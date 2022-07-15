You are here

  • Home
  • US report highlights violations of religious freedom by regime in Iran

US report highlights violations of religious freedom by regime in Iran

A general view of Tehran, Iran. (AP)
A general view of Tehran, Iran. (AP)
Updated 16 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

US report highlights violations of religious freedom by regime in Iran

A general view of Tehran, Iran. (AP)
  • Published by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, it details widespread religious repression, the targets of which include Baha’is, Christian converts, Sunnis, and Gonabadi Sufis
  • The report was published on the same day a Swedish Court sentenced Iranian former government official Hamid Noury to life in prison for his role in the 1988 massacre of dissidents
Updated 16 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The US Commission on International Religious Freedom on Thursday published a scathing report detailing the Iranian regime’s continuing attacks on religious freedom.
It came on the day a Swedish Court sentenced Iranian citizen Hamid Noury to life in prison for his role in the 1988 massacre of Iranian dissidents.
Officials from the USCIRF, a federal government organization, said the report details widespread religious repression in Iran, the targets of which include members of the Baha’i faith, Christian converts, Sunnis, and Gonabadi Sufis, who “continue to face ongoing violations of their freedom of religion or belief.”
The four-page report begins by accusing Iran of “egregious violations” of religious freedoms and urges the US State Department to designate Iran as a Country of Particular Concern for its ongoing and systematic attacks on religious freedom.
“Iran’s government has continued to escalate its repression of Baha’is, including arrests and the seizure of Baha’i property,” it states. “Christians in Iran — particularly converts from Islam — have also been subject to arrest and excessive prison sentences. Iran also persecutes smaller religious communities, including Zoroastrians, Mandeans and Yarsanis.
“The government continues its arrest and detention of Sunni Muslims as well. Religious minorities who flee Iran continue to face threats to their safety from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Iran continues its attempts to influence other governments in the Middle East to persecute religious minorities. Iran’s government also continues to use religion as a pretext for the repression of women, denying them individual freedom of religion or belief, and showing leniency on religious grounds toward perpetrators of so-called ‘honor killings.’”
The report also details repression and persecution by the Iranian regime based on gender identity and sexual preference, and “illustrates how the Iranian government uses a singular interpretation of Ja’afri Shi’a Islam to restrict religious freedom.”
According to the US State Department, under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 the president is required to annually review the status of religious freedom in every country and designate as a Country of Particular Concern any in which authorities engage in or tolerate “particularly severe violations of religious freedom.” The law defines this as “systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of religious freedom,” including: torture, prolonged detention without charge, forced disappearances, or other flagrant denial of life, liberty or security.
Under the Frank R. Wolf International Religious Freedom Act of 2016, the president is also required to designate on a Special Watch List “each country that engaged in or tolerated severe violations of religious freedom during the previous year but does not meet” all the criteria for designation as a Country of Particular Concern.
The report comes at a time when Iran is facing growing international pressure. During an official trip to the Middle East this week, US President Joe Biden is meeting the leaders of Israel, Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region to pursue, among other goals, a strategy that will prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
The court case in Sweden involving Noury, an Iranian former government official who was convicted over his role in the massacres of Iranian dissidents in 1988, adds to the pressure on Tehran.
Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, a coalition opposed to the regime in Tehran, welcomed the conviction of Noury and described it as a first step on the path to full justice.
She said that comprehensive justice will be achieved when the main perpetrators of the crime, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi among others, are put on trial in the courts of a free Iran or at international tribunals.
“In 92 hearings, the Swedish court dealt with a number of events in only one prison (Gohardasht) out of more than 100 prisons where the massacre was carried out,” said Rajavi.
“The dossiers on the massacre in Evin and the enormous crime that took place in more than 100 cities, and on the heroic actions of women affiliated with (opposition group) the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK for short) in the 1988 massacre and the executioners’ crimes against them, should be opened.”
This week Hossein-Ali Nayeri, who was the head of the Death Committee in Tehran at the time of the massacre, said during an interview that had it not been carried out “maybe the regime would not have survived at all.”
In response to this statement, Rajavi said that it shows that the religious dictatorship views the PMOI/MEK as an existential threat.
She added that the fatwa issued by Ayatollah Khomeini for the massacre of all MEK members and sympathizers, who refused to cooperate with the regime’s religious fascism or participate in its crimes, shows that the physical, political and ideological elimination of the opposition has always been at the top of the regime’s priorities.

