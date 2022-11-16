You are here

  • Home
  • NASA launches new mega rocket on maiden flight to Moon

NASA launches new mega rocket on maiden flight to Moon

NASA launches new mega rocket on maiden flight to Moon
After two failed attempts this summer, NASA was busy completing final preparations for the launch of its new mega Moon rocket. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/juhxf

Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

NASA launches new mega rocket on maiden flight to Moon

NASA launches new mega rocket on maiden flight to Moon
  • The 32-story Space Launch System (SLS) rocket surged off the launch pad from the Kennedy Space Center
  • Liftoff came on the third attempt at launching the long-delayed, multibillion-dollar rocket
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: NASA’s towering next-generation moon rocket blasted off from Florida early on Wednesday on its debut flight, a crewless voyage inaugurating the US space agency’s Artemis exploration program 50 years after the final Apollo moon mission.
The 32-story Space Launch System (SLS) rocket surged off the launch pad from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral to send its Orion capsule on a three-week test journey around the moon and back without astronauts aboard.
Liftoff came on the third attempt at launching the long-delayed, multibillion-dollar rocket, after 10 weeks beset by numerous technical mishaps, back-to-back hurricanes and two excursions trundling the spacecraft out of its hangar to the launch pad.
Dubbed Artemis I, the mission marks the first flight of the SLS rocket and the Orion capsule together, built by Boeing Co. and Lockheed Martin Corp, respectively, under contract with NASA.
It also signals a major change in direction for NASA’s post-Apollo human spaceflight program after decades focused on low-Earth orbit with space shuttles and the International Space Station. (See graphic)
Named for the ancient Greek goddess of the hunt — and Apollo’s twin sister — Artemis aims to return astronauts to the moon’s surface as early as 2025.
Twelve astronauts walked on the moon during six Apollo missions from 1969 to 1972, the only spaceflights yet to place humans on the lunar surface. But Apollo, born of the Cold War-era US-Soviet space race, was less science-driven than Artemis.
The new moon program has enlisted commercial partners such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX and the space agencies of Europe, Canada and Japan to eventually establish a long-term lunar base as a stepping stone to even more ambitious human voyages to Mars.
The Artemis I countdown climaxed with the rocket’s four main R-25 engines and its twin solid-rocket boosters roaring to life, sending the spacecraft streaking skyward and lighting up the night sky over Florida’s central Atlantic coast.
About 90 minutes after launch, the rocket’s upper stage is designed to loft Orion out of Earth orbit on course for a 25-day flight that will bring it to within 60 miles (97 km) of the lunar surface before sailing 40,000 miles (64,374 km) beyond the moon and back to Earth.
The capsule is expected to splash down on Dec. 11.
SPACEFLIGHT STRESS TEST
Getting the SLS-Orion spacecraft off the ground was a key hurdle for the ambitious Artemis program. Its first voyage is intended to put the vehicle through its paces in a rigorous test flight, pushing its design limits to prove the spacecraft is suitable to fly astronauts.
If the mission succeeds, a crewed Artemis II flight around the moon and back could come as early as 2024, followed within a few more years by the program’s first lunar landing of astronauts, one of them a woman, with Artemis III.
Billed as the most powerful, complex rocket in the world, the SLS represents the biggest new vertical launch system NASA has built since the Saturn V of the Apollo era.
Although no people were aboard, Orion carried a simulated crew of three — one male and two female mannequins — fitted with sensors to measure radiation levels and other stresses that astronauts would experience.
A top objective is to test the durability of Orion’s heat shield during re-entry as it hits Earth’s atmosphere at 24,500 miles (39,429 km) per hour, or 32 times the speed of sound, on its return from lunar orbit — much faster than re-entries from the space station.
The heat shield is designed to withstand re-entry friction expected to raise temperatures outside the capsule to nearly 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,760 degrees Celsius).
The spacecraft also is set to release a payload of 10 miniaturized science satellites, called CubeSats, including one designed to map the abundance of ice deposits on the moon’s south pole, where Artemis seeks to eventually land astronauts.
Sending astronauts to Mars, an order of magnitude more challenging than lunar landings, is expected to take at least another decade and a half to achieve.
More than a decade in development with years of delays and budget overruns, the SLS-Orion spacecraft has so far cost NASA least $37 billion, including design, construction, testing and ground facilities. NASA’s Office of Inspector General has projected total Artemis costs at $93 billion by 2025.
NASA calls the program a boon to space exploration that has generated tens of thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in commerce.

