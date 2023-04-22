Saudi Arabia defeat Qatar by seven wickets at ACC Premier Cup 2023 in Nepal

You are here

Action from Saudi's win over Qatar in the ACC Premier Cup 2023. (Asiancricket.org)
Action from Saudi's win over Qatar in the ACC Premier Cup 2023. (Asiancricket.org)
Rashid Hassan
  Saudi batsmen comfortably hit winning target of 217 in 34.2 overs
Saudi Arabia beat Qatar by seven wickets on Saturday in their second Group A fixture of the ACC Premier Cup 2023 in Nepal.

The national cricket team lost their opening match against Malaysia by eight wickets on Thursday. Their win against Qatar leaves Saudi Arabia in fourth place in the group standings after two rounds of matches. Nepal lead the table with four points, with Malaysia and Oman in second and third on two points each. Qatar remain in fifth and last spot with no points.

"Saudi Arabia stun Qatar to pick up their first win in the tournament! Seamers Istiaq and Atif starred with the ball and Abdul Waheed batted out of his skin – scoring 124 runs off just 108 balls to help Saudi Arabia to a 7-wicket victory," tweeted the ACC after the victory.

Saudi Arabia won the toss, and elected to field first.

The Qatari batsmen were bowled out for a total of 216. Mohammed Tanveer was top scorer with 46, with opener Kamran Khan contributing 36 and captain Mohammed Rizlan 28. Ishtiaq Ahmad had the best bowling spell for the men in green with four wickets in 9.5 overs at cost of 46 runs.

The Saudi top order proceeded to reach 220 in 34.2 overs for the loss of only three wickets.

Abdul Waheed was top scorer for Saudi Arabia with 124 runs, with Waqar Ul-Hassan next on 55. Captain Hisham Sheikh chipped in with 21 runs.

Qatar's Ikramullah Khan, who bowled five overs, was successful in taking two Saudi wickets for 28 runs, while Khurram Shahzad claimed the other wicket for two runs.

In their remaining group-stage matches the Saudis will face Nepal on April 24 and Oman on April 26. The teams in Group B are the UAE, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and Bahrain.

“We have a lot of talent and we have the skillset. We will go match by match and then based on that situation, we will look into the scenario later on in the tournament,” Saudi captain Hisham Sheikh told Arab News before the match with Qatar.

“We don’t take any team easily.”

Saudi Arabia’s emergence in the Asian cricket circuit is quite new and the team’s rise has been a significant one. Associate nations rose their eyebrows when Saudis outplayed all the opponents on the course to win the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup held in Thailand in late February, by which they qualified for the ACC Men's Premier Cup in Nepal, which is the second tier of the qualifier pathway for the Asia Cup.

As the team will take on the host, Nepal, on Monday, Sheikh expects a huge turnout and says the team is already looking forwards the game.

“That is one experience our boys are always waiting for because we haven’t seen such atmosphere and spectators before this,” he said.

“I’ve already told my boys to enjoy the game and take it with their chins up.”

Experts and cricket fans are thrilled. Irish commentator Andrew Leonard told Arab News he was excited about the talent and plans in place in the Saudi cricket scenario.

“I had a big, long chat to head coach Kabir Khan before the start of the tournament and I think the word ‘sleeping giant’ would be a good way to describe them,” he said. “A number of other sports have seen heavy investment and there’s lots of talk that that is going to be the the case for cricket going forward.”

The Saudis are ranked 33rd in the World T20I rankings. The International Cricket Council’s move to award T20I status to all member nations has seen an increase in cricketing activity among associate members. This and the Saudi government’s positive approach in developing the game, is helping its cricket move forward.

“They’ve got a long-term plan in place. They’re bringing cricket into the schools and they want to develop it over,” Leonard said. “It’s generational. You build up a good generation of cricketers and then you reap the rewards in 10 to 15 years.”

The ACC Premier Cup, which started on April 18 and concludes on May 1, is an integral part of the Asian Cricket Council’s new pathway structure, acting as a final qualification stage for the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan, itself a preparatory competition for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

The 16th edition of the Asia Cup in September will be contested by six teams, with the five full members of the ACC — Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka — being joined by the winners of the ACC Premier Cup.