Druze: the great survivors
How the world's most secretive faithhas endured for a thousand years

Enter


keywords
Topics: religious freedom Iran Editor’s Choice US Commission on International Religious Freedom People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran

Related

Trump among targets for assassination by Iran: US intelligence
Middle-East
Trump among targets for assassination by Iran: US intelligence

Melilla migrants likely died of ‘suffocation’: Moroccan probe

Melilla migrants likely died of ‘suffocation’: Moroccan probe
Updated 15 July 2022
AFP

Melilla migrants likely died of ‘suffocation’: Moroccan probe

Melilla migrants likely died of ‘suffocation’: Moroccan probe
  • CNDH cites the danger posed by ‘large number of migrants’ carrying sticks and stones
Updated 15 July 2022
AFP

RABAT: At least 23 migrants who died last month in a mass attempt to enter the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco likely “suffocated,” Morocco’s state-backed CNDH rights group said.

The death toll after around 2,000 people, many from Sudan, stormed the frontier on June 24 was the worst in years of attempted migrant crossings into Spain’s Ceuta and Melilla enclaves, which have two of the EU’s only land borders with Africa.

Adil El-Sehimi, a doctor who examined the bodies during a CNDH fact-finding mission, said the migrants had most likely died of “mechanical asphyxiation,” when a force or object prevents a person from breathing.

CNDH chief Amina Bouayach said 23 migrants had died in the incident, confirming the official toll.

None of the dead have been buried and autopsies were pending, Bouayach told a press conference in Rabat to present the initial findings of the CNDH probe.

Spanish rights group Caminando Fronteras says as many as 37 people lost their lives.

Five days after the incident, Human Rights Watch (HRW) cited “reports that the authorities in Morocco may be organizing hasty mass burials,” along with photographic evidence of recently dug graves in nearby Nador.

The CNDH said large numbers of migrants, “armed with sticks and stones ... split into two groups: The first stormed a border post closed since 2018 and the second climbed nearby walls topped with barbed wire.”

It said that the dead had been crushed in part of a border post, where manual turnstiles allow the passage of a single person at a time.

“A large number of migrants found themselves crammed into this narrow area, resulting in jostling which led to migrants suffocating,” it said.

The UN, the African Union and independent rights groups have denounced the use of excessive force by Moroccan and Spanish security personnel.

HRW said a video showed a Moroccan security agent “beating obviously injured men prone on the ground and another agent throwing a limp body onto a pile of people.”

The CNDH defended Moroccan forces’ actions, saying such cases were “isolated” and citing the danger posed by “the large number of migrants” carrying sticks and stones.

“Law enforcement did not use any firearms,” it added.

Also Wednesday, the trial opened in Nador of a group of 29 migrants, including a minor, accused of “illegal entry onto Moroccan territory” as well as “violence against law enforcement officers” and “participating in a criminal gang with a view to organizing and facilitating” irregular migration.

The prosecution presented “medical certificates of members of the security forces hurt during the clashes. The judge decided to summon them,” said Khalid Ameza, a lawyer for the accused.

Topics: Morocco Melilla enclave CNDH migrants

Related

Morocco arrests 25 suspected of planning exit to Spain
Middle-East
Morocco arrests 25 suspected of planning exit to Spain
EU, Morocco renew migration deal after Spanish border deaths
Middle-East
EU, Morocco renew migration deal after Spanish border deaths

Morocco’s king endorses new Jewish organizations

Morocco’s king endorses new Jewish organizations
Updated 15 July 2022
AFP

Morocco’s king endorses new Jewish organizations

Morocco’s king endorses new Jewish organizations
Updated 15 July 2022
AFP

RABAT: Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has authorized a reorganization of the country’s Jewish community, a “component” of national culture in the North African country, according to the royal palace.
The measures were presented to a council of ministers meeting attended by the king and crown prince, at Rabat’s royal palace.
Acting on “royal instruction,” Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit proposed the establishment of new representative bodies, acknowledging the Jewish tradition as “a component of the rich Moroccan culture,” according to the official news agency MAP.
The kingdom’s Jewish community is estimated to number 3,000 people, the largest in North Africa.

FASTFACT

Around 700,000 Israelis claim Moroccan descent and maintain strong ties with their country of origin. This new organization of Moroccan Judaism comes alongside growth across a range of spheres in the ties between Morocco and Israel.

Following consultations with Jewish leaders King Mohammed’s initiative will establish a National Council of the Moroccan Jewish Community, a Foundation of Moroccan Judaism tasked with protecting the community’s heritage, and a Commission of Moroccan Jews Abroad.
The kingdom’s Jewish community dates to antiquity and grew in the 15th century with the expulsion of Spain’s Jews.
By the 1940s its number had grown to 250,000, representing 10 percent of the country’s population, but mass emigration followed Israel’s founding in 1948.
Approximately 700,000 Israelis claim Moroccan descent and maintain strong ties with their country of origin.
This new organization of Moroccan Judaism comes alongside growth across a range of spheres in the ties between Morocco and Israel.
Israel and Morocco established diplomatic relations in December 2020 as part of the US-backed Abraham Accords, which saw several Arab countries normalize ties with the Jewish state.
King Mohammed’s presence at the meeting was his second public appearance in three days, accompanied by Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, amid public interest in the monarch’s health following two heart operations since 2018 and a June COVID-19 diagnosis.
On Sunday, the king led prayers at a royal residence in Sale, near Rabat, during Eid Al-Adha.

Topics: Morocco

Related

Visitors tour the Bou Inania Madrasa in the ancient Moroccan city of Fez on June 8, 2022. (AFP) photos
Offbeat
Madrassas revive ‘Golden Age’ in Morocco’s Fez
Morocco king in first public appearance since Covid-19 recovery
Middle-East
Morocco king in first public appearance since Covid-19 recovery

Southwestern Turkey wildfire under control, minister says

Southwestern Turkey wildfire under control, minister says
Updated 15 July 2022
Reuters

Southwestern Turkey wildfire under control, minister says

Southwestern Turkey wildfire under control, minister says
  • Turkey’s Disaster Management Authority said some 450 houses and 3,530 people were evacuated as fires reached residential areas in sparsely populated parts of the peninsula
Updated 15 July 2022
Reuters

ISTANBUL: A forest fire in Turkey’s southwestern Datca peninsula was brought under control on Thursday some 24 hours after it started, a government minister said, with thousands of people having been temporarily evacuated from the area.

The fire was fanned by strong winds that spread to residential areas overnight, with seven aircraft and 14 helicopters fighting the blaze, Forestry Minister Vahit Kirisci said.

“The fire in Datca is under control. Cooling efforts continue,” he said, adding that investigations showed the fire broke out at an electrical transformer around noon on Wednesday.

Turkey’s Disaster Management Authority said some 450 houses and 3,530 people were evacuated as fires reached residential areas in sparsely populated parts of the peninsula.

Footage from Wednesday showed smoke billowing from the woodlands as helicopters doused water on the blazes while the flames spread. It also showed the garden of a house engulfed in smoke, with trees in the yard catching fire.

The Mugla province mayor’s office said 17 houses and 728 hectares of land were affected. It shared data showing winds in the region had eased significantly on Thursday morning.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 19 people had been affected by the fire and nine of them were still being treated as of Thursday morning.

Countries including France and Portugal — suffering from a second heatwave in as many months — have been hit by a series of wildfires over the last few weeks. Scientists say human-induced climate change is making heatwaves more likely and more severe.

The blazes in southwestern Turkey conjured memories of last year’s summer fires that ravaged 140,000 hectares of countryside, the worst on record.