Topics: NASA

Related

A close-up view of NASA’s moon rocket at Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AFP)
Offbeat
NASA’s moon rocket on track for Wednesday launch attempt
‘A new era’: NASA strikes asteroid in key test of planetary defense video
Offbeat
‘A new era’: NASA strikes asteroid in key test of planetary defense

Billion youth risk hearing loss from headphones, venues: study

A young woman plays a keyboard wearing headphones during the Moscow Cultural Forum in Moscow, Russia. (AP)
A young woman plays a keyboard wearing headphones during the Moscow Cultural Forum in Moscow, Russia. (AP)
Updated 16 November 2022
AFP

Billion youth risk hearing loss from headphones, venues: study

A young woman plays a keyboard wearing headphones during the Moscow Cultural Forum in Moscow, Russia. (AP)
  • Combining these findings, the study estimated that between 670,000 to 1.35 billion young people could be at risk of hearing loss
Updated 16 November 2022
AFP

PARIS: Around one billion young people worldwide could be at risk of hearing loss from listening to headphones or attending loud music venues, a large review of the available research estimated on Wednesday.
The World Health Organization-led study called on young people to be more careful about their listening habits, and urged governments and manufacturers to do more to protect future hearing.
The analysis published in the journal BMJ Global Health looked at data from 33 studies published in English, Spanish, French and Russian over the last two decades covering more than 19,000 participants aged between 12-34.
It found that 24 percent of the young people had unsafe listening practices while using headphones with devices such as smartphones.
And 48 percent were found to have been exposed to unsafe noise levels at entertainment venues such as concerts or nightclubs.
Combining these findings, the study estimated that between 670,000 to 1.35 billion young people could be at risk of hearing loss.
The wide range is partly because some young people are probably at risk from both factors, said Lauren Dillard, an audiologist at the Medical University of South Carolina and the study’s first author.
Dillard told AFP the best way for people to lessen their risk of hearing loss from headphones is to turn down the volume and listen for shorter periods.
“Unfortunately, people do really like very loud music,” she admitted.

Headphone users should use settings. or apps on smartphones to monitor sound levels, Dillard advised.
In loud environments, noise-canceling headphones can help avoid “cranking up your music to try to drown out all that background noise,” she added.
Earplugs should be worn at loud events like concerts or nightclubs, she said, adding, “Maybe it’s fun to be in the front by the speakers, but it’s not a good idea for your long-term health.
“All of these behaviors, these exposures can compound over the course of your entire life, and then when you’re 67 years old, it can have a pretty big impact,” she said.
Dillard called on governments to comply with WHO guidelines on safe listening, including making sure venues monitor and limit music levels.
She also urged companies that make devices like phones to warn listeners when the volume is too loud, and to include parental locks to restrict children’s exposure.
Limitations of the research included the varying methodologies across different studies and that none came from low-income countries.
Stephen Stansfeld, an expert on noise and health at Queen Mary University of London who was not involved in the research, said it showed “the potential for serious population-wide hearing loss is very large.”
More than 430 million people — over five percent of the world’s population — currently have disabling hearing loss, according to the WHO, which estimates the number will rise to 700 million by 2050.

 

Topics: headphones World Health Organization (WHO)

Related

Bong! Big Ben’s back in Britain
Offbeat
Bong! Big Ben’s back in Britain
Headphone batteries explode on flight to Australia
World
Headphone batteries explode on flight to Australia

NASA’s moon rocket on track for Wednesday launch attempt

A close-up view of NASA’s moon rocket at Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AFP)
A close-up view of NASA’s moon rocket at Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AFP)
Updated 15 November 2022
AP

NASA’s moon rocket on track for Wednesday launch attempt

A close-up view of NASA’s moon rocket at Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AFP)
  • The space agency plans to send astronauts around the moon in 2024 and land a crew on the lunar surface in 2025
Updated 15 November 2022
AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: NASA remained on track for Wednesday’s planned liftoff of its new moon rocket, after determining that hurricane damage provided little extra risk to the test flight.
Hurricane Nicole’s high winds caused a 10-foot (3-meter) section of caulking to peel away near the crew capsule at the top of the rocket last Thursday. The material tore away in small pieces, rather than one big strip, said mission manager Mike Sarafin.
“We’re comfortable flying as is,” based on flight experience with this material, Sarafin told reporters Monday night.
Liftoff is scheduled for the early morning hours of Wednesday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, with test dummies rather than astronauts on board. It’s the first test flight for the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA, and will attempt to send the capsule into lunar orbit.
The nearly monthlong $4 billion mission has been grounded since August by fuel leaks and Hurricane Ian, which forced the rocket back into its hangar for shelter at the end of September. The rocket remained at the pad for Nicole; managers said there wasn’t enough time to move it once it became clear the storm was going to be stronger than anticipated.
Sarafin acknowledged Monday night that there’s “a small likelihood” that more of the pliable, lightweight caulking might come off during liftoff. The most likely place to be hit would be a particularly large and robust section of the rocket, he noted, resulting in minimal damage.
Engineers never determined what caused the dangerous hydrogen fuel leaks during the two late summer launch attempts. But the launch team is confident that slowing the flow rate will put less pressure on the sensitive fuel line seals and keep any leakage within acceptable limits, said Jeremy Parsons, a deputy program manager.
The space agency plans to send astronauts around the moon in 2024 and land a crew on the lunar surface in 2025.
Astronauts last visited the moon in December 1972, closing out the Apollo program.
A microwave oven-size NASA satellite, meanwhile, arrived Sunday in a special lunar orbit following a summer liftoff from New Zealand. This elongated orbit, stretching as much as tens of thousands of miles (kilometers), is where the space agency plans to build a depot for lunar crews. The way station, known as Gateway, will serve astronauts going to and from the lunar surface.
The satellite, called Capstone, will spend six months testing a navigation system in this orbit.

