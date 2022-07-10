What We Are Reading Today: The Rise and Reign of the Mammals by Stephen Brusatte

In The Rise and Reign of the Mammals, Stephen Brusatte charts how mammals survived the asteroid that claimed the dinosaurs and made the world their own, becoming the astonishingly diverse range of animals that dominate today’s Earth.

Brusatte also brings alive the lost worlds mammals inhabited through time, from ice ages to volcanic catastrophes.

Entwined in this story is the detective work he and other scientists have done to piece together our understanding using fossil clues and cutting-edge technology.

A sterling example of scientific storytelling by one of our finest young researchers, The Rise and Reign of the Mammals illustrates how this incredible history laid the foundation for today’s world, for us, and our future.