GCC secretary-general calls for stronger ties with EU, Sri Lanka

Updated 16 January 2023
GCC Secretary-General met with EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia. (Twitter/@GCCSG)
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

GCC secretary-general calls for stronger ties with EU, Sri Lanka

GCC secretary-general calls for stronger ties with EU, Sri Lanka
  • GCC official met with EU, Sri Lankan ambassadors to Saudi Arabia in Riyadh
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf emphasized the importance of strengthening relations between the GCC and the EU to realize shared interests.

This came during a meeting on Monday between Al-Hajraf and EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Patrick Simonnet in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported. During the meeting, they discussed ways to advance bilateral cooperation as well as the most recent regional and international developments. 

On the same day, Al-Hajraf also met with the Sri Lankan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia P.M. Amza to discuss strengthening cooperation between the GCC and Sri Lanka in politics, the economy and tourism. 

 

Topics: GCC European Union (EU) Sri Lanka

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards allocated $3bn amid crippled economy

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards allocated $3bn amid crippled economy
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards allocated $3bn amid crippled economy

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards allocated $3bn amid crippled economy
  • Budget for state militia increased by 28 percent
  • More than half of the population now living below poverty line due to soaring inflation
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Iran’s regime is to plough billions of dollars into the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as the regime bolsters its security apparatus amid protests, soaring inflation and a collapsing economy.

The militia was allocated $3 billion in the national budget, representing a 28 percent increase on last year, The Times reported. However, some experts estimate its actual income could be as high as $17 billion.

The IRGC, which has played a role in the violent crackdown of nationwide protests, also receives revenue from illegal oil sales and is known to fund terrorist groups throughout the region, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.

Iran’s regular army had its budget increased by 36 percent to around $1.22 billion, and the police budget will increase by 44 percent to $1.55 billion. 

The intelligence ministry has received a 52 percent increase, approximately $500 million, while prison funding has increased by 55 percent, or $230 million. 

Iranian journalist Kourosh Ziabari said the “militarisation of the budget” was contrary to the needs of the Iranian people.

According to the Statistical Centre of Iran, inflation has reached more than 50 percent, the highest level in recent history. More than half of the population are now living below the poverty line. 

Iranian economic expert Mardo Soghom told The Times that crippling western sanctions were forcing the government to sell cut-price oil, with China buying at $37 a barrel — around half of the current global price and leaving only $7 profit for Iran on each barrel. 

Despite having the world’s second largest gas reserves after Qatar, the country lacks the technology to maximize its vast wealth. In the dead of winter, Iranians are being advised to turn down their heating.

“They need bigger platforms and huge pumps in order to extract the gas,” Soghom said.  

“Even their distribution network is a source of waste, around 40 percent of energy getting lost, including electricity. 

“They have had to shut down factories in order to get heat to households and last month, the government cut gas to 800 government entities to divert energy to homes because there was a snow storm.

“To improve production, the government needs about $40 billion in investments and western technology.

“This kind of technology is only available to western firms like Total and Exxon. China and Russia don’t even have this. Russia relies on BP for this kind of stuff, so with this foreign policy they [Iran] have, stuck in their animosity with the West, they have neither the money nor technology to improve like Qatar does.”

 

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Yemeni women post pictures in traditional garb to defy Houthi dress regulations

Yemeni women post pictures in traditional garb to defy Houthi dress regulations
Updated 49 min 44 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni women post pictures in traditional garb to defy Houthi dress regulations

Yemeni women post pictures in traditional garb to defy Houthi dress regulations
  • Activist Ebtehal Al-Komani also protests latest restrictions
  • Females ordered to wear black, loose-fitting abayas
Updated 49 min 44 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni women have taken to social media to publish images of themselves dressed in colorful traditional gear, defying Houthi clothing restrictions and the militia’s escalating crackdown in regions under their control.

Using the hashtag #Yemeni_identity, scores of women inside and outside the country have posted pictures of themselves on Facebook and Twitter. Activists often take to social media to voice their protests.

“Our grandmothers used to wear colorful clothing and our heritage is full of colors and joy,” Mozen Senan, a Yemeni writer, said while posing for a picture with a friend while wearing a colorful abaya and headscarf.

“Ansar Allah dictates our attire and wants to wrap us in black. Even if we no longer dress like our grandmothers. This is who we are today, and these are our colors,” she said, using the Houthi’s official name. 

The online campaign comes almost a week after Houthi authorities in Sanaa informed tailors that women’s abayas should be loose-fitting and black.

These Houthi clothing prohibitions are part of a growing crackdown on women, who are also prohibited from moving between towns without male guardians. The group is known for abducting and charging artists with supposed moral crimes.

Ebtehal Al-Komani, a human rights activist, said women have historically never covered their entire bodies in black clothing.

“Black (clothing) was never worn by Yemeni women. A peculiar custom that has permeated Yemeni society. It neither belongs to us nor does it belong to us,” she said on Facebook, showing photos of herself and other female activists in traditional garb. 

Yemeni singer Fatima Muthanna also posted similar photos of herself. “This is our vibrantly hued identity,” she said in a Facebook post that garnered hundreds of likes and comments from her fans.

Since December, the Houthis have abducted and imprisoned five prominent online personalities for criticizing the militia’s failure to alleviate poor economic conditions and combat government corruption.

Thousands of Yemenis have either left the country or relocated to regions under government control as the Houthis cracked down on opponents in the wake of their military power grab in late 2014.

The Houthis are still holding Yemeni model and actress Entesar Al-Hammadi, who was kidnapped in a Sanaa street for allegedly breaking the Islamic dress code.

Despite local and international calls for her release, the Houthis have reportedly held her in solitary confinement and tortured her.

Topics: Yemeni women Houthis abayas

Israel condemned for night raids against Palestinian children

Israel condemned for night raids against Palestinian children
Updated 34 min 51 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Israel condemned for night raids against Palestinian children

Israel condemned for night raids against Palestinian children
  • 14-year-old boy killed during raid into refugee camp in Bethlehem in occupied West Bank in surging violence
Updated 34 min 51 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Israel has been condemned for its use of night raids against Palestinian children in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Israeli Human Rights organization HaMoked said that Israeli security forces arrest hundreds of children a year in planned raids that cause trauma for all involved.

In “On Flimsy Grounds: Israel’s Pervasive Night Arrests of Palestinian Children,” published on Jan. 16, the group said that the practice was often a first recourse, even when a child was only detained for a short time and released without charge.

In 125 cases it examined last year, The group found that not one Palestinian family received a summons before Israeli forces stormed their homes.

It said that Israel’s refusal to reduce the use of the tactic suggests that it is purposefully used to intimidate the Palestinian population.

The latest accusation against Israeli forces came as the Palestinian Ministry of Health said that a 14-year-old Omar Lotfi Khumour was shot in the head and killed on Monday by Israeli soldiers in Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem.

Crowds of Palestinians massed outside the hospital where the teenager was taken, chanting protests against Israel.

The death raised the number of Palestinians killed by Israel since the start of the year to 14, including four children.

HaMoked’s report was based on information from 294 families who contacted it to locate their child after his detention. Of these, 125 were concerned with an arrest operation in the middle of the night.

“Israel’s conduct toward Palestinian children wanted for questioning constitutes a severe violation of its international legal obligations,” the report said.

In a High Court petition in 2021, the group had forced the Israeli military to introduce a “procedure for summoning suspected minors before planned arrest.”  

HaMoked has appealed to reassert its challenge. The hearing is scheduled in March.

The research shows that night arrests are used even on children suspected of minor offenses.

The group said that the vast majority of cases it reviewed were  back home with their families within weeks of arrest, most with no charges filed. Many were detained for a few days or even for just a few hours.

“Night arrests should be the last option, and Israel should use all other options before they reach the point of a huge group of soldiers bounding on a family home in the middle of the night,” Jessica Montell, executive director of HaMoked, told Arab News.

“This is a hugely traumatic experience both for the boy being arrested and for his whole family.

“While Israel has introduced this new procedure to issue a summon instead of a night arrest, HaMoked research from the past year shows there is no improvement in the situation. 

“We documented 125 night arrest cases last year, and no one case was summoned.”

Ayed Abu Qtaish, director of the Accountability Program at Defense for Children International, told Arab News that it was clear Israeli forces were ignoring previous court rulings on the use of unannounced arrests.

Abu Qtaish also said that most of the arrests happened at night while the children were asleep, accompanied by the violent storming of homes by heavily armed forces, waking them up and taking them to interrogation centers, which causes psychological trauma.

The forces hand the family a summons request for investigation only If they do not find the child to be arrested at the house, he said. 

The Palestinian Prisoners Club’s Amani Saraneh told Arab News that Israeli security forces had arrested 882 children last year in such raids. He added that 150 remained in prison.

Topics: Palestine Israel Dheisheh refugee camp Omar Khmour

Former Iranian diplomats criticize Tehran's foreign policy

Updated 16 January 2023

Former Iranian diplomats criticize Tehran’s foreign policy
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

Former Iranian diplomats criticize Tehran’s foreign policy

Former Iranian diplomats criticize Tehran’s foreign policy
  • 36 retired diplomats issued a joint statement claiming grave errors in Iran’s foreign policy
  • Former head of foreign affairs predicted that the country would become increasingly isolated
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Senior former Iranian diplomats have slammed Tehran for failing to revive the nuclear deal and supplying drones to Russia in Ukraine, warning that the country risks becoming economically weakened and isolated.

Hamid Aboutalebi, a former political adviser to Hassan Rouhani, Iran’s previous president, tweeted on Monday that “Iranian foreign policy has been captured by extremists.”

Meanwhile, Seyyid Mohammad Sadr, the former head of the foreign affairs ministry’s Europe division, told the Etemaad newspaper that the government had squandered “a golden opportunity” to revive the nuclear deal, The Guardian reported. 

Sadr explained that opposition to reviving the nuclear deal came from three sources: some security forces, those who benefit from Western sanctions, and those who lacked an understanding of foreign policy and international relations. 

Sadr, who is still a serving member of the Expediency Council, the main advisory body to the supreme leader, also warned Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi that if the issues blocking the deal were left unresolved, “all the economic pressures would be on his government’s shoulders.”

In addition, the former diplomat suggested that Iran had abandoned its neutrality in Ukraine, exposing the country to American allegations of war crimes by supplying drones to be used against Ukrainian civilians, The Guardian reported. 

He predicted that the country would become increasingly isolated, in part because of the executions of protesters, and added that its diplomats could be expelled from some EU nations.

Jalal Sadatian, who served as a senior diplomat in the UK in the 1980s, told The Guardian “a way must be found to answer the current human rights issues so that a meeting can be held again to revive the (the Iran nuclear talks) and reach an understanding. Europeans don’t act based on emotions, and if some of their interests are secured, they may adjust their approach.”

In November, 36 retired diplomats issued a joint statement claiming that grave errors in Iran’s foreign policy were having negative repercussions on the country’s internal stability, The Guardian reported. The statement also expressed concern for Iran’s moral standing if it engaged in the risky game of supplying Russia with weapons.

Nosratollah Tajik, one of the signatories and the former ambassador to Jordan, warned, “Becoming a belligerent in the Russia-Ukraine war will cause the economic situation of Iran to collapse, create more public dissatisfaction and challenge the government’s authority to solve political, social and economic problems,” The Guardian reported.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has shown his support for Moscow, saying that “if Russia hadn’t sent troops into Ukraine, it would have faced an attack from Nato later.”

The foreign ministry has acknowledged supplying Moscow with drones but said they were sent before the war in Ukraine, where Russia has used them to target power stations and civilian infrastructure.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

France: March, Eiffel Tower display to back Iran's activists

Updated 16 January 2023

People take part in a rally against the Iranian regime in front of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France on Janu
People take part in a rally against the Iranian regime in front of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France on Janu
Updated 16 January 2023
AP

France: March, Eiffel Tower display to back Iran’s activists

People take part in a rally against the Iranian regime in front of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France on Janu
  • Last week, over 100 MEPs signed a letter calling for the European Union to take a firmer stance against Iran
  • The European parliament’s plenary session is to debate the EU’s response this week to the protests and executions in the Islamic Republic
Updated 16 January 2023
AP

PARIS: Some 5,000 people marched Monday to the EU parliament in the French city of Strasbourg in support of Iran’s anti-government protesters as Paris prepared an Eiffel Tower tribute to Mahsa Amini, whose death in September prompted the demonstrations.
The Strasbourg march was organized by Iranians in Europe on the 44th anniversary of the day when Iran’s last Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, ailing and under growing pressure, left the country for ever. The following month, the monarchy collapsed under the fervor of the Islamic revolution that gave Iran its theocracy. Some of the demonstrators Monday carried photos of the former king.
Last week, over 100 MEPs signed a letter calling for the European Union to take a firmer stance against Iran.
The European parliament’s plenary session is to debate the EU’s response this week to the protests and executions in the Islamic Republic. A non-binding resolution is to be voted on Thursday.
The MEPs’ letter to Josep Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, called on the bloc to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps “in its entirety as a terrorist organization.” The IRGC was designated a foreign terrorist organization by the US in 2019.
Paris City Hall said in a statement that the words “Woman. Life. Freedom.” and “#StopExecutionsInIran” will be displayed on the Eiffel Tower on Monday and Tuesday evening to mark four months from the death of Mahsa Amini, in a “homage to those who are bravely fighting for their freedom as the (Iranian) regime is continuing executions of protesters.”
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and some deputy mayors are expected to go to the Eiffel Tower Monday in a show of support. Paris posthumously declared Amani an honorary citizen in October.
Iran has been rocked by protests since the Sept. 16 death of the 22-year-old, who died after being detained by the morality police. The protests have since become one of the most serious challenges to Iran’s leaders.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Eiffel Tower