 

Topics: ACC Premier Cup 2023

Malaysia beats Saudi Arabia by 8 wickets in ACC Men’s Premier Cup

Malaysia beats Saudi Arabia by 8 wickets in ACC Men’s Premier Cup
Updated 20 April 2023
Rashid Hassan

Malaysia beats Saudi Arabia by 8 wickets in ACC Men’s Premier Cup

Malaysia beats Saudi Arabia by 8 wickets in ACC Men’s Premier Cup
  • Saudi team made to bat first, bowled out for 153 runs in opening Group A fixture
Updated 20 April 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Malaysia has defeated Saudi Arabia by eight wickets in the opening Group A fixture of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 taking place in Nepal.

The tournament, which started on April 18, is an integral part of the Asian Cricket Council’s new pathway structure, acting as a final qualification stage for the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan, itself a preparatory competition for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

Malaysia won the toss and elected to field first at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu. The Saudis were then bowled all out for a total of 153 runs in 46.2 overs.

With the opening pair unable to make a good start, the men in green struggled to recover and lost wickets at regular intervals.

The first wicket came with just four runs on the board, Waqar Ul-Hassan heading back to the pavilion having managed two runs from two balls.

Saudi Arabia then lost a second and third wicket in quick succession with their runs total on 17 and 21, respectively. Opener Abdul Waheed attempted to steady the ship but was bowled out leg before wicket on 36 runs by Khizar Hayat.

Haseeb Ghafoor was Saudi Arabia’s highest scorer with 40 runs from 78 balls, before he fell to bowler Muhammad Wafiq.

The Saudi captain Hisham Sheikh managed 21 runs from 37 balls, with the other batsman making double figures, Atif-Ur-Rehman, remaining not out on 18 runs from 31 balls.

Hayat was the star bowler for the dominant Malaysian attack, winning man of the match after claiming three wickets in 10 overs, conceding just 13 runs, and bowling one maiden over.

Wafiq, Rizwan Haider, and Anwar Rahman all took two wickets each.

The Malaysian batsmen comfortably hit their team’s required target, amassing 154 runs for the loss of two wickets.

There were half-tons for openers Muhammad Amir (56) and Virandeep Singh (51), while Syed Aziz (34) and Muhamad Syahadat (four) safely led the team to victory in 21.2 overs, remaining not out. The other nine runs came from wides and no balls.

Saudi Arabia will play their next match on Saturday against Qatar at the TU Ground, in Kathmandu.

The winner of the cup will qualify for the 16th edition of the Asia Cup in September.

The tournament will be contested by six teams, with the five full members of the ACC — Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka — being joined by the winners of the ACC Premier Cup.

Topics: Cricket Saudi Arabia Asian Cricket Council

Saudi Arabia takes big steps into cricket’s crowded calendar

Saudi Arabia takes big steps into cricket’s crowded calendar
Updated 20 April 2023

Saudi Arabia takes big steps into cricket’s crowded calendar

Saudi Arabia takes big steps into cricket’s crowded calendar
  • As the Saudi national team takes part in the ACC Premier Cup, could the Kingdom be next in line to host a T20 league?
Updated 20 April 2023
Jon Pike

At the conclusion of the DP World ILT20 franchise league on Feb. 12, the World Cricket Committee of the Marylebone Cricket Club met, not at Lords in London, but in Dubai.

The venue was the headquarters of the International Cricket Council (ICC), which moved there from Lords in 2005. The choice of venue and the timing to coincide with a franchise league could easily be a metaphor for the way that the game has evolved in the past 20 years.

It may simply have been a point of convenience, given the geographical dispersal of the committee. The chair is British, as are two other members. There are two Sri Lankans, one each from Australia, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa and the West Indies. Two women and two umpires sit on the committee, which has eight former successful international cricketers, all of whom captained their country. The committee’s purpose is to discuss and advise on contemporary issues affecting the game.

In Dubai, it is understood that most of the meeting focused on the future of the game. The ICC’s Future Tours Programme (FTP) for bilateral cricket is currently on a four-year cycle between 2023 and 2027. Efforts by the committee to consider what the game’s landscape might look like in 10 years, if left to grow organically, are welcome. Blue sky thinking and analysis of the game appear to be in short supply, publicly, at least. At the same time, any attempts at predictions are fraught with uncertainty.

