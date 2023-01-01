You are here

Blast outside Kabul's military airport, multiple casualties feared

Blast outside Kabul’s military airport, multiple casualties feared
Explosion took place outside Kabul military airport (AP)
Updated 01 January 2023
AFP

Blast outside Kabul’s military airport, multiple casualties feared

Blast outside Kabul’s military airport, multiple casualties feared
  • The cause of the blast at the gate of the facility next to Kabul’s international airport was unclear
Updated 01 January 2023
AFP

KABUL: An explosion at the entrance to a military airfield in the Afghan capital killed and wounded several people on Sunday, an official said.
The cause of the blast at the gate of the facility next to Kabul’s international airport was unclear, interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor said.
“A number of our compatriots have been martyred and wounded in the blast,” Takor said, adding that authorities were investigating the incident.
The Taliban authorities claim to have improved security since storming back to power in August 2021 but there have been scores of bomb blasts and attacks, many claimed by the local chapter of the Daesh group.
Last month at least five Chinese nationals were wounded when gunmen stormed a hotel popular with Chinese business people in Kabul. The attack was claimed by Daesh.
Hundreds of people, including members of Afghanistan’s minority communities, have been killed and wounded in attacks since the Taliban returned to power.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

ZAGREB: Croatia on Sunday switched to the euro and entered Europe’s passport-free zone — two major milestones for the country after joining the European Union nearly a decade ago.
At midnight, the Balkan nation bid farewell to its kuna currency and became the 20th member of the eurozone.
It is now the 27th nation in the passport-free Schengen zone, the world’s largest, which enables more than 400 million people to move freely around its members.
“It is the season of new beginnings. And there is no place in Europe where this is more true than here in Croatia,” tweeted EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, as she arrived in Croatia to mark the occasion.
She met Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar at a border crossing with EU member Slovenia, and was then to head on to Zagreb.
Experts say the adoption of the euro will help shield Croatia’s economy at a time when inflation is soaring worldwide after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent food and fuel prices through the roof.
But feelings among Croatians are mixed.
While they welcome the end of border controls, some fear the euro switch will lead to an increase in the cost of living as businesses round up prices when they convert them.
“It will be difficult. Prices that are already high will become even higher,” said Ivana Toncic, a teacher from Zagreb.
But tourist agency employee Marko Pavic said Croatia was joining “an elite club.”
“The euro was already a value measure — psychologically it’s nothing new — while entry into Schengen is fantastic news for tourism,” he said
Use of the euro is already widespread in Croatia.
Croatians have long valued their most precious assets such as cars and apartments in euros, displaying a lack of confidence in the local currency.
About 80 percent of bank deposits are denominated in euros and Zagreb’s main trading partners are in the eurozone.
Officials have defended the decision to join the eurozone and Schengen, saying that the country thus completes its full EU integration.
Croatia, a former Yugoslav republic of 3.9 million people that fought a war of independence in the 1990s, joined the European Union in 2013.
Experts say the adoption of the euro will lower borrowing conditions amid economic hardship.
Croatia’s inflation rate reached 13.5 percent in November compared to 10 percent in the eurozone.
Analysts stress that eastern EU members with currencies outside of the eurozone, such as Poland or Hungary, have been even more vulnerable to surging inflation.
French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday hailed Croatia’s switch to the euro, describing it as a “stable and solid” currency that had contributed to Europe’s resilience in facing the consequences of the war in Ukraine.
Earlier on Sunday, Croatian National Bank governor Boris Vujcic symbolically withdrew euros from a cash machine in downtown Zagreb.
In recent days, customers have queued at banks and ATMs to withdraw cash, fearing payment problems during the immediate aftermath of the transition period.
As the clock struck midnight, a series of events were held along Croatia’s borders with its EU neighbors to symbolize barrier-free travel.
Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman took part in a ceremony at a crossing point with EU member Hungary, where the New Year countdown ended with a traffic barrier being raised.
A similar ceremony was held at the Slovenia border, with Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic and Slovenian Public Administration Minister Sanja Ajanovic Hovnik.
“Tonight we are celebrating New Year, new Europe with Croatia in Schengen,” Bozinovic told reporters.
Croatia’s entry into the Schengen borderless area is expected to provide a boost to the Adriatic nation’s key tourism industry, which accounts for 20 percent of its GDP.
Previously long queues at the 73 land border crossings with Slovenia and Hungary will become history.
But border checks will only end on March 26 at airports due to technical issues.
And Croatia will still apply strict border checks on its eastern frontier with non-EU neighbors Bosnia, Montenegro and Serbia.
The fight against illegal migration remains the key challenge in guarding the European Union’s longest external land border at 1,350 kilometers.