 

Topics: NASA

Related

‘A new era’: NASA strikes asteroid in key test of planetary defense video
Offbeat
‘A new era’: NASA strikes asteroid in key test of planetary defense
NASA spaceship fast approaching target in key test to redirect asteroids
World
NASA spaceship fast approaching target in key test to redirect asteroids

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Indonesia

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Indonesia
Updated 14 November 2022
Arab News

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Indonesia

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Indonesia
  • The mosque is a replica of the popular landmark in Abu Dhabi
  • Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo has 56 domes, accomodates 10,000 worshippers
Updated 14 November 2022
Arab News

SURAKARTA, Indonesia: UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed has inaugurated the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo during a ceremony on Monday.
The mosque is a replica of the popular landmark in Abu Dhabi, named after the UAE’s late President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan.
“The architecture includes some traditional Indonesian designs. Local materials in Indonesia were used in the making of the mosque, which accommodates 10,000 worshipers,” read a statement on the Emirates News Agency (WAM).
The new mosque in Solo, gifted by the UAE leader during his visit to the G20 Summit in Bali, has 56 domes, 4 minarets, and 32 pillars in the main prayer area, according to WAM.
Mohamed bin Zayed tweeted, “Named in honour of the UAE’s Founding Father, the Mosque represents his values of peace and goodwill, reflecting the longstanding ties that exist between our two countries.”

 

 

Joko Widodo said the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo “will become a place of prayer, a center for Islamic studies, and the center of a religious tourism destination.
He thanked the UAE for the “exceptional monument” that reflected the deeply-rooted relations and common values between both countries.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by delegates and senior officials from both countries.
Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, opened in 2007, is one of the world’s largest mosques and an architectural icon that combines Islamic architecture and design. It is also a major tourist destination in the capital.

Topics: G20 Bali United Arab Emirates (UAE) Indonesia President Joko Widodo UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Solo

Related

Joint UAE-Bahrain anti-terror exercise emphasizes regional security, stability – envoy
Middle-East
Joint UAE-Bahrain anti-terror exercise emphasizes regional security, stability – envoy
UAE president and Israel’s Netanyahu discuss ways to achieve peace in the region
Middle-East
UAE president and Israel’s Netanyahu discuss ways to achieve peace in the region

11-year-old British Muslim boy outscores IQ of Einstein, Hawking

11-year-old British Muslim boy outscores IQ of Einstein, Hawking
Updated 13 November 2022
Arab News

11-year-old British Muslim boy outscores IQ of Einstein, Hawking

11-year-old British Muslim boy outscores IQ of Einstein, Hawking
  • The British math whiz aspires to study at Oxford or Cambridge
Updated 13 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Yusuf Shah, an 11-year-old from Leeds, has scored 162 on an IQ test, outperforming geniuses Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking, the Metro reported.

Achieving the maximum IQ for under-18s, he is in the top one percentile of the population.

The year six student’s score compares to that of world-renowned physicists Hawking and Einstein, who are thought to have scored 160. 

Shah told the Metro that he decided to take the Mensa test after constantly being told how smart he was by his friends. 

“I have always wanted to know if I was in the top two percent of people who take the test, “ he explained 

“It feels special to have a certificate for me and about me,” he added.

Shah told the Metro that he loves doing anything that stimulates his brain and enjoys sudoku puzzles and solving Rubik’s cubes.

The math whiz began playing with the iconic cubes in January and cracked them in just one month.

To celebrate his achievement, Shah went to chicken restaurant chain Nando’s with his parents and brothers.

“I was so proud. He is the first person to take the Mensa test in the family,” his mother Sana said.

She added: “I was actually a little concerned too. He has always gone into a hall full of kids to take tests.

“We thought he might be intimidated by the adults at the center. But he did brilliantly.

