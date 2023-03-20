You are here

Jordan summons Israeli envoy to protest over flag of expanded Israel

Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich attends a meeting at the parliament, Knesset, in Jerusalem on March 20, 2023. (AFP)
Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich attends a meeting at the parliament, Knesset, in Jerusalem on March 20, 2023. (AFP)
Reuters




Reuters

AMMAN: Jordan on Monday summoned the Israeli ambassador to protest over the behavior of an Israel minister who spoke at a podium that had an Israeli flag with expanded borders that incorporated the kingdom and the Palestinian territories.
Earlier Amman condemned the ultra-nationalist Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s move saying it was a provocative move by an “extremist” and “racist” minister that violated international norms and Jordan’s peace treaty with Israel.

Topics: Middle East Jordan Israel Palestine

Donors pledge $7.5 billion for Turkiye, Syria after quake

People carry food on a muddy path next to tents donated by Turkish Turk Kizilay humanitarian organization.
People carry food on a muddy path next to tents donated by Turkish Turk Kizilay humanitarian organization.
Updated 20 March 2023
AP

Donors pledge $7.5 billion for Turkiye, Syria after quake


  • Nearly 300,000 buildings in Turkiye either collapsed or were severely damaged, according to Erdogan
  • “We have shown to the people in Turkiye and Syria that we are supporting those in need,” Von der Leyen said
Updated 20 March 2023
AP

BRUSSELS: The European Union and international donors on Monday pledged seven billion euros ($7.5 billion) to help Turkiye and Syria in the aftermath of the earthquake that devastated parts of the neighboring countries last month.
Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU’s executive arm, said 3.3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) of the total amount will be raised by the 27-nation bloc.
The magnitude 7.8 earthquake on Feb. 6 killed more than 52,000 people — the vast majority in Turkiye. Nearly 300,000 buildings in Turkiye either collapsed or were severely damaged, according to the country’s president.
“We have shown to the people in Turkiye and Syria that we are supporting those in need,” Von der Leyen said, adding that the global pledge included 1.1 billion euros from the EU’s executive arm, and 500 millions from the European Investment Bank, backed by the EU budget.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the conference via videolink and described some of the reconstruction challenges, including deadly floods that hit parts of the earthquake zone last week.
“Some of the aftershocks have been going on for a while and they are of equal magnitude to a separate earthquake,” he said. “We have been fighting against the flood disasters and challenging weather conditions.”
Erdogan said some 298,000 buildings across 11 provinces affected by the earthquake were destroyed or left unfit for use.
“No single country can fight against such a disaster, regardless of its level of economic development,” he said, putting the cost of reconstruction at $104 billion. “Your contributions made at this conference will contribute to the healing of wounds and wipe clean the traces of this disaster.”
The conference hosted by the European Commission and Sweden — which holds the rotating presidency of the EU — was attended by NGOs, G-20 countries and UN members as well as international financial institutions.
Survivors of the earthquake in rebel-held northwest Syria have received very little assistance because of deep divisions exacerbated by the country’s 12-year war. The EU said 15.3 million Syrians of a population of 21.3 million already required humanitarian assistance before the earthquake struck.
The bloc has been providing humanitarian aid to Syria since 2011 and wants to step it up. But it does not intend to help with reconstruction in the war-torn country, with EU sanctions against the Syrian regime of President Bashar Assad in place due to its continued crackdown against civilians.
Von der Leyen said the Commission pledged an additional 108 million euros ($115.8 million) in humanitarian aid for Syria on Monday.
“All together we managed to raise with our partners 950 million euros ($1 billion) for the people in Syria,” she said. “This is just the first step.”
The International Rescue Committee, an aid group responding to humanitarian crises, had urged donors to ensure that the UN’s appeal for Turkiye and Syria — calling for $1 billion and $397 million respectively — is fully funded.
“The people affected by this devastating earthquake are relying on donors meeting in Brussels to step up this week,” said Tanya Evans, the IRC’s Country Director in Syria. “They need to ensure that funding is available for life-saving items including food, shelter, warm clothes and clean water, as well as support to the already weak health care system including the provision of medicines and medical equipment. If they fail to do so, the most vulnerable will pay the price,” she added.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake EU Turkiye Syria

