Families flee as fire breaks out in a 12-floor apartment building in Dubai

The blaze began on the seventh floor. (AN Photo/Bassam Zaazaa)
Updated 9 sec ago
Bassam Zaazaa

  • Fire fighters reached the scene within four minutes and had the blaze under control within 21 minutes; no casualties were reported
  • Initial on-site investigations suggest that the blaze, officially categorized as a ‘medium fire,’ began on the seventh floor of Al-Meer Tower in Barsha Heights
DUBAI: Fire broke out in Al-Meer Tower, a 12-story residential building in Dubai’s Barsha Heights, on Wednesday night, causing dozens of terrified families to flee the burning block.

Fire crews reportedly put out the blaze within about 20 minutes but it nevertheless caused substantial damage to parts of the building. There were no reports of any casualties.

Residents of Al-Meer Tower told Arab News that the fire began shortly before 9:00 p.m. Dubai time, causing fear and panic among the families living there as the alarm spread.

Dubai Civil Defense confirmed that it received an alert about the fire at 8:58 p.m. Fire crews and rescue teams from Barsha Brigade reached the site within four minutes, it added. Additional crews and vehicles from Al-Marina Brigade were summoned to provide backup and support. Dubai police cordoned off the scene and rerouted traffic.

Initial on-site investigations suggest that the blaze, officially categorized as a “medium fire,” began on the seventh floor.

The field officer in charge of the operation confirmed that the fire was brought under control within 21 minutes and that the cooling process began at 10:42 p.m.

“No deaths or injuries were recorded,” the officer said, adding that the site has been handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigations into the cause of the fire.

A resident of the building called Jenelle, originally from the Philippines, told Arab News that she and four relatives live in a sixth-floor apartment.

“When the alarm started, we gathered our belongings and went down instantly,” she said. Many of her neighbors were rushing down the stairs and some were panicking and crying, she added.

Elena, from Romania, who lives on the seventh floor, said she jumped up from her bed, where she was eating her dinner, when she was alerted to the fire by her roommate.

“When I went out to the balcony, I told her the fire was in our building as she was seeing a reflection on the opposite building’s glass front,” she said. As they left their apartment, their next door neighbor was shouting “fire,” she added.

A Russian resident said she could see debris falling to the street after she escaped the building and was crossing the road to safety.

A Syrian resident, Tarek, said he was asleep when the fire started. “When I escaped from my flat, rescuers were escorting us to safe zones,” he added.

Yemeni president discusses latest peace efforts with UN envoy

Yemeni president discusses latest peace efforts with UN envoy
Updated 08 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The head of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, on Wednesday praised the unified international position in siding with the country’s people in their desire to achieve peace, restore state institutions and ensure decent livelihoods, the Yemeni news agency, SABA, reported.

Speaking during a meeting with the UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, in Riyadh, Al-Alimi affirmed the commitment of the council and the government to reaching a just and comprehensive peace in the war-torn country.

The participants in the meeting, who also included Othman Megally, a member of the council, discussed the latest developments in the peace efforts and ways to alleviate the suffering caused by Houthi activities.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia continues to violate the ongoing truce and hinder peace efforts through their actions, Al-Alimi said, “the latest of which was preventing fuel ships from reaching the ports of Hodeidah and reviving the black market, without paying attention to the suffering of citizens.”

He said that the government is not preventing the arrival of these ships or other commercial shipments. He added that the government is keen to deny the Houthis any opportunity to blackmail the international community.

Al-Alimi expressed hope that the international community will put more pressure on the Houthis to seriously engage with “peace efforts and give priority to the interests of the Yemeni people over Iran’s expansionist interests.”

A UN-brokered truce in Yemen, which was agreed in April and has largely held, was renewed on Aug. 2 for an additional two months.

Scores of Yazidis stranded outside Greek camp

Scores of Yazidis stranded outside Greek camp
Updated 08 September 2022
AFP

SERRES, Greece: Nearly 120 migrants from the Yazidi minority have been blocked from entering a migrant camp in northern Greece, forcing them to sleep outside for two weeks, members of the group told AFP.

The Yazidi are a Kurdish-speaking minority in Iraq who fled in the thousands as the Daesh group advanced into the country from Syria in 2014.

Hundreds have sought shelter in Greece, which until recently had dozens of camps housing asylum seekers around the country.

But authorities have been shutting most of them down after protests from local communities.

The camp near the northern city of Serres already houses some 1,000 people, including 700 Yazidis, most of the community currently in Greece.

Officials say it is at capacity.

Also read: Why calls for transitional justice of Yazidi genocide survivors must not go unheard

“We have been sleeping on the ground for the past 12 days,” 22-year-old Fahad told AFP outside the camp on Tuesday.

“Every day, we beg to be allowed to enter the camp. No one is helping us. We are scared and have nowhere else to go,” he said.

