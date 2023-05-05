You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s CST, ITU discuss how metaverse technologies can help achieve sustainable development

Saudi Arabia’s CST, ITU discuss how metaverse technologies can help achieve sustainable development

Abdulaziz Al-Wasil. (SPA)
1 / 2
Abdulaziz Al-Wasil. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s CST, ITU discuss how metaverse technologies can help achieve sustainable development
2 / 2
Moaz bin Sulaiman Al-Rumaih. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8cg7n

Updated 17 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia’s CST, ITU discuss how metaverse technologies can help achieve sustainable development

Abdulaziz Al-Wasil. (SPA)
  • Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations Ambassador Abdulaziz Al-Wasil and Seizo Onoe, director of the Telecommunication Standardization Bureau at the ITU, opened the discussion
Updated 17 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission in partnership with the International Telecommunication Union organized a virtual discussion on employing metaverse technology in smart cities.

The discussion — which focused on how metaverse technology can contribute to developing education, improving livelihoods, creating new sources of income, providing access to public and private services, promoting global cooperation, building communities, and enhancing civic participation — was held on the sidelines of the two-day virtual Global Science, Technology and Innovation Forum, which began Thursday.

The annual forum is organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Council and is, according to a statement “an opportunity to boost evidence-based policymaking, anchored in science, for designing and implementing transformations to implement the Sustainable Development Goals, which are the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• The annual forum is ‘an opportunity to boost evidence-based policymaking, anchored in science.’

• KSA is working closely with the International Telecommunication Union to unify visions and standards for the use of metaverse technology.

Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations Ambassador Abdulaziz Al-Wasil and Seizo Onoe, director of the Telecommunication Standardization Bureau at the ITU, opened the discussion.

Al-Wasil shed light on the many objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and its embrace of modern technology, particularly metaverse technology. He cited several events hosted by the Kingdom that aim to stimulate the adoption of this technology, especially in smart cities.

He stressed that the Kingdom is working closely with the ITU to unify visions and standards for the use of metaverse technology and to accelerate achievement of the SDGs.

Moaz bin Sulaiman Al-Rumaih, director of the international negotiation department at the CST, underlined the progress made by the Kingdom in the field of digital transformation and smart cities, highlighting the achievements of the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom — represented by the commission — and the effective cooperation between the CST and various international organizations, which has, he said, made the Kingdom a role model for digital transformation both regionally and globally.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia’s Communications Space and Technology Commission

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission concludes ‘Recycle Your Device’ initiative
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission concludes ‘Recycle Your Device’ initiative
Saudi space mission aiming to benefit science
Saudi Arabia
Saudi space mission aiming to benefit science

Saudi FM, Blinken discuss initiative to host Sudan warring parties in Jeddah

Saudi FM, Blinken discuss initiative to host Sudan warring parties in Jeddah
Updated 26 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi FM, Blinken discuss initiative to host Sudan warring parties in Jeddah

Saudi FM, Blinken discuss initiative to host Sudan warring parties in Jeddah
  • Joint initiative aims at “reducing levels of tension”
  • Sudanese army said that it had sent envoys to Saudi Arabia to discuss “details of the truce”
Updated 26 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received on Friday a phone call from the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.

During their call, they discussed the developments of a joint initiative to host both Sudanese warring parties in Jeddah, the statement added.

The joint initiative aims at “reducing the levels of tension” in Sudan, the statement also said.

Also on Friday, the Sudanese army said that it had sent envoys to Saudi Arabia to discuss “details of the truce in the process of being extended” with its paramilitary foes.

Regular army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan had given his backing to a seven-day ceasefire announced by South Sudan on Wednesday, but early on Friday the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said they were extending by three days a previous truce brokered under US-Saudi mediation.

