiations. Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its “special military operation.”
Asked when-in person talks might be held with Ukrainian negotiators, Medinsky said: “We need more specifics on hand in order to meet in person.”
Ukraine and Russia have not held face-to-face peace talks since March 29, though they have met by video link.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last month that there was a high risk that the talks would end, blaming public anger with what he said were Russian atrocities committed as they retreated from parts of northern Ukraine around Kyiv.
Russian President Vladimir Putin calls Moscow’s actions a “special military operation” designed to disarm Ukraine, defend Russian speakers from persecution and prevent the United States and its allies from using the country to threaten Russia.
Ukraine dismisses Putin’s claims of persecution and denies any threat to Russia from Ukraine or Western countries. It says it is fighting an unprovoked land grab.