France urges EU peers to test Chinese travelers for COVID-19

France urges EU peers to test Chinese travelers for COVID-19
Updated 33 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

France urges EU peers to test Chinese travelers for COVID-19

France urges EU peers to test Chinese travelers for COVID-19
  • France is requiring that travelers from China provide a negative COVID-19 test result less than 48 hours before departure and will randomly test those arriving
Updated 33 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: France on Sunday urged European Union peers to test Chinese travelers for COVID-19 after Paris decided to do so amid an outbreak sweeping the country.
Only Italy and Spain also require tests in the 27-nation, largely border-free EU and health officials from across the bloc failed last week to agree on a joint course.
More talks will follow this week.
From Sunday, France is requiring that travelers from China provide a negative COVID-19 test result less than 48 hours before departure and will randomly test those arriving.
“France will push for this methodology to be applied across the EU,” Health Minister François Braun said as he and Transport Minister Clement Beaune checked on the new procedures at Paris’ Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport.
Asked about the fact that a Chinese traveler with COVID-19 could for the time being land in another EU country and then travel unchecked to France, Beaune said: “This is why we must coordinate (across the EU), to be more efficient.”
Having kept its borders all but shut for three years, imposing a strict regime of lockdowns and relentless testing, Beijing abruptly reversed course toward living with the virus on Dec. 7, and infections have spread rapidly in recent weeks.

Topics: Coronavirus France China COVID-19

Iran arrests footballers at mixed-gender party: media

Iran arrests footballers at mixed-gender party: media
Updated 01 January 2023
AFP

Iran arrests footballers at mixed-gender party: media

Iran arrests footballers at mixed-gender party: media
  • Iranian law only permits non-Muslims to consume alcohol and dancing with the opposite gender is forbidden
Updated 01 January 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have arrested football players who attended a mixed party east of Tehran, local media reported Sunday, without identifying them or giving their exact number.
“Several current and former players of one of Tehran’s prominent football clubs were arrested last night (Saturday) at a mixed party in the city of Damavand,” Tasnim news agency said.
“Some of these players were in an abnormal state due to alcohol consumption,” it added.
Iranian law only permits non-Muslims to consume alcohol for religious purposes. Dancing with the opposite gender is forbidden.
The Islamic republic has been rocked by unrest since the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, following her arrest for an alleged breach of the strict dress code for women.
Iranian officials say hundreds of people have been killed in the unrest, including members of the security forces, and thousands have been arrested.
A number of current and former footballers as well as other athletes and prominent figures have been detained or questioned by the authorities after voicing support for the protests.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Ukraine shoots down 45 drones: air force

Ukraine shoots down 45 drones: air force
Updated 01 January 2023
AFP

Ukraine shoots down 45 drones: air force

Ukraine shoots down 45 drones: air force
  • The attacks came as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine enters its 11th month
Updated 01 January 2023
AFP

KYIV: Ukraine shot down 45 Russian drones overnight as the pro-Western country rang in the New Year, the air force said on Sunday.
In a New Year’s Eve assault, Moscow attacked Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with missiles and Iranian-made drones.
Ukraine’s air force said in a statement that air defenses destroyed 45 “Shahed” drones.
Thirteen drones were shot down at the end of 2022 and another 32 in the new year, the statement said.
Ukrainian authorities did not say if some of the drones reached their targets.
Andriy Nebitov, the head of the Kyiv police, posted on Facebook a picture of wreckage of a downed drone that featured the words “Happy New Year” in Russian.
“That is everything you need to know about the terror state and its army,” he wrote.
The attacks came as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine enters its 11th month.
After a series of humiliating military defeats, Russia in October began targeting Ukraine’s infrastructure, leaving millions in the cold and dark.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia

Nine suffocate to death in Ugandan New Year firework crush — police

Nine suffocate to death in Ugandan New Year firework crush — police
Updated 01 January 2023
Reuters

Nine suffocate to death in Ugandan New Year firework crush — police

Nine suffocate to death in Ugandan New Year firework crush — police
  • People were celebrating the New Year at the mall which is on a highway linking Kampala to Entebbe airport
Updated 01 January 2023
Reuters
KAMPALA, Jan 1 : At least nine people including a 10-year-old boy suffocated to death as crowds rushing to see a New Year’s firework display got stuck in a narrow corridor in a shopping mall near Uganda’s capital, police said.
People started pushing through a passage in the Freedom City Mall just after clocks struck midnight, the force said.
“Very many people got stuck as they were entering in large numbers to see fireworks. In doing so, many people suffocated to death. So far nine people are confirmed dead,” the police statement read.
People had been celebrating the New Year at the mall which is on a highway linking Kampala to Entebbe airport.