Greek officials have offered to allow entry only to women and children among the new group.

“The camp has no more room,” a Greek camp source said on condition of anonymity, confirming that there are about 120 Yazidis stranded outside.

“There are around 60 beds that will be made available to women or children if necessary. But most of those sleeping outside are young men,” the camp staffer said.

At the jihadists’ hands, thousands of Yazidi women and teenagers were subjected to kidnapping, rape and other inhumane treatment, such as being held as slaves, the UN has said.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Outside the camp, Ibda Adhim, 21, says members of his group each paid 1,000 euros to smugglers in Turkey for help in reaching Greece.

“We walked for five days to get to Greece,” Adhim said, showing his bruised feet.

“We were told to go to another camp where Afghans and Syrians live but we are afraid to go there,” he said.

Members of the group who spoke to AFP said they want to stay in Greece.

Murad Ismael, co-founder of global Yazidi organization Yazda, on Tuesday said the Greek Migration Ministry “assured me they are working on the issue and it will be addressed as soon as possible.”

In a statement to AFP, Ismael said officials had promised to provide shelter either at the city of Serres, or at another camp.

To discourage migration networks, Greece’s conservative government has emphasized closing down dozens of camps that once housed asylum seekers nationwide.

The country currently has 34 camps compared to 121 two years ago, and plans to close another two, Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said in a weekend interview.

Video of child refugee in Libya sheds light on rampant abuse

Video of child refugee in Libya sheds light on rampant abuse
Updated 08 September 2022
AP

  • Trafficking business has flourished and militias, most on government payrolls, are involved at every stage
CAIRO: Cowering in a bare corner, the 15-year-old boy begs for mercy and holds up his arms, trying to fend off the rifle pointed at his face. “Where is the money? Where is the money?” the holder of the rifle barks, over and over.

The unseen man pulls the trigger. “Click-click-click!” The magazine is empty, it seems. The man wants to scare him, and it works. The boy flinches with each click.

“Where is the money? Where is the money?” the man keeps shouting, swatting the boy on the head with the rifle muzzle. “I swear, I don’t have,” the boy cries.

The boy, Mazen Adam, a refugee in Libya from Sudan’s conflict-torn Darfur region, was kidnapped last week by unknown gunmen demanding ransom. Hours after the video depicting this scene spread on social media, the boy’s father was taken by gunmen from his home in western Libya.

Their saga is all too common in the chaotic, war-torn Mediterranean country, where powerful militias and traffickers have for years taken advantage of the desperation of migrants fleeing wars and poverty and trying to reach Europe. But the abuse is rarely caught on camera, and the story of the boy and his father has raised concerns among regular Libyans and rights workers.

The video has underscored how abuses, torture, sexual violence and killings of migrants are rampant in Libya, where the EU is using fragments of the broken-down state as an outsourced policeman to block migrants from reaching its shores, trapping them there.

Libya has been in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. The country has split into many factions, each supported by rogue militias and foreign governments.

Without a functioning government for most of the past decade, the country became a hub for migrants, with thousands coming in every year from Arab nations or sub-Saharan Africa, aiming to cross the Mediterranean to Europe.

A lucrative trafficking business has flourished and militias, most of which are on the government payroll, are involved at every stage. They sometimes receive payments from the smugglers who arrange the migrants’ journeys. Militias often kidnap migrants and torture them to extort money from them.

Militias are part of the official state forces tasked with intercepting migrants at sea, including in the coast guard. They also run state detention centers, where abuses of migrants are common. As a result, militias — some of them led by warlords the UN has sanctioned for abuses — benefit from millions in funds the EU gives to Libya to stop the migrant flow to Europe.

UN-commissioned investigators said last year such practices may amount to crimes against humanity. The UN’s refugee agency has warned that Libya “isn’t a country of asylum, nor a place of safety.”

Fleeing Sudan’s Darfur, Mohamed Adam arrived in Libya with his four children in December 2017. A few months earlier, his wife died when their house was set on fire during a bout of tribal violence in Darfur.

Adam settled in Tripoli, waiting for the opportunity to reach Europe. He and his children were registered with the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, as asylum-seekers, according to a registration document shared with The Associated Press. Adam found work as a day laborer.

The AP spoke to Adam by phone. A few hours later, he was abducted by armed men in uniform, according to his 20-year-old daughter, Rehab Adam.

He described how in January, despite their recognized asylum-seeker status, the whole family was rounded up in a crackdown on migrants by Libyan authorities. They were held for over three months in a detention center in the town of Ain Zara, where guards abused them and burned their few belongings, he said.

They were released on April 25 after intervention by the UNHCR, he said. They then moved to Warshefana, a town on Tripoli’s southwestern outskirts where living expenses were cheaper.

