Israeli PM reverses course on sacking defence minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the media during a press conference, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the media during a press conference, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP)
Updated 10 April 2023
Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the media during a press conference, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, April 10.
  • He said the two had resolved their disagreement over Gallant’s public call last month for a halt to the government’s bitterly divisive judicial overhaul plan
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he would leave Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in place given an escalating security crisis, reversing a decision to fire the minister that triggered protests and raised alarm abroad.
He said the two had resolved their disagreement over Gallant’s public call last month for a halt to the government’s bitterly divisive judicial overhaul plan, which Gallant said had become a threat to Israel’s security.
Last week Netanyahu announced he would delay the dismissal.
“I’ve decided to put our differences behind us,” Netanyahu said at a Monday press conference. He said the two had worked closely together throughout the last two weeks.
An Italian tourist was killed and five people were wounded in a car ramming in Tel Aviv on Friday hours after two Israeli sisters and their mother were killed in a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank.
The attacks, after a night of cross-border strikes in Gaza and Lebanon, added to heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions following Israeli police raids in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque this week.
The tensions threatened to widen when Israel responded to a barrage of rockets by hitting targets linked to Hamas in Gaza and southern Lebanon, but the fighting entered a lull on Friday.
A Sunday opinion poll, from Israel’s Channel 13 News, showed Netanyahu’s Likud party would lose more than a third of its seats if an election were held now, and Netanyahu would fail to gain a majority with his hard-right coalition partners.
“I’m not disturbed by the poll,” Netanyahu told reporters.
The prime minister said relations with the United States, which appeared strained over the government’s planned judicial overhaul, remained “tight” and the two countries enjoyed security and intelligence cooperation.
Netanyahu’s government paused legislation on the overhaul to allow for compromise discussions with opposition parties following weeks of nationwide protests. 

New Yemen peace talks ‘will protect people of the south,’ says Southern Transitional Council head

New Yemen peace talks ‘will protect people of the south,’ says Southern Transitional Council head
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

  • Saudi officials have been in Sanaa since Sunday for talks with the Iran-backed Houthi militia
RIYADH: Protecting the rights of people in southern Yemen is a key aim of talks to end the country’s war, Yemen’s southern separatist leader told Arab News on Monday.

Maj. Gen. Aidarous Al-Zubaidi, president of the Southern Transitional Council and deputy head of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, said all the country’s leaders were closely cooperating with the Arab Coalition and were in full agreement with the coalition on a roadmap for the political process in Yemen.

Saudi officials have been in Sanaa since Sunday for talks with the Iran-backed Houthi militia, as part of newefforts to end Yemen’s nine-year conflict.

Saudi Arabia’s delegation, led by the Kingdom’s ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, met Mahdi Al-Mashat, head of the Houthis’ supreme political council. An Omani delegation is also taking part in the talks.

“The peace roadmap and negotiations that are due to take place over the coming days will shed light on all issues and concerns of the nation, foremost of which is the case of our people in the south,” Al-Zubaidi told Arab News.

The Southern Transitional Council was set up in May 2017, with the aim of a separation of southern Yemen from the rest of the country, as it was before 1990. Al-Zubaidi is a former governor of Aden, the southern capital.

The Presidential Leadership Council was established a year ago as the executive body of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
 

Israel’s Netanyahu vows to restore security as violence surges

Israel’s Netanyahu vows to restore security as violence surges
Updated 59 min 7 sec ago
AFP