Hence, it is not a surprise that the committee fell back on an analysis of the obvious — that the men’s game, as from the beginning of 2023, is “saturated with franchise competitions.” Heavy investment in these, especially by Indian corporate money, means that none of them will disappear in a hurry. On the contrary, others may emerge. The existing ones have been dovetailed into the current FTP. They also take account of known host countries and potential dates for ICC T20 and ODI World Cup competitions up to and including 2031.

Analysis of these dates and venues reveals that a gap exists in October/November for five of the nine years, the exceptions being 2023, 2027, 2028 and 2031. There would be scope for another franchise competition in those months in a country with the requisite climate and infrastructure, as long as a work-around was possible for the years of exception. Some clashes with Test cricket series would be inevitable, but an initial analysis indicates limited overlap.

An expressed concern of the World Cricket Committee was how to protect international cricket in a landscape that is filled with short-form franchise cricket. It unanimously concluded that the game is at a crossroads. Consequently, it recommended intervention from “various leaders to ensure that international and franchise cricket could thrive together harmoniously.” This sounds like a cry from the heart.

Which “leaders” are being appealed to? The ICC, at whose venue the meeting was held and to which the WCC is a complementary body? Is it those funding the franchises or individual national cricket boards? It is not clear if the ICC has the power to stop a country from establishing an independent franchise league if it wished to do so.

However, there are substantial barriers to entry in funding, facilities, the ability to attract media exposure and players, who, if centrally contracted, need to have the consent of their national boards.

Cricket has shown its ability in the past as a vehicle for renegade breakaway action — Kerry Packer’s World Series in 1977, for example. The current revolution is franchise cricket, played within existing structures, funded largely and increasingly by Indian interests, at least in India, South Africa, the UAE, the Caribbean and the US. This is a dominant regime, which seeks further growth.

Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Bangladesh and, so far, England/Wales have their separate funding arrangements, but nowhere near the levels of Indian investment.

Is it possible that a counterweight to this dominance will emerge? Last week, several print media channels suggested that the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) has been actively planning a T20 franchise tournament and has held talks with the IPL and its franchise owners. As reported in Arab News last Saturday, the SACF’s chairman is clear that progress in the Kingdom’s cricket development will be on an open, transparent and measured basis. In particular, additional infrastructure and facilities are required.

Then, there is the issue of players and their availability. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not allow its contracted players to participate in any franchise tournament in another country.

Pakistani players do participate in the IPL or, so far, in Indian franchise teams. Tournaments without these high-profile cricketers will struggle to attract the attention of their respective diaspora. Franchise cricket needs these restraints to be relaxed.

Cricket linkages have been established between Saudi Arabia and India through the Saudi Tourist Authority’s partnership with the Tata IPL 2023 and with Pakistan, via one of its most famous former cricketers, Wasim Akram. After his visit in February and discussions with the chairman of the SACF, Akram said that he was looking forward to the evolvement of cricket leagues in the country.

Meanwhile, the Saudi men’s team is making progress. Its first match in the Asia Premier Cup takes place on April 20 against Malaysia, who were comfortably beaten by Nepal in the opening match. There have been straightforward wins in the first two days for Hong Kong against Singapore, the UAE against Kuwait and a less straightforward win for Oman against Qatar. The next measure of the Saudi team’s progress will be judged in its group-stage performances against Malaysia Nepal, Oman and Qatar.

Whatever the outcome, Saudi Arabia ‘s influence and presence within the world of cricket is now being felt and is set to grow. It is the pace of growth that is unknown, a factor which some may have found unsettling.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket Saudi Arabia ICC

CEO of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation Tariq Ziad Sagga video
Sport
Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation targets grassroots to change perception of the sport across the Kingdom, says CEO

Saudi national cricket team arrives in Nepal ahead of 2023 ACC Premier Cup

Saudi national cricket team arrives in Nepal ahead of 2023 ACC Premier Cup
Updated 17 April 2023
Rashid Hassan

Saudi national cricket team arrives in Nepal ahead of 2023 ACC Premier Cup

Saudi national cricket team arrives in Nepal ahead of 2023 ACC Premier Cup
  • The tournament, which runs from April 18 to May 1, is final stage of qualification for the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan in September
  • The Kingdom’s players will face Malaysia in their opening match on April 20, then Qatar on April 22, Nepal on April 24 and Oman on April 26
Updated 17 April 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Saudi national cricket team flew into Nepal on Monday ahead of the 2023 ACC Men’s Premier Cup, which begins on Tuesday.