“I still tell him that, ‘your dad is still smarter than you.’ We take it all light-heartedly,” Sana said, adding that she instills in her son the importance of hard work, irrespective of his talent. 

Shah aspires to study mathematics at Cambridge or Oxford, while his eight-year-old brother Khalid hopes to take the Mensa test when he is older.

Topics: Albert Einstein Stephen Hawking

Related

UK university opens up International Pathways Program scholarship for international students
Corporate News
UK university opens up International Pathways Program scholarship for international students
Most British Muslims feel life is improving: Poll
World
Most British Muslims feel life is improving: Poll

Iranian who inspired ‘The Terminal’ dies at Paris airport

Iranian who inspired ‘The Terminal’ dies at Paris airport
Updated 13 November 2022
AP

Iranian who inspired ‘The Terminal’ dies at Paris airport

Iranian who inspired ‘The Terminal’ dies at Paris airport
  • Merhan Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal 2F around midday
  • Nasseri lived in the airport’s Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006, first in legal limbo because he lacked residency papers and later by apparent choice
Updated 13 November 2022
AP

PARIS: An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport and whose saga loosely inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal” died Saturday in the airport that he long called home, officials said.
Merhan Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal 2F around midday, according an official with the Paris airport authority. Police and a medical team treated him but were not able to save him, the official said. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.
Nasseri lived in the airport’s Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006, first in legal limbo because he lacked residency papers and later by apparent choice.
Year in and year out, he slept on a red plastic bench, making friends with airport workers, showering in staff facilities, writing in his diary, reading magazines and surveying passing travelers.
Staff nicknamed him Lord Alfred, and he became a mini-celebrity among passengers.
“Eventually, I will leave the airport,” he told The Associated Press in 1999, smoking a pipe on his bench, looking frail with long thin hair, sunken eyes and hollow cheeks. “But I am still waiting for a passport or transit visa.”
Nasseri was born in 1945 in Soleiman, a part of Iran then under British jurisdiction, to an Iranian father and a British mother. He left Iran to study in England in 1974. When he returned, he said, he was imprisoned for protesting against the shah and expelled without a passport.
He applied for political asylum in several countries in Europe. The UNHCR in Belgium gave him refugee credentials, but he said his briefcase containing the refugee certificate was stolen in a Paris train station.
French police later arrested him, but couldn’t deport him anywhere because he had no official documents. He ended up at Charles de Gaulle in August 1988 and stayed.
Further bureaucratic bungling and increasingly strict European immigration laws kept him in a legal no-man’s land for years.
When he finally received refugee papers, he described his surprise, and his insecurity, about leaving the airport. He reportedly refused to sign them, and ended up staying there several more years until he was hospitalized in 2006, and later lived in a Paris shelter.
Those who befriended him in the airport said the years of living in the windowless space took a toll on his mental state. The airport doctor in the 1990s worried about his physical and mental health, and described him as “fossilized here.” A ticket agent friend compared him to a prisoner incapable of “living on the outside.”
In the weeks before his death, Nasseri had been again living at Charles de Gaulle, the airport official said.
Nasseri’s mind-boggling tale loosely inspired 2004’s “The Terminal” starring Tom Hanks, as well as a French film, “Lost in Transit,” and an opera called “Flight.”
In “The Terminal,” Hanks plays Viktor Navorski, a man who arrives at JFK airport in New York from the fictional Eastern European country of Krakozhia and discovers that an overnight political revolution has invalidated all his traveling papers. Viktor is dumped into the airport’s international lounge and told he must stay there until his status is sorted out, which drags on as unrest in Krakozhia continues.
No information was immediately available about survivors.

Topics: France Merhan Karimi Nasseri Charles de Gaulle airport The Terminal

Related

Saudi Arabia chooses movie ‘Raven Song’ to represent Kingdom at Oscars
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia chooses movie ‘Raven Song’ to represent Kingdom at Oscars

Latest updates

Oil Update - Oil prices slip; Indonesia proposes OPEC-like group for nickel; Global dividends hit record 
Oil Update - Oil prices slip; Indonesia proposes OPEC-like group for nickel; Global dividends hit record 
NASA launches new mega rocket on maiden flight to Moon
NASA launches new mega rocket on maiden flight to Moon
Pelicans dump Grizzlies, Mavericks beat Clippers 103-101
Pelicans dump Grizzlies, Mavericks beat Clippers 103-101
KSRelief distributes 370 winter bags to people in Pakistan
KSRelief distributes 370 winter bags to people in Pakistan
Ecuador leave Castillo out of World Cup squad after ‘unfair sanctions’
Ecuador leave Castillo out of World Cup squad after ‘unfair sanctions’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.