The town is also home to militias that have been implicated in human trafficking, said Tarik Lamloum, a Libyan activist working with the Belaady Organization for Human Rights.

Mazen, the second oldest of the four siblings, worked also as a day laborer in farms and workshops to help the family survive. On Aug. 30, he left home in the morning for work as usual. But he did not return.

That afternoon, Adam received a call from another Sudanese woman in Libya, telling him that his son was likely kidnapped. The woman sent him the video of Mazen being abused, which she had seen on a WhatsApp group of Sudanese migrants. How the video made it there is unclear, but it’s highly likely that Mazen’s captors wanted it to reach his family to pressure them to send money.

In the video, Mazen’s captor demands 5,000 Libyan dinars, around $1,000, and tells the boy to call friends or family to get it.

“Is he still alive or dead?” his father, Adam said, speaking hours after the video emerged. “I don’t have the money to free him.”

The video was shared on social media by activists in Sudan and by other Libyans worried for the boy’s safety. A day after it appeared, three vehicles pulled in front of Adam’s house in Warshefana. Rehab said armed men got out and took her father away.

No group claimed responsibility for the child’s abduction nor his father’s detention.

61 migrants rescued by freighter off Malta reach Crete

61 migrants rescued by freighter off Malta reach Crete
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

  • Wadi Al-Karnak, a ship belonging to Egypt’s Ministry of Transport, earlier, helped the passengers of the boat off the coast of Malta
BEIRUT: A group of 60 migrants picked up by a cargo ship from a crippled fishing boat in the central Mediterranean has safely reached the island of Crete hours after a severely ill child on the freighter died while being airlifted to Greece, Greek authorities said on Wednesday.

The Syrian, Lebanese and Palestinian migrants had reportedly been stranded for days without provisions on a leaking fishing boat near Malta, after trying to sail from Lebanon to Italy about 10 days ago.

Wadi Al-Karnak, a ship belonging to Egypt’s Ministry of Transport, earlier, helped the passengers of the boat off the coast of Malta.

The holding company for maritime and land transport, affiliated with Egypt’s Ministry of Transportation, said: “The ship’s course was changed as it traveled 40 nautical miles, and it sailed for five hours toward the boat in distress. Passengers were given food, water and medicine. The boat was hooked to the hull of the vessel.

“The 60 passengers, including 24 men, 12 women, four children and four infants, were identified as Syrians, Lebanese, and Palestinians, who illegally traveled from Lebanon to a European port. Some of the passengers were extremely fatigued as they stayed in the boat for a week.”

On Tuesday, a Greek navy helicopter had airlifted a four-year-old girl with health problems and her mother off the BBC Pearl, but the child was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital on Crete.

A relative of one of the passengers, speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons, claimed the migrants were lost at sea, as their smuggler did not provide them with a navigation system, compass, or maps on the leaking, overcrowded boat.

The migrants also claimed that three children died due to dehydration before the group was rescued.

Egypt detects first monkeypox case

Egypt detects first monkeypox case
Updated 08 September 2022
Arab News

  • The 42-year-old was isolated in a hospital and his condition was stable
LONDON: Egypt announced on Wednesday it had detected the first monkeypox case in the country, who is an Egyptian man who has a residency in a European country.

“The Ministry of Health and Population announced that, as part of the continuous follow-up of the epidemiological situation, an Egyptian citizen tested positive for the monkeypox virus, and his infection was discovered through epidemiological monitoring procedures carried out by the ministry,” it said in a statement.

The 42-year-old was isolated in a hospital and his condition was stable, the statement added.

The ministry added that all health and preventive measures have been taken with his close contacts, in accordance with the treatment and follow-up protocols approved by the World Health Organization.

The ongoing viral outbreak emerged in May and has since spread to a number of countries, including the Middle East, and it follows over two years of strict isolation and health measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency as the disease has spread to dozens of countries.

Monkeypox — what you need to know

Nearly 28,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide in the last three months and the first deaths are starting to be recorded.

Monkeypox has been around in a dozen African countries for decades, but in contrast to previous outbreaks on the continent, the virus is now predominantly spread through sexual activity. Some 99 percent of US cases have so far been among men who have sex with men (MSM). In Africa, the virus notably affects children.

In the last three weeks studies printed in leading medical publications — British Medical Journal (BMJ), The Lancet and New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) — painted a clinical picture of the current spike in infections, even if it is still early days and the results are based on only a few hundred cases.

In each study, the MSM community accounts for nearly all cases.

All three studies agreed on the main symptoms. “The characteristics of the cohort we describe differ from those of populations affected in previous outbreaks in endemic regions,” the BMJ noted in the study of UK cases. The two key elements are fever, often with muscular aches, and skin lesions which scab over.

But the details vary, probably because of the type of transmission, with recent cases heavily linked to sexual activity.

(With Reuters and AFP)