  • The latest surge came late last month after he announced a “pause” for dialogue on judicial reform legislation, which split the nation and caused divisions in his government
TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to restore security “on all fronts” after surging violence that included rocket fire from Lebanon and Syria and two more deaths on Monday.
Netanyahu also reinstated the defense minister whose firing he announced last month.
Heavy clashes, shootings, rocket strikes and a car-ramming attack have marred a period when the Muslim holy month of Ramadan coincides with the Jewish Passover and Christian Easter.
The latest casualties were a Palestinian teenager and a British-Israeli mother who succumbed on Monday to injuries from a West Bank gun attack that earlier killed her two daughters.
The day after Israeli police on Wednesday stormed the prayer hall of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque — Islam’s third-holiest site — more than 30 rockets were fired from Lebanese soil into Israel.
The Israeli army said the attack was most likely carried out by the Palestinian armed movement Hamas.
Israel then bombarded the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, targeting “terror infrastructures” it said belonged to Hamas.
“We will not allow the terrorist Hamas to establish itself in Lebanon,” by acting on “all fronts,” Netanyahu said at a news conference Monday.
Israeli-Palestinian violence had already intensified since Netanyahu’s new government took power in December, a coalition with extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties.
The latest surge came late last month after he announced a “pause” for dialogue on judicial reform legislation, which split the nation and caused divisions in his government.
Among the political casualties was Yoav Gallant, whom the prime minister dismissed on March 26 after he called for a halt to the legislative process, citing national security concerns and threats by reserve military personnel not to report for duty.
Netanyahu is currently battling very low levels of domestic popularity. A recent survey showed him likely to lose if an election were held now.
At his news conference, Netanyahu said he and Gallant had “difficult disputes” but he had decided to put them in the past.
“Gallant remains in his post and we will continue to work together for the safety of the citizens of Israel,” he added.
In Tel Aviv, several hundred protesters took to the streets to denounce the government and condemn the prime minister’s speech, according to images broadcast by Israeli television.
Earlier Monday several government ministers joined a protest march by Jewish settlers, held under tight security in the north of the occupied West Bank.
In the latest shooting in the territory, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager, Mohammed Fayez Balhan, 15, and wounded two other people, the Palestinian health ministry said, during what the army described as a raid to arrest a “terror suspect.”
The Israeli army confirmed its forces were operating in the Aqabat Jaber camp, the site of previous deadly Israeli raids this year, near Jericho, where soldiers were seeking “to apprehend a terror suspect.”
The army said troops responded with live fire after “suspects opened fire toward (soldiers), hurled explosive devices and Molotov cocktails.”
A suspect was taken in by security forces, they added.
Clashes erupted when the army entered the camp and surrounded several houses, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa. A Palestinian security official told AFP that five individuals had been arrested during the raid.
Hamas said it mourned the “young martyr” and praised those “standing up to this arrogant enemy.”
The operation came as a Jerusalem hospital confirmed that a British-Israeli woman, Lucy (Leah) Dee, had died after being seriously injured in a shooting attack Friday in the West Bank that killed her two daughters, aged 16 and 20.
Their car came under fire in the Jordan Valley, where Jericho is also located. The families were residents of Efrat, a Jewish settlement in the West Bank.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted that there could be “no justification” for the “senseless violence.”
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War and hundreds of thousands of Jewish settlers live in Israeli-approved settlements there which are considered illegal under international law.
Hundreds of Israelis marched Monday in the north of the West Bank, pushing for state approval of an Israeli settler outpost.
Several government ministers — including Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir — appeared at the march to Eviatar, whose residents agreed to leave in 2021 while officials examined their case.
Addressing the crowd, Ben-Gvir said “the response to terror is to build” settlements.
Violence has flared anew since Israeli police stormed the prayer hall of Al-Aqsa mosque in a pre-dawn operation aimed at dislodging “law-breaking youths and masked agitators” they said had barricaded themselves inside.
Late Friday, an Italian tourist was killed and seven others wounded in a car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv.
The Israeli army also said it had launched strikes on targets in Syria Sunday after rockets fired from there landed in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
The conflict has this year claimed the lives of at least 94 Palestinians, 19 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian, according to an AFP count based on Israeli and Palestinian official sources.
These figures include, on the Palestinian side, combatants and civilians, including minors, and on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, including minors, and three members of the Arab minority.

Daesh landmine kills at least 6 civilians in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor 

Daesh landmine kills at least 6 civilians in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor 
Updated 11 April 2023
AP

DAMASCUS: A deadly landmine explosion in Syria killed at least six people, according to media reports.

News agency SANA said the explosion hit civilians who were foraging for truffles in the countryside, and blamed the incident on a land mine planted by Daesh in the southern Deir Ez-Zor province. 

The area is a former stronghold of the militants.

A day earlier, SANA reported six people — also heading to search for truffles — were killed by an anti-tank mine left by Daesh in the desert of Homs’ eastern countryside.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, put the number killed on Sunday at nine. The monitor said the incident brings to 139 the number of civilians reported killed this year as a result of the explosion of mines and other explosive objects left over from the war, including 30 children.

The truffles are a seasonal delicacy that can be sold for a high price. Since truffle hunters work in large groups in remote areas, Daesh militants have repeatedly preyed on them, emerging from the desert to abduct them, kill some and ransom others for money.

In February, Daesh sleeper cells attacked workers collecting truffles near the central town of Sukhna, killing at least 53 people, mostly workers but also some Syrian government security forces.