Multiple truces have been agreed since the fighting between the rival security forces erupted on April 15, but none has been respected.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

Countries set to request emergency session of UN rights body on Sudan
Middle-East
Countries set to request emergency session of UN rights body on Sudan
Sudan conflict ‘likely to be protracted,’ top US intelligence official says
Middle-East
Sudan conflict ‘likely to be protracted,’ top US intelligence official says

Live debut of all-female Saudi band Seera showcases the electrifying power of women

Live debut of all-female Saudi band Seera showcases the electrifying power of women
Updated 05 May 2023
Nada Alturki

Live debut of all-female Saudi band Seera showcases the electrifying power of women

Live debut of all-female Saudi band Seera showcases the electrifying power of women
  • The 4-piece Saudi band delivered a captivating performance to a delighted audience of more than 200 people at The Warehouse in Riyadh on Thursday night
  • Guitarist Haya said: ‘It’s still kind of a male-dominated field … (as) an all-woman band, we really want to support women to be more out there and to take up space’
Updated 05 May 2023
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: As the profile of women continues to rise in the contemporary music industry in Saudi Arabia, and the wider Middle East, all-female rock-fusion band Seera is boldly pioneering a largely untapped psychedelic sound on the Kingdom’s local scene.
After a warm-up by DJ Haffs, the Saudi band delivered a captivating performance to an audience of more than 200 people at The Warehouse in Riyadh on Thursday night in their debut live show. The venue echoed to the unique sounds of the four-piece band: guitarist Haya, bassist Meesh, THING on drums, and Nora on lead vocals and keyboard. The audience was duly impressed.
“Throughout the whole performance, my phone was always in my pocket; I never took it out, and I never took any pictures or any videos,” Nadir Al-Fassam, lead guitarist of Saudi psychedelic punk band Sound of Ruby, told Arab News.
“I was just concentrating on the performance. The truth is that doesn’t happen a lot.”
Beyond their music, however, Seera’s greatest impact might lie in the influence they have on other Saudi women.
Meesh said: “We haven’t even launched yet and I’ve already had women come up to me and (say), ‘I’ve been picking up an instrument but I haven’t felt like I could really put myself out there until seeing you guys,’ or, ‘You guys inspired me.’”
The band hopes their live debut will encourage others to take to the stage.
“It’s still kind of a male-dominated field globally, and here, too… (as) an all-woman band, we really want to support women to be more out there and to take up space,” said Haya.
The story of the band began a year ago, when Haya met sisters Meesh and Nora through Instagram and they got together for a jam session.
“Within a minute, we had written a song, and when Nora also came and met up with us we were just going and going,” Haya told Arab News.
Nora added: “Me and Meesh started playing music a long time ago. Since we’re sisters, we’ve always felt there was a missing piece. We were looking for a band and people to connect with through our music. We were on the hunt.
“When Haya reached out to Meesh, it was the perfect opportunity to form a band, especially since our music tastes are very similar. We like uniqueness in music and we love diversity in sound.”
Drummer THING was the missing link, she said, and they met her at a music event later that summer.
Meesh said: “I’ve played with a lot of people before but when I played with the girls, I expressed myself freely in a way that I’m not used to. I felt myself progress … Playing together really helped us all develop ourselves as musicians, as people, as a band.”
The group’s sound, which combines their interests in jazz, funk, soul and Turkish psychedelic rock, is reminiscent of performers from the 1970s such as Jefferson Airplane and Janis Joplin, but they add their own spin by infusing it with Arabic and English influences.
“When I started writing lyrics, I used to always write in English but I wanted to get more in touch with my culture,” said Nora.
“So, I really looked into the writing process and I ended up loving it. Arabic Fus’ha (classical Arabic) is beautiful, and I wanted to incorporate that more into the music. That’s when we mixed both languages together.”
Some of their lyrics also feature Ammiya, or colloquial Arabic, in an effort to modernize the sound while remaining true to their roots and upbringing.
“We really wanted to represent an original sound,” said THING. “It was really important for us to focus on our culture, on local Arabic sounds mostly, and then mixing it together because we’re influenced by a lot of things.”
As they performed original tracks on Thursday night, including “Woman,” “Junoon Almal” (“Money Craze or Greed”) and “Khaleek Ba’eed” (“Stay Away”), the band really played to the crowd, complete with free-flowing moves and headbanging, often inviting the audience to clap along. “We’re about to take you guys to dreamland,” Nora told them between songs.
The crowd went wild when Seera concluded their set with the track “Slapping,” calling out for more.
“We were so overwhelmed by the audience and their energy and how they felt the music,” said Nora.
“I could see in their faces that they were connecting with it and that just meant the world to me. This doesn’t stop here and it’s just fueling our fire for the future.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi band Seera rock-fusion Music

Related

Shrek and his friends come to Riyadh for a musical show
Saudi Arabia
Shrek and his friends come to Riyadh for a musical show
Special XP Music Futures, YouTube collaborate to support Saudi music industry
Entertainment
XP Music Futures, YouTube collaborate to support Saudi music industry

Patient Experience event inaugurated in Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu

In Yanbu, Dana Mall hosted a Patient Experience event. (Supplied)
In Yanbu, Dana Mall hosted a Patient Experience event. (Supplied)
Updated 05 May 2023
SPA

Patient Experience event inaugurated in Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu

In Yanbu, Dana Mall hosted a Patient Experience event. (Supplied)
  • A health services program was established in Yanbu’s Al-Sinaiyah area, with the aim of measuring patient experience before and after leaving the medical center
Updated 05 May 2023
SPA

YANBU: A Patient Experience event was inaugurated in Dana Mall in Yanbu as part of International Patient Experience Week, in the presence of the CEO of the Royal Commission in Yanbu, Abdul Hadi Al-Juhani.

A health services program was also established in Yanbu’s Al-Sinaiyah area, with the aim of measuring patient experience before and after leaving the medical center.

The event included the presentation of several initiatives to improve patient experience and provide high-quality services, including the Universal Employee initiative, which focuses on providing a package of integrated services to patients in one place to facilitate and reduce waiting times; the At Your Service initiative, which deals with the complaints and suggestions of the beneficiaries; and the Your Help initiative, which enhances the medical center’s interest in the elderly.

 

 

Topics: Patient Experience Yanbu

Related

Update Saudi-listed Yanbu Cement’s profits surge 4% propelling stock gains
Business & Economy
Saudi-listed Yanbu Cement’s profits surge 4% propelling stock gains
Royal Commission for Jubail, Yanbu to host Saudi National Day celebrations
Saudi Arabia
Royal Commission for Jubail, Yanbu to host Saudi National Day celebrations

Princess Reema bint Bandar meets Boeing team in US

Boeing officials receive Princess Reema bint Bandar in South Carolina, US. (Supplied)
Boeing officials receive Princess Reema bint Bandar in South Carolina, US. (Supplied)
Updated 05 May 2023
Arab News

Princess Reema bint Bandar meets Boeing team in US

Boeing officials receive Princess Reema bint Bandar in South Carolina, US. (Supplied)
  • The historic investment will create around 100,000 direct and indirect jobs in the US across several states, including hundreds of suppliers and many small businesses
Updated 05 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Princess Reema bint Bandar, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US, met the Boeing team following an agreement signed between Saudia, Riyadh Air, and Boeing Airplanes in Charleston, South Carolina. She said the agreement will propel the Kingdom into a global logistics hub and generate 200,000 direct and indirect Saudi jobs and “countless opportunities” in trade and tourism.

“The historic investment will create around 100,000 direct and indirect jobs in the US across several states, including hundreds of suppliers and many small businesses. We’re proud to partner with American companies to shape a more prosperous, secure future for KSA & the Middle East,” she tweeted.

