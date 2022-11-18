Saudi ambassador to Thailand: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visit to Thailand strengthens bilateral, economic ties

Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian outreach via KSRelief continues

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian outreach through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) continues with the distribution of food, medicine and winter clothing to needy people.

In Somalia, KSRelief gave out 700 food baskets for 4,200 individuals in the state of Galmudug who have been displaced by drought. The African country has been hit by the worst drought in 40 years, causing famine and displacement among people who have to leave their communities in search for food.

In Sudan, the Saudi aid group distributed 265 food baskets to a similar number of families living in Khartoum as part of its initiative to bridge the food gap for needy families.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, various medicines and medical devices were delivered to the Diabetes Association in Karachi to help alleviate the health conditions of 4,160 individuals.

The latest KSRelief aid package includes devices for examining blood samples, 7,890 different types of insulin pens for patients, and 1,620 units of different medicines for diabetics.

KSRelief also equipped a diabetic foot examination clinic with two examination beds, a sterilization device for surgical instruments, a doppler device for examining blood vessels, and another for examining nerves, in addition to delivering 318 different surgical tools for examination and treatment of the diabetic foot.

Meanwhile, an additional 1,319 Syrian and Palestinian refugees being hosted in Jordan, as well as needy families from the host country, are assured of a warmer winter with the distribution of 1,319 vouchers in Zarqa and Jerash, which would allow them to purchase winter clothing of their choice from approved stores.

The undertaking is part of the Kanaf in Jordan 2022 Project being implemented by the KSRelief in cooperation with the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization.