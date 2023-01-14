You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
A boy stares at the bullet-riddled windshield of car in which 2 Palestinians were reportedly killed by Israeli troops in Jaba near the West Bank town of Jenin. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v3acj

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
  • Israeli army said it had launched “counterterrorism activity” near the village
  • The two young men killed were Ezzedine Bassem Hamamra, 24, and Amjad Adnan Khaliliya, 23
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

RAMALLAH: Two Palestinians were killed Saturday during an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
The two young men were shot dead by Israeli forces “during an assault on the village of Jaba, south of Jenin” in the north of the West Bank, the ministry said.
No further details were provided on the circumstances surrounding their deaths.
The Israeli army said in a brief statement that it had launched “counterterrorism activity” near the village, during which “suspects shot live fire” at them from a passing vehicle.
“The soldiers responded with live fire. Hits were identified,” it said, adding that no Israeli soldiers were reported injured.
The Palestinian health ministry named the two young men killed as Ezzedine Bassem Hamamra, 24, and Amjad Adnan Khaliliya, 23.
A third Palestinian, 19-year-old Yazen Samer Jaabari, died of his injuries after he was shot by Israeli forces earlier this month, the ministry said.
He was wounded during in Israeli army operation on January 2 in the village of Kafr Dan, near Jenin, in which two other Palestinians were killed, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.
The latest deaths bring up to 12 the toll of Palestinians killed this year during violence in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967.
Israeli forces have launched near-daily raids in the West Bank following a wave of deadly attacks in Israel last year.
The surge in bloodshed last year saw at least 26 Israelis and 200 Palestinians killed across Israel and the West Bank, according to an AFP tally.
More than 150 of the fatalities were in the West Bank.

Topics: Palestine Israel Palestine-Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict West Bank

Related

Pro-Palestinian activists put pressure on sandwich chain Pret to ditch deal in Israel
Middle-East
Pro-Palestinian activists put pressure on sandwich chain Pret to ditch deal in Israel
Nighttime Israeli arrests haunt Palestinian kids, families
Middle-East
Nighttime Israeli arrests haunt Palestinian kids, families

Iran executes British-Iranian national despite UK, US pleas

Iran executes British-Iranian national despite UK, US pleas
Updated 26 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

Iran executes British-Iranian national despite UK, US pleas

Iran executes British-Iranian national despite UK, US pleas
  • Britain had said Iran must not follow through with sentence
  • Arrested in 2019, Akbari was accused of spying for Britain
  • Akbari was a former Iranian deputy defense minister
Updated 26 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran has executed British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported on Saturday, after sentencing the former Iranian deputy defense minister to death on charges of spying for Britain.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said late on Friday Iran must not follow through with the execution — a call echoed by the US State Department. Britain had described the death sentence as politically motivated and called for his release.
Mizan said in a Tweet early on Saturday the sentence had been carried out, without saying when.
“Alireza Akbari, who was sentenced to death on charges of corruption on earth and extensive action against the country’s internal and external security through espionage for the British government’s intelligence service ... was executed,” it said.
The report accused Akbari, arrested in 2019, of receiving 1,805,000 euros, 265,000 pounds, and $50,000 for spying.
In an audio recording purportedly from Akbari and broadcast by BBC Persian on Wednesday, he said he had confessed to crimes he had not committed after extensive torture.
Iranian state media broadcast a video on Thursday that they said showed that Akbari played a role in the 2020 assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, killed in a 2020 attack outside Tehran which authorities blamed at the time on Israel.
In the video, Akbari did not confess to involvement in the assassination but said a British agent had asked for information about Fakhrizadeh.
Iran’s state media often airs purported confessions by suspects in politically charged cases.
Reuters could not establish the authenticity of the state media video and audio, or when or where they were recorded.
London-Tehran ties have deteriorated in recent months as efforts have stalled to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear pact, to which Britain is a party.
Britain has also been critical of the Islamic Republic’s violent crackdown on anti-government protests, sparked by the death in custody of a young Iranian-Kurdish woman in September.
A British foreign office minister said on Thursday that Britain was actively considering proscribing Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization but has not reached a final decision.
Iran has issued dozens of death sentences as part of the crackdown on the unrest, executing at least four people.
In the audio recording broadcast by BBC Persian, Akbari said he had made false confessions as a result of torture.
“With more than 3,500 hours of torture, psychedelic drugs, and physiological and psychological pressure methods, they took away my will. They drove me to the brink of madness... and forced me to make false confessions by force of arms and death threats,” he said.
Akbari was a close ally of Ali Shamkhani, now the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, who was defense minister from 1997 to 2005, when Akbari was his deputy.

Topics: Alireza Akbari Iran

Related

UK, US say Iran must not follow through with Akbari execution threat
Middle-East
UK, US say Iran must not follow through with Akbari execution threat
Iran video links detained British-Iranian to death of nuclear scientist
Middle-East
Iran video links detained British-Iranian to death of nuclear scientist

Get your troops out of Syria, Assad tells Erdogan

Get your troops out of Syria, Assad tells Erdogan
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

Get your troops out of Syria, Assad tells Erdogan

Get your troops out of Syria, Assad tells Erdogan
  • Syria and Turkiye have been at odds since Ankara became a major backer of the political and armed opposition to Assad during the 12-year civil war
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Bashar Assad on Friday broke his silence on Syria’s growing reconciliation with Turkiye by demanding that Ankara pull its troops out of Syria and end its support for opposition groups.

Syria and Turkiye have been at odds since Ankara became a major backer of the political and armed opposition to Assad during the 12-year civil war, and has sent its own forces into large parts of the north.

Russia is brokering a reconciliation between Damascus and Ankara. Moscow hosted talks between their defense ministers last month, and the aim is for meetings between the foreign ministers and eventually presidents Assad and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Assad met Russian presidential envoy Alexander Lavrentiev in Damascus, and said talks with Turkiye should be based on the aims of “ending the occupation of Syrian land” and halting Turkish support for what he called terrorism. The meetings “should be coordinated between Syria and Russia in advance in order to... produce tangible results sought by Syria,” he said.

Foreign ministers Mevlut Cavusoglu and Faisal Mekdad are expected to meet early in February for the highest-level talks between Ankara and Damascus since the Syrian war began in 2011.

The reconciliation is being closely observed by Iran, Syria’s other main ally. Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday his country was “happy with the dialogue taking place between Syria and Turkey.” Amirabdollahian will travel to Damascus on Saturday for talks with Mekdad. 

Topics: Bashar Assad Syrian War Turkey Recep Tayyip Edrogan

Related

Iranian foreign minister praises dialogue between Syria, Turkiye
Middle-East
Iranian foreign minister praises dialogue between Syria, Turkiye
Improved Syria-Turkiye ties should seek end to ‘occupation’: Assad
Middle-East
Improved Syria-Turkiye ties should seek end to ‘occupation’: Assad

Pro-Palestinian activists put pressure on sandwich chain Pret to ditch deal in Israel

Pro-Palestinian activists put pressure on sandwich chain Pret to ditch deal in Israel
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

Pro-Palestinian activists put pressure on sandwich chain Pret to ditch deal in Israel

Pro-Palestinian activists put pressure on sandwich chain Pret to ditch deal in Israel
  • Friends of Al-Aqsa launched its #PretAParatheid campaign after UK-based Pret A Manger announced plans to open 40 shops in Israel in the next 10 years
  • ‘By opening stores in Israel, Pret would be complicit in Israeli human rights abuses,’ said Shamiul Joarder, head of public affairs at FOA
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Friends of Al-Aqsa, a pro-Palestinian organization in the UK, has launched a campaign to persuade sandwich shop chain Pret A Manger to rethink its plans to open dozens of stores in Israel, organizers said on Friday.

The London-based company has entered into a 10-year, non-binding agreement with Israeli fashion chain Fox-Wizel and restaurant group Yarzin Sella to open and operate about 40 franchises in Israel in the next decade.

FOA said Pret is sue to formally finalize the agreement by March and therefore urged supporters to act quickly to persuade the company not to proceed with its plans by emailing its CEO.

“In response to Pret A Manger’s campaign to open more than 40 branches in apartheid Israel over the next 10 years, FOA has launched a #PretAParatheid campaign,” said the nongovernmental organization, which champions equality and justice in Palestine and stands against Israel’s illegal occupation and apartheid regime.

“This has led to Pret’s social media platforms being inundated with messages of protest and hundreds have emailed Pret CEO Pano Christou in the last 48 hours,” it added.

“Pret’s announcement is a clear sign of support for Israel’s apartheid regime and ongoing violations of international law.

“On its website, Pret claims to serve fresh food and coffee whilst ‘trying to do the right thing.’ But ‘opening branches in an apartheid state is doing the wrong thing,’ reads the #PretAParatheid campaign letter to Pano Christou.”

The organization said Pret should not be doing business with an “apartheid state” that has been violating the human rights of the Palestinians for 75 years.

“By opening stores in Israel, Pret would be complicit in Israeli human rights abuses,” said Shamiul Joarder, head of public affairs at FOA.

“Pret claims that being ethical is one of its ‘core values’ but supporting a state that repeatedly violates international law and targets and kills children isn’t ethical.

“On every sandwich, Pret has a sticker asking for feedback … hundreds of people have now given them feedback and asked them not to support apartheid — where is their response?”

FOA said it has contacted Pret for comment but had yet to receive a reply.

Topics: United Kingdom Israel Palestine Pret A Manger Britain Friends of Al-Aqsa (FOA) Shamiul Joarder

Related

International community’s silence perpetuates Israeli violence toward Palestinians, experts say
Middle-East
International community’s silence perpetuates Israeli violence toward Palestinians, experts say
British Airways unveils new uniform featuring hijab options
Offbeat
British Airways unveils new uniform featuring hijab options

UK, US say Iran must not follow through with Akbari execution threat

UK, US say Iran must not follow through with Akbari execution threat
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

UK, US say Iran must not follow through with Akbari execution threat

UK, US say Iran must not follow through with Akbari execution threat
  • Iran has sentenced Alireza Akbari, a former senior defense official, to death after convicting him on charges of spying for Britain
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Friday that Iran must not follow through with threatening to execute British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari.
“The Iranian regime should be in no doubt. We are watching the case of Alireza Akbari closely,” he said in a tweet.
Cleverly on Wednesday called for immediate release of Akbari who has been sentenced to death by the Iranian regime on charges of spying for Britain.


Iran’s official IRNA news agency published a video on Thursday which it said showed that British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari played a role in the assassination in 2020 of the country’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. 
The US also said it “echoes the British government’s strong call for Iran not to proceed with this execution,” and called for Akbari’s immediate release. 
“The charges against Alireza Akbari and his sentencing to execution were politically motivated. His execution would be unconscionable,” said Vedant Patel, the US State Department’s deputy spokesman.


The State Department said that it will hold the Iranian regime accountable for killing its people and the brave protesters, adding that Tehran has caused chaos in the region and the world.
The US also said that negotiations on the Iranian nuclear agreement are not currently on its agenda.
The comments come a day after Leo Docherty, UK under secretary of state at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, revealed to Parliament that Britain is considering designating the Iranian Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization, but has not yet taken a final decision.
(With Reuters)

Topics: Iran United Kingdom United States James Cleverly executions Alireza Akbari

Related

Iran must halt protester executions: Amnesty International
World
Iran must halt protester executions: Amnesty International
Britain is actively considering proscribing Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, says minister
Middle-East
Britain is actively considering proscribing Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, says minister

Swedish PM denounces protest by Kurds in central Stockholm

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson addresses a press conference in Kiruna, Sweden, on January 13, 2023. (AFP)
Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson addresses a press conference in Kiruna, Sweden, on January 13, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 14 January 2023
AP

Swedish PM denounces protest by Kurds in central Stockholm

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson addresses a press conference in Kiruna, Sweden, on January 13, 2023. (AFP)
  • Foreign Minister Cavusoglu raps ‘hate crime’
  • Turkish prosecutors open probe into incident
Updated 14 January 2023
AP

ANKARA: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has denounced a protest by Kurds in central Stockholm, where an effigy of Turkiye’s president was hung from a lamppost, as an act of “sabotage” against Sweden’s bid to join NATO.

The protest outside City Hall on Wednesday drew an angry backlash from Turkiye, a NATO member which already had held off on approving Sweden’s application to become part of the Western military alliance until the government in Stockholm satisfies its demands.
The speaker of Turkiye’s parliament, Mustafa Sentop, canceled a visit by Andreas Norlen, the speaker of the Swedish parliament, that was scheduled for next Tuesday.
Turkish lawmakers need to ratify Sweden’s NATO application for the Nordic nation to become a member.
“I believe it is regrettable that the visit has been canceled,” Norlen told Swedish news agency TT.
Turkiye has made its approval conditional on Stockholm cracking down on exiled Kurdish militants and other groups that Ankara considers a threat to its national security.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador over the Stockholm demonstration.

• Sweden will not be able to ‘get away’ with a simple condemnation of the incident, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador on Thursday over the Stockholm demonstration.
Kristersson condemned the incident involving the effigy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

He told Swedish broadcaster TV4 on Friday that it was “extremely serious” to stage a “mock execution of a foreign democratically elected leader” in a country where two leading politicians have been killed. Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme was assassinated in 1986 and Foreign Minister Anna Lindh was fatally stabbed in 2003.
“I would say this is sabotage against the Swedish NATO application,” Kristersson said.
“It is dangerous for Swedish security to act in this way.”
A group calling itself the Swedish Solidarity Committee for Rojava claimed it was behind the protest. Rojava is a Kurdish name for north and east Syria.
A man only identifying himself as Andreas told Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet that he was among those who put up the effigy “to create a reaction. To show that Turkiye is not a democracy. And we succeeded.”
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu described the protest as a racist act and a hate crime.
Sweden will  not be able to “get away” with a simple condemnation of the incident, he said.
“This action took place in the center of the city, right in front of the municipality, in front of everyone,” Cavusoglu said. “Sweden has a responsibility here.”
“Sweden and Finland made a commitment concerning what they can do and put their signature on it,” the minister said, in reference to a memorandum of understanding under which Sweden and Finland pledged among other things to crack down on the activities of militant groups.
“We want nothing more or nothing less. Whatever was agreed upon, we want that to be fulfilled.”
Earlier on Friday, Cavusoglu said the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and affiliated Kurdish groups in Syria were “laying mines on the path of Sweden’s NATO membership.”
“It is Sweden’s decision whether it wants to clear these mines or knowingly step on them,” he said in an interview with Turkish state-broadcaster, TRT.
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said the protest “now risks complicating and delaying the process that Sweden and its future NATO ally Turkiye have begun, working step by step to build faith in each other.”
“This act plays directly into the hands of Russia and weakens our country, and it happened during the most serious security situation since the Second World War,” the Swedish foreign minister said.
Alarmed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Sweden and Finland dropped their longstanding policies of military nonalignment and applied to join NATO in May.
All 30 member countries must agree to admit the two Nordic neighbors into the security organization.
The Turkish government has pressed Finland and Sweden to crack down on groups it considers to be terrorist organizations and to extradite people suspected of terror-related crimes.
Cavusoglu said last month that Sweden was not even “halfway” through addressing his country’s concerns.
Meanwhile, Cavusoglu said a third meeting between Turkish, Swedish and Finnish officials would take place at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

 

Topics: Sweden Kurds

Related

Kurds from around Europe demonstrate over killings in Paris
World
Kurds from around Europe demonstrate over killings in Paris
Syria Kurds say they arrested more than 100 Daesh suspects
Middle-East
Syria Kurds say they arrested more than 100 Daesh suspects

Latest updates

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
Ukraine’s leader wants to visit UN on invasion anniversary
Ukraine’s leader wants to visit UN on invasion anniversary
Richard Gasquet beats Cameron Norrie in Auckland ATP final
Richard Gasquet beats Cameron Norrie in Auckland ATP final
Warriors beat Spurs before NBA-record 68,323 at Alamodome
Warriors beat Spurs before NBA-record 68,323 at Alamodome
Iran executes British-Iranian national despite UK, US pleas
Iran executes British-Iranian national despite UK, US pleas

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.