The competition is an integral part of the Asian Cricket Council’s new pathway structure, serving as the final stage of qualification for the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan, which itself is a preparatory tournament for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India

Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation CEO Tariq Ziad Sagga confirmed to Arab News that the team had arrived safely in Kathmandu, three days ahead of their first match.

Earlier, in a message posted on its official Twitter account, the federation said: “The Saudi National team is heading to Nepal to participate in the ACC Premier Cup, which will be held from April 18 to May 1. Good luck champions.”

The 10 competing nations will compete in two groups of five, with the top two from each qualifying for the semi-finals.

“Just one more day to go!” the ACC said on Monday in a message posted on Twitter. “The highly anticipated ACC Men’s Premier Cup will begin tomorrow in Nepal. Ten teams will be fighting for the crown — the winner will directly progress to the 2023 Men’s Asia Cup!”

Schedule for the 2023 ACC Premier Cup. (SACF)

Saudi Arabia are in Group A and their first match in the tournament will be against Malaysia at the Mulpani Ground in Kathmandu on April 20. In their remaining group-stage matches the Saudis will face Qatar on April 22, Nepal on April 24 and Oman on April 26. The teams in Group B are the UAE, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and Bahrain.

The semi-finals will be played on April 29, the third-place play-off on April 30 and the final on May 1.

The 16th Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in September. The matches will be played as 50-over one day internationals. Six teams will compete, with the winners of the Premier Cup joining the five full members of the ACC: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Topics: 2023 ACC Men’s Premier Cup Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation Tariq Ziad Sagga nepal

The Saudi national cricket team and coaching staff during their preparation for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier in Qatar. (SACF)
Sport
Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation names 14-player squad for 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier in Qatar

Prince Saud excited about potential of cricket in the Kingdom

Prince Saud excited about potential of cricket in the Kingdom
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

Prince Saud excited about potential of cricket in the Kingdom

Prince Saud excited about potential of cricket in the Kingdom
  • SAC said in a statement that it is striving to make an impact
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation has stated its intention to make a positive contribution to the sport both in the Kingdom and around the world.
It aims to explore opportunities in the sport, both domestically and internationally, with the aim of accelerating its growth and development.
SAC said in a statement that it is striving to make an impact, although the current focus is on creating a robust program at grassroots level to increase participation while building a world-class infrastructure which will enable the country to host marquee events in the future.
Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud, the federation’s chairman, said: “We are excited about the potential of cricket in Saudi Arabia and beyond.
“Our goal is to ensure that everything we do helps elevate the game, inspire the next generation of players, and create a positive impact in the world around us.
“We are aware there is much speculation and understand and appreciate the interest from all parties.
“However, we are committed to approaching our journey in an open and transparent manner, with the best interests of the cricket community driving every decision we make. We are eager to work with various stakeholders and partners to develop a thriving cricket ecosystem that will be enjoyed by everyone.”
SAC remains dedicated to the long-term growth and success of the sport and looks forward to sharing more information about its strategy in the coming months.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Cricket Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al-Saud

Gulf men’s cricket teams eye progress on world stage

Gulf men’s cricket teams eye progress on world stage
Updated 20 April 2023

Gulf men’s cricket teams eye progress on world stage

Gulf men’s cricket teams eye progress on world stage
  • Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain will compete in the Asia Premier Cup, a pathway to the 2023 Asia Cricket Cup
Updated 20 April 2023
Jon Pike

April is a decisive month for International Cricket Council associate members in the Gulf region.

Qualifying outcomes for both the Asia Cricket Cup and the ODI World Cup are in play. Earlier in the month, the UAE succeeded in reaching the final qualification stage for the 2023 ODI World Cup. In the second qualifying stage for the finals of the Asia Cricket Cup, the men’s teams of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain will compete in the Asia Premier Cup, along with four other Asian teams.