Another fire that broke out in the Aegean resort town of Cesme was contained on Thursday morning, the forestry authority said.

Topics: Turkey Turkey wildfires Datca peninsula

Related

Turkey should face international court over Yazidi genocide, UK report says
Middle-East
Turkey should face international court over Yazidi genocide, UK report says
Foreign firefighters arrive in Greece for summer wildfire season
World
Foreign firefighters arrive in Greece for summer wildfire season

Jewish group asks Iceland to act on pro-Palestine website

Jewish group asks Iceland to act on pro-Palestine website
Updated 15 July 2022
AP

Jewish group asks Iceland to act on pro-Palestine website

Jewish group asks Iceland to act on pro-Palestine website
  • The Anti-Defamation League said it has already voiced its concerns about the “Mapping Project” to Iceland’s ambassador to the US
Updated 15 July 2022
AP

BOSTON: A Jewish advocacy group is calling on Iceland’s government to take action against a pro-Palestine website seeking to “dismantle” various Boston-area Jewish institutions that’s being hosted by an Icelandic Internet company.
The website is hosted by Reykjavík-based 1984 Hosting Co.
The Anti-Defamation League, in a letter Wednesday to Iceland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, said it has already voiced its concerns about the “Mapping Project” to Iceland’s ambassador to the US and its national police but hasn’t received a “substantive response.”
The website features an interactive map of Massachusetts listing nearly 500 institutions — many of them Jewish — and accusing those institutions of complicity in a range of “harms,” including ethnic cleansing, colonialism and Zionism.
“We deeply regret the apparent lackadaisical attitude of Icelandic officials toward this threat to the Jewish community and ask that your government take expeditious measures to prevent this website from being hosted in your country,” Jonathan Greenblatt, the ADL’s CEO wrote in the letter.
Icelandic authorities will cooperate with US officials if a request for mutual legal assistance is received, but the government doesn’t have jurisdiction to investigate crimes by subjects located in other countries, Sveinn Guðmarsson, a spokesperson for the Iceland’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs, said in a statement Thursday.
The FBI’s Boston office and the US Attorney for Massachusetts’ office, which have both said they’re looking into the site, declined to comment Thursday.
The 1984 Hosting Co., which didn’t respond to a request for comment, has previously said it doesn’t “host those who advocate violence, terror, suppression or hatred” but declined to address the Jewish community’s concerns.

Topics: #palestine #israel

Nasrallah speech prompts Lebanese fears of Israel escalation amid maritime border row

Nasrallah speech prompts Lebanese fears of Israel escalation amid maritime border row
Updated 14 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Nasrallah speech prompts Lebanese fears of Israel escalation amid maritime border row

Nasrallah speech prompts Lebanese fears of Israel escalation amid maritime border row
  • Energy vessel to begin drilling in Karish field despite IDF shooting down Hezbollah drones
  • Politicians, oil experts slam Iran-inspired Nasrallah statements
Updated 14 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah’s speech on Wednesday night, in which he ratcheted up tensions with Israel, has raised fresh fears in Lebanon over possible escalations with its southern neighbor.

The speech came amid indirect Lebanese–Israeli talks over the demarcation of the maritime border between the two countries, and follows the downing of three drones flown by Hezbollah towards the Karish gas field by the Israel Defense Forces earlier this month.

Nasrallah warned that sending drones over the field in the Mediterranean earlier this month was “a modest beginning to where the situation could be heading,” adding that “if the results of the negotiations are negative, not only will we reach Karish, but we will also go beyond Karish.”

Lebanese caretaker Economy Minister Amin Salam speaks with Beirut Port Silos General Manager Assad Haddad near Beirut Port silos, that were destroyed by a massive explosion in 2020. (AP)

He added that “maritime border demarcation and Lebanon’s gas exploration and extraction constitutes a crucial matter to save the country,” and stressed that it was necessary to “settle this issue once and for all through demarcation and extraction, or else we will cross all limits and flip the table on everyone.”

In September, a liquefied natural gas production and storage vessel belonging to Energean will start extracting gas at the behest of Israel from the Karish field, which was discovered in 2013.

Part of the field is located within two miles of Line 29 to the north, considered by Lebanon a potential starting point of its maritime border with Israel.

Lebanon recognizes Line 23 as the current demarcation, according to documents submitted to the UN in 2011, and has not yet legally amended its stance, but considers Line 29 to be open to negotiation — whilst the gas field may well extend under it.

Nasrallah described the moment as a “golden opportunity” for Lebanon to exploit Mediterranean gas resources, with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine causing energy issues in Europe, with autumn fast approaching.

The speech raised fears across Lebanon about possible escalation with Israel, with the Energean Power vessel a point of contention amid Hezbollah’s threats to continue to operate drones in the area.

Christina Abi Haidar, a legal expert in oil affairs, cast doubt on the feasibility of exploiting Europe’s energy issues, saying: “In case we find gas, we cannot export it to Europe because we are not part of the EastMed project.”

She told Arab News that Nasrallah’s speech would not help Lebanon’s negotiating position, adding: “Lebanon is no longer the starting point of the maritime demarcation, meaning that what Nasrallah has said does not have any legal grounds.

“Moreover, Hezbollah is part of the ruling class, the government and the Parliament, so why did not it push toward the amendments previously?

Regarding Nasrallah’s remarks and the effect they may have on oil and gas exploration and extraction in the region, Abi Haidar said: “The Israeli party is in a hurry to finish the maritime border demarcation talks with Lebanon because it’s seeking stable security for its companies in the event of any shock, given the high costs.”

She added: “What should be known is that Israel (has) started the exploration phase, while it took us between two to five years to start this phase.”

A number of Lebanese politicians also criticized Nasrallah after the speech.

Progressive Socialist Party head Walid Jumblatt said on social media: “Nasrallah’s speech put an end to the possibility of reaching a settlement regarding Line 23.”

Kataeb Party leader Samy Gemayel said Nasrallah “is embroiling the Lebanese in a new adventure that might cost them a lot without asking for their permission.”

Lebanese Forces MP Ghayath Yazbeck said: “After Nasrallah’s speech, it became clear to everyone that we don’t have a state. Hezbollah is acting within the frames set by Iran and its calculations are not Lebanese. Nasrallah’s claim that he speaks on behalf of most Lebanese and most Shiites is inaccurate.”

Yazbeck added Lebanon “cannot go to war while it is starving. Nasrallah’s statements are nihilistic.”

Parliamentarian Said Al-Asmar called on Nasrallah to “fight corruption and not cover it with the party’s weapons,” adding: “The decision of peace and war should be left to the state only.”

Free Patriotic Movement leader Gebran Bassil, though, tweeted: “You (Israel) want your gas, then we want our gas too. That is how a strong sate acts. That is how it preserves the national dignity and that is how sovereignty should be.”

 

Topics: Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah

Related

Israeli rights group protests ‘apartheid’ during Biden trip
Middle-East
Israeli rights group protests ‘apartheid’ during Biden trip
Japan grants Lebanon emergency aid to combat food security
World
Japan grants Lebanon emergency aid to combat food security

Latest updates

Young leads from McIlroy at British Open but woe for Woods
Young leads from McIlroy at British Open but woe for Woods
US breeze past Costa Rica 3-0 to reach CONCACAF W Championship final
US breeze past Costa Rica 3-0 to reach CONCACAF W Championship final
Pidcock wins Alpine Tour de France stage as Vingegaard retains lead
Pidcock wins Alpine Tour de France stage as Vingegaard retains lead
History shows ‘US and Saudi Arabia have emerged from every challenge stronger together’: KSA envoy to Washington
History shows ‘US and Saudi Arabia have emerged from every challenge stronger together’: KSA envoy to Washington
INTERVIEW: ‘In our business, change is a constant,’ says boss of award-winning ad agency Havas Middle East
INTERVIEW: ‘In our business, change is a constant,’ says boss of award-winning ad agency Havas Middle East

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.