 

 

Topics: Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud Boing Saudia

Related

Update Saudi Arabia and Boeing strike $37bn deal for 121 aircraft
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia and Boeing strike $37bn deal for 121 aircraft
Empowering youth is one of Saudi Arabia’s priorities: Princess Reema bint Bandar
Saudi Arabia
Empowering youth is one of Saudi Arabia’s priorities: Princess Reema bint Bandar

Teachers enroll in musical training programs to revive school performances

Teachers enroll in musical training programs to revive school performances
Updated 05 May 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

Teachers enroll in musical training programs to revive school performances

Teachers enroll in musical training programs to revive school performances
  • Program aims to enhance children’s musical skills, exposing them from an early age to aid development
  • Songs and chants are a regular part of lessons conducted in kindergartens as they play an important role in children’s language development
Updated 05 May 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: Saudi children gathered around the performance stage, each holding a musical instrument, performing for their families and loved ones is a scene that is being revived in the Kingdom’s schools again.
This year Saudi Arabia is taking important measures to implement music as part of the school curriculum, with musical arts training programs for teachers.
The qualifying program for musical art training implemented its first phase on Sunday, with over 7,000 kindergarten teachers enrolled in the four-week program, part of the strategy for developing cultural capabilities in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Education, supervised by the Music Commission.
The program’s ultimate aims are to develop the talents of young Saudis from an early age, and to enhance the competitiveness of the Saudi cultural and education sectors.
It will enhance the abilities of kindergarten teachers who subsequently plan musical activities and lessons for children, teaching them, among other things, the characteristics of sound and related terminology.
Songs and chants are a regular part of lessons conducted in kindergartens as they play an important role in children’s language development.
Seeta Alqanas, a teacher at Dareen Kindergarten School at Jubail Industrial City, registered as a trainee for the program’s first implemented phase.
“As a trainee of the program, we are learning how to chant songs with a melody that attracts the attention of children, and children will learn the types of music and instruments, and eventually be able to form a melody from a young age,” she said.
“I personally like the program and am enjoying it, and I see that it is an important, fun element to (the) kindergarten curriculum, as it improves children’s listening and hearing skills.”
The Kingdom’s move to expose Saudis to music from a young age ignites areas of children’s development and readiness for school, including intellectual, linguistic development, and social-emotional skills.
“The program helps increase children’s linguistic development, builds their personality and self-confidence, and enhances their artistic taste,” said Reem Alkhelaiwi, a teacher at Al-Zarqa Kindergarten School.
“In line with Vision 2030 and keeping with its development, I think this step is very important as music is the common language of mankind.”
Alkhelaiwi tried to register for the program’s first phase but missed the chance and is eagerly waiting for the program’s second phase to be announced.
“The program is necessary for every kindergarten teacher as it gives teachers a better way to present songs in a professional, musical way,” she said.
Research has long suggested that listening to and playing music helps reduce anxiety, stress and elevates mood.
Listening and playing music can also help regulate children’s emotions and can significantly influence emotion recognition.
“Music can free children from anxiety and help them experience new feelings such as joy, pride, and anger, following the musical notes they play,” said Sara Almutairi, another teacher at Dareen Kindergarten School at Jubail Industrial City.
“Playing music can also help increase children’s confidence and social skills.”

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia children musical Schools

Related

The event included a number of live performances and oud tutorials. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh Oud Exhibition celebrates Arabic musical heritage
Musical tribute to Egyptian singing legend Umm Kulthum to open in Saudi Arabia photos
Saudi Arabia
Musical tribute to Egyptian singing legend Umm Kulthum to open in Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Lebanon’s finance minister questioned in Central Bank probe
Lebanon's Central Bank governor Riad Salameh grimaces during an interview with AFP at his office in Beirut on Januray 18, 2010.
Russia jails artists amid crackdown on dissent
Russia jails artists amid crackdown on dissent
Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh set to bring together global investment decision-makers and leaders
Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh set to bring together global investment decision-makers and leaders
Passengers forced to smash way out of London Underground train in fire alert
Passengers forced to smash way out of London Underground train in fire alert
Israel in ‘secret talks’ with Palestinian Authority to extract gas from off Gaza coast
Israel in ‘secret talks’ with Palestinian Authority to extract gas from off Gaza coast

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.