Stakes are high, as only the winning team will join the five full ICC Asian members in the Asia Cup. The naming of the qualifying stages, as if each was a free-standing competition, can lead to confusion.

Nepal is the venue for the Asia Premier Cup, where vociferous home supporters will be striving to drive their team on to greater heights. The 10 teams have been divided into two groups of five, from which the winners and runners-up progress to the semifinals.

Saudi Arabia has been placed in Group A, with Malaysia, Qatar, Nepal and Oman, to be played on April 20, 22, 24 and 26, respectively. These are all challenging and experienced opponents. Group B comprises Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore, Bahrain and the UAE.

It is the latter team that will be under the greatest pressure to succeed, having rediscovered its form, just in time. This disappeared dramatically in the latter stages of the League 2 qualifying stage for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup.

Seven losses in the last 10 games, culminating in a controversial match against Nepal on March 16, condemned the UAE to sixth place out of seven, putting its ICC status in jeopardy. From a distance, the reason for the decline was not apparent. However, it was not a surprise to learn, following that defeat, that the Director of Cricket, Robin Singh, would not be continuing in post.

Singh began his stint in mid-2020 and had initial success, including qualification for the T20 World Cup in Australia and victories over a Test-playing full member, Ireland. Perhaps, as a result, expectations had been heightened too much. Singh was combining his role with that of being a member of the Mumbai Indians coaching team in the Indian Premier League, the start of which has clashed with the UAE’s state of crisis.

This has been especially noticeable in the team’s batting, with an apparent nadir against Papua New Guinea on March 5 when they were dismissed for 97. A week later, worse followed, as Nepal dismissed the UAE for its lowest-ever ODI total, 71.

An interim appointment has been made of Mudassar Nazar, a former Pakistani all-rounder, who played 76 Test and 122 one-day matches for his country. After various coaching and administrative roles, he has most recently been head of the Emirates Cricket Board’s National Academy program, as well as head coach of the UAE’s under-19 team. Hence, he was a familiar figure to the players in their hour of need.

They responded in impressive fashion. Failure to secure a top-three spot in League 2 meant the chances of qualifying for the World Cup rested on a knife edge via a play-off qualifier with five other teams in Namibia between March 26 and April 5. The UAE’s batters returned to form, scoring over 200 in each of the five matches, of which four were won to secure second spot behind the US.

Despite equal points, the US team was placed in top position as they beat the UAE head-to-head. Nevertheless, one-day international status was retained, important because of the continued opportunity to play against teams of high-quality and receipt of ICC funding.

Asif Khan encapsulated the change in batting fortunes, scoring 297 runs from a middle-order batting position. Another Khan, Ali, featured prominently for the US, claiming 16 wickets at an average of 12.37, including seven for 32 to destroy Jersey’s innings. In that match, the tensions which exist in these qualifying tournaments, where the stakes are so high, surfaced in the use of disparaging language/gestures and inappropriate physical contact.

Three players were deemed to have breached the ICC’s code of conduct, one from Jersey, who was fined 15 percent of his match fee, and two from the US, including Khan, who received a demerit point. When added to three previous penalties, it means that he will miss the team’s next two matches, either T20 or ODI. It seems that he fits well into the mold of fiery fast bowlers. 

The US squad will be hoping that these two matches do not coincide with the final World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe in June and July. Nine teams out of 10 have been confirmed: West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, the Netherlands, Scotland, Oman, Nepal, US and the UAE.

This is a powerful line-up, which will be supplemented by the 10th team, either South Africa or Ireland, whose team has to win all three matches in a series against Bangladesh in May. There will be some fierce rivalries playing out in this competition between teams that have met each other frequently in the past two years, sometimes not always harmoniously.

It is difficult to imagine that the two teams which progress to the finals in India will not come from the four full members. There will be the hope among the associate members that they can cause an upset along the way so as to illustrate their progress. Experience of playing against stronger teams will lead to enhanced techniques, greater familiarity in dealing with pressure situations, and increased confidence to compete at a higher level.

This will be the situation for the Saudi team as it steps out into the unknown in the febrile atmosphere of Nepal to face Asian competitors of significantly greater experience in one-day cricket. It is another step on a developmental pathway.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket

