Saudi crown prince attends APEC summit in Bangkok

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has arrived at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok, leading delegates from the Kingdom to attend the annual gathering of the 21-member bloc.

Crown Prince Salman is also on an official visit to the country upon invitation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who also visited Saudi Arabia in January.

The Saudi crown prince also met with the Singaporean prime minister Lee Hsien Loong at the sidelines of the APEC summit, as well as the leader of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and French president Emmanuel Macron. Crown Prince Salman also had a meeting with Indonesian president Joko Widodo and Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The crown prince earlier visited South Korea after attending the G20 summit in Bali.

Established to promote economic integration, the APEC forum consists of 38 percent of the global population and 62 percent of gross domestic product and 48 percent of trade.

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Thailand Abdurrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Suhaibani affirmed that the crown prince’s visit to Bangkok would help accelerate important steps that can enhance bilateral relations.