UAE livestock holders faced with new grazing regulations to protect environment

ABU DHABI: The UAE’s Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has begun issuing licenses to owners and breeders of livestock to regulate grazing and all other related activities in Abu Dhabi in aim to protect natural rangelands and promote sustainable traditional grazing practices, state news agency WAM reported.
The licensing policy has been introduced to ensure the recovery of vegetation cover and to promote the sustainability of biodiversity.
It also gives the rangelands an opportunity for natural regeneration and ensures their continuity for future generations the report added.
Applicants can obtain a grazing license if they are over 21, a UAE citizen, and hold a valid animal log wealth certificate approved by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).
Owners and breeders of livestock can apply to EAD for a license in accordance with the procedures and requirements specified by the agency and after paying the prescribed fees.
Applicants must also attach a copy of their identity card, and a copy of an approved and valid animal log wealth certificate stating that the applicant owns livestock and that it is registered in the Animal Identification and Registration System by the concerned authorities.
The license applicant must identify the persons who will accompany and care for the livestock and provide a copy of their Emirates ID.
Licensees will be allowed to graze their livestock in open wild areas.
But they are required to stay at least 2km away from protected areas, forests, residential, military, petroleum and private areas, and all roads and places with restricted access.
Livestock are prohibited from grazing unaccompanied and the license is valid for one grazing season only.
Licensees must adhere to a number of environmental conditions, which include not introducing exotic plants, animals, or any harmful substances into the grazing areas.