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain happiest Arab states during pandemic: study

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain happiest Arab states during pandemic: study
Updated 20 March 2023
Arab News

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain happiest Arab states during pandemic: study


  • Lebanon ranks second-last out of 137 countries in World Happiness Report
  • Out of the 137 countries measured, the top three Arab countries were the UAE at 26, Saudi Arabia at 30 and Bahrain at 42
Updated 20 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain were the happiest Arab countries from 2020 to 2022, according to the World Happiness Report, which was published on Monday.

Lebanon, suffering from economic malaise and a political crisis, was the unhappiest Arab state and second-last out of the 137 countries measured in the study.

The report, titled “World Happiness, Trust and Social Connections in Times of Crisis,” surveyed respondents from around the world for the three years spanning the COVID-19 pandemic.

It measured well-being through three main indicators: life evaluations, positive emotions and negative emotions. Happiness rankings were based on a three-year average of life evaluations.

Several variables were also considered in the study, including gross domestic product per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity and freedom from corruption.

“Only at the extremes do country rankings for life evaluations differ significantly from all others — Finland at the top and Afghanistan and Lebanon at the bottom,” the report said.

Out of the 137 countries measured, the top three Arab countries were the UAE at 26, Saudi Arabia at 30 and Bahrain at 42.

The three Gulf states were the only Arab countries out of the 13 listed that were in the top third of the global list.

Nine Arab countries were not listed: Djibouti, Kuwait, Libya, Oman, Qatar, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The bottom half of the rankings included Algeria (81), Iraq (98), Palestine (99), Morocco (100), Mauritania (103), Tunisia (110), Egypt (121), Jordan (123), Comoros (130) and Lebanon (136). The only country listed behind Lebanon was Afghanistan.

The World Happiness Report highlighted several surprising findings, including that the number of benevolent acts in 2022 measured about a quarter higher than before the pandemic.

The gathered data appeared to confirm a range of studies showing that higher public trust led to more successful pandemic responses in countries around the world.

“The benefits of high trust were especially great for those in conditions of adversity, including ill-health, unemployment, low income, discrimination and unsafe streets,” the report said.

It added that its life evaluation metric “continued to be remarkably resilient,” with global averages throughout the pandemic measuring “just as high as those in the pre-pandemic years from 2017-2019.”

Topics: World Happiness Report Saudi Arabia Lebanon

UN aid agency in $16m appeal for Syria quake-hit Palestine refugees

UN aid agency in $16m appeal for Syria quake-hit Palestine refugees
Updated 20 March 2023
Arab News

UN aid agency in $16m appeal for Syria quake-hit Palestine refugees


  • Earthquake affected nearly 47,000 Palestine refugees in Syria with over 2,300 still displaced
Updated 20 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A UN aid organization on Monday appealed for $16.2 million to help Palestine refugees affected by the recent devastating earthquake in Syria.

Officials of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) made their plea for funds during the International Donors’ Conference in Brussels, Emirates News Agency reported.

Part of the agency’s 2023 Syria-Lebanon Flash Appeal, the money was urgently required to meet the humanitarian and early recovery needs of the refugee group following the quake that rocked the north of Syria in February.

Nearly 47,000 Palestine refugees in Syria are estimated to have been affected by the disaster with more than 2,300 still displaced.

The agency has already provided hygiene kits and blankets, psychosocial support for children, telemedicine help for vulnerable individuals, and cash assistance to families.

UNRWA schools have also reopened with catch-up classes and child psychosocial sessions.

While UNRWA has pledged to continue providing critical aid to Palestine refugees in the aftermath of the quake, it has stated that it cannot do so alone.

