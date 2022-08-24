You are here

NRG Matters — QatarEnergy awards 875MW solar project to Samsung C&T; Jordan, Palestine open Al-Rama power plant

Expected to start production by the end of 2024, the plants are to be built in Mesaieed Industrial City and Ras Laffan Industrial City, according to Trade Arabia. 
Expected to start production by the end of 2024, the plants are to be built in Mesaieed Industrial City and Ras Laffan Industrial City, according to Trade Arabia. 
Dana Abdelaziz

NRG Matters — QatarEnergy awards 875MW solar project to Samsung C&T; Jordan, Palestine open Al-Rama power plant

NRG Matters — QatarEnergy awards 875MW solar project to Samsung C&T; Jordan, Palestine open Al-Rama power plant
Updated 16 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: State-owned QatarEnergy has awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract to South Korean Samsung C&T for its 875 MW industrial cities solar power project. 

Expected to start production by the end of 2024, the plants are to be built in Mesaieed Industrial City and Ras Laffan Industrial City, according to Trade Arabia. 

Green energy 

Representatives from UAE’s KK Power International and Australian Fortescue Future Industries have expressed their interest to invest in renewable energy and green hydrogen in Egypt, according to Daily News Egypt. 

Regulations governing investment in green energy in the North African country contributed to achieving a major leap in clean energy projects, Moataz Kandil, regional director of FFI in the Middle East and North Africa, said. 

Electrical energy

Jordanian Prime Minister Bishr Al-Khasawneh and his Palestinian counterpart Muhammad Shtayyeh have inaugurated Al-Rama power transfer plant, according to a tweet from the Prime Ministry of Jordan.

The station aims to provide Palestinians with electrical energy.

Nuclear plants 

Japan will restart more idled nuclear plants and looks at developing next-generation reactors, Reuters reported citing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

It is part of the country’s efforts to ensure steady energy supply threatened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting Western sanctions on Moscow.

Topics: qatarenergy Solar Project Japan Egypt Green Energy

China In-Focus — Asian giant halts over 20 IPOs; unemployment insurance payouts hit record high

China In-Focus — Asian giant halts over 20 IPOs; unemployment insurance payouts hit record high
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Asian giant halts over 20 IPOs; unemployment insurance payouts hit record high

China In-Focus — Asian giant halts over 20 IPOs; unemployment insurance payouts hit record high
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Chinese bourses have halted processing more than 20 initial public offering plans sponsored by China Merchants Securities, following an investigation into the broker, according to exchange disclosures.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange has suspended 15 IPO plans set for its ChiNext board, while the Shanghai exchange has paused five IPOs targeting its tech-focused STAR Market since last Friday, exchange filings showed.

Three other IPOs targeting the Beijing Stock Exchange were also affected.

The bourses attributed the halts to an investigation by the China Securities Regulatory Commission into China Merchants Securities, their common sponsor.

The CSRC decided to file a case against China Merchants, as it failed to perform due diligence and was suspected of rule violations during a case in 2014, the broker said earlier this month.

The brokerage said it would cooperate fully with the CSRC.

China has vowed “zero tolerance” toward securities and accounting fraud, seeking to stabilize and reform its capital markets and channeling more money to fund innovation and economic growth.

Unemployment insurance payouts 

China’s unemployment insurance payouts hit a record high in June, adding to signs of a struggling labor market as the economy has been badly hit by COVID-19 outbreaks and a property crisis.

Payments by China’s unemployment insurance fund jumped 256.6 percent in June from a year earlier to 37.19 billion yuan ($5.42 billion), according to Reuters’ calculations based on data from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security. That was the highest since the data series began in January 2013.

The surge in the payouts resulted in a deficit of 22.74 billion yuan in the fund in June, widening from a 4.91 billion yuan deficit in May and contrasting with monthly surpluses from January to April.

China’s unemployment insurance fund is pooled from employers, employees and government subsidies, and the spending offers help with the basic needs of the jobless.

Green bond rules tightened 

China has raised the bar for issuances in the world’s second-biggest green bond market, taking a major step toward adopting global standards and eliminating ‘greenwashing’.

Starting this month, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, China’s premier bourse, requires 100 percent of the proceeds from green bond issuances to be invested in green projects such as clean energy — compared with at least 70 percent previously — according to a notice seen by Reuters.

Separately, the CSRC has instructed both the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses to revise rules to bring issuances of such bonds in line with the newly published China Green Bond Principles, said two sources.

New vice governor of central bank

China is set to name Zhang Qingsong as a vice governor of the central bank, financial magazine Caixin said on Wednesday.

Zhang, president of the Agricultural Bank of China, one of the “big four” state banks, is likely to fill a vacancy left after Liu Guiping was appointed vice mayor of Tianjin in April, Caixin said, citing sources.

The People’s Bank of China now has four vice governors — Chen Yulu, Pan Gongsheng, Fan Yifei and Liu Guoqiang. Yi Gang has been central bank governor since 2018.

Zhang, 57, is a seasoned banker who worked as vice president of Bank of China and president of policy bank the Export-Important Bank of China, an official biography showed.

During his stint at the Bank of China, Zhang held senior posts in Hong Kong, Singapore and Luxembourg.

 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: IPOs bonds unemployment

India In-Focus — Bond yields end up; rupee makes marginal gains

India In-Focus — Bond yields end up; rupee makes marginal gains
Updated 29 min 50 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Bond yields end up; rupee makes marginal gains

India In-Focus — Bond yields end up; rupee makes marginal gains
Updated 29 min 50 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Indian government bond yields ended higher for a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, as crude at $100 raised fears inflation may stay elevated.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended at 7.28 percent. The yield has added 10 basis points in the last four sessions. 

The new 10-year 7.26 percent 2032 bond yield ended at 7.27percent.

Indian rupee edges up

The Indian rupee made marginal gains on Wednesday, despite a jump in crude prices, as exporters sold dollars after the US currency pulled back from a recent high overnight.

The partially convertible rupee closed up 0.1 percent to 79.8 after trading near the same level all day, shaking off the threat from oil prices climbing back to $100 per barrel.

Russia-backed Indian refiner

Many global oil traders and banks have stopped dealing with Indian refiner Nayara Energy, a Rosneft affiliate, as they are worried about Western sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported citing two people with knowledge of the matter. 

Nayara has not been sanctioned as part of the international response to what Russia calls its “special military action” against Ukraine but sanctions are in place against Rosneft.

The Russian energy giant owns about 49 percent of Nayara, which is India’s second-largest private refiner, while Kesani Enterprises Co. Ltd., a consortium led by Trafigura Group and Russia’s UCP Investment Group, holds 49.13 percent.

Most trading firms including Vitol and Glencore as well as producers in Canada, Latin America and Europe have declined to directly sell crude to Nayara, according to one of the people.

 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: India bonds refinery rupee trade

GAMI seeks public opinion on military sector’s import and export policy

GAMI seeks public opinion on military sector’s import and export policy
Updated 43 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

GAMI seeks public opinion on military sector’s import and export policy

GAMI seeks public opinion on military sector’s import and export policy
Updated 43 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Authority for Military Industries is seeking public opinion on the sector’s import and export trade control policy draft.

The public can submit their opinions through the Istitlaa platform until Sept. 6, Argaam reported.

According to the report, the draft policy aims to enable a regulatory framework for military industries to supervise and monitor the performance of the sector.

The report further states that these policies will be applicable to all the establishments operating in the military industry sector that carry out activities supervised or licensed by GAMI.

The policies, however, are not applicable to military and security authorities.

Established in 2017, GAMI is the regulator, enabler and licensor for the Kingdom’s military industry.

Its focus is on localizing more than 50 percent of military expenditure by 2030 by building a sustainable domestic defense sector, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

In March, GAMI partnered with Lockheed Martin on two projects as part of the localization of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Weapon System program.

In May, the authority announced the establishment of the National Academy of Military Industries to train national cadres to work in the sector.

 

Topics: General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI)

Majid Al Futtaim’s first-half revenues jump to $4.9bn despite market hurdles

Majid Al Futtaim’s first-half revenues jump to $4.9bn despite market hurdles
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

Majid Al Futtaim’s first-half revenues jump to $4.9bn despite market hurdles

Majid Al Futtaim’s first-half revenues jump to $4.9bn despite market hurdles
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

Leading shopping malls owner Majid Al Futtaim’s first-half earnings surged on the back of a 15 percent revenue jump, according to a statement.

This meant the firm pulled in 18 billion dirhams ($4.9 billion) in revenue.

With operations across the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia, the Dubai-based group reported 73 percent higher sales from digital grocery retailing and strong performance across hotels, shopping malls, and communities.

This was accompanied by an 18 percent increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization to 1.9 billion dirhams.

 “A strong, customer-focused strategy supported by unrivaled data and analytics capabilities has enabled Majid Al Futtaim to deliver sustained growth through H1 2022,” said CEO Alain Bejjani.

“While our region is not immune to building global inflation and supply chain pressures, Majid Al Futtaim remains optimistic towards the broader economic outlook,” he added.

Topics: Majid Al Futtaim

Celonis raises $1bn from backers including Qatar wealth fund

Celonis raises $1bn from backers including Qatar wealth fund
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

Celonis raises $1bn from backers including Qatar wealth fund

Celonis raises $1bn from backers including Qatar wealth fund
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Software firm Celonis has raised $1 billion in funding from backers including the Qatar Investment Authority.

Celonis was valued at $13 billion as part of the round, and the secured $1 billion will be used to build out its software aimed at helping companies to carry out their operations efficiently, according to a Bloomberg report.

Alex Rinke, co-CEO of Celonis, said in an interview that a part of the raised sum will be used to acquire other businesses.

In June 2021, Celonis had raised $1 billion at an $11 billion evaluation.

In March, Celonis completed its fourth acquisition by paying $100 million for a startup that expanded its services across Microsoft.

Founded in 2011 and co-headquartered in Munich and New York, Celonis is a data processing firm which develops process mining tools. 

Topics: Data processing funding Investment Qatar Investment Company expansion