Egyptian community creates giant iftar table for Ramadan

Residents of Al-Matariyya neighborhood in Cairo came together to host an iftar where everyone was welcome. (Supplied)
Residents of Al-Matariyya neighborhood in Cairo came together to host an iftar where everyone was welcome. (Supplied)
Updated 10 April 2023
Laila Mohammad

Residents of Al-Matariyya neighborhood in Cairo came together to host an iftar where everyone was welcome. (Supplied)
  • Magical creation brings ‘joy and happiness’ to all, organizer says
  • Residents of Al-Matariyya contribute what they can afford to ensure event’s success
CAIRO: The people of Al-Matariyya, east of Cairo, are celebrating Ramadan in a special way once again this year, by creating a huge iftar table.

The wondrous creation, which is surrounded by lights, balloons and other decorations, took a week to put together and involved people from all across the community.

Ahmed Khalaf, one of the organizers, said: “We divided the roles, with the young men taking charge of buying the table supplies and the women preparing all the different types of food.

Residents of Al-Matariyya neighborhood in Cairo came together to host an iftar where everyone was welcome. (Supplied)

“On the day of iftar, the children participated in cleaning and decorating the streets to welcome the fasting people.

“We do not care about the cost, as all the residents of the neighborhood participate in financing the table in order to bring joy and happiness to the people of the region and other neighboring areas.

“Each person contributes according to their income and financial situation,” he said. “Some gave 50 Egyptian pounds ($1.60), while others gave up to £5,000.”

Alaa Saqr, one of the founders of the Ramadan table in Al-Matariyya, told Arab News the event had been held for the past nine years.

“There is a state of harmony and understanding between the participants and the organizers,” he said.

Hundreds of residents, including photographers and social media users, gathered round the iftar table to “document an event that embodies the spirit of love and social cohesion between Egyptians,” Saqr said, adding that the event caused such a stir online that it inspired other neighborhoods to organize similar events.

Moataz Abu Rayya, a resident of the New Helmeya area in central Cairo, told Arab News: “We also hold an annual iftar in Helmiya El-Jadida on the last Friday of the holy month, and the Matariyya iftar prompted us to try to organize an iftar table that would compete.”

 

Yemen government supports fresh Saudi peace efforts

Yemen government supports fresh Saudi peace efforts
Updated 10 April 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s minister of information, said that his government applauds Saudi efforts to end the conflict in Yemen
  • Al-Eryani said that the Arab coalition military intervention in Yemen in March 2015 had put a halt to Houthi military advances
AL-MUKALLA: The internationally recognized government of Yemen has welcomed Saudi Arabia’s extensive diplomatic efforts to end more than eight years of war between the government and Houthi militia.

Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s minister of information, said that his government applauds Saudi efforts to end the conflict in Yemen and restore peace and stability in the country, and that it would support any peace initiative that would end the suffering of Yemenis.

“We express our appreciation for the exceptional efforts made by the brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to bring peace to Yemen, as well as our full support for their efforts to achieve peace in the region and move it from a stage of conflicts and internal strife to one of stability and security,” the Yemeni minister said.

He added that the Arab coalition military intervention in Yemen in March 2015 had put a halt to Houthi military advances and shifted the balance of power in the government’s favor, allowing them to expel Houthi forces from about 80 percent of Yemeni territory.

In addition to military assistance to the Yemeni government, Al-Eryani said that for more than a decade, Saudi Arabia sponsored the GCC peace initiative — which resulted in the resignation of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh — sponsored many rounds of peace talks between political parties in Yemen, offered a peace initiative in 2021 to end the war, supported Yemeni-Yemeni consultations in Riyadh in 2022 and injected billions of dollars into the Yemeni economy.

“We greatly value the political, economic, and humanitarian assistance provided to the Yemeni government and people by the Saudi-led Legitimacy Support Coalition.”

The Yemeni minister’s remarks were made after the Saudi ambassador to the country, Mohammed Al-Jaber, met on Sunday with Houthi leader Mahdi Al-Mashat in Sanaa to discuss the final text of a peace agreement to end the conflict.

The proposal contains a six-month extension to the UN-brokered truce, an end to all combat on all fronts, direct UN-sponsored negotiations between the Yemeni government and the Houthis and a two-year transitional period. After approval by the Yemeni government, delegates from Oman and Saudi Arabia who arrived in Sanaa over the weekend brought the proposal before top Houthi officials.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Monday reaffirmed Iran’s support for extending the truce in Yemen and ending the war, expressing hope that his country’s reconciliation with Saudi Arabia will open a path to peace.

“The Iranian spokesman expressed hope that the new conditions in the region would result in the formation of a sustainable ceasefire in Yemen for the benefit of the Yemeni people,” Iran’s Tasnim news agency quoted the Iranian official as saying during a press briefing in Tehran.