 

Topics: UNRWA

Global Media Congress, WAM publish white paper on future of the media industry

Global Media Congress, WAM publish white paper on future of the media industry
Updated 20 March 2023
Arab News

Global Media Congress, WAM publish white paper on future of the media industry


  • Document explores impact of AI, demand for people-centric news, growth of the metaverse, Gen Z consumption habits
Updated 20 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Global Media Congress, in partnership with the Emirates News Agency and trans-Atlantic think tank the Henry Jackson Society, published on Monday a white paper on the future of the media industry.

The launch ceremony, which was held in London, gathered more than 60 media leaders, politicians, and academics from across the industry, WAM reported. 

The event held a panel discussion featuring WAM Director-General Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi; Lord James Bethell, a former parliamentary undersecretary of state in the UK; and Chiyo Robertson, a senior business editor. The discussion was moderated by Marc Sidwell, a director of research for the Henry Jackson Society.

The release of the white paper follows the conclusion of the Global Media Congress held in Abu Dhabi last November. It drew on discussions from the event’s roundtable debates on the resilience of news organizations in an age of rapid technological change, and the spread of disinformation.

The impact of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, the demand for people-centric news, the growth of the metaverse, and Gen Z consumption habits are among the central themes explored. Four expert insights from leading media practitioners are also included in the white paper.

Al Rayssi said: “It is my hope that this white paper will serve as a reference point for the global media industry as we work together to sustainably reform for the future. It is something we intend to update and publish annually.”

Topics: Emirates News Agency

COP28 president-designate attends Copenhagen Climate Ministerial

COP28 president-designate attends Copenhagen Climate Ministerial
Updated 20 March 2023
Arab News

COP28 president-designate attends Copenhagen Climate Ministerial


  • Two-day event is the first climate ministerial meeting leading up to COP28
  • Al-Jaber highlighted the importance of finance to achieving progress across climate pillars
Updated 20 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber, the UAE’s minister of industry and advanced technology, and the COP28 president-designate, chaired the Copenhagen Climate Ministerial on Monday alongside Sameh Shoukry, the COP27 president, and Dan Jørgensen, Denmark’s minister for development, cooperation and global climate policy.

This two-day event, which gathered over 40 government ministers, is the first climate ministerial meeting leading up to COP28, Emirates News Agency reported.

“We need to build on the foundation achieved at COP27 and move from goals to getting it done. We are way off track when it comes to the critical goal of keeping 1.5 C alive,” Al-Jaber said in his  opening remarks at the ministerial.

“Incremental steps will simply not cut it, we need transformational progress in the next seven years across mitigation, adaptation, climate finance and loss and damage,” he added.

The COP28 president-designate also called on countries to “scale up all available zero-carbon energy sources, while minimizing the emissions from all other energy sources. 

“Technology that no one can afford isn’t of much use to anyone. Governments should therefore adopt smart policies to incentivise breakthroughs in battery storage and commercialize carbon capture and the hydrogen value chain,” he said.

“We should inject a business mindset, short-term KPIs and an ambitious action-oriented agenda into the Mitigation Work Programme, and remember that the enemy is emissions, not progress.”

Furthermore, Al-Jaber emphasized the need to develop a framework for the Global Goal on Adaptation “that meets the needs of developing countries, builds resilience, protects fragile biodiversity and enhances nature-based solutions.” 

He added: “At a minimum, we need to double adaptation finance and adopt national policies that build every country’s capacity to adapt to climate impacts.”

The COP28 president-designate said that finance is critical to making progress, as he called for “urgent reform of international financial institutions and multilateral development banks to unlock much more concessional capital, lower risk and attract more private finance. The bottom line is finance needs to be much more available, accessible and affordable.”

In addition, Al-Jaber highlighted the importance of “solidarity and unity of purpose.”

He continued: “There is simply no room for division. Progress of the kind we need can only happen through partnership, not polarization.

“The task ahead represents one of the greatest challenges humanity has ever faced. But, if we act with urgency, act together and act now, it also represents one of the greatest opportunities for social and economic development.”

Throughout the ministerial, Al-Jaber held bilateral meetings with climate leaders and government ministers from across the globe. 

Copenhagen is the latest stop in his international tour to meet with and listen to partners from governments, the private sector, civil society, and international organizations.

Topics: COP28

